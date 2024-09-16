Good morning, It’s Monday, September 16th. In today’s news, Donald Trump was targetted in a second assassination attempt, Conservatives to propose legislation countering Liberals’ Hate Speech Bill and block Digital IDs, Provincial leaders shut doors on Ottawa’s plan to relocate asylum seekers, Feds rack up billions more in frivolous spending, and much more.

Donald Trump Targeted in Second Assassination Attempt at West Palm Beach Golf Course

Former President Donald Trump narrowly escaped a second assassination attempt in just two months while golfing at his West Palm Beach, Florida course on Sunday. The suspect, Ryan Routh, a 58-year-old from Hawaii, was armed with a scoped AK-47 rifle and set up a sniper’s nest near a fence, approximately 300-500 yards away from Trump—a short distance given the scope-equipped rifle. A Secret Service agent spotted the gunman just in time and opened fire, causing Routh to flee.

Ryan Routh

Routh was equipped with two backpacks and a GoPro camera, suggesting he intended to record the event. After the agent fired, Routh fled the scene but was later captured on a nearby highway.

Law enforcement locked down the golf course, and Trump was rushed to his Mar-a-Lago residence, five miles away. President Biden and Vice President Harris were briefed on the situation, expressing relief that Trump was unharmed. Following the incident, Trump reiterated in a fundraising appeal that he was "safe and well" and vowed, "I will NEVER SURRENDER!"

Security at Trump's events has been heightened since the first assassination attempt, and he now speaks from behind bulletproof glass during outdoor campaign rallies. Despite the increased protection, local law enforcement admitted there were vulnerabilities at the golf course, primarily due to its surrounding foliage. More

Conservatives to Propose Legislation Countering Liberals’ Hate Speech Bill and Block Digital IDs

The Conservative Party has unveiled new legislation that opposes the Liberal government’s Bill C-63, which is currently in its second reading. Bill C-63 proposes expanding the definition of hate speech and granting authorities broader powers to enforce it, including the ability to issue retroactive punishments for individuals deemed likely to commit an offence. Critics have labelled the bill as authoritarian, noting its potential overreach under the guise of child protection.

The Conservative counter-legislation aims to address online safety while preserving civil liberties. Their proposal outlines three key areas of focus:

Updating Criminal Harassment Laws: The Conservatives’ bill would modernize harassment laws to better address the challenges of the online environment, ensuring that victims of cyberbullying and digital abuse have stronger legal protection. Protecting Minors Online: The legislation seeks to implement more reliable, privacy-preserving age verification systems without relying on controversial Digital ID frameworks. Garner emphasized that while protecting minors is critical, it should not come at the expense of personal privacy or civil liberties. Criminalizing Non-Consensual Distribution of AI-Generated Intimate Images: The new law would specifically target AI-generated deepfakes, particularly intimate images created without consent, ensuring perpetrators are held accountable under the criminal code.

In addition to these measures, their proposal highlights that age verification should not involve Digital IDs, a controversial technology that many Canadians see as an infringement on personal privacy. The Conservatives argue that Digital IDs would be used for excessive surveillance and control.

The Conservatives called on the Liberal government to abandon Bill C-63 and instead adopt this new approach. They warned that if the Liberals and their NDP allies reject the proposed legislation, they risk being perceived as anti-free speech and supporters of digital surveillance tools like Digital IDs. This sets the stage for a potential election battleground over online censorship, privacy, and free speech rights in Canada. More

Provincial Leaders Shut Doors on Ottawa’s Plan to Relocate Asylum Seekers

Several provincial premiers are rejecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's proposal to redistribute asylum seekers from Ontario and Quebec to other provinces. The plan, which allegedly doesn't include financial assistance, has sparked backlash.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs was the first to oppose, stating that the province cannot accommodate 4,600 additional asylum seekers without federal support. He criticized the federal government's immigration policies for creating the current backlog of asylum claims.

Federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller denied Higgs’ allegations, asserting that provinces would not be forced to accept asylum seekers without compensation. Miller emphasized the need to ease pressure on Ontario and Quebec, where the majority of claimants are concentrated.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston echoed concerns, stating the province lacks the capacity to absorb thousands more asylum seekers, while Alberta Premier Danielle Smith highlighted the strain excessive immigration is placing on public services and the cost of living. Smith made it clear Alberta is not willing to take in more asylum seekers without substantial federal assistance.

The proposal has heightened tensions between provincial governments and Ottawa over immigration policy, with provinces arguing they are being asked to shoulder the consequences of federal mismanagement. More

More Bad Liberal Spending: Satellites, Space Travel and Sleeping Bags

Musk Could Provide Starlink to Rural Canada for ‘Less Than Half’ of the Cost of the Liberals’ Plan

MP Michael Barrett is questioning Prime Minister Trudeau’s recent $2.14 billion loan to Quebec-based satellite company Telesat, aimed at providing affordable internet to rural areas. Barrett reached out to Elon Musk on X (formerly Twitter), asking how much it would cost to use Musk's Starlink service instead of providing high-speed internet to underserved Canadians. Musk responded, stating it would cost “less than half” of Trudeau's proposed loan. Critics are labelling the government's funding as wasteful and unnecessary, with concerns over competition and monopolization in the internet service market. More

Military Paid $34.8 Million for Sleeping Bags Unsuitable for Canada’s Winters

Canada's Department of National Defence (DND) faced criticism after troops used outdated bed rolls from the 1960s during a joint mission in Alaska, despite spending $34.8 million on new sleeping bags. The new General Purpose Sleeping Bag System (GPSBS) was found inadequate for extreme cold, prompting the DND to seek additional Arctic bedrolls. Troops found the GPSBS suitable only for milder conditions, leading them to reuse old Arctic bags for the mission. More

Government Spends Thirty Thousand on an “Intersectional Feminist” Review of Space Travel

The Department of National Defence (DND) spent over $30,000 on a review by Project Ploughshares, a research institute, which examined the Liberal government's space exploration program through an "intersectional feminist" and "decolonialist" lens. The report, funded with taxpayer money, recommended removing terms like "exploration" and "mankind" due to their colonial connotations and suggested a more inclusive language for space technology discussions. Critics argue that the expenditure was unnecessary and that taxpayers' money should not be used for such studies, especially when it involves jargon that is not commonly used or understood. More

US Says Claims of CIA Plot to Kill Maduro Are 'Categorically False' After Venezuela Arrests Six Foreigners

The US State Department has denied involvement in a purported plot to assassinate Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, which Venezuelan authorities claim was led by the CIA. Venezuela reported arresting six foreigners, including a US Navy SEAL, accusing them of plotting to destabilize the country. The State Department called these allegations "categorically false" and reiterated its support for a democratic resolution to Venezuela's political crisis. The detained individuals also include two Spanish citizens and one Czech citizen. The controversy arises amid ongoing political turmoil in Venezuela following disputed elections and crackdowns on dissent. More

Alarm in UK and US Over Possible Iran-Russia Nuclear Deal

Britain and the US are worried that Russia might be trading nuclear technology with Iran. At a recent Washington summit, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Joe Biden expressed concerns over Iran's advancing nuclear program. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British officials highlighted the increasing military collaboration between Iran and Russia, particularly following Iran's provision of ballistic missiles used against Ukraine. This development has intensified global security concerns, exacerbated by Iran’s ongoing uranium enrichment activities. More

Congo Court Sentences Canadian and 36 Others to Death Over Alleged Coup

A military court in Congo has sentenced 37 people, including a Canadian, to death for their involvement in a failed coup attempt. The defendants, who also include individuals from Britain, Belgium, and the US, were convicted of charges such as attempted coup, terrorism, and criminal association. Fourteen others were acquitted. The trial, which began in June, concluded with the death penalty being imposed, despite concerns about the legality of such sentences and the adequacy of legal representation. The Canadian government is providing consular assistance, and appeals are expected. The coup attempt, led by Christian Malanga, resulted in six deaths and targeted the presidential palace. More

