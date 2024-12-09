Good morning, It’s Monday, December 9th. In today’s news, LGBT activists seize Canadian mayor’s funds in the name of ‘inclusion,’ The Assad family’s 50-year rule ends in Syria as rebels seize Damascus, Trudeau’s immigration plan hinges on 'highly unlikely' departure of 2.4 million people, TikTok faces 'ban or sell' moment in the US, and much more.

Pride or Punishment? Activists Seize Mayor’s Funds in the Name of “Inclusion”

The freedom Canadian veterans fought and died for is being eroded daily by bureaucrats and 2SLGBTQIA+ activists. In Emo, Ontario, Mayor Harold McQuaker was fined $5,000 by the Human Rights Tribunal and ordered to undergo “re-education” for refusing to spend tax dollars rolling out the rainbow carpet for Pride Month. McQuaker rightly called this “extortion” and refused to pay. Borderland Pride, the activist group behind the accusations, made sure he had no choice.

On Facebook, Borderland Pride declared, “Sure, sex is great, but have you ever garnished your mayor’s bank account after he publicly refused to comply with a Tribunal’s order to pay damages?” Meaning, with the help of ideologically aligned bureaucrats, McQuaker’s funds were seized.

Canada isn’t on the road to becoming an authoritarian socialist state—it already is one. The same government that froze the bank accounts of those who supported or participated in the Freedom Convoy, while simultaneously seizing donations to crowdfunding sites, is now using tribunals to wage financial warfare on anyone who won’t bend the knee to its dogma. First, the jackboots—quite literally—stomped on peaceful protestors; now, they target ideological dissenters.

It’s absurd narcissism to claim that not being celebrated constitutes a human rights violation. The LGB movement, once focused on achieving equal treatment, has been hijacked by “T” and “Q” activists weaponizing it against the public. A glance at Borderland Pride’s banner, “Make Emo Gay Again,” reveals the movement’s departure from normalcy toward militancy.

Modern “queer” ideology rejects the concept of normal altogether, labelling it a tool of oppression, while transgender activists don’t merely demand personal freedom—they insist society affirm their self-conceptions, no matter how arbitrary. Their goal isn’t coexistence; it’s psychological domination and social transformation.

The Human Rights Tribunal exemplifies the authoritarian machinery enabling this. In a public statement, Borderland Pride said: “Section 47(2) of the Human Rights Code gives it primacy over all other provincial legislation, including the Municipal Act, which establishes the office of the mayor in Ontario.” In other words, the Human Rights Tribunal takes precedence over municipal and provincial law, all while openly embracing “diversity and inclusion” as core values—an admission of the Tribunal’s ideological bias. This isn’t justice; it’s enforcement of an agenda.

Consider the data: studies (1 & 2) show anywhere from 50-80% of transgender individuals have personality disorders, compared to 1-10% in the general population. If we average the findings of these studies, that means there is is roughly a 1,200% increase of personality disorders amongst transgender individuals. Of those involved in a study, 57% exhibited clinical narcissism. Yet these groups, who are roughly 13x more likely to have personality disorders, are wielding tribunals to punish anyone who resists their delusions.

This isn’t about justice; it’s about power. Every inch ceded to these activists will be ruthlessly weaponized against anyone with the courage to dissent. The machinery of repression has been built, but it’s not too late to dismantle it. Recognizing the ideological capture of institutions like the Human Rights Tribunal is the first step toward restoring freedom.

Assad Family’s 50-Year Rule Ends in Syria as Rebels Seize Damascus; Russia Grants Asylum

Syrian President Bashar Assad fled to Moscow on Sunday as rebels captured Damascus in a swift and decisive advance, effectively ending the Assad family's 50-year rule. Russian media reported that Assad and his family were granted asylum in Moscow, with assurances from Syrian insurgents to protect Russian military bases and diplomatic posts. The Kremlin has yet to officially confirm the reports.

The fall of Damascus prompted mass celebrations, with Syrians taking to the streets waving revolutionary flags, chanting anti-Assad slogans, and firing guns into the air. The presidential palace and other government buildings were ransacked, with looters taking household items as soldiers and officials abandoned their posts. Videos showed families wandering the ruins of the palace, highlighting the dramatic collapse of Assad's regime.

Rebel leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani, who now goes by his given name Ahmad al-Sharaa, made his first public appearance at the historic Umayyad Mosque, declaring Assad’s ouster a victory for the Islamic nation. Al-Golani leads the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the dominant rebel faction, and faces the monumental challenge of uniting a war-torn nation still divided along sectarian and regional lines. Despite his efforts to portray HTS as moderate and inclusive, the group’s al-Qaeda origins have raised concerns internationally.

The rebels announced the release of prisoners from the notorious Saydnaya prison, where many detainees were reportedly tortured and killed. Footage showed freed prisoners, some of whom appeared shocked and disoriented, being reunited with families. However, uncertainty remains as relatives search for loved ones missing for years.

The collapse of Assad’s regime has geopolitical ramifications. Iran, a key ally, denounced foreign intervention in Syria’s future, while Russia called for an emergency UN Security Council session to address the situation. Israel seized a buffer zone in the Golan Heights as Syrian forces withdrew, a move condemned by the Arab League. Meanwhile, Qatar convened an emergency meeting of regional powers to discuss a stable political transition.

