Good morning, It's Tuesday, April 8th. In today's news, Chinese Communist Party influence is consuming Canada, Canada's collapse is not Trump's fault—it's the Liberal Party's legacy, Poilievre takes aim at the Liberal's bureaucratic army, 56 candidates crowd Poilievre's riding in reform push, and much more.

The 24th Province of China: How CCP Influence Is Consuming Canada

China is using Canada as cannon fodder in a proxy war against the United States—only this time, it won’t be fought with tanks and missiles, but with tariffs, propaganda, and economic destabilization. Just as Ukraine was used to drain and distract Russia in a military confrontation, Canada is being positioned to provoke and weaken America economically. And once the dust settles, it won’t be Ottawa standing tall—it’ll be Beijing.

A Canadian election watchdog has now confirmed that the Chinese Communist Party is running psychological operations on social media platforms like WeChat to sway Chinese-Canadian voters. Their preferred candidate? Mark Carney. The CCP’s disinformation network is promoting Carney as the best man to stand up to Donald Trump—an endorsement that should alarm every Canadian who values national sovereignty.

Carney has leaned into this role with alarming enthusiasm. “We’re fighting them in the pocketbook,” he declared at a recent rally. And that’s precisely what benefits China: provoke the American giant into draining its energy swatting at a fly while the real threat—Beijing—marches forward.

Meanwhile, Liberal-friendly media outlets—CBC, Global, and the Toronto Star—have run cover for Carney, parroting the same word-for-word phrase: that he was “targeted” by Chinese operations. It’s a psychological trick. “Targeted” evokes victimhood—an inversion of reality, where Carney is actually the beneficiary of CCP influence campaigns.

The truth is, the Liberal Party’s loyalty lies with the Chinese Communist Party—not with Canadians.

Look no further than Markham–Unionville—ground zero for China’s political, economic, and criminal reach. Markham is one of the two main hubs for Chinese narco operations in Canada (the other being Vancouver) and an epicenter of international money laundering. Chinese agents reportedly surveilled Conservative candidate Bob Saroya during the 2021 campaign. Days after he canvassed homes, suspected operatives returned to those doors. Paul Chiang won that year, only to later suggest to Chinese-language media that his opponent, Joe Tay, could be handed over to the Chinese Consulate for a $1 million bounty. After resigning, Chiang was replaced by Peter Yuen—who sits on the board of a school flagged in Canada’s foreign interference inquiry. At a CCP-linked gala in 2017, Yuen stood beside Beijing loyalists in full police uniform and sang “My Chinese Heart”—a patriotic anthem used to signal allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party.

This election is about more than policy—it’s about Canada’s survival. While Pierre Poilievre runs on the slogan “Canada First,” the reality is far more dire. This is a question of whether Canada continues to exist—or becomes the 24th province of China.

Canada’s Collapse Isn’t Trump’s Fault — It’s the Liberal Party’s Legacy

Canadians are being asked to re-elect the Liberals—not because they’ve earned it, but because some people are terrified of Donald Trump. It’s embarrassing.

Trump isn’t on your ballot. He doesn’t make Canadian policy. But the Liberals are counting on your fear of him to distract from the absolute wreckage they’ve left behind after nearly a decade in power.

Let’s be clear: the same party that drove up unemployment, crashed the dollar, gutted our energy sector, and flooded a broken immigration system is now offering a new frontman—Mark Carney—but the same rotten agenda. Carney isn’t a fresh start. He’s Trudeau 2.0 with a British accent and a Bay Street suit.

The economy? Down. The dollar? Weak. Immigration? Out of control. Housing? A disaster. Health care? Buckling. National unity? Shattered. And the military? Hollowed out. That’s not Trump’s doing—it’s the direct result of Liberal mismanagement.

Carney’s solution? Repackage the same failed policies with a smile. He’ll “slightly” lower immigration, “expedite” housing with more government spending, and promise big while delivering nothing — just like Trudeau. Meanwhile, Canadians are left with sky-high rents, unaffordable groceries, and a country that feels less stable, less free, and less prosperous by the day.

