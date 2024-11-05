Good morning, It’s Tuesday, November 5th. In today’s news, Trudeau awarded a $2.14 billion loan with no accountability measures, Danielle Smith slams Liberal policies as disastrous for Alberta, an off-duty police sergeant has been accused of joining a violent protest, Putin's plots to ignite fires on planes bound for Canada and the US, and much more.

Trudeau Government Hands Telesat $2.14 Billion with Zero Accountability on Delivery

The level of corruption within the Canadian government is incomprehensible. Recently, Telesat was handed 2.14 billion taxpayer dollars to connect Canadian households to high-speed internet—but here’s the catch: there’s no requirement for Telesat to connect a single home, nor any penalties if they fail to deliver.

This isn’t governance, nor is it “investing in Canadians” as Trudeau loves to frame his spending sprees—it’s daylight robbery. And if that’s not bad enough, Elon Musk said Starlink could connect rural Canada for half the cost, yet his proposal was tossed aside. Not because it wasn’t feasible but because he doesn’t fit the ideological mould Trudeau’s government insists upon. They’d rather shovel billions into the pockets of their loyalists than consider a practical, cost-effective solution.

This isn’t an isolated incident. It’s part of a pattern. Take the ArriveCAN app, a project that drained taxpayers of $60 million for an app that should’ve cost $80,000. Or the so-called “green slush fund,” where nearly a third of its billion-dollar budget was funnelled into projects mired in conflicts of interest. Trudeau’s government has mastered the art of siphoning taxpayer money, with the only difference between them and common criminals being the suits and titles they wear while robbing Canadians blind.

People deserve to be behind bars. This isn’t just corruption; it’s an open display of contempt for the people of Canada. When government policy devolves into a tool for cronyism, we’re no longer in a democracy but a soft tyranny—one where citizens are squeezed dry, paying more in taxes than they do for food, shelter, and clothing, only to see their money squandered and stolen while they’re expected to bow and say thanks.

Is Trudeau Trying to Destroy Canada Before Losing the Election?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears to be on a “kamikaze” mission to damage Canada’s economy while he’s in office to position the Liberals for re-election in 2030.

Premier Danielle Smith claims Trudeau is pushing through policies with extreme environmental targets, knowing they could lead to severe economic consequences, particularly for oil-rich Alberta.

Smith specifically criticizes the federal emissions cap on the oil and gas sector, arguing that it’s a de facto production cap disguised as environmental regulation. She says it would undermine Alberta's economy and contravenes provincial jurisdiction over natural resources. Smith pointed to projections showing potential losses of $28 billion for Alberta and $97 billion nationally, as estimated by S&P Global.

The Liberals, however, assert that the emissions cap will benefit both the economy and the environment, stating that it will “decarbonize Canada’s oil and gas sector.” Federal ministers emphasized that the policy is a cap on emissions, not production, and aims for a 35% reduction by 2030, with a pathway to net zero by 2050.

Smith remains resolute in her opposition, even pledging legal action to stop the policy, likening Trudeau’s approach to a “bad renter burning the furniture on the way out.” She further criticized Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, calling him a hypocrite for accepting China’s 2060 net-zero goal while imposing stricter timelines on Canada.

Police Officer Participated in Violent Protest Against Hindus in Brampton

In a disturbing episode that highlights Canada’s multiculturalism failures, an off-duty Peel Regional Police Sergeant, Harinder Sohi, was allegedly seen waving a Khalistan flag at a protest outside Brampton’s Hindu Sabha temple right before it turned violent. The Khalistan movement is responsible for deadly attacks, violent insurgencies, and commercial plane hijackings in India. But this officer, sworn to uphold the law, chose to support a terrorist movement.

The Hindu worshippers called the police for protection from the attacking Khalistanis, only to be attacked by an on-duty Peel regional police officer.





This is the hard reality of Trudeau’s multiculturalism—Canadian institutions fractured by divisive loyalties, where extremism is not only tolerated but often celebrated. When an off-duty police officer is carrying out political violence, only for a responding police officer to continue the violence, it signals a collapse of law and order, an abandonment of impartiality, and a betrayal of every Canadian who once believed their institutions were neutral and just.

Tribal warfare from the other side of the planet is tearing apart our institutions, while a leader who can't recall how many times he did blackface lectures Canadians about their privilege—believing himself to be a hero of humanity.

