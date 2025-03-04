Good morning, It’s Tuesday, March 4th. In today’s news, Canada’s Liberals want an alliance against America while cozying up to China, Canadians are leaving the country in record numbers, Your tax dollars are funding “Genderqueer Farmers” and “Decolonized Food Systems,” Trump says economy-wide tariffs are hitting Canada today, and much more.

Canada’s Liberals Want an Alliance Against America—While Cozying Up to China

Canada’s Liberal elites have lost their minds. It’s not enough for them to wreck the economy—they now want to stoke tensions with the very country that guarantees our security and props up our economy. Chrystia Freeland is openly suggesting that Canada should form a military alliance with France and the UK because they have nuclear weapons—to counter the United States. Read that again. She’s talking about nuclear deterrence against our closest ally, biggest trading partner, and the country that literally defends us. This isn’t strategy; it’s lunacy.

And then there’s Mark Carney, Trudeau’s hand-picked successor, spinning Trump’s proposed 25% tariffs into an existential threat on par with Hitler’s ambitions of global conquest. He’s actually comparing Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives to Neville Chamberlain for not being aggressive enough toward America. A tariff dispute is now World War II? If these people weren’t running Canada, it would be comedy. But it gets even more ridiculous—Carney compares himself to Winston Churchill, claiming “it’s 1938”, suggesting that Canada must “stand up” against the supposed modern-day fascist threat. The same people who insist Trump is a dangerous warmonger, even as he calls for peace in Ukraine, are now unironically comparing America to Nazi Germany.

Beyond the absurdity, this rhetoric exposes just how clueless Canada’s Liberal elites are about our actual leverage. Take Carney’s claim that Canada is the backbone of America’s semiconductor supply chain—a complete lie. Canada isn’t even in the top ten. Meanwhile, Canada does actually rely on the U.S., who is a powerhouse in semiconductor manufacturing, AI, and software development. Canada’s economy on the other hand? Built upon a housing bubble, mass-migration, and taxpayer funded fentanyl. And yet, Carney, a man who doesn’t even understand his own country’s economic position, is presenting himself as some messianic figure here to save the world from Trump. With what? Bad slogans and borrowed ideas?

And here’s the real kicker: these same Liberals crying about Trump’s tariffs have no issue imposing tariffs on everyone else. Canada already has tariffs on U.S. dairy, softwood lumber, and aluminum—yet suddenly tariffs are an act of war? Even worse, Trudeau’s government is pushing for Border Carbon Adjustments—essentially tariffs on any country that doesn’t have a carbon tax. The hypocrisy is staggering.

But this isn’t just about economic illiteracy—it’s about who’s pulling the strings. China’s 2050 plan to replace America as the world’s dominant power isn’t a conspiracy, it’s openly stated policy. And Canada’s Liberal elites? They’re deeply entangled in China’s influence network. Carney himself worked with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)—a CCP-controlled financial weapon—alongside AIIB president Jin Liqun, a former Red Guard. His inner circle includes Dominic Barton, Trudeau’s former ambassador to China with deep Beijing business ties, and Mark Wiseman, a WEF-linked financier pushing mass immigration policies that align with China’s long-term strategic goals.

Meanwhile, Trudeau’s Minister of Environment, Steven Guilbeault, literally sits on a Chinese Communist Party-run council—the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development (CCICED). These aren’t coincidences. China doesn’t need to invade North America when it has Canadian politicians doing its bidding.

At what point do we admit that Canada is at risk of becoming the Ukraine of North America—a corrupt, compromised state being used as a proxy by a hostile superpower to destabilize its neighbour? If the Liberal establishment isn’t stopped, don’t be surprised when Canada finds itself dragged into a geopolitical conflict it doesn’t even understand.

Canadians Leaving the Country in Record Numbers

Canadians are fleeing the country in record numbers. In 2024, more than 81,600 people packed up and left—Ontario alone accounted for nearly half of them. That’s not just a random trend; it’s a direct result of skyrocketing costs, a brutal housing crisis, and a general decline in the quality of life.

Ontario’s share of emigrants is far beyond its portion of the population, highlighting just how badly things have deteriorated there. The province also saw a staggering 66.5% surge in non-permanent resident departures, the highest in the country. British Columbia, Alberta, and Quebec also lost thousands, but Ontario was the epicenter of the exodus.

This isn’t just about individuals leaving—Canada’s entire immigration balance is shifting. The net flow of non-permanent residents dropped by 50% in just one year, as fewer temporary workers and international students saw a future here. Every province saw an increase in people packing their bags, with New Brunswick and Ontario leading the charge.

