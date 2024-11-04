Good morning, It’s Monday, November 4th. In today’s news, more foreign conflicts erupt on Canadian soil, Danielle Smith secures a confidence vote, human trafficking has risen by nearly 400% over the last decade, two million taxpayer dollars were spent on propaganda podcasts that almost no one listens to, and much more.

Khalistani Attack on Hindu Temple Shows the Danger of Trudeau's Diversity Experiment

The Canadian Government’s insistence that “diversity is our strength” is an outright lie. The recent attack by Khalistani extremists on the Hindu temple in Brampton is just one of the countless examples.

Prime Minister Trudeau condemned the violence, saying "every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely." But empty words do little to address the reality of escalating, imported conflicts on Canadian soil.

The Khalistan movement, which seeks an independent Sikh state, has a bloody history—plane hijackings, mass slaughter, and violent insurgencies that claimed thousands of lives in the '80s and early '90s. And yet, here in Canada, Jagmeet Singh, leader of the NDP, openly supports this movement. Meanwhile, Canadians who are concerned about parental rights or question radical gender ideology are labeled "extremists" by our intelligence agencies. The hypocrisy is staggering.

What we are witnessing in Canada is a growing pattern: our communities are being overwhelmed by the battles of other nations. Whether it’s Israel and Palestine or now Khalistani separatists and India, foreign conflicts are finding a home here, and ordinary Canadians are caught in the crossfire. Rather than addressing the underlying dangers, Trudeau will likely resort to scapegoating Canadians who express concern, painting them as intolerant or unwelcoming. But the truth is simple—imported conflicts do not simply vanish because they are relocated to a new country.

Different cultures, especially those with deep-seated animosities, cannot just integrate seamlessly because they’ve moved to new geographies. Canada’s refusal to recognize this reality isn’t just naive—it’s dangerous. The world's most powerful terrorist and criminal organizations are exploiting our incompetent immigration policies, establishing a foothold within our borders. Just days ago, the RCMP uncovered a drug “superlab” run by Mexican cartels and a Punjab drug lord, all sponsored by the Chinese Communist Party, with enough fentanyl to kill every Canadian twice. Trudeau's claim that "diversity is our strength" seems increasingly detached by the day.

Alberta's Conservatives Show Trudeau What True Democratic Leadership Looks Like

Danielle Smith's leadership was brought to a vote and received over 90% support from her party. This is what true leadership looks like. At the United Conservative Party convention in Red Deer, Smith laid out a plan focused on sovereignty, economic freedom, and defending Alberta's interests against federal overreach. Her leadership resonated with her party members, earning her a resounding vote of confidence, unlike the struggles faced by her predecessors, Jason Kenney and Ralph Klein.

Contrast this with Trudeau, who hypocritically paints himself as a champion of democracy while refusing to address the growing calls from within his own party for him to step aside. He clings to power despite a population that increasingly disapproves of him, his policies, and his overreach. Unlike Smith, who faced her party’s review and emerged with support, Trudeau hides behind empty rhetoric and claims of "unity" that do not reflect reality.

This is the difference between real democratic leadership and performative virtue-signaling. Conservatives have ousted leaders when necessary, as they did with Erin O'Toole on a federal level, and when they willingly reviewed Smith’s leadership on a provincial level. Meanwhile, Trudeau insists on staying in power despite his growing unpopularity. The man who decries the supposed undemocratic "alt-right extremists" should take a long, hard look in the mirror. Danielle Smith has shown what it means to be accountable to the people; Trudeau, on the other hand, appears only interested in serving his own ambitions. Alberta just set an example and its about time Ottawa followed suit.

Stats Canada: Number of Human Trafficking Cases Increased Nearly 400 Percent in Past Decade

Over the past decade, Canada has experienced a staggering 396% increase in reported human trafficking cases, a troubling trend highlighted in Statistics Canada's latest report. The total reported cases have reached alarming levels, with 570 incidents documented in the past year alone.

The report reveals a grim reality: the majority of victims (93%) are women and girls, with a significant portion being minors—23% are under 18. Disturbingly, many victims are coerced into trafficking by intimate partners or acquaintances, reflecting a troubling pattern of exploitation and manipulation.

This dramatic rise in human trafficking can be attributed, in part, to the Canadian government's poor policy decisions that have failed to protect vulnerable populations. With 85% of cases concentrated in urban areas, it is clear that inaction has allowed trafficking networks to thrive, particularly in provinces like Ontario and Nova Scotia, which are noted trafficking corridors.

Moreover, the legal system appears to be failing victims, with a staggering 84% of cases dismissed or not leading to convictions. This lack of accountability raises questions about the government's commitment to addressing this issue and keeping Canadians safe. Instead of prioritizing effective policies to combat human trafficking, the government seems to have allowed this crisis to escalate unchecked, leaving many Canadians vulnerable and at risk. Source

Feds’ Plan to Decarbonize Canada’s Electricity Grid by 2035 ‘Not Feasible’

The Fraser Institute has criticized the Canadian federal government's ambitious goal of achieving carbon-free electricity generation by 2035, labelling it "impractical and highly unlikely" due to significant infrastructure and financial challenges. According to their study, while 81% of Canada's electricity currently comes from carbon-free sources, the transition to complete decarbonization requires an additional 117,700 gigawatt hours (GWh) annually.

