Good morning, It’s Wednesday, October 23rd. In today’s news, Liberals gear up for a leadership showdown with Trudeau, Auditor General to probe all federal contracts with GC Strategies, G7 partners are finalizing $50 billion loan for Ukraine using frozen Russian assets, Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO arrested on federal sex trafficking charges, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

Trudeau's Zero Hour: Liberals Gear up for Leadership Showdown

Liberal MPs are preparing for a crucial caucus meeting on Wednesday, which may feature multiple calls for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to resign. However, it's unclear whether the internal dissent will gain momentum or simply fizzle out. Ahead of the meeting, several Liberal ministers, including Randy Boissonnault, Mark Holland, and Mary Ng, publicly reaffirmed their support for Trudeau and downplayed reports of a letter signed by MPs urging him to step down.

While Employment Minister Boissonnault claimed he hadn’t seen or signed the letter, Liberal MP Sean Casey confirmed he had, though he didn’t disclose how many others had also signed. Other MPs were more reserved, with some declining to comment or expressing support for internal debates about the party's future.

Cabinet ministers like Health Minister Mark Holland and Immigration Minister Marc Miller defended Trudeau, emphasizing party unity and focusing on the next election. Miller expressed strong support for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, stating that the “vast majority” of the caucus and the entire cabinet back his leadership. Miller emphasized his belief that the Liberals could still win the next election under Trudeau, calling internal dissent a distraction from opposing Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

Some MPs, such as Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon, called for unity to prepare for the next election, while others like Marcus Powlowski joked about watching the internal drama unfold with popcorn. More

Tiny Thought: If I had to guess, I’d say the small group of 5-7 influential figures at the top of the Liberal Party will likely quash this internal revolt by leveraging favours, calling in debts, or making empty promises. I think they'll secure Trudeau at least another six months in leadership, possibly with the understanding that he’ll step down and allow someone like Mark Carney to take the helm for the next election—similar to the Biden-Harris dynamic. That said, I’m skeptical that Trudeau will actually follow through on stepping down, so we'll have to wait and see. But this is all just speculation.

Auditor General to Probe Main ArriveCan Contractor GC Strategies

Canada’s Auditor General, Karen Hogan, has initiated a comprehensive audit into government contracts linked to GC Strategies, the firm at the center of the ArriveCan controversy. In an October 21 letter to House Speaker Greg Fergus, Hogan outlined plans to scrutinize all payments made to GC Strategies, its contracts and subcontracts with the federal government, and any associated companies founded by GC Strategies' co-founders.

This investigation comes after a request from the House government operations committee in February. Hogan’s previous report on the ArriveCan app, released in February 2024, found that poor management practices led to inflated costs. The Canada Border Services Agency’s (CBSA) records were so inadequate that the precise cost of ArriveCan could not be determined. However, estimates based on available data placed the total at $59.5 million.

GC Strategies, a small consulting firm, received approximately $19.1 million for its work on ArriveCan, though this figure only includes payments up to March 2023. Additionally, it was revealed that GC Strategies and its predecessor Coredal had been awarded a total of 118 contracts, valued at over $100 million since Trudeau took office. Hogan emphasized that the reliance on contractors significantly contributed to ArriveCan's excessive costs and that Canadians did not receive good value for money.

The audit aims to provide transparency on the government’s dealings with GC Strategies and clarify how such a small firm was entrusted with such a large project. More

G7 Partners Finalizing $50 Billion Loan for Ukraine Using Frozen Russian Assets

The G7 nations—the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the UK—reached a tentative plan in June to provide $50 billion in new loans to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets as collateral.

The US has already allocated approximately $175 billion in Ukraine-related spending since 2022, positioning itself as Ukraine's largest financial backer in the war against Russia. The European Parliament has approved around $85 billion, while Canada has committed over $13 billion so far. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasized that Russian assets would secure the loan, ensuring that taxpayers would not bear additional costs.

While the EU must renew sanctions freezing Russian assets every six months, Yellen expressed confidence that these assets would continue to support Ukraine. Additionally, the US is preparing new sanctions targeting third-party countries supplying Russia with military inputs.

