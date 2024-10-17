Good morning, It’s Thursday, October 17th. In today’s news, Trudeau turns the Foreign Interference Inquiry into an ill-conceived Liberal attack ad, New climate study finds no significant surge in warming since the 1970s, The IMF raises alarm about soaring global government debts exceeding $100 trillion, Four policy issues Harris and Trump have flip-flopped on, and much more.

Trudeau Turns the Foreign Interference Inquiry Into an Ill-Conceived Liberal Attack Ad: ‘Conservatives Are Guilty of Foreign Interference’

Justin Trudeau’s testimony at the public inquiry into foreign interference showcased a desperate and arguably reckless attempt to deflect attention from his own political troubles. Rather than addressing the serious concerns about foreign meddling in Canadian politics, Trudeau used the platform to launch an unfounded attack on Pierre Poilievre’s Conservative Party, a move that reeks of political opportunism.

When questioned about a memo from his national security adviser detailing foreign interference activities targeting opposition parties, Trudeau initially claimed he didn’t want to use sensitive intelligence for partisan purposes. Yet, in a blatant contradiction, he soon veered off-script to suggest he had explosive information about Conservative Party members—past and present—being at risk of foreign interference. Without prompting, Trudeau suggested that he had asked the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) to brief Poilievre, but accused the Conservative leader of irresponsibly refusing security clearances to protect his party.

The spectacle was more than just a political jab—it was a transparent attempt to shift focus away from Trudeau’s own problems. His government is facing internal turmoil, with growing dissatisfaction in the Liberal caucus, not to mention ongoing issues like the diplomatic crisis with India over allegations that Indian agents were involved in extrajudicial killings of Canadian citizens. Rather than owning up to the sea of troubles he finds himself in, Trudeau resorted to a dubious smear campaign against his main political rival, distracting the public from his own failings.

Trudeau’s claims not only lacked substance but also bordered on absurdity. Despite the prime minister’s dramatic revelations, there was no concrete evidence provided to support his assertions. Poilievre, who has consistently refused to accept security briefings on the grounds that it would limit his ability to discuss foreign interference publicly, has said that neither he nor his chief of staff has been informed of any Conservative members involved in foreign meddling. Conservatives were rightly outraged, with one senior party member blasting Trudeau’s comments as a desperate attempt to save face, calling the prime minister a “POS” in a blunt show of frustration.

The entire episode seemed designed to sow doubt in the minds of voters about the integrity of the Conservative Party, but without any factual basis, it came across as a desperate ploy to save his own skin.

Ultimately, Trudeau’s brazen performance at the inquiry did little to inspire confidence. Instead of addressing the real and pressing concerns about foreign interference in Canada’s democracy, he used the public inquiry as a stage for a weak political stunt. His desperate attack on Poilievre has only intensified the perception that Trudeau is running out of ideas and relying on baseless accusations to maintain control of the narrative. More

At the time of this writing, Pierre Poilievre has called Trudeau’s bluff, challenging him to release the names if the Conservatives are indeed complicit in foreign interference. And I think we can all guess how this will play out: Trudeau will come up with some flimsy excuse for why he can’t share the information. But instead of backing down as he should, he’ll likely double down and shift the blame back onto the Conservatives. Classic Trudeau.

New Climate Study Finds No Significant Warming Since the 1970s

A new study published in Nature Communications Earth & Environment reveals limited evidence for a significant warming surge since the 1970s. Researchers utilized changepoint models to analyze global temperature records from 1850 to 2023, concluding that most surface temperature time series do not indicate a change in warming rates despite record temperatures observed in 2023.

The study highlights the influence of natural variability, such as La Niña events, on short-term temperature fluctuations, which obscure the long-term warming trend. An analysis of HadCRUT global mean surface temperature data from 1970 to 2023 shows that a minimum increase of 55% in the warming trend would be needed for a statistically detectable surge, yet only about half of this increase has occurred since 1970.

The research identified a 53% rise in the warming slope, increasing from 0.019 °C/year (1970–2012) to 0.029 °C/year (2013–2023). However, for this latter trend to be statistically significant, it would require exceeding 0.039 °C/year, representing a more than 100% increase. The researchers caution against interpreting short-term anomalies as evidence of a definitive shift in long-term warming patterns, particularly in light of recent discussions on warming hiatuses and alleged accelerations.

Additionally, the report contrasts the study's findings with claims made by the Trudeau government, which has attributed recent forest fires to climate change. The study notes that forest fire activity in Canada has remained relatively stable over the past 40 years. Despite this, the Liberal government commissioned a report from the World Economic Forum, reportedly spending nearly $494,000 in taxpayer dollars, to support its carbon tax policies. This includes plans to raise the carbon tax to $170 per tonne by 2030. More

‘Worse Than It Looks’: IMF Raises Alarm About Soaring Global Government Debt Exceeding $100 Trillion

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has issued a grim warning about the escalating global public debt, projecting that it will surpass $100 trillion—about 93% of global GDP—by 2024, potentially approaching 100% by the end of the decade. The United States is highlighted as particularly vulnerable due to persistent fiscal deficits and escalating spending pressures.