Even interprovincial migration took a hit, with Ontario once again leading in net outflow, meaning more people are abandoning the province than arriving. Alberta remains the top destination for those still trying to make Canada work, but even there, numbers are softening.

One unexpected consequence? Rents have stopped skyrocketing—at least in most places. The mass departure of residents has eased rental prices in Ontario and B.C., though Montreal and Edmonton are bucking the trend with increases.

Bottom line: People aren’t just complaining about Canada’s decline—they’re leaving. The so-called Canadian Dream is crumbling, and for many, the only solution is to get out while they still can.

Woke Spending Gone Wild: Your Tax Dollars Are Funding “Genderqueer Farmers” and “Decolonized Food Systems”

The Canadian government has turned spending into an ideological vanity project. Millions of taxpayer dollars are being funnelled into initiatives that do nothing for the average Canadian but serve as a moral status symbol for bureaucrats.

$542,487 to combat “harmful gender norms” in the electricity industry. Because, apparently, your hydro bill is so high not because of government mismanagement or skyrocketing energy prices but because the power grid is sexist.

$457,450 to promote gender diversity in agriculture. Is wheat too binary? If these are the great injustices facing our food supply, Canada has truly lost the plot.

$766,896 to support non-binary Francophones in New Brunswick’s arts and culture sector. Because taxpayers struggling with rent should definitely be paying for very specific identity groups to get funding for very vague artistic endeavours.

$346,654 to help "genderqueer farmers" overcome barriers to participation in the specialty cut flower sector. Because without taxpayer-funded gender activism in flower farming, the nation's food supply might collapse?

$333,865 to "decolonize the food system." What does that even mean? Will we have land acknowledgments before dinner? Will grocery stores ban products that don’t align with a “decolonial framework”?

This is just a tiny sample of the waste. These programs have no definable outcomes, no measurable improvements, and no justification beyond ideological indulgence.

Meanwhile, Canada is drowning in debt. The Unholy Economic Trinity of Trudeau, Freeland, and Carney, promised the deficit wouldn’t exceed $40 billion—it’s now $60 billion. That’s a 50% overshoot on a number that was already indefensible. The government is acting like a reckless household with maxed-out credit cards, buying luxury goods to impress the neighbours while the mortgage goes unpaid. Canada’s fiscal policy isn’t about governance; it’s about self-indulgence. Trudeau is a teenager with daddy’s credit card, throwing a party to win social status while the house crumbles.

And yet, we’re constantly told we "can’t afford" better healthcare, education, or infrastructure. Nonsense. The government doesn’t have a revenue problem; it has a spending problem. It chooses to fund ideological nonsense at home and abroad while essential services rot.

And if history has taught us anything, this doesn’t end well. When governments prioritize hiring based on ideology over competence, inefficiency festers, production collapses, and economies rot from within. The Soviet Union’s affirmative action policies placed "oppressed" groups into positions of power with little regard for skill, leading to disastrous failures in agriculture and industry. Mao’s China did the same, purging intellectuals and rewarding party loyalty over ability, which contributed to the Great Chinese Famine—one of the deadliest human-made disasters in history.

Canada is not the Soviet Union or Maoist China, however, we would be fools to think we are immune to the same consequences if we allow these policies to run unchecked. History does not look kindly on those who sacrifice competence for ideological purity. Hayek warned us that central planning always leads to serfdom, and we are hurtling down that path with bureaucrats at the wheel, blind to the wreckage ahead.

Trump Says Economy-Wide Tariffs Hitting Canada Today

Trump is igniting a full-blown trade war with Canada and Mexico, imposing 25% tariffs on all imports from both countries and a 10% levy on Canadian energy starting today. He says there’s “no room left” for negotiations, despite last-minute border security concessions from both nations.

Ottawa is preparing retaliatory tariffs, with Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly vowing Canada is “ready.” The economic fallout could be severe, with analysts warning that US households could see costs rise by over $1,200 annually, while Canadian households will see an average increase of $1,900 per year. Meanwhile, Trump is doubling down on his protectionist agenda, expanding tariffs to agriculture, autos, copper, and lumber. Buckle up—this is just the beginning. More

Liberal Government Stalls on Addressing Election Interference as Federal Election Looms

Diaspora communities are demanding the Trudeau government implement a foreign agent registry before the next election, warning that foreign actors are poised to meddle in Canada’s democracy again. Despite the Foreign Interference Commission’s 51 recommendations—including the creation of a foreign influence transparency registry—Ottawa has failed to act, leaving a dangerous gap in election security.

