Good morning, It’s Monday, September 9th. In today’s news, The Bloc Quebecois prepares to replace the NDP to support Trudeau’s struggling minority government, Liberals to put ‘Hate Speech’ Bill front and centre when parliament reconvenes, Brazil sees largest ‘free speech’ protest in São Paulo against X ban, Mass protests erupt in France after Macron picks Conservative as Prime Minister, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

Bloc Quebecois Ready to Cash In On NDP's Exit, Supporting Trudeau’s Struggling Liberals

The Bloc Quebecois is positioning itself as a key player in Ottawa's political landscape now that Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government is even more vulnerable after the collapse of its confidence and supply agreement with the NDP. Led by Yves-Francois Blanchet, the Bloc is ready to negotiate its support in crucial confidence votes, but it’s not offering that support without a price. The party is clear that any deal with Trudeau’s government will require serious concessions in favour of Quebec.

Bloc House Leader Alain Therrien stated that this shift gives the Bloc a “window of opportunity,” as their balance of power has improved now that the Liberals can no longer rely on the NDP for automatic support. Therrien emphasized that the party will focus on securing tangible gains for Quebec through strategic negotiations.

The Bloc’s demands are specific and geared towards benefiting Quebec. Their priorities include gaining a royal recommendation for Bill C-319, which seeks to raise pension payments for seniors aged 65 to 74 to match those given to individuals 75 and older. The party also wants more provincial control over immigration, specifically in the area of temporary foreign workers, and is pushing for compensation they claim Ottawa owes Quebec.

Additionally, the Bloc wants to see the federal government stop subsidies to oil companies, an issue long in their crosshairs, while advocating for increased health-care funding to the provinces, something many premiers have been demanding. They’re also looking to prevent what they describe as Ottawa’s continued encroachment on provincial jurisdiction.

Bloc insiders have acknowledged that with the NDP out of the picture, the balance of power has shifted to them. So, while the Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, are eager to trigger confidence votes in hopes of forcing an election, the Bloc isn’t rushing to the polls. Instead, they are using this moment to extract as many concessions as possible for Quebec before an anticipated Conservative majority government takes power, one that Bloc strategists believe could take hold within a year. More

Trudeau’s Digital Dystopia: Liberals to Put Hate Speech Bill Front and Centre, Canada Must Fight Back

With Jagmeet Singh’s withdrawal from the coalition, Justin Trudeau is set to face a hostile Parliament when it reconvenes on September 16th. Determined to push through his agenda before the next parliamentary session becomes even more contentious, Trudeau and the Liberals are set to aggressively advance Bill C-63, the Online Harms Act.

If enacted, this bill could severely undermine freedom of speech in Canada. It proposes broad and draconian measures, including raising the maximum penalty for genocide advocacy to life imprisonment. The bill would also introduce a new offence: “motivated by hatred,” a category so vaguely defined it risks criminalizing a wide range of expression.

One of the most alarming features of Bill C-63 is the expanded powers it grants the federal cabinet to create regulations with the same force as laws, without requiring parliamentary debate or public consultation. This means the government could shut down websites and impose restrictions in secrecy, bypassing the democratic process.

Furthermore, the bill seeks to reinstate the “communication of hate speech” offence under the Canadian Human Rights Act, a provision previously repealed in 2012. This reinstatement could lead to a surge in frivolous or malicious complaints, as individuals and organizations might face costly legal battles based on subjective interpretations of “hate speech,” with a complainant’s perceived injury outweighing defences based on objective truth.

Groups like the Canadian Citizens for Charter Rights and Freedoms (C3RF) are pushing back, fearing the bill will silence voices critical of controversial issues like gender ideology, critical race theory, and vaccine mandates. Founded by retired RCAF Major Russ Cooper, C3RF is sounding the alarm, warning that this legislation could be used to muzzle dissenting opinions entirely.

Cooper’s organization is working with others, like Veterans for Freedom, to launch a petition in the House of Commons calling for the bill’s cancellation. With 32% of Canadians already believing we’re on the verge of a societal revolution to reclaim freedom from an overreaching government, the opposition to Bill C-63 may only continue to grow. More

Brazil Sees Largest ‘Free Speech’ Protest in São Paulo Against X Ban

On September 7, 2024, tens of thousands of Brazilians gathered in São Paulo to protest the Brazilian Supreme Court's decision to ban the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. This demonstration, coinciding with Brazil's Independence Day, became the largest protests against censorship in the country. Many attendees wore the green and yellow of the Brazilian flag, voicing their support for free speech and calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who led the ban.

