Good morning, It’s Thursday, March 6th. In today’s news, Trump threatens Trudeau’s postnational agenda—not Canada, Trump delivers his first major speech to congress, White House announces a 1 month delay on tariffs for automakers, Alberta earmarks $180 million for involuntary drug treatment sites, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

The Real Threat to Canada Isn’t Trump—It’s Trudeau’s Postnational Agenda

Donald Trump is not a threat to Canadian sovereignty—because Canadian sovereignty no longer exists. The Liberals, backed by their billion-dollar propaganda machine, are waging a psychological operation to convince Canadians that tariffs are an act of war and that enduring economic hardship is their patriotic duty to fight "modern Hitler."

Mark Carney claims it’s "1938 in Canada," invoking the specter of World War II. Meanwhile, Chrystia Freeland openly suggests that Trump’s tariffs justify forming a nuclear alliance with the UK and France against America. But Trump is not the real threat. The same people conditioning Canadians to equate economic pain with patriotism have spent a decade eroding national sovereignty and dismantling the economy in service of an international socialist order led by China.

In 2015, just a month into his tenure, Justin Trudeau told The New York Times that "Canada is becoming a new kind of state," claiming it had no core identity or mainstream culture. He called Canada the first "postnational state." Postnationalism seeks to dissolve borders, transferring power to global institutions like NATO, the UN, the WHO, and the World Economic Forum—effectively eliminating sovereign nations in favour of global governance.

At Davos in 2016, Trudeau boasted that Canada was ready to "take advantage" of this transition. Fast-forward eight years, and this is the world we inhabit. Ever since Trudeau’s declaration, he has been implementing the UN’s postnational "Agenda 2030" under the guise of "Sustainable Development Goals."

In 2019, the UN and WEF formalized a "strategic partnership" to accelerate Agenda 2030. Months later, COVID hysteria overtook the world, with nearly identical government responses, all following military legal frameworks designed for bioweapons attacks. COVID was less of a public health crisis and more of a coordinated military coup aimed to entrench the postnational agenda.

It then emerged that Trudeau’s government was allowing China’s military bioweapons program access to viruses and research from Canada’s top security bio lab in Winnipeg. In any sane world, this would be considered treason. Instead, when an investigation into the Winnipeg Lab Leak scandal began, Trudeau sued the Speaker of the House to block it—then called an unnecessary snap election in 2021, right in the middle of what we were told was the deadliest pandemic in a century. That same election saw Chinese interference to the benefit of the Liberal Party.

China’s control over Trudeau runs deep. Canada has become infamous as a money-laundering hub for CCP-affiliated narco groups. Through the "Vancouver model," tens of billions in fentanyl profits are washed through casinos, funding Liberal campaigns and compromising politicians. High-profile Chinese narcos have attended Liberal fundraisers, and Liberal insiders like Steven Guilbeault sit on CCP-controlled councils, influencing Canadian policy directly from Beijing’s playbook.

The Liberal government’s policies—mass migration, LGBTQ ideology, soft-on-crime laws, carbon taxes, censorship—are ripped straight from "Agenda 2030," crafted by the UN and WEF. How can Canada claim to be a sovereign nation when its policies are dictated by global institutions and is compromised at every level from the streets to Parliament by Chinese influence?

For the past decade, Trudeau’s regime has deliberately dismantled Canada. Now, they’re propping up Mark Carney, a man who openly supports using emergency powers in the face of Trump Tariffs—just like Trudeau did when he overrode the Charter of Rights to crush the Freedom Convoy, a grassroots protest against the global coup disguised as a health crisis. Not to mention, Carney is deeply intertwined with the same Chinese influence networks as Trudeau.

I refuse to willingly endure financial or physical suffering for a regime that has sold Canada out to global elites, intent on replacing Western capitalism with a socialist world order led by China. This isn’t about Canada vs. America—it’s about using Canada as a pawn to destabilize the U.S. and prevent Trump from interrupting their power grab.

I do not believe Trump is working in Canada’s interest, nor do I see him as a saviour. But I do believe he is working in America’s interest, resisting the postnational agenda. This is why the left, which is driving this global takeover, despises him—because he represents a world order they seek to overthrow, one where nations prioritize their own interests over the dream of a one-world socialist government.

