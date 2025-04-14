Good morning, it’s Monday, April 14th. In today’s news, Mark Carney revives Trudeau’s Orwellian “hate speech” bill, Canadian soldiers contracted COVID in 2019 and the Liberals covered it up, Poilievre unveils his plan to crack down on corruption in Ottawa, UK takes control of British Steel away from Chinese owners, and much more.

The Liberal War On Free Speech: Mark Carney’s Roadmap to Online Censorship

Mark Carney didn’t just signal a policy direction—he delivered a warning. In recent remarks, the Liberal leader made clear that if returned to power, his party will resurrect its controversial censorship regime: Bill C-63, the so-called “Online Harms Act.”

Framed as a measure to protect children and create safer digital spaces, the bill is nothing short of a direct assault on the foundational principle of a free society — the right to speak, question, and dissent. What the Liberals propose is not the regulation of crime, but the criminalization of opinion.

This is happening in a media landscape already dominated by state influence. Over 85 percent of Canadian media outlets receive federal funding, and nearly 90 percent of the news Canadians consume comes from a subsidized source. That’s not independent journalism — it’s narrative management. And yet, for the Liberals, this degree of control isn’t enough. Now, they want dominion over your posts, your conversations, and your private messages. They want the power not just to rebut criticism, but to erase it.

Bill C-63 hands that power to unelected bureaucrats and political appointees. Under this law, a person could be fined up to $50,000 for so-called “hate speech”—not in a court of law, but through a tribunal operated by the Canadian Human Rights Commission. There is no jury. No appeal. No need to prove actual harm — only the likelihood that someone, somewhere, might take offence. This is not justice. This is pre-crime thought policing.

The bill also revives Section 13 of the Human Rights Act, a clause so repressive it was repealed in 2013 for its chilling effect on free expression. Now it will return, repackaged, giving the government broad latitude to punish speech that might “expose” someone to hatred — a standard so vague, so subjective, that satire, religious belief, political debate, even scientific inquiry could fall within its reach.

Perhaps most dystopian is the plan to crowdsource enforcement. Individuals will be incentivized—even rewarded—to file complaints against others for content they claim “harmed” them, with the possibility of receiving up to $25,000 per case. In other words, Canada could soon become a country where ideological activists are paid to be offended, while writers, comedians, and ordinary citizens risk bankruptcy or imprisonment for expressing dissenting views.

And if that sounds far-fetched, look to the United Kingdom, whose Online Safety Act now serves as a blueprint. In 2023 alone, over 12,000 people were arrested for what they posted online — including tweets, Facebook comments, and private messages. More than a quarter-million “non-crime hate incidents” have been recorded over the past decade, sometimes against children, logged permanently even when no crime occurred. Police resources are now diverted toward monitoring the thoughts and jokes of citizens rather than pursuing real criminals.

This is the future Mark Carney envisions for Canada—one where speech is regulated by the state, opposition is punished by bureaucracy, and personal expression is sacrificed on the altar of political sensitivity.

The Liberals will insist this is about safety. But safety from what? From uncomfortable ideas? From criticism? From jokes? A nation that cannot tolerate disagreement is not a democracy—it’s a regime.

Free speech is not a fringe issue. It is the foundation of every other freedom we enjoy. Without it, we cannot protest. We cannot organize. We cannot challenge the powerful or demand better from those who govern us.

What Carney is proposing is not protection. It is submission—enforced not by law, but by fear.

And once that line is crossed, there is no speech or thought too small to escape the reach of the state.

The COVID Cover-Up: What the Liberal Party Doesn’t Want You to Know

Another “conspiracy theory” has just become conspiracy fact. Canadian soldiers got COVID in Wuhan—and the Liberal government covered it up.

A Canadian Armed Forces member has come forward with explosive testimony: “I was in Wuhan in the fall of 2019 at the World Military Games. A significant number of the team, and I myself, contracted COVID and became very, very ill.”

His testimony matches newly declassified U.S. Defense Department documents showing that seven American soldiers also fell ill with COVID-like symptoms during the same Games. That report—originally commissioned by Congress in 2021—was suppressed by the Biden administration until a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit forced its release. It reveals that U.S. intelligence agencies had early evidence of an outbreak tied to the Wuhan Games.

But here’s where it gets worse: Canada knew, too. CSIS, our top intelligence agency, quietly assessed that military athletes were likely infected. They interviewed several of them—including the whistleblower—and confirmed the symptoms were consistent with early COVID-19 cases. And then, under the direction of the Liberal government, they buried the report. The public was never told. No warnings. No investigations. No accountability.

This adds to a growing pile of evidence tying Canada to one of the biggest biomedical disasters in modern history.

