Good morning, It’s Wednesday, April 16th. In today’s news, China, Trump and the Canadian Two Minutes Hate, Nine Liberal MPs have been accused of betraying Canada’s security, The dark evolution of leftist ideology, Carney says pipelines not among major priorities, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

China, Trump, and the Canadian Two Minutes Hate

Trump, China, the Liberal Party, and Orwell’s Two Minutes Hate—that’s the unholy alliance driving Canadian politics into a dark, paranoid theatre of fear and control.

According to a classified CSIS report, Beijing planned to interfere in Canada’s elections by portraying Conservatives as “Trumpian extremists.” That wasn’t just a theory—it was a strategic directive. And now, in a disturbing twist, Mark Carney’s Liberal campaign is carrying out that exact script.

Two Liberal operatives were recently caught infiltrating a Conservative convention, planting fake “Stop the Steal” and Alberta-secession buttons to paint Poilievre’s movement as a Canadian MAGA cult. The goal was simple: generate photos, memes, and headlines to feed the illusion of Trump-style chaos brewing in Canada—an illusion CSIS warned would be the very tool Beijing used to shape the next federal election.

This is Orwell’s prophecy in action: a ritualistic rage directed not at real threats, but caricatures engineered to keep people obedient. The Liberals scream about Trump like he's Emmanuel Goldstein—an object of national fury meant to distract from their own corruption and failures. The image of Trump they present isn't a person. It's a projection. A bogeyman. A cartoon villain used to justify censorship and rally blind loyalty.

And to these people, there is no nuance when it comes to Trump. If you don't believe he's the reincarnation of Hitler, you're instantly labeled a sycophant. Yes, some fall into a cult of personality around him—but the fact that the moment you don’t join the hate mob, you’re assumed to be a loyalist, only proves how real the Two Minutes Hate truly is—and just how effective the propaganda has become.

Meanwhile, the Liberals wage war on “disinformation,” using it as justification for free speech restrictions like Bill C-63—while being the most shameless purveyors of it. Worse still, they benefit directly from foreign disinformation campaigns.

WeChat accounts tied to the Chinese Communist Party are already promoting Carney as the “tough guy” standing up to Trump, flooding Chinese-language platforms with pro-Liberal propaganda. SITE has confirmed the campaign’s reach: millions of views amplified by state-linked accounts.

So while the Liberals posture as defenders of democracy, they’re echoing Beijing’s talking points, staging disinformation campaigns at home, and calling for laws to silence dissent.

From fake buttons to foreign influence, they don’t just warn about interference—they are the interference.

Carney’s New Crisis: Nine Liberal MPs Accused of Betraying Canada’s Security

An open letter from retired RCMP Sergeant Peter Merrifield and Vancouver Police Detective Paul McNamara entered the political battleground this week. Addressed to Prime Minister Mark Carney, it accuses nine Liberal MPs—former and current cabinet ministers—of endangering Canadians through inaction, malfeasance, and breaches of law. With the federal election looming, the letter demands Carney expel these figures, testing his leadership and the Liberal Party’s credibility.

The Accused: A Liberal Powerhouse Under Scrutiny

The letter targets a who’s who of Liberal heavyweights, alleging they failed to address national security threats, violated the Canadian Charter of Rights, and ignored warnings that left citizens vulnerable to Chinese intelligence. The accused and their alleged failures are:

Marco Mendicino (former Public Safety Minister): Ignored risks to Canadians abroad, permitted CSIS and RCMP breaches. Dominic LeBlanc (former Public Safety Minister): Allowed spyware misuse, failed to address CSIS withholding information from RCMP probes. Bill Blair (former Public Safety Minister): Authorized CSIS overreach against innocent Canadians, breaching Charter rights. David McGuinty (former NSICOP Chair, Public Safety Minister): Neglected CSIS misconduct, ignored Charter protections. Anita Anand (former Treasury Board President): Overlooked RCMP spyware use against unions, enabled bad-faith bargaining. Steven MacKinnon (former Labour Minister): Failed to investigate RCMP breaches during union negotiations, neglected labor rights. Mélanie Joly (former Foreign Affairs Minister): Did not protect Canadians after unredacted national security leaks. Arif Virani (former Justice Minister): Ignored risks from unredacted leaks endangering citizens abroad. Chrystia Freeland (former Deputy PM): Failed to address spyware abuses and Charter violations.

The letter’s gravest charge centres on a 2024 incident: Quebec RCMP and the Public Prosecution Service allegedly released unredacted Section 38 national security documents, exposing covert Canadian operatives in China to retaliation. Merrifield and McNamara claim they warned ministers for two years, offering documents and communications as evidence, but were met with silence.

