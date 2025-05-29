Good morning, It’s Thursday, May 29th. In today’s news, US Court blocks Trump's tariffs saying the president exceeded his authority, Parents speak out about gender ideology in Essex County schools, Canada approved over 834,000 temporary residents in just 3 months, Carney promises fiscal restraint while planning for a spending spree, and much more.

US Court Blocks Trump's Tariffs, Saying the President Exceeded His Authority

A U.S. trade court ruled that President Donald Trump overstepped his legal authority by using emergency powers to impose sweeping tariffs on imports from countries with large trade surpluses with the US. The Court of International Trade determined that while the president can act in emergencies, the Constitution gives Congress—not the president—exclusive power to regulate foreign trade unless explicitly delegated by law. The court emphasized that Trump’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose blanket tariffs of 10% to 54% was not permitted under current federal law.

What this means:

The ruling halts Trump's new round of tariffs , unless overturned on appeal.

It strikes at the heart of his trade strategy, which relies on tariffs to force better deals and bring manufacturing back to the US.

Without the IEEPA-based tariffs, the administration will have to use slower tools, like Section 301 investigations or traditional trade remedies, to pursue similar goals.

Does anything change immediately?

Yes:

The tariffs are blocked , so importers will not face new duties for now.

The Trump administration has filed an appeal, so the case could go to higher courts—including the Supreme Court—but until then, the tariffs can’t be enforced.

Here’s what doesn’t change: This ruling does not overturn existing tariffs that were imposed under different legal authorities, such as:

Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act (used for steel and aluminum tariffs, including on Canada and the EU).

Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 (used in the China tariffs).

Anti-dumping or countervailing duty laws, used in more targeted cases.

Market reaction: Financial markets cheered the ruling.

The U.S. dollar rallied , especially against the euro, yen, and Swiss franc.

Wall Street futures rose , signaling confidence among investors.

Asian equities climbed, as businesses saw reduced risk of trade disruptions.

Why it matters:

This ruling challenges a central tool in Trump's trade agenda. If upheld, it may permanently limit the president’s ability to impose tariffs without congressional approval, reshaping how future administrations handle trade disputes.

When Classrooms Cross the Line: A Parent Speaks Out About Gender Ideology in Essex County Schools

A concerned parent from the Greater Essex County District School Board has come forward with emails, screenshots, and firsthand accounts documenting what her 9-year-old daughter was recently exposed to in class — including discussions about gender transitioning and hormone replacement therapy. All of this occurred without prior parental consent, sparking outrage among a growing group of families in the district.

The focal point is a teacher’s decision to read Calvin, a picture book about a young child transitioning from female to male. While the book is board-approved, the lesson did not stop there. According to messages we reviewed, the teacher admitted to further discussing hormone replacement therapy (HRT) with the children. She also stated she would continue similar “read-alouds” throughout Pride Month, framing them as part of broader efforts to promote tolerance and acceptance.

But what exactly is being tolerated here?

When one Muslim student asked to leave the room due to discomfort with the topic, the teacher reportedly called the school secretary in front of the entire class and declared aloud, “This student is coming to the office because she can’t handle these big feelings.” Rather than respecting the student’s boundaries or religious values, the teacher singled her out — setting a chilling precedent for every other child in the room.

This wasn’t just a casual aside. It sent a clear message: if you don’t embrace the ideology being taught, you will be shamed.

Even more troubling is that the school’s official health unit has not yet begun. Parents were told a letter would be sent home before such curriculum is introduced — but these discussions are already happening, unsupervised and unapproved.

The parent involved says she has reached out to the principal, the superintendent, and school board trustees, but so far, nothing has changed. She reports that many other parents are equally disturbed.

This is not an isolated incident. When activist teaching replaces transparent curriculum, when boundaries are crossed and dissent is punished, parents have every right to push back. Because if you’re not defining your child’s values — someone else will.

Canada Approved Over 834,000 Temporary Residents in Just 3 Months

Canada’s immigration system is under serious strain, yet the federal government continues to pour fuel on the fire.

In the first three months of 2025, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) approved an astonishing 834,010 temporary resident applications and extensions—that’s over 9,000 per day. That includes study permits, work permits, and visitor visas. When including all applications processed — approved and denied — the total hits 1.37 million.