As the rebels establish control, they have promised to protect minority groups and avoid the oppressive tactics of the Assad regime. However, challenges loom, including factional rivalries, ongoing clashes with Kurdish forces in the north, and the lingering threat of ISIS. The UN and other international players are pushing for talks to ensure an orderly transition and prevent further chaos in a country already devastated by 14 years of civil war. More

Millions to Leave? Trudeau’s Immigration Plan Defies Reality

Justin Trudeau’s immigration plan rests on the naïve assumption that 2.4 million people will simply pack their bags and leave as if Canada’s housing and economic crises will resolve themselves through sheer wishful thinking. The logic is deeply flawed. After years of championing open border policies and blaming "bad actors" for taking advantage of them, Trudeau’s grand solution is to politely ask those same actors to leave—with no meaningful enforcement or consequences in sight.

Next year alone, the government anticipates 1.3 million non-permanent residents will lose their legal status—a figure more than double any previous year. Of these, just 158,000 will have a path to permanent residency, while others may try to extend their stay with another temporary visa. That leaves hundreds of thousands in limbo, with no clear roadmap forward.

For those unable to secure legal status, options are limited: apply for asylum or go underground. Canada is already grappling with a surge in asylum claims from foreign students, and its inability to track undocumented migrants compounds the issue. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada concedes it has “no accurate figures” on the undocumented population, citing estimates that range wildly between 20,000 and half a million. Meanwhile, Benjamin Tal, deputy chief economist at CIBC, has warned that Statistics Canada’s methods undercount the population by up to a million, assuming visa overstayers simply disappear.

The Canadian Border Services Agency insists the threat of exclusion orders ensures compliance, but the numbers tell a different story: fewer than 4,000 people faced deportation in 2023. This disconnect between lofty projections and toothless enforcement raises the likelihood of a growing undocumented population.

Trudeau’s immigration pivot isn’t genuine problem-solving, it’s a panicked attempt at damage control. Once again, Canadians are left bearing the brunt of a government focused more on appearances than outcomes. Source.

TikTok Faces 'Ban or Sell' Moment in the US

A US federal court upheld a TikTok ban law citing national security concerns, forcing its Chinese parent company ByteDance to sell the app or face a ban starting January 19, 2025. TikTok plans to appeal, arguing the ban violates free speech. The ruling emphasizes safeguarding user data from potential Chinese government access, though critics claim insufficient evidence of harm. The decision could reshape social media dynamics, benefiting competitors like Google, Meta and X. The Supreme Court is TikTok's last recourse. More

Republican Lawmakers Request Unreleased Results of Puberty-Blocker Study

Republican senators have pressed the NIH to release full results from a taxpayer-funded study on puberty blockers in transgender youth that began in 2015. The study has faced scrutiny after two participants died by suicide. While partial findings were published, data from younger participants remain unpublished. Researchers claim the analysis not only showed limited mental health improvements but reported elevated depression and anxiety among many of the participants. Lawmakers demand transparency, citing the life-altering impacts of such treatments, as debates over their use intensify in the US and abroad, with several countries and US states restricting gender-affirming care for minors. More

Trump Says a US Withdrawal From NATO is Possible if Canada and Europe Don’t Start ‘Paying Their Bills’ - More

FBI Offers $50,000 Reward for Information on UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Killer - More

Trump Plans to Pardon January 6th Defendants on First Day in Office - More

Federal Judge Tosses Challenge to Use of Race in Admissions at US Naval Academy - More

South Korean President to Resign for Enacting Martial Law, Despite Surviving Impeachment Vote - More

Canada Post Strike Costing Small Businesses Over $75 Million Every Day

A Canada Post strike, ongoing since November 15, has delayed millions of deliveries and disrupted small businesses, costing them $76.6 million daily. An Angus Reid poll shows Canadians are split on sympathies: 34% side with Canada Post, 29% with workers, and 23% with neither. Workers demand better wages and restructuring, while small businesses call for back-to-work legislation. Nearly 70% of Canadians report being affected, with Saskatchewan residents being the most impacted. Mediation talks have stalled, threatening further delays as the holiday season approaches. More

Canada’s Unemployment Rate Hits a Near-eight-year High Increasing to 6.8% in November Despite Adding a Net 50,500 Jobs - More

Alberta Tops Economic Freedom Ranking Among Canadian Provinces - More

How 5,000 Robotic Eyes Are Transforming Our View of the Universe

The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) uses 5,000 robotic fibre-optic "eyes" to collect light from galaxies, mapping cosmic structures with incredible precision. This innovative system, installed on the Nicholas U. Mayall 4-meter Telescope in Arizona, allows DESI to study the growth of the universe's structure over 11 billion years, confirming Einstein's theory of general relativity and improving our understanding of dark energy. With just one year of data, DESI has already produced the most precise cosmic structure measurements, narrowing down alternative theories and offering insights into dark matter and neutrino masses. More

Sharks Are 50 Million Years Older Than Trees—A Biologist Explains - More

Earth’s Oceans May Have Come From Comet Strikes - More

Scheffler Caps Off Big black Year with 9th Victory at Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge

Scottie Scheffler returned from a two-month break to claim victory at the Hero World Challenge with a dominant 9-under 63, tying the tournament record. His win, marking his ninth of the year, capped off an epic season that included a second Masters title, Olympic gold, and the FedEx Cup. Scheffler’s consistency and focus on continuous improvement stood out, earning him the title of world No. 1 for the entire year. He now looks ahead to a made-for-TV ‘PGA vs LIV’ match before preparing for the upcoming season. More

LA Galaxy Beat New York Red Bulls to Win Record Sixth MLS Cup - More

Raygun Musical Cancelled After Viral Olympian's Legal Threat - More

Stolen Ruby Red Slippers Worn by Judy Garland in ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Are Auctioned for $28 Million

Man Who Doesn’t Speak Spanish Wins Spanish-Language Scrabble World Championship

Ex-Paratrooper Whose Bones Crumbled in Horrific 1,000-ft Fall Now Breaks Records as The Ultra Runner