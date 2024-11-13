Good morning, It’s Wednesday, November 13th. In today’s news, the Chinese Communist Party’s staggering success in manipulating Canadian democracy, former Liberal finance minister urges Canada to reconsider its spending priorities, government plans to tax the carbon tax rebate for small businesses, Trump names Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead new Efficiency Department, and much more.

Chinese Communist Party Boasts 20% Success in 2019 Canadian Election

The evidence of election interference in Canada has grown into a mountain too massive to ignore. As reported by The Bureau, a top-tier Chinese Communist Party (CCP) entity has released a disturbingly detailed analysis of the People’s Republic's interference in Canada’s 2019 federal election.The report proudly emphasizes Beijing's satisfaction with the nomination of 41 'distinguished' Chinese candidates across various political parties, which culminated in a staggering election 'success rate of 20 percent.'

Let’s put this in perspective: a 20% success rate in an election would make the CCP’s influence comparable to that of some major Canadian political parties. This isn’t merely interference; it’s Beijing positioning itself as a significant force within Canadian democracy. The document doesn’t bother with subtlety—it’s an open admission that China aims to manipulate our elections to serve its own agenda.

The use of platforms like WeChat to mobilize voters and spread curated narratives is yet another glaring example of how deeply foreign influence has embedded itself in Canadian elections. WeChat, subject to heavy censorship and surveillance by the Chinese regime, was used extensively to flood Chinese Canadians with propaganda to sway their votes. This is not the kind of civic engagement that serves Canada—it’s influence exerted on behalf of a dictatorship thousands of miles away.

Pair this with the recent finding that David Eby approved a $20,000 grant to the Canada Committee 100 Society (CCS100) in 2021, an organization linked to CCP influence operations. This wasn’t just money—it was taxpayer-funded support for an organization that functions as a conduit for Chinese state influence, endorsed by one of our own politicians.

This isn’t just about a few candidates winning; it’s about a foreign power subtly yet effectively embedding itself within our political landscape, influencing policies to align with its authoritarian vision. Canadians deserve leaders who prioritize the sovereignty of our nation—leaders who will stand up against the infiltration of our democracy, not enable it. Our institutions must be held accountable, and our leaders must answer for why they continue to allow this to happen right under our noses.

Former Liberal Finance Minister Urges Canada to Prioritize Defence, Energy, and Tech Over Emissions Cap

Former Liberal Finance Minister Bill Morneau, a key architect of Canada’s economic policies, is now urging a major course correction for the Liberal agenda, sparking a notable shift in the political landscape. Citing Canada’s increasingly fraught trade relationship with the United States under President-elect Donald Trump, Morneau warns that key Liberal policies—such as the contentious oil and gas emissions cap— no longer serve Canada’s best interests. This public push for a rethink comes as even former Liberal leaders break ranks, suggesting the Liberals’ economic vision is faltering under new geopolitical pressures.

In a recent CTV interview, Morneau highlighted the pressing need for Canada to realign with American priorities, especially on energy security, defence, and technology. “We need to ask ourselves: is it really the right time for emissions caps?” Morneau posed, advocating instead for a rapid expansion in carbon capture initiatives to support North American energy independence. With Trump’s administration promising an energy-first strategy, Morneau’s caution is a clarion call for Canada to reassess policies that could undercut its standing as a reliable US energy partner.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith seized on Morneau’s remarks, condemning the production cap as a “deranged vendetta” against Alberta’s economy. Alberta’s Environment Minister, Rebecca Schulz, joined in, urging Morneau to appeal directly to Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, the architect of the emissions cap, to reconsider its impact.

Former Conservative leader Rona Ambrose added her voice to the growing chorus, warning that Canada’s competitiveness is at stake. With Trump poised to slash the US business tax rate to 15% compared to Canada’s combined 38%, Ambrose called on the Liberals to revisit their upcoming economic update. “If it’s already written, they should rewrite it,” she stated, arguing Canada needs to stimulate economic growth without additional taxes on energy and digital services. Ambrose also highlighted Canada’s unique disadvantage: “We’re the only country capping oil and gas production, driving up energy costs and harming our economy.”

The Business Council of Canada echoed these concerns, cautioning that proposed digital service taxes could provoke retaliatory US tariffs, straining trade relations as the USMCA faces review in 2026. Morneau also urged Canada to meet its NATO commitments with accelerated defence spending, aligning with the Parliamentary Budget Officer’s warning that Canada must double defence investment by 2032 to maintain its alliance standing.

With the call for economic pragmatism growing louder—even from within Liberal ranks—the Trudeau administration faces a pivotal choice: adapt its policies to protect Canadian interests, or risk economic isolation and mounting political opposition at home. Morneau’s remarks signal a rare, introspective moment for Canada’s governing party and raise a critical question—are Canada’s Liberal leaders willing to pivot for the good of the nation?