Voting Liberal in 2025 out of fear of an American president is political self-harm. This isn’t about Trump—it’s about the decade-long decline under a party that cares more about global perception than the real struggles of Canadians.

A fourth term means more of the same: more spending, more taxes, more bureaucracy, and more decline.

Trump didn’t break this country—the Liberals did. And anyone still buying their snake oil is either in denial or dangerously out of touch.

The Taxman’s Empire: Poilievre’s Plan Takes Aim at Trudeau’s Bloated Bureaucracy

This week, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre announced a sweeping plan to rein in Canada’s bloated bureaucracy and regulatory excess. “A Conservative government will cut red tape by 25% over the next two years,” he declared. Central to the plan is a “two for one” rule: “Every new regulation or rule will have to be matched with eliminating two existing ones.” The same goes for spending—“Every $1 increase in the administrative burden of the federal government will have to be matched with $2 of reductions elsewhere.”

To ensure the government doesn’t weasel out of it, Poilievre promised legal authority to the Auditor General to conduct annual audits: “We’ll give a legal mandate to the Auditor General to audit every year the administrative burden to ensure that these rules are being honoured.”

It’s a serious proposal—but in light of the damage already done, it may only scratch the surface.

Since Justin Trudeau took office in 2015, Canada’s federal bureaucracy has ballooned into an unaccountable empire. Annual costs have soared to $69.5 billion—a staggering 73% increase since 2016. But the performance hasn’t followed: fewer than half of federal performance targets are being met. The public service has grown by 42%, adding 108,793 new employees—despite Canada’s population growing by only 14%. Had it grown proportionally, there would be 72,491 fewer federal workers today. Yet taxpayers have shelled out $1.5 billion in bonuses to these bureaucrats since 2015.

The cost to Canadians is suffocating. As of 2023, the average family pays $46,988—or 43% of their income—in taxes. That’s more than they spend on housing, food, and clothing combined. Since 1961, taxes have risen by a jaw-dropping 2,705%, vastly outpacing inflation and essentials.

As whistleblower Joe Carson outlines in Diagnosis Red Tape, Canadians are forced to comply with over 12 million rules. This isn’t public service—it’s bureaucratic tyranny.

Poilievre’s 25% cut is a step in the right direction. But if he wants to truly liberate Canadians from this crushing system, he’ll need to trim more. However, the alternative to Poilievre is clear: more rules, more spending, and more economic destruction.

Libertarian Group’s Lawsuit Signals Rising Rightwing Opposition to Trump Tariffs

The New Civil Liberties Alliance, a libertarian group supported by Leonard Leo and Charles Koch, has filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump’s tariff regime, arguing that the president's use of emergency powers to impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) is unlawful. The group contends that the IEEPA is intended for actions like sanctions, not tariffs, and that only Congress has the constitutional power to impose them.

The lawsuit represents growing right-wing opposition to Trump’s tariff policy, which has caused significant market volatility. The case adds to concerns within the GOP, with some senators advocating for legislative limits on Trump’s tariff authority. However, by the time these issues make it to court, Trump’s tariff plan may have already accomplished its goals, or at the very least, the damage may already be done. More

Carleton Ballot Chaos: 56 Candidates Crowd Poilievre’s Riding in Reform Push

Voting in the Carleton riding—held by Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre since 2004—is now a logistical nightmare after 56 candidates flooded the ballot. The last-minute surge, led by the Longest Ballot Committee, is a political stunt aimed at protesting Canada’s first-past-the-post electoral system.

The group registered 51 mostly independent candidates, arguing that election rules shouldn’t be controlled by politicians with a vested interest in maintaining the status quo. Elections Canada is now scrambling to manage the chaos, considering early vote counting, extra staff, and special training to handle the oversized ballot.

