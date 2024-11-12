Good morning, It’s Tuesday, November 12th. In today’s news, Canada ranks last in the G7 for emissions cuts, Canada sees a wave of unprecedented global criticism focused on Trudeau’s government, CUPE holds Canadians hostage as the union turns down nearly three times the average worker salary offer, Some US women are boycotting men and shaving their heads after Trump’s win, and much more.

Trudeau's Carbon Tax Fails: Canada Ranks Worst in G7 Emissions Cuts

As Trudeau’s government heads to yet another UN climate summit, there's an inconvenient truth they'd rather ignore: Canada ranks dead last in the G7 when it comes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. How could this be? Canadians are paying more than ever in carbon taxes, supposedly to fight climate change—so why haven’t we seen the promised results?

According to the environment commissioner’s latest audit, Canada is far off track to meet its 2030 emissions target. Despite billions collected from carbon taxes, the government has not specified emissions reduction targets for 95% of its measures, leaving Canadians uncertain about how these policies are supposed to meet their goals.

Even though every Liberal green policy has proven to be a complete disaster, Trudeau has no intention of changing course. Instead, he's extending his carbon tax policy to include import taxes on goods from countries that don’t have their own carbon tax. On top of this, Trudeau’s government has proposed a new emissions cap which will strain our economy even further. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault announced oil and gas operations to cut carbon emissions to 35 percent below 2019 levels, sometime between 2030 and 2032. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith strongly opposes the plan, calling it federal overreach that would force a reduction of one million barrels of oil per day, devastate Alberta’s economy, and cost each Canadian household an additional $419 per month by 2030.

One hallmark of a tyrant is an unwillingness to admit failure, doubling down on flawed plans instead. Trudeau’s refusal to acknowledge the shortcomings of his climate policies isn’t just poor judgment—it’s a dangerous ideological obsession, where stubbornness has replaced genuine leadership. Canada is crumbling under the weight of his incompetence. Instead of fostering real progress, his insistence on punitive measures is unravelling the economy, driving away investment, and putting Canadian livelihoods at risk. To regain its footing, Canada needs leaders who adapt and prioritize effective solutions over political grandstanding. Trudeau’s path of self-inflicted decline must end before it’s too late.

The World: ‘What Has Happened to Canada?’

Recently, Canada has seen a wave of unprecedented global criticism focused on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, with foreign media questioning whether his leadership has unravelled the country’s long-held reputation for stability and liberal values. The Economist has been especially vocal, describing Trudeau’s shift from a “centre-left hero” to a “toxic liability” who has allegedly burdened Canada with identity politics and hollow virtue signalling. In a series of scathing articles, the publication argues that Trudeau’s policies have alienated voters and strained social unity, warning other leaders to avoid “government by virtue,” which it claims undermines pragmatic governance in favour of divisive rhetoric.

The Telegraph in the UK launched a series of essays under the provocative theme of Canada “disintegrating,” noting how Trudeau’s progressive agenda has led to deep social fractures. Conservative writer Jordan Peterson and feminist Meghan Murphy contributed essays that highlight what they describe as Trudeau’s “woke nightmare,” emphasizing how government-driven social policies have shifted Canadian values, from aggressive “critical race theory” and LGBTQ advocacy in schools to unchecked immigration that has reportedly pushed public services to a breaking point.

The Online Harms Act has also drawn international backlash, with The Atlantic calling it an “extremist attack on free speech.” The bill, which would allow preemptive detention for potential hate speech, has been likened to Orwellian “thoughtcrime” and “precrime” concepts, with critics suggesting that Canada, under Trudeau’s leadership, is crossing a line by criminalizing future intentions rather than actual actions. The New York Post echoed these concerns, dubbing the Act part of a “Maple Curtain” that could stifle open discourse.

In the realm of immigration, traditionally an area of bipartisan support in Canada, The New York Times reported on an unprecedented backlash. Record-high immigration numbers, with over two million newcomers in just two years, have led to strained housing, healthcare, and employment resources, with polls showing growing skepticism among Canadians toward the government’s approach. The Times notes that Trudeau’s push for mass immigration may be backfiring as citizens increasingly feel the effects of overcrowded systems and economic strain.

One of the most globally condemned policies has been Trudeau’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) regime, which is widely seen as emblematic of an out-of-touch government prioritizing cost-saving over care. Publications from across the political spectrum, from the left-leaning Jacobin to the conservative National Review, have decried the policy for offering euthanasia as an alternative to welfare and support for vulnerable Canadians. The Times of London termed it “social murder,” highlighting cases where disabled individuals were encouraged to consider assisted death rather than receive needed services, painting a grim picture of Trudeau’s Canada as a place where the government offers death in place of aid.

This swell of international scrutiny suggests that Trudeau's Canada has moved from a model of liberal governance to a cautionary tale, where unchecked progressive policies risk eroding the country’s social fabric and international standing. Trudeau, once the golden boy of progressive politics, is now being used as an example by the global press of where liberal ambition, untempered by practicality, can ultimately lead.

