Good morning, it’s Wednesday, April 2nd. In today’s news, Mark Carney vows to keep Trudeau’s anti-energy policies in place, Donald Trump is set to unveil sweeping retaliatory tariffs, brainwashing is alive and well in the digital age, feds offer private security to candidates amid rising threats to politicians, and much more.

Liberation Day: What to Expect From Trump’s Global Tariffs

Donald Trump is set to unveil sweeping reciprocal tariffs today—a day he has dubbed “Liberation Day.” The move is designed to counter decades of trade imbalances and level the playing field for US industries by imposing tariffs on up to 200 countries. The administration is targeting the “dirty 15” nations that contribute the most to America’s $1.2 trillion trade deficit—Canada is among them, with a $74 billion surplus against the US in 2024.

A key component of Trump’s new trade policy is a 25% tariff on autos and auto parts, announced on March 26, taking effect today. This move could have major implications for Canada, given the deep integration of the North American auto industry. Canadian automakers that export to the US may face higher costs, potentially impacting jobs and investment in the sector. While the White House has not disclosed whether Canada will face additional tariffs beyond autos, its significant trade surplus with the US puts it at risk for further measures.

Trump’s broader goal is to encourage companies to shift production to the US, reducing reliance on foreign supply chains. His administration argues that while prices may rise in the short term, the tariffs will ultimately drive investment and job creation in America. Experts are divided on the impact: some, like economist Frank Xie, predict a US economic boom by 2026, while others warn that rising costs could fuel inflation and hurt consumers.

The tariffs are expected to generate more than $6 trillion in revenue over the next decade, and Trump has proposed using this money to offset higher costs for Americans—potentially through tax deductions on loans for US-made cars. The administration is also ramping up a $500 billion investment in artificial intelligence, which it sees as critical for US economic dominance.

With record-high US debt exceeding $36 trillion, Trump’s second-term agenda is moving at full speed. His policies aim to reduce government spending, attract private investment, and realign America’s role in global trade. For Canada, this could mean a tougher economic landscape as its trade relationship with the US faces new uncertainties. Source

Mark Carney Vows to Keep Trudeau’s Anti-Energy Bill C-69 in Place

Prime Minister Mark Carney has confirmed that a Liberal government will not repeal Bill C-69, legislation that has faced criticism for making it more difficult to build pipelines in Canada. Despite campaigning on economic growth and leveraging Canada's natural resources in response to U.S. tariffs, Carney’s position on maintaining Bill C-69 appears to contradict his previous support for cross-country pipelines, including those through Quebec.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre responded swiftly, criticizing Bill C-69 for blocking investment in pipelines, LNG facilities, and mines. He argued that another Liberal term would hinder Canada’s resource development and increase reliance on the U.S. Poilievre has pledged to scrap the bill and eliminate the industrial carbon tax altogether.

Carney, while promising to cut the consumer carbon tax, confirmed the industrial carbon tax would remain—despite its indirect impact on consumers. He also reiterated longstanding Liberal pledges: reducing the middle-class income tax bracket by one percentage point, constructing 500,000 modular homes annually, cutting GST on homes under $1 million, expanding dental coverage, and improving access to child care.

Carney also repeated the Liberal stance that encouraging women to join the workforce is both economically and socially beneficial. He argued the Liberal plan would make life more affordable, stimulate economic growth, and improve services for Canadians, positioning the party as the only serious alternative to Conservative leadership. Source.

From Gulags to Cancel Culture: How Modern Mobs Break Minds

Brainwashing isn’t some Cold War relic or Hollywood fantasy—it’s real, and in today’s world where every person is glued to a glowing screen, it's more effective than ever. We live in an era of 24/7 influence, where algorithms amplify ideological conformity. In this environment, the ability to manipulate public opinion and crush dissent is more refined than any secret police ever dreamed.