While the move is legal, critics warn it creates confusion, slows down results, and could suppress votes—especially for people with disabilities. Poilievre’s seat, once considered safe, is under new scrutiny as national dynamics shift following Trudeau’s resignation and rising global instability. The Liberal challenger says the gimmick won’t affect his campaign. Poilievre’s camp has yet to comment. More

Premier Ford Announces $11B Relief Package for Ontario Workers and Businesses to Offset Costs of US Tariffs - More

European Commission Leader Floats ‘Zero-for-Zero’ Tariffs - Ursula von der Leyen’s comments come after the Trump administration announced a 20 percent tariff on European Union countries. More

Israel in ‘Serious Talks with Several Countries’ Regarding Relocation for Gazans - More

Trump Threatens Additional 50 Percent Tariff in Ultimatum to China - The warning follows China’s announcement last week of 34 percent retaliatory tariffs and other trade restrictions. More

Germany's Likely Last Surviving Nazi Convicted of Holocaust Crimes Dies at 99 - More

North Korean IT Workers Infiltrate Fortune 500 Firms to Fund Kim Jong Un’s Weapons Program

Fortune 500 companies have unknowingly hired thousands of North Korean software engineers who claim to be American developers, using stolen or fake identities. These workers funnel their salaries to Kim Jong Un's regime, funding North Korea's weapons programs. Since 2018, this scam has generated hundreds of millions of dollars annually. The workers use AI and social engineering tactics to apply for jobs, with some even creating fake companies to pose as legitimate recruiters. Security experts and cybersecurity firms are ramping up efforts to detect and stop the fraud, as it has expanded globally. The scheme is linked to espionage, data theft, and funding for North Korea's nuclear program. More

Markets Tumble as Three-day Selloff Wipes Out $9.5 Trillion USD - More

Majority of Canadians Desire Single-Detached Homes With Backyards - A sharp contrast to the housing plan proposed by Mark Carney and the Liberals. More

'De-Extinction' Startup With $10 Billion Valuation Revives Dire Wolf

Colossal Biosciences, a biotech firm valued at $10 billion, has successfully created three dire wolves, an extinct species that has been absent for over 12,000 years. The company, known for its ambitious de-extinction projects, also aims to bring back the woolly mammoth, though it has only achieved the creation of a woolly mouse so far. The dire wolves, named Remus, Romulus, and Khaleesi, were birthed using gene-editing technology that involved editing grey wolf DNA to exhibit traits of the extinct dire wolf.

Colossal's groundbreaking work has raised both excitement and skepticism, with investors hopeful about the technology's potential impact on health and biodiversity. Despite challenges in obtaining ancient DNA, the firm continues to push the boundaries of genetic science with future plans to resurrect species like the dodo and Tasmanian tiger. More

Because I wanted to know: Dire wolves are larger and stronger than modern wolves (up to 50% bigger) and built for taking down large prey like bison or horses, with a wide skull and powerful teeth for gripping.

Terraforming Mars Will Require Hitting It With Multiple Asteroids - More

Startup Says Its Nuclear Fusion Rocket Could Cut Time to Mars in Half - "Space is a far more logical, sensible place to do fusion because that’s where it wants to happen anyway.” More

Report: Vladimir Guerrero Jr and the Blue Jays Agree to 14-Year, $500 Million Contract Extension

The Toronto Blue Jays have secured Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a 14-year, $500 million extension, making it the second-largest deal in MLB history. The 26-year-old slugger, a four-time All-Star, will stay with the team through the 2039 season. Guerrero has been a cornerstone of the Blue Jays since 2019, boasting impressive stats, including a .287 batting average, 160 home runs, and 511 RBIs. Despite a down season in 2024, he remains a key player for the team’s future. This deal ensures the Blue Jays can build around Guerrero for years to come as they aim for their first World Series title since 1993. More

As an avid baseball fan, I'm not convinced this was the best move for the Blue Jays, but time will tell!

NCAA Men's Championship: Florida Gators Defeat Houston Cougars 65—63 - More

Masters Week 2025: Scottie Scheffler Leads Odds as Favorite to Win Again at Augusta - More

The 'World's Largest Dinosaur’: The Self-Proclaimed Dinosaur Capital of the World is Trying to Save its 80 Foot T-Rex

14-Year-Old Whiz-Kid Develops AI-Powered App Capable of Detecting Heart Disease in Seconds

A Restaurant in Thailand Offers up to 20% Off Your Meal as a ‘Skinny Discount’—If Customers Can Fit Their Bodies Through Varying Spaces