To replace the 19% of electricity generated from fossil fuels, the report indicates that if relying solely on hydroelectric power, Canada would need to construct around 23 large dams, similar in capacity to the Site C facility. Alternatively, if wind energy were utilized, approximately 11,000 large wind turbines would be necessary, covering about 7,302 square kilometres—an area larger than Prince Edward Island.

The study also highlights the historical difficulties in completing major energy projects, citing that the Site C project took about 43 years to reach its current stage, facing significant cost overruns that ballooned from an initial estimate of $8.3 billion to $16 billion. The authors conclude that the required scale and speed of infrastructure development for decarbonization within the next decade is not feasible, particularly when considering future electricity demand increases. Source

FCC Commissioner Raises Concerns Over ‘Equal Time Rule’ After Harris ‘SNL’ Appearance

Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live just days before the November 5th election, appearing alongside Maya Rudolph, who has been portraying her on the show. This appearance has drawn scrutiny from FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, who suggested it might violate the agency’s Equal Time rule, which mandates that broadcasters provide equal opportunities to all candidates. Carr expressed concerns that NBC may have structured the appearance to evade these requirements, noting similar past enforcement when candidates like Trump and Clinton appeared on the show. The Biden-Harris campaign has yet to respond to these claims. More

Mississauga Declares December Christian Heritage Month, Urges Ontario to Follow - More

Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford Demands Med School Abolish DEI Policy - More

Danielle Smith Emerges Victorious from Leadership Review With Overwhelming 91.5% Support - More

UK Conservatives Pick Kemi Badenoch as New Leader, First Black Woman to Head a Big British Party - More

Russia Keeps the West Guessing as It Mulls Nuclear Strategy Shift

‘Putin is practicing for the end of the world. Don’t assume he’s just bluffing,’ says a former CIA officer. More

Liberal Government Spent $1.7 Million on Podcasts with Virtually No Listeners

The Canadian government has spent millions in taxpayer dollars on podcasts across various departments, with virtually no listeners. Statistics Canada’s Eh Sayers Podcast has cost $971,417 for 21 episodes, averaging $4,241 per subscriber, and requires up to five full-time employees. The Canadian Heritage’s CCI and CHIN: In Our Words, cost over $22,000 per episode but produced just seven episodes. The Canadian Taxpayers Federation criticized this spending as wasteful, arguing that these “make-work” projects contribute to Canada’s rising debt and lack taxpayer value. More



Ethics Commissioner Fines CBC CEO Catherine Tait for Conflict of Interest Violations - More

She was fined $200. Even our Ethics Commission is a complete joke!

Warren Buffett is Sitting on Over US$325-billion Cash as Berkshire Hathaway Keeps Selling Apple Stock - More

TGI Fridays Files for Bankruptcy - More

Future Space Telescopes Could be Made From Thin Membranes, Unrolled in Space to Enormous Size

Space-based telescopes can capture clear images without atmospheric interference, but they're limited in mirror size due to launch constraints. For instance, the James Webb Space Telescope has a 6.5-meter mirror with foldable parts. Ground telescopes, like the 39-meter Extremely Large Telescope under construction in Chile, are far larger. A new study explores using thin, rollable reflective membranes as mirrors in space, which would be lighter and easier to launch than glass mirrors. To maintain focus, the study suggests "radiative adaptive optics," using lasers to adjust the membrane's shape in real-time, enabling 100-metre or more, adaptable space telescopes in the future. More

How Gazing at Your Dog Can Help Connect Your Brain With Theirs - More

Startup Charges Parents-to-Be $50,000 to Screen Embryos for Higher IQ - More

But how would you ever know if you actually got the smarter kid 🤔

Wrexham Knocked Out of FA Cup with Shocking Loss to Harrogate Town

Wrexham were eliminated from the FA Cup in the first round following a shocking 1-0 loss to Harrogate Town (ranked 17th) despite creating multiple chances. While disappointing, this early exit allows Wrexham to focus more on their League Two campaign. Currently third in the league, Wrexham remains in a strong position for automatic promotion to League One. If successful, this would be their second promotion since Reynolds and McElhenney bought the team. More

Vince Carter's No. 15 Becomes First Number Raised to the Rafters by Raptors - More

James Van Der Beek Diagnosed With Colorectal Cancer: “There’s Reason for Optimism” The 'Dawson's Creek' actor is 47 - More

How a PhD Student Discovered a Lost Mayan City From Hundreds of Miles Away

Woman Finds Out Aristocratic Husband-to-Be Is a Scammer Two Weeks Before Wedding

A New US Rule Banning Fake Online Reviews and Testimonials Is Now in Effect With Fines Over $50,000 Per Violation