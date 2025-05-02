Blendr News

Brenda Broley Cook
I read Atlas Shrugged years ago & was appalled at how dumb & evil the agenda was against common people, how ruthlessly they wanted to destroy the very people who built their nation, and, how brave & loyal to truth the outliers who walked away were. Never did I expect the book would play out in canadian reality, but here we are. Business people writing letters to carnage will provide giggles for him, butts & guibeault as they continue their destruction. How globally embarrassing that carnage gets held up as the anti trump hero in the land of the world inspiring trucker convoy. Our gvnmt hates us. Those who voted liberal..our unionized snivel service, media & the CBC brainwashed crowd also hate us & many immigrant crowds gleefully eye attaining political power to rule the roost & install their version of life. Quebec continues its greedy whore like alliance to ottawa as ‘the special child’ & imagine someone like the filthy mouthed, terrorist loving, dual citizen felon Elizabeth May becoming speaker of the house 🤦🏻‍♀️ fk me. TBH I don’t know how the duly elected CPC MPs even have the stomach to show up to work. Not to mention Ford & Houston willing to put personal advancement ahead of what was the greatest grass roots political mvmnt in our history. Yes the good minds & ones who truly want a better life for their children will leave. We have spent a decade trying to correct course in Canada only to realize the Chinese & Mexican cartels already hijacked the country & will continue to manipulate a political class of horrid people. There is no longer even 1 reason to stay. The world has changed. Obviously one half of cdn voters are so low information they’re always going to be pawns in the destruction. Carnage can preen in his moment of anti trump fame but he will be squashed by the Americans. Financial reality is the smart world leaders have moved on & are already negotiating with USA. China and Chinada are the outliers & Trump will bring both to their knees. Lookit the idiot democrats screaming for keeping violent killers…they sound increasingly retarded & so does Canadas left. This is where the world is going👉. https://youtu.be/JdQYpVWtIik?feature=shared

Diane
There is no more rational thinking in Canada. Canadians seem to be okay with China interference and rigging/stealing the election. Carney did not win. Period.