This is obviously not sustainable.

While Ottawa touts these numbers as evidence of Canada’s global appeal and humanitarian commitment, the reality is a system bursting at the seams — with growing wait times, housing pressures, and communities struggling to cope.

Here’s a breakdown of approved permits from January to March 2025:

Study Permits: 96,015

Work Permits: 186,805

Visitor Visas: 273,990

Study/Work Permit Extensions and Other Cases Finalized: Over 800,000

Top Source Countries (Applications Processed):

India: 382,055

Nigeria: 104,835

China: 100,890

Mexico: 59,305

Iran: 49,735

These numbers paint a picture of an immigration pipeline operating at full tilt, even as the federal government admits it has to slow things down. In fact, Ottawa has pledged to reduce the share of temporary residents to just 5% of the total population by 2026—a dramatic reversal that highlights the chaos in current policy.

It gets more contradictory: while hundreds of thousands of new temporary residents are welcomed, others already in the country are now facing deportation orders, often for technical violations or permit expirations. Recent regulatory changes have expanded the government’s authority to cancel permits and enforce removals, making the system not only bloated but increasingly arbitrary.

This is not a “balanced” system. It’s a runaway program held together by policy contradictions, political spin, and backlogged paperwork.

If Ottawa truly wants to protect both newcomers and Canadians, it needs to stop treating immigration targets as symbolic trophies and start making decisions grounded in economic capacity, infrastructure limits, and national interest.

Until then, Canadians have every right to ask: Who is this system really serving?

Carney’s Fiscal Facade: Promises of Restraint, Plans for a Spending Spree

The new Carney government promised a “fundamentally different approach to governing”—one that would cut taxes, boost spending on national priorities, and still balance the budget. But with the release of the Main Estimates, that promise is already falling apart.

Rather than delivering fiscal restraint, the government’s spending plans read like business-as-usual—more bloated bureaucracy, more consultants, more debt. Total spending is set to rise 7.75% to $486.9 billion across 130 federal organizations. Departments are requesting a 14% increase in parliamentary spending approvals. Meanwhile, the supposed cap of 2% annual operating growth is nowhere to be found. In fact, 63 departments are set to receive budget increases above inflation, while only 14 face cuts.

Worse still, consultant spending—categorized as “professional and special services”—is projected to hit $26 billion. This is not lean governance; this is empire-building through outsourcing.

Mark Carney’s critique of Trudeau-era excess is sounding more like rebranding than reform. While Carney may hope for a cleaner fiscal image, the real numbers don’t lie. Canada’s debt servicing costs will hit $50 billion this year—higher than the entire national defence budget. A single year's interest bill outpaces our military spending, and yet this government continues to inflate its budget with little regard for the long-term consequences.

Canadians voted for a reboot of Trudeau’s fiscal recklessness with a better suit. Source.

Trump Says Joining Golden Dome Project Would Cost Canada $61 Billion

Donald Trump says it’ll cost Canada US$61 billion to join his new “Golden Dome” missile defence system—unless Canada becomes the 51st US state, in which case, it’s free.

Global Affairs Canada swiftly rejected the idea, saying Canada remains a sovereign nation. Still, Ottawa confirmed it's in active talks with the US about joining the US$175 billion defence system aimed at countering threats from China and Russia.

PM Mark Carney supports stronger defence ties if it's in Canada’s best interest, noting missile threats require rapid response capabilities. More

Will Indigenous Leaders Crack the Liberals' Green Agenda?

A coalition of pro-development Indigenous leaders is calling on Prime Minister Mark Carney to champion Canadian LNG at the upcoming G7 summit, framing it as a lifeline for energy security, emissions cuts, and Indigenous prosperity.

“For our Nations, LNG means freedom from boil-water advisories and energy poverty,” their open letter states.

They’re urging Carney to break from Trudeau’s anti-LNG stance and seize a global moment, as allies like Japan look to replace Russian gas. A Fraser Institute study shows Canadian LNG exports to Asia could slash global emissions by up to 630 million tons—89% of Canada’s total.

