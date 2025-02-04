Donald Trump has paused his threat of tariffs against Canada for 30 days, on the condition that Trudeau cracks down on illegal migration and crime facilitated through Canada by securing the border. But here’s why Trudeau won’t do it—and why the American-Canadian relationship will likely continue to deteriorate:

To understand why Trump sees Canada as a security threat, we need to look at how Canada has become a hub for organized crime, money laundering, and drug trafficking—much of it enabled by our own government. The Chinese Communist Party and the Triads have turned Canada into a laundromat for criminal cash through what’s known as the Vancouver Model.

Here’s how it works: A wealthy businessman in China wants to get his money out of the country and protect it from the CCP’s control. He makes a deal with organized criminals in China, handing over his money to the Triads. He then flies to Vancouver, where the Triads—deeply embedded in Canada—hand him a hockey bag full of cash. He walks into one of Canada’s government-run casinos, buys chips with the criminal money, plays a few hands, then cashes out, walking away with clean, untraceable Canadian dollars. More often than not, that laundered cash gets parked in Canadian real estate, driving up the housing crisis while apartments sit empty. It’s a win-win for criminals and corrupt elites—at the direct expense of working Canadians.

And this isn’t a new phenomenon. Back in the ‘90s, Jean Chrétien’s Liberal government disbanded Vancouver’s port police, stripping security from one of the most critical points of entry for international trade. At the same time, they allowed Chinese state-backed companies, including COSCO—known to have deep ties to organized crime, arms dealing, and drug smuggling—unfettered access to Canada. When American and Canadian intelligence agencies started warning about foreign organized crime infiltrating the country, the Liberals ignored them. The result? An opioid crisis that has left tens of thousands dead and entire communities hollowed out by addiction.

To understand why Canada’s ruling elite ignored the warnings, we need to examine their political disposition. The term Laurentian Elite refers to the power brokers in Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal—politicians, businessmen, and media figures—who control Canadian public policy. These elites are overwhelmingly socialist in nature and see China, not America, as the model to emulate. Pierre Trudeau openly admired Mao Zedong and Fidel Castro—sentiments echoed by his son, Justin, who once gushed about China’s “basic dictatorship.” Jean Chrétien’s Liberal government had sketchy financial ties to China. Jean Charest cozied up to Huawei. Canada’s current Environment Minister, Steven Guilbeault, is not only a self-proclaimed socialist but also Vice Chair of a Chinese environmental advisory board.

This is why Canada’s ruling class welcomes Chinese influence rather than resists it. Justin Trudeau, indoctrinated from childhood to defend the Chinese Communist Party, was raised in an environment where his father insisted that even China’s mass famines and the deaths of 40 million people were not to be criticized. Do you really think someone trained to excuse the CCP’s worst atrocities will suddenly care about Chinese-backed narco groups flooding Canada and the U.S. with fentanyl?

Fast forward to today, and Canada’s drug crisis is worse than ever. In British Columbia alone, a single drug superlab was recently found with 54 kilograms of fentanyl—enough to kill 27 million people. The Sinaloa Cartel makes an estimated $3 million a day in Canada, laundering their money through Chinese-backed criminal networks. Meanwhile, the Laurentian Elite try to downplay the issue, whining that “only 1% of fentanyl entering the U.S. comes from Canada.” As ex-RCMP official Gary Clement put it, “That’s a crock of shit.” Vancouver has become the transshipment hub for drugs into North America because Canada is the weakest link.

And it’s not just corruption—it’s direct criminal collusion. Justin Trudeau says he’ll give more money to the Canadian Border Services Agency to tackle the problem, but throwing money at a corrupt agency isn’t a solution—it’s a scam. As whistleblower Luc Sabourin has exposed, the CBSA is deeply infiltrated by organized crime. When he refused to destroy evidence and started pushing back against corruption, a cartel member confronted him and threatened his family—something that would have been impossible unless someone inside CBSA had leaked information to the cartel.

The rot goes all the way to the top. Police and intelligence agencies have already flagged that Canadian politicians are entangled with underground casinos, which are run by the very criminal organizations they now claim they’re trying to dismantle. And then there’s Randy Boissonneault—a Liberal MP and former Trudeau insider—who was found to have shared addresses with an international drug smuggler caught attempting to move 460 pounds of cocaine. What’s the difference between our political class and a drug cartel at this point?

All of this to say, Canada is not run by leaders—it’s run by criminals in suits. Until the political elites face real accountability, with many rightfully ending up behind bars, the crime and drug crisis will rage on, and Trump will never see the action he expects from Trudeau. Meanwhile, the Canada-U.S. relationship will continue to crumble. And why wouldn’t it? The Laurentian Elite despise America. They’ve spent decades positioning Canada as the country that is “not America,” treating the U.S. as a cultural and ideological enemy while embracing China as the future.

So when the Americans rightfully express concern over China’s influence in Canada, expecting the Trudeau government to suddenly pivot and clean house is laughable. The only path forward for Canada is to do what should have been done years ago: throw the criminals masquerading as politicians in prison and take our country back.