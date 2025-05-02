Good morning, It’s Friday, May 2nd. In today’s news, Canada voted for economic collapse, Trump has become the global right-wing scapegoat, Canada is in its Atlas Shrugged era, Saskatchewan Premier says he wouldn’t stop a vote on separating from Canada, and much more.

Canada Voted for Economic Collapse: Incoming Recession, Record Debt, and a Falling Loonie

Canada voted for economic collapse, and the warning signs are no longer subtle—they’re flashing red. In its April 2025 International Economic Outlook report, Wells Fargo delivered a grim assessment: Canada is expected to enter a technical recession this year. While tariffs will undoubtedly sting, the deeper issue is collapsing confidence and a currency in free fall. Exchange companies warn the Canadian dollar will weaken from buying 72 cents USD today to just 67 cents by late 2026—meaning your dollar will soon be worth roughly two-thirds of an American’s.

This collapse isn’t normal—it’s a symptom of deep economic mismanagement. Between 2012 and 2013, the Canadian dollar consistently traded near or above parity with the U.S. dollar, with months like March 2012 and August 2012 hitting exchange rates of $1.00 USD or more. Even into 2014, it hovered close to $0.90 USD. In other words, for years, Canada’s dollar was strong, competitive, and stable. But under a decade of Liberal governance, it has steadily eroded. Today, the loonie is worth nearly 30% less than a U.S. dollar—and it’s only getting weaker.

At the same time, the newly elected Liberal government under Mark Carney plans to make the situation worse. If their platform is implemented in full, Canada’s deficit will balloon to 3.1% of GDP in 2025 and 3.2% in 2026 — levels not seen since the peak of pandemic emergency spending. For context, our historical average deficit before COVID was just 0.4% of GDP.

This isn’t just a blip — it’s the continuation of a decade-long trend of mismanagement. In 2014–15, before the Liberals took power, Canada collected $282.3 billion in revenue and ran a $1.9 billion surplus. In 2024, the government collected an estimated $498 billion — a staggering 76% increase in taxation — yet we’re drowning in debt. Over the past decade, the Liberals added over $625 billion to the national debt. More income, more taxes, but still deeper in the red? That’s not just incompetence — it looks a lot like looting. Whether it’s the $54 million ArriveCAN app that was supposed to cost $80,000, or the hundreds of millions funnelled through the so-called Green Slush Fund into Liberal-friendly ventures, taxpayers are being looted.

Fitch Ratings has taken notice. They’ve revised Canada’s projected deficits sharply upward and warned that our AA+ credit rating is at risk. Gross government debt is expected to exceed 90% of GDP in 2025, far above the pre-pandemic level of 82% — and nearly double the ‘AA’ median of 50.6%.

So where’s all this money going? According to the Liberals’ new “Canada Strong” blueprint, more than half of all new federal spending will be capital-related. That means the government isn’t just running programs — it’s acquiring assets. Housing. AI systems. Data infrastructure. Critical minerals. They’re not just funding the economy — they’re buying it.

“You’ll own nothing and be happy” isn’t just a meme anymore. Its fiscal policy.

Trump Didn’t Just Influence Canada’s Election—He’s the Global Right-Wing Scapegoat

The fallout from Canada’s latest federal election has sparked international chatter—not just about Canadian politics, but about how Donald Trump’s shadow looms large over conservative movements worldwide.

Yes, Pierre Poilievre’s campaign stumbled. But the story isn’t just about Conservative missteps. It’s about how the Liberal Party, backed by a globally coordinated media machine, turned Trump into a political weapon—not just against American populism, but against any national leader who dares to challenge the progressive order.

From the Washington Post to Rolling Stone, left-leaning U.S. outlets framed the Canadian election as a referendum on Trumpism. Mark Carney, they claimed, succeeded because he positioned himself as the anti-Trump. Even the Centre for American Progress called Carney’s win proof that “resistance to Trump’s bullying” resonates across borders. In short: they’re not just governing against Poilievre—they’re running against Trump.

Trump, of course, played into it. His “51st state” jabs and aggressive tariffs handed Canadian Liberals a narrative to exploit. But the result isn’t just one lost election. It’s a globalized strategy: liberal media and political operatives now use Trump as a universal villain to undermine and discredit conservative leaders everywhere.

By associating right-wing candidates—even those with no ties to Trump—with MAGA chaos, the media can erase nuance and brand all dissent as dangerous. It’s happening in the U.K., in Canada, in Australia—and it’s working.

As Ben Shapiro put it, “The rhetorical attacks on Canada have not actually resulted in a net good for the United States.” But the bigger truth is this—Trump has become the anti-right symbol of the West, not solely because of his actions but because the global liberal order made him that way. And now, every conservative—from Poilievre to DeSantis—is fighting both the Left and the ghost of Trump.