Ikea to Pay 6 Million Euros to East German Prisoners Forced to Build Their Furniture

Ikea has agreed to pay 6 million euros (US$6.5 million) to a German fund compensating victims of forced labour under East Germany’s communist regime. During the Cold War, political prisoners were forced to manufacture Ikea’s furniture, a fact revealed in media reports over a decade ago and confirmed by an independent investigation. Ikea’s payment is the first corporate contribution to the fund, a step applauded by advocacy groups who hope it will set an example for other companies that also benefitted from forced labour in East Germany. More

Russia Plotted to Start Fires on Planes Bound for Canada and the US

A recent report from The Wall Street Journal reveals a Russian plot to place incendiary devices on flights bound for Canada and the U.S., which experts say underscores Canada’s need to bolster support for Ukraine and increase defence spending. Maria Popova, a Russia expert at McGill University, argues that Canada must recognize Russia as an adversary actively targeting Western democracies. The devices, embedded in electric massagers, ignited in European logistics hubs, prompting an international investigation and arrests in Poland. Popova warns of further “hybrid attacks” against NATO allies and stresses that only a robust response, including Arctic defence measures, will deter Russia’s aggression. More

Tiny Thought: Honestly, we should all be working toward brokering peace instead of deepening the divide and edging closer to World War Three. That said, I do recognize and appreciate the importance of standing up to Russia if these reports are accurate.

Trump Says He Would Threaten 25 Percent Tariff on Mexican Imports to Stop Illegal Immigration - More

At Least 36 Dead After an Overcrowded Bus Falls Into a Gorge in Northern India - More

Eight on Trial for Beheading Teacher in Paris Who Showed Prophet Muhammed Cartoon - More

Trucking, Construction Expect ‘Labour Crisis’ With New Temporary Worker Rules

New rules for high-wage temporary foreign workers, set to take effect on Friday, are raising concerns for companies reliant on this labour force, which increases the income cap for high-wage temporary foreign workers to 20% above provincial median wages. This is likely to shift 34,000 jobs to the low-wage stream, barring applications from high-unemployment regions. Groupe Nadeau’s HR director, Dominique Lamothe, warns this change could mean losing half their mechanics. Meanwhile, the Canadian Construction Association highlights ongoing labour shortages in skilled trades, noting the government’s assumption that the labour crisis is waning. The policy aims to prioritize hiring Canadians and permanent residents over temporary workers, but critics like Senator Ratna Omidvar worry that limiting foreign workers could slow housing construction and harm Canada’s labour market. More

Tiny Thought: Raising wages exclusively for foreign workers is a flawed response to a deeper problem created by the Liberals, and it signals to Canadians that their work is valued less than that of foreign hires. This outcome should be no surprise.

Poilievre Calls On Premiers to Axe PST on New Homes, Saving Buyers $150k Per Home - More

Ottawa Introduces Regulations Requiring Oil and Gas Companies to Cut Emissions by One-Third - More

Quebec Plans to Force New Doctors to Stay in the Province and Work in Public System - More

Fossil of Huge “Terror Bird” Found in Colombia

Terror birds, or Phorusrhacidae, were large, flightless, predatory birds that lived in South America during the Cenozoic and briefly in North America and Africa. These birds, weighing up to 70 kg and standing 0.9–2.7 meters tall, had powerful legs and large beaks suited for hunting. Nearly 20 species across five subfamilies are known, with the seriemas as their closest living relatives.

A fossilized leg bone, the northernmost evidence of a terror bird in South America, was found in Colombia’s Tatacoa Desert, dating back 12 million years. Marks on the bone suggest it was attacked by *Purussaurus*, a massive ancient caiman. The terror birds shared their habitat with diverse creatures, including primates and giant sloths, in a unique ecosystem that existed before the Americas connected. More

Scientists Found a 'Yellow Brick Road' at The Bottom of The Pacific Ocean - More

Quincy Jones, Music Titan Who Worked With Everyone from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, Dies at 91

Quincy Jones, the legendary musician and producer, passed away at the age of 91, leaving behind a legacy that transformed the music industry. Jones earned numerous honours, including 28 Grammys, an Emmy, and two honorary Academy Awards. His career spanned decades, collaborating with legends like Ray Charles, Michael Jackson, and Frank Sinatra, while breaking barriers as the first Black music director for the Oscars. Known for scoring iconic films and producing “We Are the World,” Jones also co-founded entertainment ventures like Vibe magazine. Despite personal challenges, including health scares and heartbreak, he dedicated himself to philanthropy, supporting HIV/AIDS awareness, education, and youth initiatives through the Listen Up! Foundation. More

‘Imane Khelif Has XY (Male) Chromosomes,’ Reduxx Claims

French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia claims to have obtained a medical report revealing that Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who won gold in women’s boxing at the Paris Olympics, has internal testicles and an XY chromosome, indicating male biology. The report, by endocrinologists in France and Algeria, concluded that Khelif has 5-alpha reductase deficiency, a disorder affecting male sexual development. Despite being disqualified in 2023 for failing chromosomal tests, Khelif was allowed to compete. ICONS co-founder Marshi Smith criticized the IOC and Algerian Olympic Committee for compromising women’s safety and fairness, urging action against Khelif’s gold medal. More.

Saints Fire Coach Dennis Allen After Seventh Straight Loss. Darren Rizzi Named Interim Coach - More

Special Mud Rubbed on all MLB Baseballs Has Unique, 'Magical' Properties, Study Finds - More

Miraculous Two-headed Turtle Survives Despite All Odds: ‘A lot of challenges to overcome’

Large Crowd Duped into Attending Non-existent Halloween Parade in Dublin

It’s National Donut Day - You know what to do