With three Indigenous ministers in his cabinet, Carney may now face pressure from within to balance climate goals with economic realities—led by the very people Trudeau claimed to stand for. More

Ottawa Police Arrest 11 for Mischief and Assaulting Officers in Protest of Defence Trade Show - More

Netanyahu: Hamas Gaza Chief Mohammed Sinwar Has Been Killed - More

Former French Surgeon Who Raped 299 Children Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison - For some reason 20 years is the maximum sentence for this crime in France, but this man is already 74 and serving a 15-year sentence, so don’t worry, he will die in jail. More

Carney: Canada Looking to Join Major European Military Expansion Plan by July 1st - More

Venezuela’s Shadow War Over Oil-Rich Essequibo Is Escalating - The US has warned Venezuela that any attack on Guyana or ExxonMobil would carry serious consequences. More

German Chancellor Commits to Help Ukraine Produce Long-Range Missiles to Attack Russia - This comes days after Germany approved lifting restrictions on Ukraine using Western-supplied weapons to strike targets inside Russia. More

Canada Post Puts Forward ‘Final Offer’ to Union as Overtime Ban Continues

Canada Post has presented its final contract offer to the union representing 55,000 workers, including a $1,000 signing bonus, improved cost-of-living allowances, and an end to mandatory overtime. The nearly 14% wage increase over four years remains unchanged, along with plans to hire part-time weekend staff—a key union concern.

While the union opted for an overtime ban instead of a strike, Canada Post says uncertainty has slashed parcel volumes by 65% year-over-year. The Crown corporation, which has lost over $4 billion since 2018, remains under financial strain despite a $1 billion federal loan in January. More

OECD: Canadian Economy Will Dodge Recession but Experience Stagnant Growth in 2025 - More

Report: Young People and Newcomers Fuel Runaway Debt Growth - The credit-tracking agency says Gen Z consumers saw their outstanding balances grow 30.6 percent from last year. More

The European Union Launches a Multi-Billion Dollar Technology ‘Scale-up Fund’ to Compete With US and China - More

Three ‘City Killer’ Asteroids Hidden Near Venus Could Strike Earth Within Weeks

Scientists warn that Venus shares its orbit with at least three large “city-killer” asteroids—2020 SB, 524522, and 2020 CL1—that have unstable paths bringing them dangerously close to Earth. These asteroids are hard to detect because the sun’s glare shields them from Earth-based telescopes, leaving as little as two to four weeks’ warning before a possible impact. Measuring between 330 and 1,300 feet, these asteroids could unleash catastrophic damage—scientists say an impact could create a crater more than two miles wide and release energy a million times greater than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945. The likelihood of a sudden impact isn’t quantified but is considered a plausible risk. As a result, scientists recommend space-based observations near Venus to better track these objects and reduce uncertainty. More

Astronomers Discover Strange New Celestial Object in Our Milky Way Galaxy - More

28 Arrested as Chelsea and Real Betis Fans Clash in Poland

Polish police arrested 28 people after violent clashes broke out between Chelsea and Real Betis fans in Wroclaw ahead of Wednesday’s UEFA Conference League final. Videos showed fans brawling and throwing chairs in the city centre. Police used water cannons and stun grenades to control the unrest, with tensions escalating across Tuesday and Wednesday. Authorities condemned the violence, and Prime Minister Donald Tusk praised police action, warning of tougher measures if needed. Despite the chaos, most fans remained focused on enjoying the match, with Chelsea aiming for European success and Real Betis celebrating their first European final appearance. More

Canadian Teen Victoria Mboko Extends Perfect Run to Reach 3rd Round at French Open - Toronto player improved her season record to 42-5. More

Charlie Woods, Tiger's Son, Cards a Final Round 66 to Win His First American Junior Golf Tournament - More

Judge Quickly Denies Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Lawyers’ Bid for a Mistrial - More

Young Adults are Joining ‘Offline Clubs’ Across Europe to Replace Screen Time with Real Time

The Hoatzin, an Ancient Amazon Bird, Ferments Its Food—and Smells Like Cow Manure Because of it

On This Day in 1886, American pharmacist John Pemberton began to advertise his patented medicine, Coca-Cola in Atlanta, Georgia