Legislation for the registry passed last year, but with Trudeau’s government now prorogued, any action is effectively frozen, rendering Ottawa impotent in the face of growing threats. No commissioner has been appointed, no framework has been outlined, and election meddling remains unchecked. With the next election looming, critics argue Canada is wide open to foreign interference while Trudeau stalls. More

Macron Says Britain, France Proposing 1-Month Partial Truce in Ukraine - More

CRTC: Canadians Spotting Bias in ‘Mainstream’ News Coverage, Seeking Alternative Sources - More

A Driver Rams a Car Into Crowd in Germany’s Mannheim, Leaving 2 dead and 10 Others Injured - More

Japan Deploys 2,000 Firefighters to Tackle Worst Forest Blaze in Decades - About 4,600 residents remain under evacuation advisories as the fire rages in the northern Iwate region. More

Netanyahu's Office Admits to Having Been Alerted Ahead of October 7th Rampage - A controversy erupted between the military and the Prime Minister's Office regarding the critical hours preceding the Hamas attack. More

Trump Pauses Military Aid to Ukraine After Clash With Zelensky - More

Shares in European Arms Companies Surge on ‘Turbocharged’ Military Spending Outlook

Shares of major European arms manufacturers soared as EU leaders signaled a surge in military spending, driven by calls to support Ukraine and bolster defense capabilities. Germany’s Rheinmetall jumped 13.7%, France’s Thales rose 16%, and Britain’s BAE Systems climbed 14.5%, pushing the STOXX Aerospace and Defence index to record highs.

The rally follows a London summit where European leaders, pressured by President Trump, pledged increased defense funding. Analysts predict a decade-long rearmament cycle, with Germany considering loosening its debt brake to finance a military buildup. The EU estimates it will need €500 billion in defense investments, prompting fiscal rule relaxations to accommodate the spending spree. More

Taiwanese Chip Giant to Announce $100 Billion Investment in US Plants - More

Nine People Arrested at Anti-Musk Protest Outside of NYC Tesla Dealership - Police said the protest involved hundreds of people and was just one wave of “Tesla Takedown” demonstrations arranged across the country. More

Self-Driving Cars Learn to Share Road Knowledge Through Digital Word-of-Mouth

A team led by NYU Tandon School of Engineering has developed a method for self-driving cars to share road condition knowledge indirectly, allowing them to learn from each other even when they don’t meet on the road. Their approach, called Cached Decentralized Federated Learning (Cached-DFL), enables vehicles to exchange AI models rather than raw data, using high-speed communication when they come within 100 meters of each other. The system spreads useful information across a network of vehicles, improving their adaptability to new conditions. The method enhances privacy, reduces data dependency, and can be applied to other smart mobile agents like drones and robots. More

Scientists Have Found the Origin of Water—and Say it Formed Billions of Years Earlier Than we Thought - More

Controversy Erupts After Davis-Roach Draw, NYS Athletic Commission to Review Incident

The New York State Athletic Commission is reviewing the controversial Gervonta Davis-Lamont Roach fight after Davis took a knee in Round 9 following a punch from Roach. Referee Steve Willis began a count but failed to rule it a knockdown, which would have given Roach the win via decision. The fight ended in a draw, with two judges scoring it 114-114 and a third giving it to Davis 115-113. A technical issue prevented the commission from reviewing the replay in time. Davis claimed his knee was due to eye irritation from a hair treatment, and the commission is now reviewing the incident, which includes concerns over the integrity of the sport and the potential rematch. More

Alex Pereira Issues $200,000 Charity Challenge to Magomed Ankalaev Ahead of UFC 313 - “Since you are so confident you will win, $200,000 to the winners charity of choice. Win or lose this will help those in need." More

LeBron James 1 Point Away From 50,000 Career Points, Becoming 1st NBA Player to Reach the Milestone - More

Jay-Z Sues Ex-rape Accuser, Lawyer Tony Buzbee After Allegedly Losing $20 Million Due to ‘Lies’ and ‘Extortionate Threats’ - More

It's A Real Job: "Dinosaur Erection Specialist" Assembles Prehistoric Giants for Museum Displays

Verizon Erased $10 Million of Consumer Debt for 6,500 North Carolina Residents in Path of Hurricane Helene

On This Day in 1801, Thomas Jefferson becomes the first US President to be inaugurated in Washington, DC