Good morning, It’s Monday, October 7th. In today’s news, We’re one year into the Middle East war and peace appears more elusive than ever, Foreign diplomats in Canada will be briefed on ’acceptable activity’ ahead of election, Alberta issues legal ultimatum to feds over unconstitutional Impact Assessment Act, Harris and Trump lean into final 30 days of election campaign, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

We’re One Year into the Middle East War and Peace Appears More Elusive Than Ever

As the anniversary of the October 7th Hamas attacks on Israel approaches, the chances for a lasting peace seem more elusive than ever. In the year since the attack that killed approximately 1,200 Israelis the war has devastated much of Gaza, killing an estimated 40,000 people and displacing nearly 1.9 million. The humanitarian situation in Gaza is dire, with displaced residents facing severe shortages of food, water, and medicine.

While Israel's military operations have significantly weakened Hamas, they’ve been unable to fulfill Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s promise to destroy the organization entirely. Despite major operations winding down, periodic raids and airstrikes continue, contributing to an ever-growing death toll. The hope of rescuing the 60+ hostages still held by Hamas diminishes with each passing day.

The conflict has also spilled over into Lebanon, drawing in Hezbollah, which began firing rockets into northern Israel in response to the invasion of Gaza. Israel, in turn, launched a “limited incursion” into Lebanon, reminiscent of its 1982 and 2006 campaigns. However, history shows that such operations often spiral into long, drawn-out wars, as happened in Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan. The result may be extensive civilian casualties and further destruction, but unlikely the total elimination of Hezbollah—just as with Hamas.

The consequences of this war are spreading beyond the immediate battlefield, drawing in groups like the Houthis in Yemen and, significantly, Iran, which has already retaliated against Israel by launching hundreds of missiles, positioning itself as a key force in the escalating conflict in the region.

Meanwhile, in the West Bank, Israel has seized more Palestinian land than at any time in the past 30 years. Raids and violent attacks by settlers have increased dramatically, with little accountability. At home, Israel faces rising disillusionment, especially among its youth. A survey shows that over half of young Israelis are considering emigration, reflecting a growing sense of despair. To no surprise, tourism has plummeted by 76%, further damaging Israel's economy.

The long-term psychological effects of this war are beginning to surface, with concerns about intergenerational trauma likely to affect future generations. Despite the growing toll, Netanyahu has shown little interest in pursuing a ceasefire, and with a tight US election approaching, the Biden administration is unlikely to pressure him.

With no clear plan for rebuilding Gaza or securing sustainable peace, the region faces a grim future. Every gain on the battlefield brings with it significant costs—both for Israel and the broader Middle East. More

Updates on the Conflict:

Foreign Diplomats in Canada Will be Briefed on ’Acceptable Activity’ Ahead of Election

Canada plans to brief foreign diplomats on “acceptable diplomatic activity” ahead of the next general election, but there’s skepticism about how effective this strategy will be in preventing foreign interference. David Morrison, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced that Global Affairs Canada will hold a meeting with foreign diplomats to clarify the difference between legitimate influence and unacceptable meddling. While this move is intended to safeguard Canada’s political process, critics question whether a simple briefing can deter nations like China or Russia, known for sophisticated and covert interference tactics, from pursuing their goals.

Morrison emphasized that Canada will be "crystal clear" with diplomats about where the lines are drawn, but it’s unclear how much impact these warnings will have, especially given Canada’s history of past clashes with China and India over interference. Diplomats may hear the message, but enforcing these boundaries is a much bigger challenge, and history suggests that covert operations are unlikely to stop simply because expectations are clarified in a meeting.

The plan to raise awareness among MPs about the risks of foreign interference is also well-intentioned but could be seen as too little, too late. Many MPs, especially those outside the National Capital Region, may have limited experience dealing with foreign diplomats and might not recognize subtle forms of manipulation or coercion.

Ultimately, while the strategy to brief diplomats and MPs on foreign interference is a step in the right direction, it remains to be seen whether these measures will effectively counter more determined foreign actors who are likely to view this as business as usual. Without stronger action or consequences, these briefings risk being more symbolic than substantive. More

Tiny Thought: According to CSIS, a double-digit number of Liberal MPs knowingly engaged in foreign interference to secure their election or re-election. This is not just about outlining what is right and wrong; it’s about identifying who these traitors are, and holding them accountable to this nation. This is crucial for preventing treasonous MPs from undermining our electoral process in the future. Only by addressing this issue head-on can we hope to protect the integrity of our elections.

Alberta Issues Legal Ultimatum to Feds Over Unconstitutional Impact Assessment Act

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has warned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the province will sue the federal government again if amendments to the Impact Assessment Act (IAA) are not made within four weeks. In a letter, Smith outlined Alberta’s concerns, including federal overreach into provincial jurisdiction and the need to recognize Alberta’s environmental assessments as equivalent to federal standards.