Inflation Expected to Ease to 2.1%, Lowest Level Since March 2021

Economists expect Canada’s annual inflation rate for August to have dropped to its lowest since March 2021, with predictions of a 2.1% rise from a year ago, down from 2.5% in July. Inflation is anticipated to remain flat month-over-month. This slowdown is attributed partly to falling gasoline prices and a lower growth rate in core CPI measures. The Bank of Canada, which recently cut its key lending rate to 4.25%, may adjust its rate cuts depending on future inflation trends. Shelter costs remain the primary driver of inflation, but there are signs that they may finally begin to moderate. More

Air Canada and Pilots’ Union Reach Tentative Deal, Averting Strike

Air Canada and the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) have reached a last-minute deal, preventing a strike that could have disrupted over 1,000 flights daily. The new four-year contract includes a 42% pay increase for pilots, costing Air Canada C$1.9 billion. The agreement, reached after more than a year of negotiations, includes a 26% upfront pay boost and annual 4% increases. The deal, which also addresses compensation, retirement, and work rules, still needs approval from ALPA members. The strike threat prompted calls for federal intervention due to potential impacts on Canada's supply chains and international reputation. More

Sam Bankman-Fried Appeals Conviction, Criticizes Judge’s ‘Unbalanced’ Decisions

Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyers are requesting a new trial, alleging misconduct by US District Judge Lewis Kaplan. They claim Kaplan was biased, ridiculed Bankman-Fried, and improperly influenced the jury. Bankman-Fried, convicted of fraud and money laundering following the collapse of FTX, is currently serving a 25-year sentence and facing $11 billion in forfeiture. His legal team seeks to have the case retried with a different judge. The US attorney’s office has not commented on the appeal. More

'Supermoon Eclipse' Will be Visible Across North America on Tuesday

This Tuesday, a full moon will coincide with a partial lunar eclipse, visible across North and South America, Africa, and Europe. Known as the harvest moon and a supermoon due to its proximity to Earth, the moon will appear larger and brighter. The eclipse begins at 8:41 p.m. ET, peaking at 10:44 p.m. More

Scientists Intrigued by Detection of 650-Foot Mega-Tsunami

Last September, an unusual nine-day seismic vibration was traced back to a massive glacier collapse in Greenland. The event caused a mega-tsunami with waves up to 650 feet high. This tsunami created a prolonged seiche, or standing wave, in the fjord that lasted for days. The study, involving 68 scientists, uncovered this unprecedented phenomenon and provided a clearer understanding of the seismic impact of such massive natural events. More

Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic Official for UFC 309 on November 16th from MSG

Jon Jones will return to the Octagon to defend his UFC heavyweight title against former champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 on November 16 at Madison Square Garden. The fight was originally planned for UFC 295 but was delayed due to Jones' injury. The event will also feature a lightweight rematch between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira. Despite interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall's impressive performances, the promotion has decided to proceed with Jones vs. Miocic. More

Caitlin Clark Breaks WNBA Rookie Scoring Record With Career Day

Caitlin Clark set a new WNBA single-season rookie scoring record with 761 points during a 110-109 win over the Dallas Wings. Clark scored a career-high 35 points in the game, surpassing Seimone Augustus's 2006 record. The game was tightly contested, with Indiana securing the win thanks to Aliyah Boston's clutch free throws. Clark also contributed three rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. In addition to breaking rookie records for assists and three-pointers earlier this season, Clark's performance has helped the Indiana Fever clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2016. More

Man Arrested for Calling His Wife Over 100 Times Per Day - In Japan, a 31-year-old woman was harassed by repeated silent phone calls for weeks. Suspecting her husband, she reported him to the police, who confirmed he was behind the calls. The husband was arrested on September 4th for violating anti-stalker laws. He claimed the calls were his way of expressing love.

New Species of ‘Horror’ Wasp Discovered in the US: ‘We Didn’t Think it Was Real,’ Scientists Admit - Mississippi scientists have discovered a new species of wasp that lays eggs in living flies so the babies burst out of their bellies, Nature reports. The females of this interspecies infiltrator reproduce by driving their hypodermic-like ovipositor— the stinger in stinging wasps — into a fruit fly’s abdomen to deposit its eggs.

On This Day in 1620, The Mayflower departed Plymouth, England, with 102 Pilgrims and about 30 crew for the New World