It's Thursday, April 24th. In today's news, The Chinese Communist Party wants Canada as an ally against Trump, Mark Carney's capital coup is exposed: you'll own nothing and be happy, An OpEd on how evil hijacks civilizations, The Liberal industrial carbon tax means higher prices, fewer jobs, and no relief for Canadians, and much more.

China Says It Wants Canada as a Partner Against Trump’s Tariffs—It Really Wants a Pawn

The Chinese Communist Party says it wants Canada as a partner in pushing back against Trump tariff “bullying.” But this isn’t diplomacy—it’s deception. China doesn’t want cooperation. It wants a proxy. A pawn. The CCP wants to turn us into the Ukraine of North America. A nation it can sacrifice to weaken America in its bid for global dominance. And disturbingly, much of Canada’s political and media class seems eager to play the role, with brainwashed Canadians cheering them on.

We’ve been told this is “Elbows Up” rhetoric—some brave new pro-Canada stance against foreign pressure. But make no mistake: this isn’t pro-Canada. It’s anti-American and pro-Chinese Communist Party. It’s the kind of dangerous posturing that’s been fed to boomers under the illusion of standing up for sovereignty, when in reality it opens the door to our greatest threat.

This isn’t a hypothetical. It’s already happening.

The CCP has been waging unrestricted warfare against Canada for decades—using organized crime, business deals, and diplomatic backchannels to undermine our institutions. As outlined in Canada’s Sidewinder report and the U.S.’s Operation Dragon Lord, China’s “unholy trinity” of Triads, state-owned corporations, and consular influence has infiltrated deep into Canadian society.

Chinese Triads have allegedly run blackmail rings in underground casinos in Markham, where Canadian politicians were invited to participate in illegal activities. That leverage is now likely being used to shape Canadian policy from the shadows. Meanwhile, the CCP’s fentanyl exports are killing tens of thousands of Canadians, with profits laundered into our housing market—pricing out an entire generation.

Remember Nortel? Canada’s tech gem was gutted by CCP espionage. Huawei appeared shortly after with suspiciously similar technology, effectively decimating our telecom sector. Or how about when CCP scientists were working inside our highest-security biolabs, sending bioterrorism-grade pathogens to Wuhan? Or the CanSino vaccine scandal, where we handed over research and got stabbed in the back?

And this is the regime some would have us cozy up to? The one that starved up to 45 million of its own people, slaughtered thousands of protesters in Tiananmen Square who dared ask for freedom, and operates modern-day concentration camps?

Even if Trump’s America is brash, the CCP is brutal. They are not our friends. They would see Canada burned to the ground if it hurt the United States. Every inch of rope we give them, they use to hang us—and smile while doing it.

Canada is not China’s partner. We’re their target.

Mark Carney’s Capital Coup: You’ll Own Nothing and Be Happy

Remember that old line—“You’ll own nothing and be happy”? Sounds crazy, right? But under the Liberals’ new economic blueprint, Canada Strong, it’s starting to sound like the strategy.

Here’s what they’re not advertising: more than half of all new federal spending will be capital-related. That might sound like boring budget lingo — but it’s actually the key to understanding what’s really going on.

Capital vs. Operating — What It Really Means

Operating expenses are the usual stuff: salaries, grants, and social programs. They don’t result in ownership. Capital expenses, on the other hand, are investments in things the government plans to own or control—buildings, infrastructure, and technology.

So when the Liberals say over 50% of new spending is capital, they’re telling you:

“We’re not just funding programs. We’re building assets — and we’re keeping them.”

That includes housing, AI systems, data centres, clean energy infrastructure, and mineral projects. This isn’t public service — it’s state expansion.

The Housing Takeover

Carney wants to pump $35 billion into prefab and affordable housing—all tracked as capital expenses. Why? Because these homes will be owned or controlled by the government, built on federal land, and managed by a new state-run developer.

If the government owns the homes, they control who lives in them, what you pay—and potentially what you say. That’s not a stretch. Around the world, public housing has been used to enforce compliance.

Digital Infrastructure = Digital Control

Billions more are earmarked for data centres, high-speed networks, and AI infrastructure. Capital expenses again — meaning the government doesn’t just support the tech; they own the system.

If the state controls your internet, your data, and your AI infrastructure, you’re not in a free market—you’re in a surveillance state. Add a centralized digital ID, and the censorship potential becomes terrifyingly real.

Clean Energy, Critical Minerals — and Political Power

EV chargers. Energy grids. Mining projects. All on the public balance sheet. If the state owns the grid, it controls the flow—and can restrict access. Want to “nudge” people into behaviour? Just throttle their power. Think carbon rationing, smart meters, and 15-minute cities.