Smith's letter included 14 pages of proposed amendments, demanding that the federal government eliminate its encroachment on provincial authority. One key proposal is for the federal government to acknowledge Alberta's environmental assessment framework as sufficient to replace federal reviews, streamlining project approvals. Other amendments address issues such as reducing federal interference in major infrastructure projects and ensuring that Ottawa cannot derail or delay projects unnecessarily.

This follows the Supreme Court of Canada’s 2023 ruling that the IAA is largely unconstitutional. Despite this ruling, the Liberals have amended the act without consulting Alberta, which Smith says fails to address constitutional flaws or the Supreme Court’s findings. Alberta provided a list of proposed amendments that it insists must be implemented for the act to comply with the law.

Smith emphasized that without meaningful collaboration, Alberta will pursue further legal action, as it has successfully done in other cases involving federal regulations. More

Harris, Trump Lean Into Final 30 Days of Election Campaign

With just 30 days until Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are intensifying their efforts in what is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable elections in modern history. The election comes after two assassination attempts on Trump, a change at the top of the Democratic ticket, and polling that shows the race is neck and neck.

Trump continues to dominate media coverage, both positive and negative, while Harris has a significant ad spending advantage, potentially influencing undecided voters. With record-high turnout in 2020, it remains unclear whether either campaign will benefit from high or low voter participation this year. Rural turnout favors Trump, while urban centers are critical for Harris. Both campaigns have also garnered notable support from cultural icons, leveling the playing field in a space historically dominated by Democrats. Mail-in ballots are already being distributed, and early in-person voting has begun in several states. More

RCMP Confirms Ongoing Investigation Into ‘Green Slush Fund’ Scandal

RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme has confirmed that the federal police are investigating a scandal involving the Liberal government, which allegedly funneled hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to ineligible companies through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) aka ‘The Green Slush Fund.’

The controversy erupted after oversight bodies, including the auditor general, found that SDTC’s board and executives engaged in gross mismanagement, conflict-of-interest violations, and misconduct. Millions were granted to companies that did not qualify under SDTC’s funding agreements, with an investigation estimating that at least $330 million were awarded to ineligible projects. Despite the Trudeau government’s attempts to withhold critical documents, the RCMP has received enough relevant material to begin moving forward with the investigation. More

Hungarians Protest State Media 'Propaganda Factory' and Demand Unbiased Press

Thousands of protesters gathered outside Hungary’s public media headquarters on Saturday, rallying against what they claim is a state-controlled propaganda network run by the nationalist government using taxpayer funds. The demonstration, organized by opposition leader Peter Magyar and his TISZA party, marks one of the most significant challenges to Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s nearly 15-year rule.

Magyar, whose party gained nearly 30% in recent EU elections, criticized Orban’s media dominance, calling it a "global scandal." Protesters decried the lack of balanced reporting, with media watchdogs estimating that Orban’s allies control around 80% of Hungary’s media resources. More

Tiny Thought: Sounds all too familiar here in Canada: According to our own government reports, around 70% of mainstream media companies receive government funding.

CCP Targets US Shipping Infrastructure

A congressional investigation has revealed concerns about Chinese Communist Party (CCP) influence in US ports, focusing on Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC), which produces 80% of the ship-to-shore cranes used there. The House Homeland Security Committee warns that these cranes pose cybersecurity risks due to embedded technology that could enable CCP access to US port operations. ZPMC has pressured port operators for remote access to cranes, raising fears of espionage. Lawmakers are advocating for US ports to switch to alternative manufacturers and push for domestic crane production to enhance national security and reduce reliance on Chinese firms. More

South Korea Warns of North Korea Nuclear Test Before US Election

President Yoon Suk Yeol warned that North Korea's recent disclosure of a nuclear facility is likely an attempt to gain US attention before the presidential election. He anticipates further provocations, including nuclear tests and missile launches. North Korea's unveiling of a uranium-enrichment site and threats from Kim Jong Un have raised international concerns, with experts believing the country seeks to leverage its nuclear arsenal for concessions after the election, especially if Donald Trump wins. Yoon affirmed strong bipartisan support for the South Korea-US alliance in countering these threats. More

Heritage Minister to Announce New Mandate and CEO for CBC

The Liberal government plans to update the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation's (CBC) mandate and appoint a new CEO. Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is expected to announce these changes in November, emphasizing the need for a modernized public broadcaster amid declining revenue due to competition from foreign tech giants. The CBC's mandate hasn't been updated since 1991, and the government aims to enhance its adaptability to the evolving media landscape. CEO Catherine Tait will step down, paving the way for a new leader to implement these changes, with a focus on securing even more tax dollars to rebuild public trust. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has pledged to defund the CBC if elected, highlighting ongoing debates about the broadcaster's future. More

Over Half of Canadians Oppose Fed’s Plan to Ban Sale of Gas Powered Vehicles by 2035

A recent Ipsos poll reveals that over half of Canadians oppose the federal government's mandate requiring all new cars sold in Canada to be electric by 2035. Specifically, 55% of respondents disagreed with the ban on conventional vehicles, with stronger opposition in Western Canada (63%) and the Atlantic provinces (58%). The survey found that only 10% currently own an electric vehicle, and just 24% of non-EV owners plan to buy one next. Key concerns include the high cost of EVs (70%), lack of charging infrastructure (66%), and performance issues in cold climates (64%). The poll also indicated that 66% of respondents view the mandate's timeline as unrealistic. More