Elon Musk, the owner of X, has fiercely contested the Brazilian government’s efforts to moderate content, accusing de Moraes of censorship. The judge has repeatedly ordered X to block accounts accused of spreading misinformation, many of whom were opposing political party members, but Musk—who frames himself as a free speech advocate—refused to comply. In response, de Moraes imposed a daily fine of $8,900 on those using VPNs to access X and ordered the platform to shut down operations in Brazil until it appointed a local legal representative and paid over $3 million in fines.

Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro were heavily present at the rally, some travelling hundreds of miles to join the protest. They waved signs saying "Thank you, Elon Musk" and "God, Nation, Family, and Liberty." Bolsonaro's allies in the crowd pushed for the impeachment of de Moraes, accusing him of undermining free speech. More

Mass Protests Erupt in France After Macron Picks Barnier as PM

Over 100,000 left-wing protesters took to the streets across France in response to President Emmanuel Macron’s appointment of Michel Barnier, a centre-right figure, as Prime Minister. Macron's decision follows a hung parliament from a recent election, with left-wing parties accusing him of undermining the results by not choosing the top candidate from the New Popular Front (NFP). The protests were widespread, with significant turnouts in Paris, Nantes, Nice, Marseille, and Strasbourg.

Barnier, a former Brexit negotiator, faces criticism from leftists who view his appointment as a move towards the far-right and a mockery of democracy. Polls show 74% of French people believe Macron ignored election results, with 55% feeling he stole them. More

Report: Joe Biden Has Spent 40.3 Percent of His Presidency on Vacation

On August 31, the Republican National Committee (RNC) Research shared a video of President Biden relaxing on the beach, highlighting that he was on his 16th consecutive day of vacation. According to the post, Biden has spent a total of 532 days on vacation, which amounts to 40.3% of his presidency. This vacation time significantly surpasses that of his predecessors, with Donald Trump spending about 26%, and Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama taking vacations during around 11% of their presidencies. Critics on social media and polls have expressed concern about Biden’s time off, with a recent CBS News/YouGov poll showing 72% of registered voters doubt his mental and cognitive health. More

CCP Bans Foreign Adoptions of Chinese Children

On September 5th, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) announced a ban on international adoptions, ending a three-decade policy that allowed foreign families to adopt Chinese children. The new rule, with few exceptions, will no longer permit the adoption of Chinese children by foreigners, affecting many American families currently in the process. The CCP cited a nationalistic agenda and concerns over international scrutiny as reasons for the change. The US State Department is seeking clarification on the new policy, which has raised concerns about the future of children in Chinese orphanages and the impact on current adoption cases. More

Opposition Leader of Venezuela Granted Political Asylum by Spain

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez confirmed that opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia had fled the country and been granted political asylum in Spain. González went into hiding after the the Venezuelan government issued arrest warrants for him on charges of election document forgery and undermining the National Electoral Council (NEC). The election, widely criticized for lacking transparency, has led to international calls for the release of detailed results. More

Sudan Rejects UN Call for Peace Force to Protect Civilians

Sudan's military-led government has rejected a UN fact-finding mission's recommendation for deploying an international force to protect civilians amidst the ongoing civil war. The UN mission, which reported severe human rights violations by both Sudanese warring parties—the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF)—also called for an arms embargo. Since conflict erupted in April 2023, tens of thousands have died and nearly eight million have been displaced. The Sudanese government dismissed the UN recommendations as political and illegal. More

Statistics Canada: Record Immigration Continues to Outpace Employment Rate

The Trudeau government's immigration policies are negatively impacting Canada's economy, according to Statistics Canada's August Labour Force Survey. Although Canada added 22,000 jobs last month, rapid population growth has pushed the unemployment rate up to 6.6%, a two-percentage-point increase from July. The student unemployment rate hit 16.7%, the highest since 2012. The increase in temporary foreign workers, who now occupy many low-wage jobs traditionally held by students, has exacerbated the issue. More