A National Security Catastrophe

The letter alleges CSIS mishandled intelligence during the Meng Wanzhou–Two Michaels crisis, betraying a Canadian agent and feeding false data to the US and the PM’s Office. The RCMP, misled, launched a flawed probe linking innocent Canadians—some tied to the Conservative Party—to Chinese interference, citing flimsy connections like Merrifield’s 2004 Conservative nomination. The unredacted 2024 release, a Section 38 violation, endangered lives, the letter claims. Merrifield, an RCMP sergeant and National Police Federation co-founder, says he was targeted by RCMP spyware during union work, breaching his rights. His September 2024 emails to ministers and Trudeau’s office, included in the letter, went unanswered.

The Political Calculus

The letter’s timing—just before the election—raises questions about intent. Merrifield and McNamara insist their motives are patriotic, not partisan. Yet the document’s focus on Liberal MPs, coupled with references to Conservative affiliations, could fuel perceptions of bias, undermining the credibility of the report. Either way, the fallout risks inflaming an already polarized electorate.

The Path Forward

If the allegations hold, they expose systemic flaws in how Canada handles national security, from intelligence sharing to ministerial accountability. The public deserves answers: Why were unredacted documents released? Who authorized the spyware? And why did nine ministers allegedly ignore warnings for two years?

Unfortunately, here’s the hard truth: Carney should be launching an independent inquiry, suspending the accused MPs, or directly confronting the evidence presented by Merrifield and McNamara. But because the mainstream media has largely ignored this story, the more likely outcome is the Liberals doing what they do best—burying the story, dodging accountability, and pretending nothing ever happened. And unless Canadians demand the truth, that’s exactly what we’ll get: silence, spin, and another scandal swept under the rug. Letter & Report

What Are They Progressing Toward? The Dark Evolution of Leftist Ideology

Left-wing and “woke” ideology always sounds noble—compassion, justice, equality, progress. But progress toward what? That’s the question nobody seems to ask.

To understand modern leftism, especially in its “woke” form, we need to go back nearly 200 years. Ideas evolve much like viruses. As society builds immunity to one bad idea, academics—the gain-of-function scientists of ideology—tinker with it until it mutates into something more contagious, more destructive, and harder to detect.

It started with Hegel, who proposed the dialectic—a process where two opposing ideas (thesis and antithesis) collide to form a new idea (synthesis). This became the engine of supposed progress.

Marx took that framework and applied it to economics: dialectical materialism. In his view, society was a class struggle between “haves” and “have-nots.” He believed revolution was inevitable—workers would rise up, destroy capitalism, and create a communist utopia. To the left, progress means the oppressed overthrowing the oppressors.

But Marx’s vision flopped. So Lenin retooled it. He argued the “have-nots” weren’t going to rise up on their own—they needed to be led by elites who could radicalize them. Then came the idea of perpetual revolution: once one oppressor is toppled, the new ruling class becomes the next enemy. It never ends. That’s the point.

When this too failed in the West, the Frankfurt School revamped Marxism yet again. They noticed that capitalism’s material success inoculated workers against revolution. So they turned their sights on culture: education, media, churches, the arts. They called it the long march through the institutions. If they couldn’t radicalize people economically, they’d do it socially and spiritually—slowly, generationally.

Then came the postmodernists, who declared that power doesn’t just exist between rich and poor—it exists everywhere. Between man and woman, white and black, straight and gay, fit and fat, colonizer and colonized. All relationships are power struggles. The personal became political.

Finally, intersectionality emerged. It claimed oppression isn’t one-dimensional. It’s a matrix. Every identity adds a new layer of victimhood. The more layers, the more moral authority.

This is how we’ve arrived at our current ideological caste system:

Ultimate Proletariat: A fat, old, disabled, single, black, Muslim, trans-woman, who is a lesbian from a 3rd world country, with no education, low income, and residing in a rural area.

Final Boss Bourgeoisie: A middle-aged, married, able-bodied, straight, white, cis-gendered, heteronormative, Christian Westerner, with a degree and high income, living in a city.

Modern “Progressives” are just neo-Marxism in drag.

