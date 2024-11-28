Canada urgently needs its own version of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiencies (DOGE) — a revolutionary initiative championed by Elon Musk, Donald Trump, and Vivek Ramaswamy to cut trillions in federal waste. By dismantling bloated budgets, rooting out fraud, and eliminating unnecessary spending, DOGE embodies the kind of bold action that the Canadian government fears—and for good reason.

The premise is straightforward: governments must be held to the same efficiency and accountability standards as successful businesses. Yet, under Justin Trudeau, mismanagement, corruption, and uncontrolled waste have become systemic. A Canadian DOGE wouldn’t just save billions in taxpayer dollars—it would expose the lies, incompetence, and hypocrisy keeping Trudeau’s regime afloat.

This article will break down the true cost of government inefficiency, how taxpayer dollars are squandered, why our tax burden is crushing the average family, the depth of corruption infecting our institutions, and how Trudeau’s reckless policies are driving us toward economic collapse. Canada needs accountability now more than ever. Canada needs a DOGE.

Bureaucracy

Under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, federal bureaucracy costs have exploded to $69.5 billion annually—a staggering 73% increase since 2016, as reported by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO). Yet, despite this ballooning expense, bureaucratic performance has stagnated, with fewer than 50% of performance targets being met.

Since 2016, the federal workforce has grown by 42%, adding 108,793 new employees—a rate far outpacing Canada’s population growth of just 14%. If the bureaucracy had only grown proportionally to population, there would be 72,491 fewer federal employees today. Meanwhile, taxpayers have shelled out $1.5 billion in bonuses for federal workers since 2015, despite no discernible improvement in services.

Joe Carson’s Diagnosis Red Tape lays bare the incompetence at the heart of government: governments at all levels waste 56% more resources than necessary. While charities are expected to cap administrative spending at 25%, Canadian taxpayers are funding a government that burns through 39 cents of every dollar on bureaucracy. This waste siphons resources from essential services, forcing Canadians to carry the burden of an inherently dysfunctional system.

The waste is staggering. Take, for instance, the archaic policy of selling off obsolete government equipment, like $2 wastebaskets. By the time these items are processed, advertised, reviewed, approved, delivered, and sold, the cost to taxpayers skyrockets to $60 per item. The government loses $58 for every $2 item sold. This absurd practice has cost millions since the 1970s—you can't make up this level of incompetence.

This inefficiency infects every sector. Healthcare costs taxpayers $344 billion annually—an average of $12,242 per taxpayer—yet ranks dead last among developed nations. Education, swallowing up $85 billion a year, delivers stagnant results while transforming schools into ideological indoctrination factories. Meanwhile, the CBC consumes $1.4 billion a year, fails its performance metrics, and serves as a government mouthpiece in an age of rampant censorship.

Consider also the Canadian Pension Plan (CPP)—a glaring example of systemic mismanagement. The average Canadian contributes $150,178 to the CPP over their lifetime and must live to age 82 just to break even. Had those contributions been invested in an index fund with an 8% annual return, they would grow to over $1 million—500% more than what the government offers. Instead, Canadians are left with a mere 2.1% return, deprived of the opportunity to secure their own financial futures.

Canada’s bureaucracy isn’t just inefficient—it’s parasitic. Without bold reform, Canadians will continue to fund bloated systems that exist only to serve themselves, leaving little for those actually footing the bill.

Taxes

In Canada, taxation has escalated beyond mere inconvenience—it’s a full-blown crisis. As of 2023, the average Canadian family spends $46,988—or 43% of their income—on taxes. That’s more than the combined cost of housing, food, and clothing, which make up just 35.6% of their income. Since 1961, taxes have grown by an astonishing 2,705%, vastly outpacing inflation, housing (2,006%), food (901%), and clothing (478%).

What started as a “temporary” income tax in 1917 has metastasized into a monstrous system that taxes nearly every facet of life. Canadians now face federal and provincial income taxes, corporate taxes, capital gains taxes, carbon taxes, and even sin and luxury taxes. Building or buying a home means surrendering a significant portion to taxes—whether through "soft costs" or annual property taxes on already-taxed income.

But taxation isn’t just about raising revenue—it’s about control. The more you earn, the more they take—not just in dollars, but in terms of ambition. This disincentivizes productivity and punishes those who strive for success. Meanwhile, Canadians effectively work nearly half of the year just to fund the government.

Winston Churchill once said, "For a nation to try to tax itself into prosperity is like a man standing in a bucket and trying to lift himself up by the handle." Yet Canada continues piling on new taxes—from carbon tariffs to a proposed capital gains tax on primary residences.

This system is unsustainable. Canadians are being drained to fund a government incapable of managing resources responsibly. Without reform, this crushing tax burden risks undermining Canada’s economic and social foundations.

Corruption

The Trudeau administration has perfected the art of government corruption, siphoning billions from Canadians while dismantling accountability. Consider Telesat, which received $2.14 billion in taxpayer funds to provide rural high-speed internet—with no obligation to connect a single household or face penalties for failure. Elon Musk says Starlink could have achieved this at half the cost, but it was dismissed—not due to feasibility, but because Musk doesn’t align with the government’s ideological goals.

The ArriveCAN app scandal is another stark example of systemic corruption. Initially projected to cost $80,000, the app ultimately cost over $60 million. A significant chunk went to GC Strategies, a two-person IT staffing firm that pocketed nearly $20 million. Auditor General Karen Hogan labeled the bookkeeping "the worst she’d ever seen," citing a "glaring disregard" for basic procurement principles.