The IMF's Fiscal Monitor report, released on October 15, indicates that unidentified debt poses a significant risk to debt sustainability. This includes contingent liabilities, losses at government enterprises like the US Postal Service, and off-balance-sheet obligations. The report warns that actual debt-to-GDP ratios tend to be, on average, about 6 percentage points higher than initially projected, suggesting that future debt levels could be significantly underestimated.

The IMF attributes this potential underestimation to a political environment favouring increased government spending, driven by factors such as security concerns, an aging population, and investments in green transitions. Current fiscal strategies are deemed inadequate, as planned adjustments—like reducing spending by 1% of GDP over six years—are insufficient to stabilize debt levels. Instead, the IMF suggests a cumulative tightening of 3.8% of GDP is necessary to effectively reduce debt, with the need for even greater measures in the United States—currently sitting on $35 trillion in public debt alone.

The report highlights that without substantial fiscal adjustments, US debt is on an unsustainable trajectory, exacerbated by rising healthcare costs, an aging population, and increased defence needs amid geopolitical tensions. It stresses the importance of reforming mandatory spending programs like Social Security and Medicare, which account for a significant portion of the US budget.

Additionally, the IMF’s new “debt-at-risk” framework indicates that under adverse conditions, US public debt could rise sharply, with estimates showing it could exceed 150% of GDP within three years, significantly higher than baseline projections. More

Four Policy Issues Harris and Trump Have Flip-Flopped On

Presidential candidates Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have both demonstrated significant changes in their positions on key issues over the last few years. Here is a summary of these issues:

Kamala Harris:

Fracking: Initially pledged to ban fracking while campaigning in 2019, Harris has now reversed her stance, supporting fracking leases after joining Biden’s administration, claiming it can coexist with clean energy goals. Immigration: Harris advocated for the decriminalization of illegal border crossings during her 2019 campaign but has since shifted to support tougher asylum restrictions and border enforcement measures. Medicare for All: Harris co-sponsored Medicare for All but altered her approach, now promoting a strengthened Affordable Care Act instead of eliminating private insurance options. Gun Control: Once a proponent of mandatory gun buy-backs, Harris has pivoted to advocating for stricter background checks and assault weapons bans, distancing herself from earlier proposals.

Donald Trump:

Abortion: Trump began as pro-choice but transformed into a staunch pro-life advocate during his initial term, but now criticizes restrictive abortion laws and promises not to sign a federal abortion ban into law. Marijuana: Initially focused on stricter enforcement of marijuana laws, Trump has since endorsed legalization efforts and supported the reclassification of cannabis. Social Security: Trump once hinted at privatization and cuts to Social Security, but his 2024 campaign now promises to protect these programs without cuts. SALT Deduction: After capping the state and local tax deduction (SALT) at $10,000 during his presidency, Trump now states that he would work to restore the SALT deduction to its previous levels, appealing to voters in high-tax states.

Both candidates’ policy reversals illustrate a strategic attempt to appeal to moderate voters while risking perceptions of inauthenticity and inconsistency. More

Zelensky Sets Out New ‘Victory Plan’ in Ukrainian Parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has presented five parts of his new "victory plan" to the Ukrainian Parliament, outlining strategies for ending the war. Here are the key elements:

NATO Membership (Future Goal): Ukraine will apply for NATO, though it acknowledges this is a long-term aim. Strengthened Air Defenses: Calls for lifting restrictions on long-range missile use and boosting air defence with Western support. Non-Nuclear Deterrence: Proposes a strategic deterrence package with Western allies to counter Russia, excluding nuclear weapons. Resource Exports: Ukraine seeks agreements to export valuable resources like uranium and lithium, boosting its economy and weakening Russia. Replacing US Troops: Ukrainian forces could replace US troops in Europe, reducing US costs while strengthening Europe’s defence.

Three confidential parts of the plan, which have not been publicly shared, will be discussed only with NATO and US officials. More

Israeli Strike Hits Lebanese Municipal Building, Killing Mayor

The Israeli military carried out airstrikes on the southern outskirts of Beirut and the city of Nabatieh, Lebanon, killing at least 16 people, including Nabatieh's mayor, Ahmad Kahil, during a local government meeting. The strikes also targeted Hezbollah locations, as Israel aims to stop the group's cross-border rocket attacks. Lebanese officials claim the strikes hit civilian infrastructure, while Israel says they were focused on Hezbollah military targets. The conflict has displaced millions in both Lebanon and northern Israel, with mounting humanitarian concerns, particularly for children and displaced civilians. More

Lufthansa Fined $4 Million After 128 Jewish Passengers Stopped From Boarding Flight

Lufthansa has been fined $4 million by the US Department of Transportation (DOT) for refusing to allow 128 Jewish passengers to board a flight in May 2022. The passengers, many dressed in Orthodox Jewish attire, were travelling from New York to Budapest with a stop in Frankfurt. Lufthansa claimed some passengers didn’t follow mask and safety instructions, but the DOT found that the airline unfairly treated all Jewish passengers as one group, even though many had complied. The fine is the largest ever issued for civil rights violations by an airline. More