While some of this might seem like hyperbole, with the Liberals in charge, this isn’t speculation—it’s trajectory.

The Debt Disaster

To make matters worse, the Liberals are stacking up $225 billion in new debt to accomplish their goals—with $130 billion of it coming directly from Carney’s new budget. They claim it’ll spark $500 billion in private investment, which sounds nice until you check their own math. Their fiscal multipliers range from 0.7 to 1.2, meaning these investments won’t even pay for themselves.

Translation? Taxpayers will keep funding government-owned projects that don’t pay for themselves, which isn’t stimulus—it’s asset acquisition. Given Carney’s background in banking, it’s hard to believe this is a mistake. It looks less like a miscalculation and more like the plan.

Dependency = Control

Here’s what this really comes down to: the more the government provides, the more it can control.

Housing. Energy. Internet. Data. If the state owns the infrastructure of your life, then you’re not a citizen—you’re a dependent. And dependents don’t push back.

Would you criticize the same government that owns your home, your power, and your access to digital services? Even without censorship laws, the threat of losing those essentials keeps people quiet.

The Liberals won’t say it out loud, but here’s the truth: if they didn’t intend to expand state control over housing, AI, and infrastructure, they wouldn’t be tracking these things as capital expenses.

The Psychopaths Are in Charge: How Evil Hijacks Civilization

"All governments suffer a recurring problem: Power attracts pathological personalities.”

- Frank Herbert, Chapterhouse: Dune

That isn’t a punchline—it’s a law of political gravity. The problem isn’t that power corrupts. It’s that it seduces the already corruptible. Andrew Lobaczewski, a psychologist who lived through multiple totalitarian regimes, spent decades trying to warn us: some people don’t want power to serve the public—they want it to dominate, humiliate, and destroy. And when the conditions are right, they rise to the top.

In Political Ponerology, Lobaczewski lays out a chilling thesis: modern tyranny isn’t just about bad ideas—it’s about disordered minds weaponizing those ideas. Pathological individuals—psychopaths, narcissists, sadists—aren’t like you and me. They lack empathy. They crave control. And they know exactly how to manipulate language and ideology to get it.

They speak in doublespeak. To the average person, words like “equity,” “liberation,” or “safety” sound like compassion. But to insiders, they carry different meanings—tools of control and repression. The public hears inclusion; the regime hears compliance. This is totalitarianism’s magic trick: use morality as a mask for domination.

And the scariest part? These people are really good at what they do.

Psychopaths are social chameleons. They know how to read people, push emotional buttons, say the right thing, and wear whatever mask the moment requires. Lobaczewski calls it “the mask of sanity.” Robert Hare, the world’s top psychopathy researcher, once said if he didn’t study psychopaths in prison, he’d study them on Wall Street. Lobaczewski found them in the Politburo. And increasingly, you’ll find them in politics, media, academia, and tech.

But here’s the crucial part: once they gain authority, they don’t need everyone to support them. They only need 6–12%—the true believers, opportunists, and petty tyrants who are all too eager to enforce the regime’s will. The rest of the population falls into line, not because they believe, but because they’re afraid. Afraid of saying the wrong thing. Afraid of losing their jobs. Afraid of becoming the next target.

That’s how tyranny functions in the modern world—not with mass approval, but with mass submission enforced by a vocal and vicious minority.

Lobaczewski warned that the inability to recognize this psychological dynamic leads to immense suffering, mass terror, and the decay of civilization itself.

This isn’t just history. It’s a warning. If we don’t start recognizing the masks these people wear—and calling them what they are—we’ll keep handing them the keys to civilization. And they’ll keep burning it down from the inside.

Carney’s Industrial Carbon Tax: Higher Prices, Fewer Jobs, No Relief

Mark Carney’s industrial carbon tax plan claims to go after big polluters, but Canadians aren’t buying it. New polling reveals nearly 90% understand the reality — those costs get passed straight down to consumers, driving up prices on fuel, food, housing, and everyday essentials. Carney insists he can “tighten” the tax without raising costs, but if you tax refineries, fuel prices rise. Tax fertilizer plants, and groceries get more expensive. Hit concrete producers, and housing costs soar. Worse, experts warn this tax will push jobs and production out of Canada, making us less competitive—especially with no carbon tax in most of the world. More