Dr. Joost Meerloo, a Dutch psychiatrist and Holocaust survivor, understood this well. He described brainwashing as “systematic indoctrination, conversion, and self-accusation,” a process designed to make individuals conform through mental coercion rather than physical violence. It’s a psychological rack that leaves no visible scars, yet destroys identity, will, and reason.

Meerloo’s analysis is strikingly relevant to our current moment. The COVID hysteria and the ongoing Woke revolution in academia, corporate boardrooms, and popular culture aren’t isolated phenomena—they’re modern incarnations of the same collective psychology that fuelled the Spanish Inquisition, the Nazi movement, and the communist revolutions of the 20th century. We may no longer use the dungeon or gulag, but the mental processes remain intact.

“The terrorized victims finally find themselves compelled to express complete conformity to the tyrant’s wishes,” wrote Meerloo. This is how mass formation psychosis works. Cancel culture is not just spontaneous outrage—it is a weaponized ritual of control. “A real traitor has been punished,” people think. “The man has confessed!” His coerced apology is used as proof of guilt, as propaganda to further the ideological cause, and as a warning to others. Truth and falsehood blur. Confusion spreads. And the dictator, or ideological mob, quietly builds a system of conformity on the rubble.

The process unfolds in three phases. First, the mob attacks—the accused is verbally assaulted, deplatformed, sometimes doxxed or physically threatened. The psychological pressure pushes them to the brink. Then, they are trained to accept their guilt. Accusations are repeated, hammered into their psyche until they internalize the shame. This is mental submission, followed by autohypnosis—self-induced belief in their own criminality. Finally, they become an instrument. They repeat the slogans, denounce themselves and others, and serve as a symbol of ideological "progress."

The mob doesn’t view them as victims, but as trophies—proof the system works. For example, someone canceled for a harmless joke is pressured into apologizing. That apology is then used as “evidence” that society is indeed plagued by bigotry. The propaganda writes itself.

Many victims believe that if they just explain themselves, the mob will relent. Meerloo warns: this is a delusion. The only way to defend yourself is to understand what’s being done and outwit it. Because if you comply, you might survive—but you lose yourself.

Feds Offer Private Security to Candidates Amid Rise in Threats to Politicians

In response to the growing number of threats against politicians, the federal government is, for the first time, offering private security to election candidates who feel intimidated. This program provides unarmed security for candidates who face threats but do not qualify for police protection. Services include bodyguard protection at campaign events and home monitoring.

Here is some supporting data:

Threats on the rise: Trudeau received 130 threats in early 2020, up from 100 in 2019. MPs were issued "panic buttons" in 2022 due to escalating dangers.

Online abuse fuels real-world risks: Nearly 40% of tweets directed at candidates in 2019 were uncivil, with 16% classified as abusive.

RCMP calls for stronger laws: Authorities warn current legislation may not be enough to address the growing intimidation of politicians.

These measures aim to protect public officials and uphold the integrity of Canada’s democracy. More

Why Trump Can't Run for a Third Term

Donald Trump told NBC News that his allies are pushing him to run for a third term, adding that “it is far too early to think about it.” However, the 22nd Amendment leaves no room for ambiguity—no person can be elected president more than twice. While Trump’s legal team has found ways to challenge constitutional norms in the past, this is one of the clearest restrictions in US law.

Trump floated a potential workaround by suggesting he could swap places with a vice president, such as JD Vance, and then reclaim the presidency. This mirrors Vladimir Putin’s maneuver in Russia, where he temporarily stepped aside to circumvent term limits before returning to power. However, unlike past legal battles—such as the 14th Amendment challenges over January 6th—the 22nd Amendment offers no loopholes. Even if Trump pressures the Justice Department to explore options, legal experts agree that courts would have little choice but to shut down any attempt to overstay his term. More

UN Report Urges Canada to Abolish MAID for Non-Terminal Patients - More

You know things are out of control when the UN is telling Canada to reverse course.