“Who Is John Galt?”: Canada Is In Its Atlas Shrugged Era

As Canada slides deeper into recession, debt, and dysfunction, the question isn't just how we got here—but why anyone should keep participating in a system that punishes effort and rewards failure. The parallels to Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged are no longer abstract—they’re unfolding in real time. And with every bloated budget, every tax hike, and every crony handout disguised as "investment," more Canadians are beginning to ask the same question: Who is John Galt?

In Rand’s novel, the world’s most productive minds quietly retreat from a society that vilifies them. Innovators, entrepreneurs, and creators go on strike—not with picket signs, but by vanishing. They refuse to keep a broken system afloat while being taxed, demonized, and shackled.

In Canada, the average family pays 43% in taxes. That’s more than they spend on food, shelter and clothing combined. Add in inflation, unaffordable housing, and bureaucratic red tape, and it’s not hard to see why ambition is evaporating. Why build a business when success just means higher scrutiny and more government seizures? Why innovate when the state takes the credit—and the profit?

Meanwhile, services like healthcare—long held as the crown jewel of Canadian socialism—are collapsing. ER wait times are at record highs. Family doctors are vanishing. And despite a 76% increase in federal revenue over the past decade, no one seems to know where the money actually went. The government is hoarding in the name of progress.

In Atlas Shrugged, John Galt is the man who says no. He walks away from a society that demands self-sacrifice to a parasitical system as a moral obligation. He doesn’t riot, or rage—he simply refuses to play by rules designed to punish the competent and elevate the corrupt.

What happens when the people who keep the lights on decide to walk away?

What happens when Canada's best minds start to shrug?

We're about to find out.

Saskatchewan Premier Says He Wouldn’t Stop Vote On Separating From Canada

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he supports a united Canada but wouldn’t block a public vote on separation if one met the legal threshold. Under provincial law, a plebiscite can be triggered if 15% of eligible voters sign a petition. Opposition NDP Leader Carla Beck criticized Moe’s stance as reckless, arguing it fuels dangerous rhetoric, including from US President Donald Trump, who has joked about annexing Canada. That makes two provinces already flirting with secession in just the first week of Mark Carney’s time as elected Prime Minister. More

Here’s What’s in the Critical Minerals Deal Signed by US and Ukraine

The US and Ukraine have signed a significant resource development deal that will allow both nations to leverage Ukraine's natural resources—including oil, gas, rare earths, and infrastructure—for decades. Structured through a joint investment fund equally owned by both countries, the agreement is designed to generate long-term profits and give the US significant influence over Ukraine's reconstruction and economic future. It also grants the US first rights on resource acquisition and the ability to block adversaries from participating. While the deal doesn't include Trump’s original proposal for $300 billion in mineral rights, Treasury officials say the long-term returns could be even greater, calling it a potential model for future global economic agreements. More

38 Canadian Oil and Gas Leaders Sign Letter to Carney: 'Turn us Loose'

Canada’s oil and gas leaders are urging new Prime Minister Mark Carney to “turn them loose” by slashing red tape and ditching federal emissions caps. In a letter signed by 38 industry executives, they called for faster approvals, regulatory reform, and support for major energy projects to boost economic sovereignty and make Canada an energy superpower. While Carney has promised quicker reviews and trade corridor expansion, deep divides remain—especially over the emissions cap, which industry leaders call a disguised production cap. More

While this may seem like a single issue, this is actually a much bigger litmus test to see what Canada will look like over the next four years—will we choose economic recovery and strength or double down on ideological policies that leave Canadians broke?

Astronomers Discover a Planet Hiding in Our Solar System With 'Promising' Evidence of Life

Astronomers from Taiwan, Japan, and Australia have found new evidence supporting the existence of Planet X—also called Planet Nine—located 46.5 to 65.1 billion miles from Earth, around 14 times farther than Pluto. Estimated to be 7 to 17 times more massive than Earth, the planet was detected by comparing decades-old satellite data. While not yet peer-reviewed, the findings suggest Planet X may host extremophile life forms despite its frigid temperatures, potentially marking a major breakthrough in our understanding of the solar system. More

Maple Leafs Win Division Series Against Ottawa

The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 4–2 in Game 6 to advance to the second round of the playoffs, finally winning a closeout game after years of struggles. Max Pacioretty scored the game-winner, and William Nylander added two goals, including an empty-netter. Toronto will face the Florida Panthers next. More

'Seagull Boy' Swoops in to Retain Screeching Title - A 10-year-old British boy has defended his European title for mimicking seagulls

5000-Year-Old Egyptian Coffins Found to Depict the Milky Way Galaxy

On This Day in 2016, Leicester City won the English Premier League title after starting the season at 5,000-1 odds