The November 5th elections could affect future US support for Ukraine, with Vice President Kamala Harris backing continued aid and former President Donald Trump expressing reluctance to further fund the war. More

Mike Jeffries, Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO, Arrested on Federal Sex Trafficking Charges

Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries, his partner Matthew Smith, and an employee, James Jacobson, were arrested on charges of running an international sex trafficking and prostitution ring from 2008 to 2015. They allegedly lured men into sex parties with promises of modelling opportunities for Abercrombie & Fitch. The indictment accuses them of trafficking men to events in the US and abroad, where they were subjected to drugs and sexual acts. Jeffries, Smith, and Jacobson face charges related to trafficking and prostitution involving at least 15 victims. More

Israel Arrests 7 Citizens Accused of Spying on Military Bases for Iran

Seven Israeli citizens, including two minors, were arrested on suspicion of spying for Iranian intelligence, marking one of Israel's most serious espionage cases. Over two years, the suspects allegedly gathered sensitive information on Israel's military bases, air defence systems, and key infrastructure, passing it to Iranian agents in exchange for cryptocurrency. Authorities believe the espionage posed a serious threat to national security, with potential to aid missile attacks on Israel. The suspects are expected to face indictments soon, with Israeli police describing their actions as motivated by greed despite knowing the risks to the country. More

With 2 Weeks Left, Trump Edges Up in Polls, Harris Stalls

With two weeks until Election Day, polls show a close race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in seven key battleground states. Nationally, Harris holds a slight lead, but her momentum has stalled after a boost in the summer. Trump is now gaining ground, leading in several swing states, including Georgia, Arizona, and Michigan. Both candidates are focusing on uncommitted voters in these states. Harris has been appealing to moderate Republicans, while Trump is campaigning in blue states and rallying for the popular vote. The outcome is expected to hinge on these battleground states and undecided voters. More

South Korea Warns It Will Send Arms to Ukraine After Reports of North Korea’s Troops in Russia

South Korea has warned it is considering supplying weapons to Ukraine in response to reports that North Korea has sent troops to Russia to support its war in Ukraine, a move both North Korea and Russia deny. South Korean officials see this as a serious security threat, fearing Russia could reward North Korea with advanced military technologies that enhance its nuclear and missile programs. South Korea is considering various countermeasures, including military aid to Ukraine. NATO called the potential North Korean troop involvement a "significant escalation," though it remains unconfirmed. More

What Leaked US Assessment of Israeli Plans to Strike Iran Shows

A classified US intelligence assessment from mid-October detailed Israel's preparations to strike targets in Iran. It mentions two Air-launched Ballistic Missile (ALBM) systems: Golden Horizon, likely based on the Blue Sparrow missile with a range of 2,000 km, and Rocks, a long-range system made by Rafael. These systems suggest Israel plans to launch missiles from long distances to avoid flying over regional countries. However, the documents do not specify the exact targets or timing of the operation. There is no indication that Israel plans to activate its nuclear deterrent. The leak may have been intentional, possibly to disrupt Israel's plans. More

Taxing Times: Canada Slides Down OECD Competitiveness Ranks

An international report has identified Canada’s high capital gains rates, corporate taxes, and digital service taxes as factors driving investment away, leading to a decline in its tax competitiveness ranking. The International Tax Foundation’s 2024 International Tax Competitiveness Index placed Canada 17th out of 38 OECD countries. Canada ranked poorly in individual (31st), corporate (26th), and property (25th) taxes. Despite having low consumption taxes and no wealth or inheritance taxes, the high capital gains tax rate of 35.7% and the corporate tax rate of 26.2% are significantly above OECD averages. More

Canada Has a $58 Billion Food Waste Problem

A new report by the non-profit group Second Harvest reveals that Canada wastes an estimated $58 billion worth of food annually, with 41.7% of that waste being avoidable. This amounts to 8.83 million metric tons of food that could feed 17 million people three times over. Despite a 20% overall reduction in food waste since 2019, avoidable waste has increased by 6.5%, with "best before" dates contributing to nearly a quarter of the waste. The findings highlight the contradiction of rising food prices alongside significant food waste, emphasizing the need for urgent action to address food insecurity and environmental impacts. More