Former Google CEO Says Climate Goals are a Pipe Dream in the Age of AI

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has emphasized the urgent need to invest in AI infrastructure, arguing that reaching ambitious climate goals may be unrealistic. Speaking at an AI summit in Washington, he noted that the increasing demand for energy from data centers—projected to consume 35 gigawatts annually by 2030—could conflict with the Biden administration's targets for a carbon-neutral power sector by 2035 and a net-zero economy by 2050. While Schmidt acknowledged potential solutions like improved batteries and power lines, he expressed doubt that these measures would keep pace with AI's rapid growth. He believes it's more practical to rely on AI to address these challenges rather than constrain its development. More

New Fabric Inspired by Squid is Leading to Temperature-Controlled Clothing

Scientists at the University of California, Irvine, have developed a revolutionary temperature-controlled fabric inspired by squid skin, allowing users to adjust their clothing’s warmth. Unlike existing athletic wear, this fabric can be tailored to individual temperature needs.

By mimicking the color-changing capabilities of squid, the researchers created a composite material that operates in the infrared spectrum, manipulating heat emitted by the body. The washable and breathable material consists of a polymer coated with copper islands that alter infrared transmission when stretched. More

The International Space Station is Officially the "Most Expensive Man-made Object"

The International Space Station (ISS) has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the most expensive object ever built, with costs estimated to be as high as $150 billion. Launched on November 20, 1998, the ISS was developed through a collaboration between NASA, the Canadian Space Agency, JAXA, and Roscosmos.

Designed as a modular structure, it serves as a base for future space missions, a laboratory, and an observatory, featuring advanced life support systems. Its ongoing maintenance and repair costs add billions to its overall expense. More

Los Angeles Prosecutors to Review New Evidence in Menendez Brothers’ 1996 Murder Conviction

Los Angeles prosecutors are reviewing new evidence in the case of Erik and Lyle Menendez, who were convicted over 35 years ago for murdering their parents in Beverly Hills. District Attorney George Gascón confirmed the review, acknowledging the brothers' admission of guilt but also their claims of lifelong abuse, including a new letter from Erik that supports allegations of sexual abuse by their father. Their attorneys argue that changing societal views on abuse could have influenced their trial's outcome, suggesting they might have been convicted of manslaughter instead of first-degree murder today.

The case gained renewed attention following the release of a Netflix series dramatizing the events, prompting discussions around the trial's fairness. The Menendez brothers have been in prison for over 30 years, with their lawyers advocating for resentencing. A hearing is scheduled for November 29. More

Keanu Reeves Makes Professional Race Debut in the Toyota GR Cup in Indianapolis

Keanu Reeves made his professional car racing debut in the Toyota GR Cup in Indianapolis, finishing 25th out of 35 cars. He qualified 31st but climbed to 21st during the race. Despite spinning off the track at one point, he continued without injury and avoided a first-lap collision. Driving the No. 92 BRZRKR car, which promotes his new graphic novel The Book of Elsewhere, Reeves has a second race scheduled for Sunday. This isn't his first racing experience, as he previously won a celebrity race at the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach in 2009. More

LeBron and Bronny Play Together for First Time in Lakers' Pre-season Game

LeBron James and his son Bronny made NBA history on Sunday as the first father-son duo to play together in a game during the Lakers' preseason match against the Phoenix Suns, coinciding with Bronny's 20th birthday. Bronny, the Lakers’ second-round draft pick, entered the game in the second quarter, earning cheers from the crowd.

Despite a few early turnovers, LeBron scored a 3-pointer shortly after. As LeBron begins his 22nd season at nearly 40 years old, Bronny is expected to spend most of the season with the South Bay Lakers in the G League but will get an opportunity to play alongside his father in the regular season, starting on October 22nd. More

Man Plants 40,000 Trees Over Two Decades to Create Sao Paolo Park - Helio da Silva, a retired business executive from Brazil, has planted over 41,000 trees in his hometown of São Paulo over the last two decades. His efforts led to the creation of Tiquatira Linear Park, a 3.2-kilometer-long and 100-meter-wide green strip of trees that transforms a previously dilapidated area into a lush urban jungle, nestled between two of the city's busiest roads.

Painting Bought for $50 at Barn Sale Expected to Fetch up to $200,000 - The artwork, identified as a 1912 piece by Canadian artist Emily Carr, features a carved grizzly bear atop a totem pole. New York-based art dealer Allen Treibitz discovered the painting at a barn sale in the Hamptons.

Metal Detectorists Stumble Across 1,000-year-old Viking 'Wallet' Full of Treasure - British historians have announced the discovery of a 1,000-year-old Viking "wallet," consisting of 36 silver coins minted between 1000 and 1065. The treasure was uncovered by metal detectorists John Crowe and David O’Hare while searching private land on the Isle of Man.