Our top biosafety lab—the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg—was collaborating directly with the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), the same facility that U.S. intelligence now believes created SARS-CoV-2 in a lab using synthetic, genetically engineered viruses. Documents released through another FOIA lawsuit reveal that by June 2020, the Defense Intelligence Agency had concluded the virus “was most consistent with a lab-engineered origin” and likely escaped from WIV.

So how did Canada help?

Between 2013 and 2019, Canadian scientist Dr. Xiangguo Qiu worked closely with WIV researchers. She shipped Ebola and Nipah viruses—both classified as bioterrorism agents—to China. She also collaborated directly with Major-General Chen Wei, China’s top military bioweapons expert. CSIS flagged her as a national security threat in 2018. She wasn’t removed until mid-2019—and wasn’t formally fired until 2021. By then, she and her husband had returned to China, where they resumed their research under new identities.

Trudeau’s response? Stonewall Parliament. Refuse document releases. Sue the Speaker of the House to block transparency. All while calling a snap election to freeze investigations into Canada’s role in the outbreak.

This wasn’t just a scandal. It was a cover-up of global proportions.

And the people responsible are still in power.

Poilievre Unveils 'Accountability Act 2.0' to Crack Down on Political Corruption in Ottawa

As Canadians face rising costs for essentials like food, fuel, and housing, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is taking aim at what he calls a culture of entitlement and secrecy in Ottawa. This week, Poilievre introduced the Accountability Act 2.0—a sweeping ethics reform plan designed to impose stricter rules on politicians, lobbyists, and insiders.

The proposed legislation targets several key areas:

Shadow Lobbying Ban : The Act would require all individuals who advise the government on matters tied to their financial interests to register as lobbyists. This aims to close a loophole that has allowed former politicians and corporate insiders to quietly influence decisions without public disclosure.

Conflict of Interest Safeguards : Politicians would be barred from participating in decisions that could benefit themselves or their families. MPs would need to disclose personal financial interests and seek approval from the ethics commissioner before taking part in related votes or policies.

Real Penalties for Ethics Violations : The Act proposes a $10,000 fine for breaking ethics rules—replacing what Poilievre described as a culture of "slaps on the wrist." Cases like former Liberal minister Dominic LeBlanc’s conflict over a fishing license would carry tangible consequences under this framework.

Tax Transparency : All political candidates would be required to disclose where they’ve paid taxes over the past seven years. The move is meant to shed light on any use of offshore tax havens and ensure those seeking office are contributing their fair share in Canada.

End to Blind Trusts : Cabinet ministers would be prohibited from hiding assets in blind trusts. Instead, they would be required to divest from holdings in tax havens and fully disclose their financial interests to the ethics commissioner.

Mandatory Asset Disclosure: Party leaders, including the prime minister, would have 30 days from assuming their role to publicly declare all assets—aimed at preventing undisclosed wealth and potential conflicts of interest.

Poilievre framed the Accountability Act 2.0 as a long-overdue step toward restoring public trust in government, calling it a serious response to the double standards that have left many Canadians disillusioned.

While critics may argue the reforms don’t go far enough, Poilievre stressed that no other party is offering a comparable plan to challenge the status quo. Source

UK Takes Control of British Steel Away from Chinese Owners—Nationalization “Likely”

Over the weekend, the UK government took control of British Steel’s Scunthorpe plant from its Chinese owner, Jingye Group, via emergency legislation to prevent the closure. The move, driven by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, aims to protect 2,700 jobs and maintain the UK’s ability to produce virgin steel, critical for industries like defence and construction. Jingye, facing £700,000 daily losses due to market conditions and US tariffs, had rejected a £500 million aid package. While these emergency measures are temporary, Reynolds signalled nationalization as a “likely” future step if no private buyer emerges.

This action strains UK-China relations. Reynolds stated Chinese firms now face a “high trust bar” for UK investments, signalling skepticism toward Beijing’s reliability after Jingye’s refusal to negotiate in good faith. His remark that China is “no longer welcome” in the UK steel sector escalates tensions. China, a major UK trading partner, may view this as a breach of trust, especially since Jingye invested £1.2 billion since acquiring British Steel in 2020. The lack of immediate comment from Jingye suggests potential for diplomatic or economic retaliation, though specifics remain unclear. More & More

Bay Street Backs Poilievre: Bankers and Business Execs Call for Change at the Top

In a powerful show of confidence, over 30 prominent Canadian business leaders—including former bank CEOs—have publicly endorsed Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives in an open letter, calling it "Time for Change." Their backing highlights growing dissatisfaction with Canada’s economic stagnation and fiscal mismanagement under Liberal leadership.