McDonald's Pulls Quarter Pounders From Several States After Deadly Outbreak

McDonald's is removing Quarter Pounder hamburgers from several states, after an E. coli outbreak linked to the burgers sickened nearly 50 people across 10 states, resulting in 10 hospitalizations and one death. The CDC is investigating the outbreak, with most cases reported in Colorado and Nebraska. While the specific contaminated ingredient has yet to be confirmed, an initial investigation suggests slivered onions from a supplier may be involved. McDonald's has halted the use of Quarter Pounder patties and slivered onions in the affected areas but assures customers that other menu items remain safe and available. More

Preserved Tracks Suggest Non-avian Dinosaurs Used Their Wings to Run Faster and Maybe Even Fly

Fossilized tracks discovered in South Korea reveal that a raptor-like dinosaur made wing-assisted leaps 120 million years ago, marking the oldest evidence of such movement. While it's unclear if the creature achieved full flight, these tracks support the idea that aerodynamics evolved multiple times in prehistoric animals, according to researcher Alexander Dececchi.

Although raptors like Velociraptors are ancestors of modern birds, they split into avian and non-avian lines about 170 million years ago. The findings suggest that some paravian dinosaurs might have glided or flown before true flight evolved in birds, bolstered by the study of over 2,600 dinosaur track rows worldwide. More

Scientists Warn That the Human Mind isn't Meant to Be Awake After Midnight

At night, the human mind can enter a state where negative thoughts and risky behaviours become more pronounced, a phenomenon explored in the 'Mind After Midnight' hypothesis. Research indicates that after midnight, individuals are more likely to focus on negative stimuli, making them susceptible to cravings and risky choices, such as substance use or unhealthy eating.

This heightened awareness of danger may be rooted in our circadian rhythms, which evolved to enhance survival during daylight hours. Neurologist Elizabeth Klerman emphasizes the need for more research on how nighttime wakefulness affects mental health. More

Trump to Be Interviewed By Joe Rogan On Friday

Former President Donald Trump is set to appear on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast this Friday, marking his first visit to the popular show. The interview will take place in Rogan's Austin studio. Trump has previously made appearances on other podcasts to bolster his appeal among male voters, including Theo Von's "This Past Weekend" and "Full Send" with the pro-Trump NELK boys.

Despite a complicated relationship—Rogan has praised Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and criticized both political parties—Trump is looking to connect with Rogan's substantial audience, which boasts 14.5 million followers on Spotify alone. More

UFC Antitrust Lawsuit: Judge Approves $375 Million Settlement for Former Fighters

After a decade-long legal battle, a judge has approved a $375 million settlement in the Le v. Zuffa lawsuit, which accused the UFC of antitrust violations by suppressing fighter wages from 2010 to 2017. Initially, a $335 million settlement was rejected for favouring the UFC too heavily, but the new amount addressed the judge's concerns. Approximately 1,200 fighters will receive payments averaging about $217,000 each, after fees. Former UFC athlete Tom Lawlor hailed the settlement as a "historic day" for fighters. However, the UFC faces another legal challenge from former fighter Kajan Johnson regarding a similar case for fighters competing after 2017. More

Harvey Weinstein Diagnosed With Rare Form of Bone Marrow Cancer

Harvey Weinstein, 72, has been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia while serving a 16-year sentence for sexual assault in Los Angeles. He is currently receiving treatment at Rikers Island but was recently rushed to Bellevue Hospital due to severe medical issues. Weinstein's legal troubles continue, as he awaits a retrial for overturned convictions from 2020. He has been suffering from multiple health conditions, including diabetes, high blood pressure, and pneumonia. More

Hoard of 1,000-year-old Coins Unearthed in a Farmer's Field Sells for $5.6 Million - In a farmer’s field in southwest England, seven friends found a hoard of more than 2,500 silver coins that had lain in the ground for almost 1,000 years. Valued at 4.3 million pounds ($5.6 million) and now bound for a museum, they will help shed light on the turbulent aftermath of the Norman conquest of England.

Australian Woman Stuck Upside Down Between Boulders for Seven Hours After Trying to Retrieve Phone - Matilda Campbell, a 23-year-old Australian woman, was trapped upside down for seven hours between two boulders after slipping into a 9-foot-deep crevice while hiking in Hunter Valley, about 75 miles north of Sydney. She had fallen while trying to retrieve her dropped phone.