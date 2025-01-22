Good morning, It’s Wednesday, January 22nd. In today’s news, Ford and Trudeau grapple with Trump’s trade war, Iranian-Canadians sound the alarm about Canada giving safe haven to regime officials, Canada’s EV mandate faces a reality check as subsidies disappear, Israel launches major offensive in West Bank days after Gaza ceasefire, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

Canada on Edge: Ford and Trudeau Grapple with Trump’s Trade War

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau find themselves scrambling to respond to U.S. President Donald Trump’s brewing trade war. With a February 1 deadline for a 25% tariff on Canadian goods, both leaders appear caught off guard, grasping for solutions that risk plunging Canada into deeper economic uncertainty.

Ford has hinted at an early provincial election, arguing that a “clear mandate” from Ontarians is essential to counter Trump’s aggressive trade policies. He warns that the tariffs could cost Ontario 500,000 jobs, necessitating billions in stimulus spending to save the economy. Ford’s proposed measures include retaliatory actions such as removing U.S. alcohol from LCBO shelves and taxing American goods. His rhetoric portrays him as a defender of Ontario’s interests, leveraging the moment to solidify political support amid polling that already favours his Progressive Conservatives.

On the federal stage, Trudeau has announced plans for “dollar-for-dollar matching tariffs” to combat Trump’s economic offensive. Speaking from a cabinet retreat in Montebello, Trudeau framed this move as critical to maintaining Canada’s trading relationship with the U.S. and protecting domestic industries. However, he admitted that such actions would come at a cost to Canadians, promising compensation for individuals and businesses.

This compensation strategy may echo the pandemic-era approach of massive government spending funded by money printing—a tactic that many economists blame for Canada’s ongoing affordability crisis. Inflation, which erodes purchasing power and disproportionately affects working Canadians, could intensify if Ottawa repeats this approach.

Canadians are left watching anxiously, aware that their economic future hangs in the balance. If the federal and provincial governments fail to address this crisis effectively, the consequences could ripple far beyond the immediate impacts of Trump’s tariffs. Source and Source.

Iranian-Canadians Sound Alarm About Canada Giving Safe Haven to Regime Officials

Canada’s Iranian diaspora is raising alarm bells about the country becoming a safe haven for high-ranking members of the Iranian regime, as revealed by the Hogue Commission’s investigation into foreign interference. Community members are calling for tougher security measures to stop regime officials linked to criminal activity and human rights abuses from settling in Canada.

The concerns are not just theoretical. Two Iranian brothers convicted in the US for skirting sanctions on Iran managed to move to Canada with new identities. Witnesses have reported sightings of an Iranian police chief in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and a former cabinet minister enjoying a “summer vacation” in Montreal. Activists say regime-linked figures infiltrate Iranian-Canadian organizations, meddling in democracy and sowing fear.

Prominent human rights advocate Nazanin Afshin-Jam MacKay described the pain of seeing former Iranian officials and their families living luxurious lifestyles in Canada. She highlighted incidents such as Iranian nuclear officials being invited to a Canadian university and officials' children driving luxury cars around Vancouver, aided by realtors allegedly helping them launder money. Afshin-Jam MacKay urged better training for border agents and greater scrutiny of immigration applications from Iran.

While Ottawa has taken steps—like banning senior regime officials in 2022 and listing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist entity—gaps remain. Reports indicate at least 18 senior Iranian officials are currently living in Canada. The RCMP recently foiled an Iranian assassination plot targeting Irwin Cotler, a vocal critic of the regime and long-time human rights advocate. This plot underscores Tehran’s persistent efforts to intimidate and harm dissidents abroad, even in Canada.

The diaspora’s message to the government is clear: more must be done to ensure Canada is not seen as a safe retreat for the Iranian regime and its enablers. Source

Canada’s EV Mandate Faces a Reality Check as Subsidies Disappear

Last week, Transport Canada announced that the federal EV subsidy program, offering $5,000 rebates to purchasers, had run out of funds and was discontinued immediately. Quebec followed suit, suspending its $7,000 EV subsidy. While this decision spares taxpayers further financial strain, it underscores a deeper problem: Canada’s electric vehicle mandate is fundamentally flawed.

EVs remain significantly more expensive than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, even with subsidies. The average cost of a new EV in Canada is $82,000—double the average ICE vehicle price. Without rebates, EVs become inaccessible to most Canadians, leaving the mandate to electrify all new car sales by 2035 looking increasingly untenable.

Data from Natural Resources Canada reveals that fewer than 30,000 public charging stations are operational nationwide, while projections show a need for 430,000 to meet the mandate. Meanwhile, Canada’s electrical grid is already nearing capacity. A report by the Canadian Electricity Association highlights that achieving net-zero mandates could require a 50% increase in grid capacity by 2035, an investment estimated at $1.7 trillion.

EVs themselves are not a perfect environmental solution. Mining the lithium, nickel, and cobalt required for a single EV battery displaces 500,000 pounds of earth—often extracted in countries with poor labour and environmental standards. Additionally, heavier EVs wear out roads faster, increasing maintenance costs and particulate air pollution.