Candidates Out of Control:

Liberal Candidate Paul Chiang Drops Out After ‘Chinese Bounty’ Comment - More

Conservatives Drop Windsor's Mark McKenzie Over Trudeau Death Penalty Comments - More

Investigation of Ranch in Northern Mexico Reveals Jalisco Cartel Recruitment Tactics - The cartel lures recruits with fake jobs through social platforms and kills those who resist. More

Russia Warns of ‘Catastrophic’ Consequences if Trump Carries Out Threat to Bomb Iran - More

US Attorney General Recommends Death Penalty for UnitedHealthcare Killing Suspect Luigi Mangione - More

Chinese Military Surrounds Taiwan in Latest Military Drills - More

The Consumer Carbon Tax is Gone as of Today—What Will That Mean for Your Wallet?

The consumer carbon tax in Canada is officially gone. Prime Minister Mark Carney signed a directive to remove the fee, which had added costs to products like gasoline and natural gas. The tax, which started in 2019 under Justin Trudeau's government, aimed to encourage greener energy choices but faced significant opposition.

Experts predict immediate savings at the gas pump, with gasoline prices potentially dropping by 17.6 cents per litre, and home heating costs seeing a reduction of 15.25 cents per cubic metre of natural gas. However, with Carney’s new carbon pricing structure, costs are set to rise again. His policy shifts the focus to larger industrial polluters and corporations, which will inevitably drive up costs for consumers as businesses pass on the increased expenses. More

Massive Breach of Elon Musk's X Allegedly Leaks Over 200 Million Users' Email Addresses - Billions of X accounts could be affected overall. More

More Taxes: UK to Join France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Japan, Canada, US, South Korea, Indonesia, Mexico, and Turkey in Making Tourist Taxes the New Norm of Travel to Boost Its Tourism Sector - More

Hooters Files for Bankruptcy - Honesty, I’m surprised they lasted this long given the current climate. More

Antarctic Iceberg Breaks Away and Reveals Thriving Ecosystem Never Seen by Humans

In January, an iceberg the size of Chicago broke off from the George VI Ice Shelf, exposing 209 square miles of previously hidden seafloor in Antarctica. An international team of researchers seized the opportunity to explore the newly exposed area, discovering a thriving ecosystem of corals, sponges, icefish, and more, some of which are new species. They also collected important geological data to study the past behavior of the ice sheet. Their findings offer new insights into how marine life survives without sunlight and how meltwater affects the environment. More

Buried for Millennia, Scientists Coax 7,000-Year-Old Algae Back to Life - This feels like a bad idea. More

NFL Rule Changes for Upcoming Season

The NFL has approved changes to its overtime and replay policies for the 2025 season. Overtime will now guarantee both teams a possession during regular-season games, similar to the 2024 postseason format, but games can end in a tie if still tied after 10 minutes. The league also expanded replay assist to review certain penalties, like hits on defenseless players and roughing the kicker, but only if a flag is thrown. Other updates include using Hawk-Eye cameras to measure first downs, moving touchbacks to the 35-yard line, and modifying kickoff rules to increase returns. Proposals on eliminating the "tush push" and changing wild-card seeding are still being discussed. More

Steelers Owner Hints that Aaron Rodgers Will Sign with Team: 'Pointing in that Direction' - More

NBA Suspends 5 Players as a Result of Pistons-Timberwolves Brawl that Spilled Into Stands - More

Keanu Reeves is coming back for John Wick 5 - More

No Such Thing as Bad Press: A Deli in Cannes Sparks International Controversy Over Its Name, Translated as "My Wife is a Pig"

A $12 Drawing Bought at an Antique Shop Appears to be a Renoir — and Worth a Whopping $1 Million

On This Day in 1792, the Coinage Act was passed, establishing the United States Mint and authorizing the $10 Eagle, $5 half-Eagle & 2.50 quarter-Eagle gold coins & silver dollar, ½ dollar, quarter, dime & half-dime.