CUPE Holds Canada Hostage: Union Rejects Roughly 3x Average Salary for Workers

The labour dispute at Canada’s largest ports has escalated into full lockouts, with CUPE-represented dock workers in Montreal and Vancouver rejecting a "final offer" from their employers. The Maritime Employers Association (MEA) noted that the rejected offer would bring the average compensation for dockworkers to over C$200,000 a year—roughly three times the average Canadian salary. Yet, the union decided this wasn’t enough, and the ports remain at a standstill.

CUPE’s control over port labour represents a classic case of monopoly power, one that ignores the diverse views of its own members and puts an entire nation at the mercy of a single organization. With both ports locked out, it’s average Canadians who will bear the brunt of CUPE’s demands—facing rising prices and potential shortages.

Moreover, CUPE’s track record raises serious concerns. This is an organization that has often aligned itself with movements hostile to Canada and to capitalism itself. By wielding their monopoly power, CUPE risks significant economic damage for everyone else. With over $1.2 billion in daily imports and exports delayed, the government is facing increasing pressure to intervene. But the broader question remains: should an the nation’s entire economy be subject to the whims of a single union? Concentrated power—whether in the hands of corporations or unions—often leads to negative outcomes, and ordinary Canadians are about to bear the cost.

The 4B Movement: Some US Women are Boycotting Men and Shaving Their Heads After Trump’s Win

In a dramatic reaction to Trump's recent election win, liberal women in the US are taking cues from South Korea's 4B movement, vowing to reject marriage, dating, and even sex—with men anyway. TikTok is buzzing with women shaving their heads on camera, encouraging each other to delete dating apps, and, in some cases, suggesting more extreme measures like hysterectomies as a "symbol of independence." They argue that this protest is about reclaiming bodily autonomy amid shrinking reproductive rights and a growing number of conservative young men.

Haiti's Prime Minister Ousted After Six Months

Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille was ousted by the country's ruling council less than six months after his appointment, a move he deemed "illegal" given that, constitutionally, only parliament can remove a prime minister. Conille, a former UN official, was appointed to address Haiti's severe gang-driven security crisis and prepare for long-awaited presidential elections. His replacement, businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, was named in an executive order signed by eight of nine council members. Haiti, which lacks a president and parliament, remains plagued by violence and hunger, with UN data showing over 3,600 deaths and 500,000 displacements this year alone.

Canadian Surrogate Mothers Refusing to Carry Israeli Babies

Haiti's Main Airport Shuts Down as Commercial Flight Hit with Gang Gunfire

Jury Awards $12.6 Million to Woman Fired for Not Receiving COVID Vaccine

Ontario School Board Trustees Spent $50,000 on a Summer Trip to Italy

In Japan, Call to Ban Women Marrying After 25 Stirs Backlash

Canadian Taxpayers Stand to Lose Billions in Trans Mountain Pipeline Sale

A new report from Canada's Parliamentary Budget Officer indicates Canadian taxpayers could face billions in losses if the government sells the Trans Mountain Pipeline (TMP) at a price below its current valuation. Originally bought by the Liberals for $4.5 billion, the TMP's cost has surged from an estimated $7.4 billion in 2017 to $34.2 billion. The report values TMP between $29.6 billion and $33.4 billion, a range that factors in variables like contract renewals and toll models but highlights potential losses due to TMP's $26.9 billion in liabilities. Simon Fraser University's Thomas Gunton estimates taxpayers could lose between $8.7 billion and $18.8 billion, equating to up to $1,248 per household.

Rent Across Canada Sees First Yearly Decrease Since Pandemic

Quebec Adopts Consumer Bill, Setting Rules for Tips and Grocery Prices

Canadians Expected to Feel the Pain as Port Lockouts Threaten More Than $1 Billion Worth of Imports Every Day

Giant Meteorite To Hit Earth On November 13? Here’s What We Know

NASA has been tracking asteroid Apophis since its discovery in 2004 due to its initial potential threat to Earth. The asteroid nicknamed the "God of Chaos," measures around the size of the Empire State Building (450x170 meters) and could cause an explosion as powerful as 100 atomic bombs if it were to collide with Earth. While this is a very close approach, scientists are confident that it will not collide with Earth for at least the next 100 years. Although the likelihood of impact is low, if Apophis passes through Earth's gravitational field, it could cause "astroquakes" or seismic vibrations on the planet. Despite the ongoing concerns, NASA continues to monitor its trajectory, and the asteroid remains a subject of study due to its potential for future risks.

Alien-like Signal From 2023 has Been Decoded. The Next Step is to Figure Out What it Means

Ben Stiller Returns for 'Happy Gilmore 2' With Adam Sandler

Cavaliers Join Exclusive Company With 12-0 Start After Win Over Bulls

Pete Rose's Posthumous Baseball Hall of Fame Argument

Warner Bros is Selling 10 "Fully Functional but Not Street Legal" Tumbler Batmobiles from Christopher Nolan's 'DARK KNIGHT' Films. Each is priced at $3M.

'Time-traveler' Jellyfish Found to Age Backward in Accidental Discovery

Junk Food Diet Causes 12-Year-Old Boy to Go Permanently Blind