Canadian Students Can Expect to Pay $75K for a University Degree This Year

Canadian students will face a significant financial burden next year, with the average cost of a four-year university degree hitting just over $75,000. This figure already surpasses what many Canadian families anticipate, as recent surveys show that 31% of parents are unaware of the true cost of post-secondary education. Costs are particularly steep in Ontario and Nova Scotia, where students can expect to pay around $86,000 and $88,000, respectively. With these high expenses and the growing financial strain, the value of a degree is increasingly being questioned, given the substantial investment required today. More

Google Faces Another DOJ Antitrust Lawsuit Over Alleged Ad-tech Monopoly

Google is facing its second antitrust trial since September 2023, this time over allegations of monopolistic practices in the ad-tech industry. The Department of Justice (DOJ) claims Google's dominance in advertising technology stifles competition and inflates ad prices. Google’s ad-tech services, which generated $237 billion of the company's $307 billion in revenue for 2023, are under scrutiny for creating an uneven playing field. This trial follows a recent court ruling against Google for monopolistic practices in the search engine market. Google is expected to argue that these accusations are outdated and disconnected from current market realities. More

New AI Model Could Predict Major Earthquakes Months Before They Happen

New research suggests that machine learning can predict major earthquakes months in advance by detecting early signs of seismic activity. Led by Társilo Girona at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, the study used algorithms to analyze low-level tectonic activity before significant earthquakes, such as the 2018 Anchorage quake and the 2019 Ridgecrest sequence. The findings indicate that abnormal seismic activity could be detected about three months prior, with prediction probabilities rising to 85% just before the earthquakes. More

Our Galaxy Appears to Be Touching Another Galaxy, Scientists Say

Researchers are now suggesting that the Milky Way's outer boundary may stretch far beyond previous estimates and could already be merging with the Andromeda galaxy. A study published in Nature Astronomy indicates that the circumgalactic medium (CGM)—a massive, elusive cloud of gas surrounding galaxies—might already be overlapping between the two galaxies. The finding, based on new deep space imaging, reveals that our galaxy and Andromeda are likely interacting more closely than scientists had realized, potentially accelerating the timeline of their cosmic clash.

Cowboys Make Dak Prescott Highest-paid NFL Player in History With $240 Million Contract

Dak Prescott has secured a four-year, $240 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys, including $231 million in guaranteed money and an $80 million signing bonus, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history. The deal was finalized just before the Cowboys' season-opening 33-17 win over the Browns. Prescott, who has been with the Cowboys since 2016, expressed his excitement and joked about his teammates expecting gifts. Team owner Jerry Jones praised Prescott's leadership and expressed confidence in his future with the team. More

US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Unstoppable in Finals Win Over Taylor Fritz

Jannik Sinner won his first US Open title, defeating Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 in the final. Despite controversy over an anti-doping scandal earlier this year, where he avoided a ban for two positive tests, Sinner demonstrated his top form on the court. The Italian, who also won the Australian Open earlier in the year, overpowered Fritz, ending the American's hopes of becoming the first US men's champion at Flushing Meadows since 2003. Sinner's victory was marked by his resilience, particularly in the third set, where he broke back to secure the win. More

Kendrick Lamar to Headline Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans

Kendrick Lamar will headline the halftime show at Super Bowl LIX, scheduled for February 9, 2025, in New Orleans. Lamar, who previously co-headlined the Super Bowl LVI show in 2022, returns after a highly acclaimed performance that won three Primetime Emmys. Known for his Grammy, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize wins, Lamar teased the upcoming performance in a video, urging fans to join him in New Orleans and dress well for the occasion. He promises to showcase the impact of rap music with his performance. More

Overwhelming Belief in Aliens is ‘Dangerous’ to Society, New Paper Warns - Tony Milligan, a research fellow at King's College London, warns that belief in UFOs is becoming a widespread societal issue. He argues that this fascination, despite a lack of evidence for extraterrestrial life, is harmful and distracting from legitimate scientific pursuits, like the search for microbial extraterrestrial life. This guy sounds like no fun at all…

Ingredient Found in Doritos Turns Mouse's Skin Transparent, May Have Medical Applications - Researchers at Stanford University used the food dye tartrazine, found in Doritos, to make a mouse’s skin transparent, revealing its internal organs. Published in Science, the study suggests future medical and cosmetic uses but is not yet safe for human application. Except it’s safe to eat in Doritos?

On this day in 1776 Congress officially renames the country as the United States of America (from the United Colonies)