Ending subsidies is a small step toward fiscal sanity, but the EV mandate remains an economic and logistical disaster waiting to happen. The government must repeal it and reassess its approach to sustainable transportation before Canada drives itself into an irreparable crisis. Source.

Final Report of Foreign Interference Inquiry to Be Made Public Next Tuesday

The much-anticipated final report from the federal inquiry into foreign interference is set to drop next Tuesday. Led by Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue, the inquiry’s recent public hearings delved into how well Canadian officials and agencies can detect and counter meddling from abroad. A series of policy roundtables also helped shape key recommendations.

In a May interim report, Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue stated that while China’s interference did not impact the overall results of Canada’s last two federal elections, it may have influenced outcomes in a few ridings—though the evidence isn’t conclusive. However, the conflicting nature of these claims has raised questions about their reliability, casting doubt on the impartiality of the Trudeau-appointed commissioner.

All eyes are now on the final findings, which could have major implications for how Canada tackles foreign interference in the future. More

Israel Launches Major Offensive in West Bank Days After Gaza Ceasefire

The Israeli military launched a major assault on Jenin in the northern West Bank, involving bombings and ground operations that have killed at least seven Palestinians and injured 35 others. The attack, named "Iron Wall," targeted resistance groups like the Jenin Brigades and marked one of the fiercest escalations in the area.

Palestinian Authority (PA) forces withdrew as the assault began, leaving the city under siege. Hospitals and ambulances were blocked or fired upon, preventing aid to the wounded. Armed clashes erupted between Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters, while groups like Hamas and Islamic Jihad condemned the operation, calling for mobilization against Israeli aggression.

The assault follows a breakdown of a truce and a recent PA crackdown in Jenin, which had already resulted in deaths and heightened tensions in the region. More

Poll: 77 Percent of Canadians Want Immediate Election Amid Trump Tariff Threat - More

Police Warn About Staged Carjackings With Collisions, Guns, in Toronto Area - More

European Leaders Vow to Stick to Paris Climate Agreement Despite US Withdrawal - More

Iraq Passes Laws that Critics Say Will Allow Child Marriage

The changes would let clerics rule according to their interpretation of Islamic law, which some interpret to allow marriage of girls in their early teens – or as young as nine. More

Sweeping Tariffs Could Be 3% Hit to Canadian Economy—Even With Carve-outs

A CIBC report warns that sweeping US tariffs on Canadian imports could hit Canada’s economy hard, slashing GDP by up to 3.25% even with exemptions for oil, gas, and key sectors. The analysis explores scenarios ranging from a 10% tariff to a hefty 20%, both of which would deal significant blows despite sparing certain industries.

Trump has planned to impose 25% tariffs as early as February 1st, but experts suggest targeting sectors like energy and autos might backfire on the US, threatening jobs, fueling inflation, and clashing with his cheap energy goals. More

Trump Announces $500 Billion Investment to Build AI Infrastructure - More

Netflix Announces Yet Another Price Hike as it Adds a Record Number of New Subscribers - More

Here One Day, Gone the Next: NASA Satellites Track Disappearing 'Ghost' Island

A temporary island appeared in the Caspian Sea, 25 km off Azerbaijan's coast, and vanished a year later. NASA satellites tracked the "ghost island," created by the eruption of the Kumani Bank mud volcano. At its peak, the island measured 400 meters across.

The Kumani Bank, first recorded in 1861, has a history of producing short-lived islands during eruptions, with the largest in 1950 measuring 700 meters wide and 6 meters high. Azerbaijan's mud volcanoes, mostly on land, are fueled by tectonic plate collisions and often erupt with fire and debris. More

A Giant Object May Have Warped Our Solar System, Study Says - More

Mike Pereira Blasts Idea that Mahomes and the Chiefs Get Special Treatment from Officials

Mike Pereira, former NFL officiating VP, dismissed claims that Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs receive special treatment from officials, calling it an "absolute myth." Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Pereira emphasized that officials don't favour any players or teams, stating they don't have time to make calls based on who is involved. The controversy arose after Mahomes received a questionable unnecessary roughness call in their win over the Houston Texans—there were other disputed calls during the game as well. Pereira explained that while some penalties were debatable, the NFL's protective stance on quarterbacks influenced decisions. More

I’m a fan of Mahomes and the Chiefs—mainly because I love a dynasty—but the officiating looked a little one-sided to me.

Djokovic Beats Alcaraz and Gets Closer to a 25th Grand Slam Title at Australian Open - More

A$AP Rocky Rejects Plea Deal, Claims Firearm Was a ‘Prop Gun’ - More

Passenger Clings to Outside of Speeding Bullet Train for 20 Miles, Police Say: 'Life-Threatening Nonsense'

Man Leaves $10 Million Fortune to a Tiny French Town He Never Visited

'Drug-addicted Rats' are Destroying Pounds of Evidence in Houston Police Lockers