This is particularly significant given that Mark Carney, Poilievre’s main Liberal rival, is a lifelong central banker who once led both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England. The business community’s rejection of Carney’s establishment pedigree in favour of Poilievre’s pro-growth, anti-red tape plan marks a decisive shift away from the technocratic status quo. More

World Sikh Organization Issues Election Demands in Canada for Preferential Treatment in Employment and Immigration - More

Hong Kong’s Biggest Pro-Democracy Party to Disband as Freedom Fades - This is a symbolic marker of the diminishing Western-style civil liberties and high degree of autonomy that the ruling Communist Party in Beijing promised to keep intact in the former British colony for at least 50 years when it returned to China in 1997. More

Russia and Ukraine Accuse Each Other of Failing to Pause Strikes After US Envoy Leaves Moscow - More

Iran, US Conclude ‘Constructive’ Nuclear Talks in Oman, Agree to Meet Again -

Iran’s Foreign Ministry says high-level talks were conducted in a ‘constructive atmosphere and based on mutual respect.’ More

Trump Exempts Phones, Computers, and Key Electronics From Tariffs—But Chinese Tech Still Targeted - More

Feds Target Meta’s $1.4 Trillion Empire: Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook Hang in the Balance

The FTC's major antitrust trial against Meta kicks off this week, challenging its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp as anti-competitive. If the FTC wins, Meta could be forced to break up—a move that would shake its $1.4 trillion empire and the tech world at large. The government argues Meta used a “buy or bury” strategy to kill competition, while Meta defends its past approvals and says breaking up its apps would harm users. The case, unfolding over several weeks, includes testimony from Mark Zuckerberg and touches on his evolving ties with Donald Trump, adding political intrigue to a high-stakes legal battle. More

China Halts Critical Exports as Trade War Intensifies - Beijing has suspended exports of certain rare earth minerals and magnets that are crucial for the world’s car, semiconductor, and aerospace industries. More

Economist Predict March Inflation at 2.6 Percent, With 'Modest' Tariff Impact - More

Glowing Biosensors: Genetically Engineered Bacteria to Revolutionize Chemical Detection in Warfare and Beyond

MIT researchers have genetically engineered bacteria to emit light in visible and infrared ranges, turning them into "living sensors" that communicate chemical signals over long distances. This light can be detected by drones or satellites with hyperspectral cameras, making it ideal for applications in agriculture, environmental monitoring, and war, such as landmine detection.

The breakthrough allows these bacteria to be monitored from up to 295 feet away, overcoming previous limitations in short-range detection. By emitting light when exposed to specific chemicals, like metals, radiation, or toxins, the bacteria provide valuable data. This technology has the potential to improve soil health monitoring, reduce fertilizer use, and offer new solutions for defence, medical, and industrial fields. More

Student Stumbles on 300-Million-Year-Old Gemstone Fossil That Shouldn’t Exist - More

Rory McIlroy Wins Dramatic Masters, Clinching Rare Career Grand Slam

After years of near-misses, Rory McIlroy finally captured the elusive green jacket in dramatic fashion, winning the 2025 Masters in a one-hole playoff against Justin Rose. Despite multiple stumbles on Sunday, McIlroy delivered when it mattered most, sinking a clutch 4-foot putt to seal the victory. The win not only ends an 11-year major drought but also makes him just the sixth golfer in history to complete the career Grand Slam—joining legends like Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus. More

UFC 314 Recap:

Volkanovski Reclaims Gold

Against the odds, 36-year-old Alexander Volkanovski recaptured the featherweight title, outclassing Diego Lopes with veteran skill and composure.

Pimblett Stuns Chandler

Paddy Pimblett shocked the MMA world by dominating Michael Chandler in a career-defining performance.

Bellator Imports Struggle

It was a rough night for former Bellator stars — Chandler was crushed, and Pitbull fell short in his UFC debut.

Jean Silva Steals the Show

Charismatic and vicious, Jean Silva submitted Bryce Mitchell in style, emerging as one of the night’s breakout stars. More

Menendez Brothers Score Court Win, as Judge Allows Resentencing to Proceed - More

'Bad Omen': Ancient Pyramid in Mexico Collapsed Into A Pile of Rubble

Groom Elopes with His Soon-to-Be Mother-in-Law Just 9 Days Before His Wedding

On This Day in 1912, the RMS Titanic, the world's largest ocean liner, hit an iceberg at 11:40 pm off Newfoundland and sank in the early hours of April 15th. The disaster resulted in the loss of over 1,500 lives, making it one of the deadliest maritime tragedies in history.