Alberta Launches National Campaign to Oppose Federal Oil and Gas Sector Cap

The Alberta government is launching a $7 million nationwide ad campaign to warn Canadians about the potential economic damage of the federal oil and gas emissions cap. Premier Danielle Smith announced the campaign, which will run in multiple provinces until November. Citing reports, Alberta claims the cap could cut Canada's GDP by up to $1 trillion by 2040 and result in significant job losses. Smith argues the federal policy aims to cut production rather than emissions and threatens Alberta's economy. Alberta has vowed to challenge the cap in court if implemented. More

Global Affairs Canada Spent Over $3 Million in Taxpayer Dollars on Alcohol

Global Affairs Canada (GAC) spent over $3.3 million on alcohol from January 2019 to May 2024, according to documents obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF). This averages $51,000 per month on beer, wine, and spirits. Most of the costs, $1.9 million, were linked to the Canadian Alcoholic Beverages Abroad program, aimed at promoting Canadian alcohol in foreign markets. However, $1.4 million was spent on other events, including large orders for embassies. The CTF criticized the spending, questioning its value amid Canada’s debt and economic challenges. More

Canada Revenue Agency Fires 330 Employees for Claiming CERB During Pandemic

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has fired 330 employees who inappropriately received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) during the pandemic. An internal review launched in June 2023 identified 600 employees for investigation. Of those, 185 were not terminated, with 40 receiving disciplinary actions. Meanwhile, 135 employees were found eligible for CERB. Those who wrongly received the benefit must repay it. Some cases, including employees on medical or unpaid leave, remain under review. More

Mysterious US Spaceship Executing ‘National Security Missions in Space’

The US Space Force's X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle is set to perform unprecedented aerobraking maneuvers above Earth. This experimental space plane will use the drag from Earth's atmosphere to alter its orbit with minimal fuel. The goal is to safely dispose of service module components, in line with space debris mitigation standards. The X-37B has been conducting radiation experiments and testing space awareness technologies since December 2023. Once the aerobraking is complete, the vehicle will continue its tests before safely returning to Earth, marking its seventh mission. More

Drug Inspired by Spider Venom Aims to Reverse Heart Attack Damage

For the first time, scientists are testing a drug inspired by Australian funnel-web spider venom to reverse heart attack tissue damage. The drug, Hi1a, prevents heart tissue from becoming too acidic, a key factor in cell death during a heart attack. Preclinical studies in mice and human heart cells show that Hi1a could protect the heart from damage caused by reduced blood flow. A clinical trial in Australia is planned for next summer to assess the drug's safety. If successful, Hi1a could also increase the number of viable donor hearts for transplantation. However, human trials will take years to complete. More

Former One Direction Member Liam Payne Dies at 31

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, died on Wednesday after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Police responded to an emergency call about an aggressive man possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Payne fell from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel and was declared dead at the scene. An investigation is underway.

Payne had been open about his struggles with alcoholism and had been sober for six months. Fans gathered at the hotel to pay tribute, expressing shock and heartbreak. He is survived by his son, Bear, and his family. More

Nevada Governor Backs Female Volleyball Players Boycotting Game Over Male Player

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has shown support for University of Nevada female volleyball players who refuse to compete against San Jose State because the opposing team includes a male player identifying as female. The university plans to proceed with the match, stating that the players' decision doesn't reflect its position, while emphasizing equality rights under Nevada law.

Other schools, including Boise State and Utah State, have also declined to play San Jose State. A legal case challenges NCAA rules allowing males in women’s sports, with San Jose State defending its compliance with regulations focused on inclusivity and safety. More

Tom Brady's Raiders Co-Ownership Poses Challenges for His Broadcasting Career

When Fox hired Tom Brady as its lead NFL analyst, the decision seemed logical given his unparalleled expertise as a former player. However, his transition to broadcasting has faced significant challenges since he recently became a co-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, creating a conflict of interest.

To mitigate this, the NFL has imposed strict restrictions on Brady's broadcasting role, including barring him from attending practices, broadcast production meetings, or criticizing game officials. These limitations severely hinder his ability to provide honest and insightful commentary, raising concerns about his effectiveness as an analyst. As he begins his career in broadcasting, questions about his performance may arise, potentially overshadowing his $375 million contract with Fox. More

An Alberta man Spent 12 Years Detained in a Psychiatric Hospital Despite Not Being Mentally Ill - Chando Jackson, a 37-year-old man who spent nearly 12 years in a psychiatric hospital after being found not criminally responsible for a 2012 break-in and assault, has been released following new evidence suggesting he does not have a mental illness. Initially diagnosed with schizophrenia, Jackson appealed his NCR verdict, claiming that his psychosis was drug-induced rather than a mental disorder.

Bath & Body Works Apologizes for Candles that Look Like a KKK Meeting - Ku Klux Klan members light torches. Now, some say, Bath & Body Works provided them candles to light, too. The retail chain recently released a candle, labeled “Snowed In”, that critics argued resembled the hoods and robes worn by the white supremacist group. After an outcry on social media, the company explained that the designers did not intend to mimic the KKK outfit and removed the item from its website and retail stores. This complaint is accurate