The Green Slush Fund scandal reveals the depth of conflict of interest entrenched in the system. Annette Verschuren, chair of the fund, was linked to companies that received $12 million before her appointment. After assuming her role, those companies received an additional $36 million. The fund is under investigation for the misappropriation of hundreds of millions of dollars, but the government refuses to hand over documents regarding the fund, stonewalling accountability efforts.

Perhaps most damning is Steven Guilbeault’s misuse of $254 million of public funds to enrich a company he owns, as alleged in the House of Commons. This isn’t just abuse of power—it’s betrayal of public trust. Guilbeault’s actions exemplify a government that prioritizes personal gain over public duty, eroding confidence in Canadian institutions.

These scandals aren’t isolated incidents—they expose a culture that rewards incompetence, tolerates conflicts of interest, and thrives on secrecy. Canadians must demand systemic reform for accountability and transparency before corruption becomes irreparable.

Waste

The Trudeau government’s reckless spending is sabotaging Canada’s future, turning taxpayer dollars into fuel for fraud, corruption, and global appeasement. The CRA, a prime symbol of government inefficiency, recently admitted losing $40 million in a single fraud case. Since 2020, $190 million has been lost to hacked accounts, yet the agency continues downplaying its failures. It’s no wonder Canadians feel robbed when their tax collector hands money to scammers faster than it collects it.

Federal contracting fraud reveals another layer of corruption. Millions have been siphoned off through overbilling schemes, including $250,000 by one consultant alone. From 2018 to 2022, 36 departments were implicated in the misappropriation of $5 million—likely just the tip of the iceberg.

But nothing compares to the absurdity of Trudeau’s foreign aid spending. Since 2017, $52 billion has been funnelled into international programs, with $30 billion given under the guise of "gender equity." These funds often support regimes that actively oppose these values. Afghanistan received $1.1 billion, then went on to outlaw women from speaking in public or attending school. Congo, infamous for its atrocities, received $732 million. North Korea and Ethiopia, notorious for their human rights abuses, received millions more.

This isn’t compassion—it’s complicity. While Canadians struggle under oppressive tax burdens, their government sends billions to enrich warlords and corrupt elites. Trudeau’s government hides behind slogans like "gender equity" while funding regimes that brutalize women and violate every principle Canada claims to uphold.

Waste isn’t an accident—it’s embedded in this government. Canadians are paying the price for a system that values ideology over accountability and propaganda over results. If this culture of waste continues, Canada stands to lose not only wealth but its moral credibility.

Collapse

Canada is fast approaching economic collapse, with Trudeau’s government stepping on the accelerator. A projected $214 billion deficit and runaway inflation have left Canadians struggling to stay afloat. Instead of addressing these issues, the government doubles down on reckless spending, ideological policies, and disastrous central planning.

This isn’t mere incompetence—it’s a betrayal of Canadians. Friedrich Hayek, in The Road to Serfdom, warned that overreach in economic planning leads to poverty and the loss of freedom. Trudeau’s housing policies are a glaring example. Billions have been wasted on high-density housing projects, ignoring the needs of Canadian families and the housing market realities.

The expected $214 billion deficit is more than a statistic—it’s a sign of looming disaster. Servicing this debt will lead to crushing taxes and reduced services, pushing more Canadians into poverty. Inflation worsens the problem, turning basic necessities into luxuries. Meanwhile, the government continues to squander billions on poorly managed programs that do nothing to improve citizens’ lives.

This collapse isn’t just probable—it’s inevitable if we don’t change course. By centralizing control and rejecting free-market solutions, Trudeau’s government is systematically eroding Canada’s economic foundations. Every wasted dollar, every failed policy, and every ideological initiative brings us closer to mass poverty.

Canadians must wake up. This road to collapse won’t just hurt wallets—it will destroy livelihoods, freedom, and the future of the country. It’s time to demand fiscal sanity and reject central planning that has pushed Canada to the brink.

Hope

Argentina provides a compelling example of why bold reforms are exactly what Canada needs. Javier Milei, Argentina's new president, has achieved what economists deemed impossible. In his first month in office, he slashed over 3,000 regulations, cut 50,000 government jobs, and eliminated half of all ministries. The establishment called him "El Loco" (The Madman) and predicted economic collapse, but the results were undeniable: inflation dropped from 17,000% to 2.4%, the first budget surplus in decades was achieved, and the economy began to grow again. The lesson to learn from Milei is clear: meaningful reform doesn’t require decades; it requires the courage to act decisively.

Milei's approach caught the attention of Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. The success of Milei's methods—cutting bureaucracy, pushing reforms to the limit, and refusing to compromise with corruption—is now being studied as a model for DOGE in America. This is exactly the kind of courage Canada needs. A Canadian DOGE, under the right leadership, would not only cut through the inefficiencies and corruption embedded in our system, but it would also bring transparency and accountability back. The urgency is palpable, as waste and corruption under Trudeau have spiraled out of control.

But there is still hope as long as we have the courage for bold action. Canadians must reject ideological policies and embrace pragmatic solutions that prioritize long-term stability. Without this shift, Canada’s road to economic collapse will only accelerate. The time to act is now, before the cost becomes irreversible.