They will happily see Canada crumble if it means weakening the last stronghold against global governance. Canada is being set up as the Ukraine of North America. This is why Western leftists insist that Trump and Putin are your biggest threats—while they themselves construct a global totalitarian system.

I am not saying Trump or Putin are heroes—Putin certainly isn’t, and I remain skeptical of Trump. But the people telling you to fear them are the same ones eroding your culture through mass migration, DEI, and revisionist history. They are the same ones who tell you fighting climate change is more important than feeding your children. They are the same ones who engineered bioweapons, used them to lock you in your homes, coerced you into experimental injections, and facilitated the largest upward wealth transfer in history. They illegally spied on 33 million Canadians, while simultaneously running psychological operations aiming to brainwash the public. They are the same ones siphoning billions in taxpayer money to enrich themselves while funding ideological pet projects abroad.

Trump is not a threat to Canada’s sovereignty because the Liberal Party made sure there is nothing left to threaten.

This topic deserves far more nuance. Over the coming weeks, we will provide an exhaustive breakdown, naming names and referencing government documents to corroborate every claim. Stay patient—ten years of geopolitical subversion takes time to unpack. Subscribe to our Substack to ensure you don’t miss it.

12 Takeaways From Trump’s First Major Speech to Congress

President Donald Trump delivered a 100-minute speech to Congress, marking the end of his first six weeks in office. He outlined major policy initiatives, reaffirmed campaign promises, and presented executive actions already in motion. Key points include:

Tax Cuts for All – Trump promised extensive tax cuts, including eliminating taxes on tips, overtime pay, and Social Security benefits. The proposed cuts, totaling $4.5 trillion over a decade, would be retroactive to January 20, 2025. Border Security & Deportations – He declared a national emergency at the southern border, deployed military forces, and launched mass deportations. Trump cited record-low illegal crossings and designated cartels as terrorist organizations. ‘Common Sense Revolution’ – Trump vowed to eliminate “woke” policies, reaffirmed Title IX protections for women’s sports, and emphasized merit-based hiring over diversity quotas. Tariffs to Boost U.S. Industry – New tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China aim to reduce trade deficits and attract foreign investment. Trump dismissed concerns about inflation, calling any disruptions temporary. Government Efficiency Savings – The Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, reported $105 billion in savings by cutting wasteful spending and fraudulent programs. Balanced Budget Goal – Trump announced plans to balance the budget, potentially through spending cuts and revenue from a new $5 million "gold card" citizenship program. Victims of Illegal Immigrant Crime – He honored victims, including Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungaray, and announced a wildlife refuge renaming in Nungaray’s memory. Appeal to Greenland – Trump invited Greenland to join the U.S., citing economic benefits and national security interests. Ukraine & Russia Negotiations – He revealed a letter from Zelenskyy signaling Ukraine’s willingness to negotiate peace and a minerals deal, while also noting "strong signals" from Russia about ending the war. Shipbuilding Revitalization – Trump announced a new White House Office of Shipbuilding to counter China’s dominance and revive American ship production. Abbey Gate Bomber Captured – Trump confirmed the capture of Muhammad Sharifullah, the terrorist responsible for the 2021 Abbey Gate bombing in Afghanistan. Democratic Response – Democrats criticized Trump's policies, protested in Congress, and dismissed his tariff plan as harmful to Americans.

Trump’s speech underscored his administration’s aggressive policy shifts, economic agenda, and focus on national security.

White House Announces 1-Month Tariff Delay for Automakers

The Trump administration is granting a one-month tariff exemption for autos from Canada and Mexico under USMCA, following requests from major automakers. However, Trump’s 25% tariffs on both countries and 10% on China remain in place, citing fentanyl trafficking as a key concern. The move aims to encourage US manufacturing while automakers warn of rising costs. Trump dismissed fears of economic fallout, emphasizing long-term benefits for American workers. Reciprocal tariffs take effect April 2, with no planned exemptions. Trump also told Trudeau Canada’s fentanyl efforts are insufficient, despite reports indicating Mexico is the primary source. More