Carney Says Pipelines 'Not Necessarily' Among Major Projects to Prioritize

Liberal leader Mark Carney says pipelines aren't necessarily a top priority for addressing the US-Canada trade war, despite previously advocating for a national energy corridor and using federal powers to build major projects. On Tout le monde en parle, Carney emphasized reducing reliance on foreign oil — especially from the US—and developing domestic energy if there's "social acceptability." While he's previously supported pipelines to displace imports, Carney now appears less committal, suggesting alternatives like carbon capture and broader green energy infrastructure, depending on provincial cooperation. More

Trump Administration to Close Nearly 30 Overseas Embassies and Consulates

The Trump administration is considering closing nearly 30 US embassies and consulates worldwide, according to an internal State Department document. The proposal includes shutting down 10 embassies and 17 consulates, primarily in Europe and Africa, as part of a broader push—backed by the Elon Musk-supported Department of Government Efficiency—to downsize the federal government. Key missions in Somalia and Iraq may also be scaled back. While Secretary of State Marco Rubio has not confirmed the closures, the document suggests a shift toward smaller, streamlined diplomatic operations, raising concerns about America's global diplomatic reach. More

China Accuses US of Launching Cyberattacks During Asian Winter Games - Chinese police add three alleged NSA agents to a wanted list over ‘advanced’ attacks. More

Poll: Majority of Canadians Say Western Separatism (Provincial Secession from Canada) Should Be Taken Seriously - More

Captured Chinese Soldier Said Videos on China's TikTok Convinced Him to Join Russia's Armed Forces After He Lost His Job - More

Trump Envoy Demands Iran Eliminate Nuclear Program in Apparent U-Turn -

Steve Witkoff’s switch from saying low-level production could continue is seen as another example of chaotic US foreign policy. More

Four Russian Journalists Linked to Late Kremlin Critic Navalny Sentenced to 5 1/2 More Years in Prison for Extremist Ties to Navalny - More

Zuckerberg’s Antitrust Testimony Aired Some of His Wildest Ideas

On the stand in a major antitrust case, Mark Zuckerberg aired some of the boldest — and strangest — ideas in Meta’s history. He talked about wiping everyone’s Facebook friends to "start fresh," spinning off Instagram before regulators could force it, buying Snapchat for $6 billion, and even creating a Facebook feed made entirely of ads. The testimony offered a rare, unfiltered look at how far Zuckerberg was willing to go to maintain dominance—and just how much power Meta has wielded behind the scenes. More

CMHC Reports Annual Pace of Housing Starts Slowed in March - More

Boeing Shares Fall as China Halts its Deliveries in Latest Escalation of Trade War - More

CDC Report: Autism Rates Have Risen to 1 in 31 School-Age Children

The CDC now says 1 in 31 American 8-year-olds has autism—a staggering rise from 1 in 150 just two decades ago. Experts continue to chalk it up to "increased awareness" and better diagnostics. But if that were the whole story, where are all the autistic adults over 50? If it’s just better awareness, we should be seeing a flood of undiagnosed older individuals with obvious signs of autism. And let’s be honest — the idea that “awareness” has somehow increased fivefold in just 20 years doesn’t pass the smell test. If that were true, we’d also be identifying 1 in 31 adults in their 20s with autism too. But we’re not. The numbers don’t add up, and the excuse is wearing thin.

The notion that this is all due to better surveillance conveniently avoids confronting the harder question: what’s really driving this explosion in cases? Calling it an "epidemic of awareness" doesn't cut it anymore. The only silver lining here is that this disorder has become a focus of the Trump administration. President Donald Trump and Kennedy have said it’s critical to find what’s causing autism in kids. More

The Future is on Display in Osaka, Where Expo 2025 Has Officially Opened With Cutting-Edge Exhibits from More Than 160 Countries - With everything from flying cars to hands-free wheelchairs, Japan is showcasing bold visions of tomorrow’s technology. More

Politics vs. Playoffs: Habs Game Forces Debate Reschedule

The French-language federal leaders' debate was moved from 8 pm to 6 pm ET tonight to avoid clashing with a crucial Montreal Canadiens game. The NDP and Bloc Québécois requested the change, saying the game could distract viewers from an important political moment. Radio-Canada and the Leaders’ Debates Commission agreed, aiming to maximize viewership for both events. The Canadiens are fighting for a playoff spot, adding urgency to the request. Other parties, including the Conservatives, supported the change, while Mark Carney focused on transparency for those who choose the debate over the game. More

The Toronto Maple Leafs Will Face the Ottawa Senators in First Round of the Stanely Cup Playoffs After Clinching Atlantic Division - More

Motion to Dismiss Several Charges Against Man Accused of Killing Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau Denied - More

‘90s Backstreet Boy, Nick Carter Accused of Sexually Assaulting Fourth Woman, Giving Her STDs That Led to Cancer - More

As Northern China Braces for Extreme Winds: People Under 50kg Have Been Warned to Stay Indoors

Mysterious Goats Survive Over 200 Years on Isolated Island with No Fresh Water

On This Day in 1705, Queen Anne of England knighted scientist Isaac Newton at Trinity College, Cambridge—honoring the scientist behind the laws of motion and universal gravitation.