US Issues Ultimatum to Russia and Ukraine Over ‘Explicit Proposal’ on Peace Deal

Vice President JD Vance stated on Wednesday that the US will walk away from peace talks if Russia and Ukraine reject an "explicit proposal" aimed at ending the three-year war. Vance highlighted that the US has made significant diplomatic efforts to propose a fair solution based on the perspectives of both nations. He emphasized that both Ukraine and Russia will need to make territorial compromises for peace to be achieved. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has firmly rejected the idea of ceding any territory, while Russia has expressed openness to continued negotiations. Meanwhile, ongoing violence persists, as evidenced by a Russian drone strike in Ukraine that killed several civilians. More

World Economic Forum Confirms Probe Into Claims Against Klaus Schwab - This follows allegations of harassment and discrimination at the forum, reported by the Wall Street Journal - More

India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty, Closes Attari Border After Pakistan-Linked Terror Attack - The Indus treaty withstood three wars between India and Pakistan - in 1965, 1971, and 1999—but is now suspended indefinitely. More

'Doomsday Mom' Lori Vallow Daybell is Convicted in Fourth Husband's Death - She's already serving life in prison without the possibility of parole, so this is really just the cherry on top. More

US Border Czar Says 68,000 Illegal Immigrants Arrested So Far, More to Come - More

Jordan Bans Muslim Brotherhood After Sabotage Plot Against Hashemite Kingdom - Interior Minister Mazin Fraya says all the activities of the group will be banned and its assets confiscated. More

EU Slaps Apple and Meta With $800 Million in Fines Amid US Trade Tensions

The European Commission fined Apple $570 million and Meta $228 million for violating the EU’s Digital Markets Act—Apple for restricting app developers from steering users to alternative offers, and Meta for its “consent or pay” ad model that limited user choice. While the EU claims the rules protect competition, this move looks increasingly like retaliation amid escalating US–EU trade tensions. With the US warning of “overseas extortion” and considering tariffs in response, it’s hard not to see these fines as politically motivated. Regardless, hitting companies with massive penalties like this—under vague, selectively enforced rules—is wildly corrupt and undermines fair international business. More

Instagram Cofounder Kevin Systrom Skewers Mark Zuckerberg, Saying Meta Starved His Business After Buying it for $1 Billion Over a Decade Ago - More

Tesla Stock Rebounds After Musk Says Time at DOGE Will Drop 'Significantly' - More

Judge Orders Air Canada to Pay Passengers $10M in Damages After Class Action - More

Extreme 'Zombie Star' Capable of Ripping Atoms Apart is Shooting Through the Milky Way

Astronomers have identified a rare and powerful “zombie star”—a” magnetar named SGR 0501+4516—hurtling through the Milky Way at over 110,000 mph. Magnetars are ultra-dense neutron stars with magnetic fields so intense they could rip humans apart atom by atom. But this one isn’t just dangerous—it’s mysterious. Previously thought to have formed from a nearby supernova, new data shows it’s moving too fast and in the wrong direction to have come from that explosion. Scientists now believe it may have formed from the direct collapse of a white dwarf, a much rarer process. This discovery could help explain puzzling cosmic phenomena like fast radio bursts and forces a rethink of how some of the universe’s most extreme objects are born. More

Scientists Reveal How an Ancient Crocodile Evolved Into a Dinosaur-Hunting Giant - Deinosuchus was one of the largest crocodilians that ever lived, with a body nearly as long as a bus and teeth the size of bananas. From about 82 million to 75 million years ago, the top predator swam in rivers and estuaries of North America. More

YouTube Celebrates its 20th Anniversary—Feel Old Yet?

YouTube is celebrating its 20th anniversary since co-founder Jawed Karim uploaded the platform’s first video, “Me at the Zoo.” Since then, the platform has ballooned into a global video juggernaut—with more than 20 billion videos uploaded and 20 million more added every single day.

In honour of the milestone, YouTube is rolling out a redesign of its TV app, featuring a multi-view option, allowing users to watch up to four channels at once—great for sports. With TV overtaking mobile as the go-to device for US users, YouTube’s massive scale and strategic updates keep it at the forefront of the streaming world. More

‘Just Go Away Forever’: Fans React to Conor McGregor’s Stadium Show Demands and Talk of Return to Resolve “Unfinished Business” with Longtime Rival Michael Chandler - McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg in a fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. More

Kirk Cousins Trade Rumours: Steelers, Browns and Vikings Consider Deal for Veteran QB at 2025 NFL Draft - More

Three Men and a Teenage Boy are Facing Charges After They Rode Horses Through a Louisiana Walmart and Posted a Video of Their Adventure on TikTok

80-Year-Old Woman Falls from Sixth Floor Apartment and Survives Unscathed

On This Day in 1184 BC, according to legend, the Greeks finally conquered the city of Troy by sneaking soldiers inside its walls hidden in a massive wooden horse—now famously known as the Trojan Horse.