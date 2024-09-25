Dear Stephen,



Canadians tuned in to watch you warmly welcome Prime Minister Justin Trudeau onto your show, a man whose charm you seemed more than happy to amplify. But this was not just another celebrity interview. What we witnessed was a platform handed to a man who has overseen the degradation of freedoms and liberties in Canada, all while wrapping himself in the cloak of “progressivism.” Your performance as a “reporter” wasn’t just disappointing—it was running cover for a tyrant.

A former teacher and boxer? What a nice introduction for a man who has presided over the slow strangulation of Canadian freedoms. When you asked him to sell you on our once great nation, lets see what he had to say:

Trudeau talks about celebrating differences, but what he really means is erasing Canadian culture. Like his father before him, Justin Trudeau has spent years implementing policies that put the interests of immigrants above those of the country’s own citizens. He once referred to Canada as a “nation without a core identity,” suggesting it could become the first “postnational” state—a globalist utopia where Canadian sovereignty is sacrificed to the whims of his bosses at the World Economic Forum and United Nations.

Our housing crisis and youth unemployment are being exacerbated by Trudeau’s out-of-control asylum programs, the influx of international students, and the overuse of temporary foreign workers. Illegal crossings at the American-Canadian border have increased by an astounding 597% since 2021, thanks to his open-border policies. Even worse, terrorist organizations like ISIS have exploited our lax immigration standards, with known members being granted Canadian citizenship. Organized crime has infiltrated our institutions, riding in on the coattails of these broken immigration policies, contributing to the rise in violent crime across the country, which has surged under Trudeau’s watch—up 50%, with murders alone increasing by 28% since he took office. But sure, let’s celebrate our diversity while Canada collapses from within.

Trudeau loves to flaunt Canada’s universal healthcare as a point of national pride, but what he conveniently left out is that we rank near the bottom in access to primary care among advanced nations. Canadians are forced to wait months—sometimes even years—for essential surgeries and treatments, with no legal alternative even if they can afford to pay out of pocket. But that’s not the most sinister part.

In Trudeau’s Canada, the healthcare system doesn’t just fail to treat people—it euthanizes them. Over 40,000 people have been euthanized through the MAiD (Medical Assistance in Dying) program, which is rapidly becoming one of the leading causes of death in the country. What was initially sold as a compassionate option for the terminally ill has now morphed into something far more grotesque. The government even drafts reports calculating how much money the healthcare system could save by killing more people. Let that sink in: we have a healthcare system that’s more focused on saving money by ending lives than it is on saving lives.

Even more disturbing, this program is now being discussed as an option for those suffering from mental health issues. How can someone be deemed so mentally ill that they qualify for euthanasia, while simultaneously being considered mentally sound enough to consent to ending their life? Our healthcare system hasn’t just become inefficient, it’s a moral and ethical catastrophe.

Canada is no longer the beacon of respect it once was. In fact, it’s become an international joke under Trudeau’s leadership. His speeches at the UN and NATO summits were met with empty halls—an undeniable symbol of our irrelevance on the world stage. Former Pentagon officials are even calling for Canada to be kicked out of NATO and the G7. While Trudeau is preoccupied with ensuring tampons are available in men’s bathrooms on military bases, our armed forces are crumbling into an outdated and ineffective shell of what they once were. Our military now focuses more on accommodating “gender identity” than maintaining operational readiness. Meanwhile, our international standing erodes further every day.

The hypocrisy here is breathtaking. You’re quick to associate Pierre Poilievre, a man focused on preserving individual liberties, with fascism, while you turn a blind eye to the actual authoritarianism happening in Canada under Trudeau. This is a Prime Minister who invoked the Emergencies Act, a wartime measure, to crush peaceful protests, a move so extreme that it has been deemed unconstitutional by Federal Courts. Trudeau froze the bank accounts of ordinary Canadians—everyday people who had the audacity to question his COVID mandates. How is that not the very definition of authoritarian overreach you’re supposedly concerned about?

You also ignored Bill C-63, a law that would grant Trudeau’s government the power to imprison dissenters under the guise of combating “online harms.” Even Margaret Atwood, the prophet of dystopia, called it Orwellian. Not to mention under Trudeau’s leadership, the government secretly spied on 33 million Canadians during the pandemic, tracking their every move in a mass surveillance effort. But of course, you didn’t ask about that, did you? Instead, you joined Trudeau in pointing fingers at conservatives while the real threat to Canadian democracy stood right in front of you.

It’s also worth noting that Trudeau’s government has been covering for traitors sitting in Parliament, routinely ignoring intelligence reports about foreign interference. On top of that, his head of pathogens was caught collaborating with China’s army, even going so far as to send dangerous pathogens and viruses in boxes marked “kitchen supplies.” Where was your outrage over that?

Ah yes, Trudeau—so eager to call a snap election in 2021 when he thought he could secure a majority. But now, as the most hated man in Canada, he claims an election isn’t what Canadians want. The irony is rich. This is a man who preaches unity, yet he’s being propped up by the Bloc Québécois—a separatist party openly working to serve Quebec’s interests while disregarding the rest of the country. Trudeau, the so-called champion of national unity, is now reliant on separatists to stay in power. The hypocrisy is astounding, and yet you failed to call him out on any of it.

Stephen, you had an opportunity to hold Justin Trudeau accountable, but instead, you let him prance around your stage as if he were some benevolent leader. The reality is that under Trudeau, Canadians have become slaves to the State, with the average family spending more of its income on taxes than on food, shelter, and clothing combined. This is the Canada Trudeau has built: one where the state grows larger, freedoms grow smaller, and the people suffer in silence.

You didn’t just miss an opportunity, Stephen—you became an accomplice to Trudeau’s authoritarian charade. History remembers figures like Walter Duranty, who ran cover for Stalin’s atrocities, whitewashing the crimes of a dictator in exchange for favor and access. While no one is suggesting that Trudeau’s human rights abuses are on the same scale as the Soviet Union’s, you better hope he’s dethroned soon. Otherwise, your poor attempt at interviewing a tyrannical leader could one day place you in the same sentences as people like Duranty. You had a chance to ask real questions and hold Trudeau accountable, but instead, you offered him a stage to continue his deception.

Sincerely,

A Concerned Everyday Citizen of Canada