Taxing the Carbon Tax Rebate

Canada’s taxation has reached criminal levels. After dragging its feet for five years, under the guise of “designing a proper rebate program,” the government is finally releasing $2.5 billion that should have gone back to small businesses long ago. But instead of delivering the promised rebate cleanly, they’re planning to tax it, clawing back a chunk of what was already owed. It’s a scam—taking from small businesses in the name of a carbon tax, giving back pennies on the dollar, and then taxing the rebate itself. This isn't just poor governance; it’s insanity.

The Canada Revenue Agency initially assured that this rebate would be tax-free, just like the consumer carbon rebate. But, predictably, the Department of Finance stepped in, rebranding it as “government assistance” to justify taxing it. CFIB President Dan Kelly called it “deeply offensive,” and he’s right—it’s taxing a tax refund. Any pretense that the carbon tax is revenue neutral has been shattered.

To add insult to injury, while announcing yet another hike in the carbon tax for April 2025, the government is simultaneously slashing the share allocated to small business rebates from 9% to a meager 5%. It’s no surprise that 83% of small business owners want the carbon tax scrapped entirely—this system isn’t just flawed; it’s rigged against them from the start.

Trump Names Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to Lead New Efficiency Department

President-elect Donald Trump announced that Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) focused on streamlining federal operations, reducing waste, and cutting regulations. Trump stated that DOGE will drive significant government reform, aiming for a smaller, more efficient government by July 4, 2026. Musk and Ramaswamy will work alongside the White House and Office of Management and Budget to implement an entrepreneurial approach to bureaucracy, aiming to reduce the annual $6.5 trillion in federal spending and enhance accountability to the public. More

Canada Launches Canadian Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute

Canada has launched the Canadian Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute (CAISI) to advance AI safety research and responsible AI development. Announced by Minister François-Philippe Champagne, CAISI aims to address risks such as disinformation, cybersecurity threats, and election interference by collaborating with national and international experts. This initiative is part of a $2.4 billion investment in AI, bolstered by Canadian AI research leaders like CIFAR, Amii, Mila, and the Vector Institute. CAISI will conduct applied research to mitigate AI risks and support government priorities, building public trust in AI and solidifying Canada’s leadership in safe AI innovation. More

Tiny Thought: It sounds more like the government is using our tax dollars to develop an AI program focused more on managing its own interests rather than addressing the needs of the public.

4 in 5 Newcomers to Canada Relying on Food Banks, Toronto Report Finds - More

Russian Lawmakers Approve Ban on Adoptions for Countries Permitting Gender Changes - More

Judge Sentences Massachusetts Air National Guard Member Jack Teixeira to 15 Years for Ukraine Documents Leak - More

Germany Plans for February Election After Coalition Collapse - More

Netanyahu’s Office Confirms Israel Was Behind Pager and Walkie-Talkie Attacks on Hezbollah - More

Mexico a ‘Backdoor’ for Chinese Goods, Ontario Premier Says, Urging Canada-US Bilateral Deal

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has urged the federal government to prioritize a bilateral trade deal with the US over the current three-country agreement with Mexico if Mexico won’t match tariffs on Chinese goods. Ford alleges that Chinese products are being rebranded in Mexico and sold in North America, undermining Canadian and US industries. He emphasized Ontario’s economic ties with US states and criticized Mexico for acting as a “backdoor” for Chinese imports. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged international concerns over China’s trade practices, stating that Canada will work with the US to protect local jobs and standards. More

Small Business Optimism Rises, But Owners Still Face ‘Unprecedented’ Economic Hardship - More

'Christmas Creep' is Here as the Retail Season Starts Early. But is it About Consumerism or Comfort? More

US Government Set To “Pull Back The Curtain” On UFOs In Public Hearing This Week

The US government is holding a public hearing titled “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth” to increase transparency about UFO research. The hearing, led by the Committee on Oversight and Accountability, will feature experts like retired Rear Admiral Dr. Tim Gallaudet, former Pentagon official Luis Elizondo, and others. It aims to address the Department of Defense’s reluctance to declassify information on UAPs. While past hearings offered limited revelations, this session is supposed to provide new insights into UAP sightings and investigations, though evidence of extraterrestrial life remains unlikely. More

Ancient Town From 4,000 Years Ago Found Hidden in Saudi Arabian Oasis - More

Canada’s Privacy Commissioner Opens Investigation Into World Anti-Doping Agency

The federal privacy commissioner’s office in Canada has launched an investigation into the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regarding its handling of athletes' biological samples. This inquiry will assess whether WADA's practices align with Canadian privacy laws, specifically in how it collects, uses, and discloses personal data. The investigation follows a complaint alleging that WADA shared athletes' data with international sports federations to evaluate sex-based eligibility without informing the athletes. Established in 1999 and headquartered in Montreal, WADA became subject to Canadian privacy laws in 2015 to enhance oversight of its sensitive data holdings. More

100 Shots Fired Near Toronto Recording Studio, 23 People Arrested - More

The FBI is Investigating the Robbery of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s Home Just 48-hours Apart - More

The National Toy Hall of Fame Inducts My Little Pony, Transformers, and Phase 10

77-year-old Slice of Queen Elizabeth II's Wedding Cake Sells for $2,800