Alberta Earmarks $180 Million for Involuntary Drug Treatment Sites

Alberta is moving forward with its "compassionate intervention" plan for drug users, allocating $180 million in Budget 2025 to build two secure treatment centers with 150 beds each. Construction starts in 2026, with completion by 2029. Premier Danielle Smith emphasized a dual approach: policing to stop fentanyl at the border and recovery-focused care. Minister Dan Williams highlighted Alberta’s 39% drop in opioid deaths in 2024, contrasting it with BC’s 13% decline. The forthcoming legislation will allow families, law enforcement, and healthcare professionals to petition for mandatory treatment, with oversight to protect civil liberties. More

Conservatives Rebound to Decisive Polling Lead - After a brief dip in the polls, the Conservatives appear to be regaining their lead over the Liberals, days before the party crowns its next leader. More

Trump Issues ‘Final Warning’ to Hamas, Demands Release of All Hostages - The president met with eight recently released individuals before sternly threatening Hamas leaders. More

Alberta Responds to Trump Tariffs with 'Buy Canadian' Plan but Leaves Oil Exports Off the Table - 'Cutting off energy entirely would make Canada the bad guy... and we don't want that,' said Smith. More

China Says it is Ready for 'Any Type of War' with US - More

German Coalition Breaks Constitution, Unveils $1.3 Trillion Spending Pledge — Germany announced plans to change its constitution—abandoning its long-standing commitment to fiscal prudence. More

Judge Turns Away Elon Musk’s Attempt to Stop OpenAI From Becoming For-Profit

A federal judge denied Elon Musk’s bid to block OpenAI’s shift to a for-profit model, ruling that while Musk’s emails with Sam Altman were “highly suggestive,” they weren’t enough to justify an injunction. Musk claims Altman misled him into donating under the promise OpenAI would remain a nonprofit. The judge, however, noted counterevidence suggesting Musk himself considered a for-profit transition. While the injunction was rejected, the court is open to fast-tracking the trial for fall 2025. OpenAI welcomed the decision, calling Musk’s lawsuit an attempt to stifle competition. More

Disney Lays Off Nearly 200 Employees at ABC News, Disney Entertainment Networks - More

Police: Toronto Residents Lost $368 Million to Ccams in 2024 - More

Bitcoin Plummets $10,000 in a Day as Crypto Leaders Trash Trump's Plan - Cryptocurrency leaders and experts don't support including any cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin in Trump's proposed strategic crypto reserve. More

Study Finds Humans Age Faster at 2 Sharp Peaks

Researchers have identified two major biological aging shifts in humans, occurring around ages 44 and 60. A study tracking 108 adults over several years found that these transitions involve dramatic molecular changes affecting metabolism, cardiovascular health, skin, muscles, and immune function. While menopause may play a role for women, both men and women experience these shifts, suggesting broader underlying factors. The findings challenge the idea of gradual aging and indicate that aging happens in stepwise jumps. More research is needed to explore these transitions in greater detail and understand their implications for health and disease prevention. More

"City-Killer" Asteroid Now More Likely to Strike the Moon with 1.7% Chance - More

Alex Ovechkin Using NHL Gretzky Record Chase to Raise Money for Cancer Research

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has launched The GR8 Chase for Victory Over Cancer, pledging to donate money for each goal he scores for the rest of his career to the V Foundation for pediatric cancer research. Starting with his next goal, he will donate an amount equal to his career goal total ($885 for goal #885, $886 for the next, etc.), with team owner Monumental Sports & Entertainment matching his contributions. Fans can also donate $8 in honor of his jersey number. Ovechkin, currently at 884 goals, is just 10 away from tying Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL record. More

Raiders, Maxx Crosby Reach 3-Year, $106.5 Million Extension - Four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby agreed to a three-year, $106.5 million contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders that makes him the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history. More

Electronic Music Producer Deadmau5 Sells Song and Label Catalogue in $70 Million Deal - More

Government Worker Complains That Senior Climate Change Scientist was Naked on Video Call

Piglets Left to Starve as Part of a Controversial Art Exhibition in Denmark Have Been Stolen

A Tiny Island Country is Selling Citizenship for $105,000 to Save Itself From Rising Seas