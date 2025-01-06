Good morning, It’s Monday, January 6th. In today’s news, an unlawful capital gains tax is helping hide Canada’s true federal deficit of $78 billion, rumours circulate about Trudeau’s imminent resignation, Canadian Courts slash a convicted man’s sentence in half because he’s indigenous, Ottawa bans car idling, and much more.

Illegal Taxes and a $78 Billion Deficit: Welcome to Trudeau’s Canada

Canada’s Liberal Party has embraced lawless tax grabs, cementing corruption and authoritarianism as its defining traits. The Trudeau government assured Canadians that the deficit wouldn’t exceed $40 billion—a number already unacceptable. Yet, they blew past their own “ceiling” by an astounding 55%, sinking Canada $62 billion further into debt. But the real bombshell? Even this inflated figure is a cover-up. The true deficit stands at a staggering $78 billion—nearly double their original promise.

How is this possible? By unlawfully enforcing a capital gains tax increase that hasn’t been legislated yet. Eight months ago, former finance minister Chrystia Freeland proposed raising the taxable portion of capital gains from 50% to 66%. Parliament never approved this policy. Yet, the Canada Revenue Agency is now enforcing it, seizing $18 billion from Canadians to mask the government’s fiscal catastrophe.

This is not the first time the Trudeau Liberals have disregarded constitutional norms. During the Freedom Convoy protests, they invoked wartime measures to freeze the bank accounts of citizens who had the audacity to support a cause they believed in. Now, they’re using similar overreach to unlawfully tax Canadians, propping up their crumbling finances by any means necessary.

These actions demonstrate a profound disregard for democratic principles. Parliament, the supposed cornerstone of Canadian democracy, has been reduced to an irrelevant sideshow. Unelected bureaucrats and executive overreach now rule the day, sidelining the voices of citizens and their representatives.

If democracy means anything, it’s that the government is accountable to the people through laws debated and passed by Parliament. Trudeau’s Liberals have proven time and again they hold no such respect. Canada’s democracy isn’t just under threat—it’s already dead. Parliament is no longer the highest authority; it’s merely a façade for an autocracy creeping in through the back door. Source.

Rumours Swirl About Trudeau’s Resignation—But Will It Change Anything?

Rumours are circulating about Justin Trudeau's imminent resignation as Liberal Party Leader. Sources suggest he could announce his departure as early as today, seeking to step down on his own terms rather than being pushed out by a hostile caucus. With dismal polling numbers and increasing internal dissent, Trudeau appears to have realized his tenure has reached its end.

The resignation of Chrystia Freeland as Finance Minister in December amplified calls for Trudeau to step aside, with many Liberal MPs openly questioning his leadership. Polls show Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives with a commanding lead, and even under a new Liberal leader, the party's numbers remain precarious. Discussions about who might replace Trudeau—Dominic LeBlanc, Chrystia Freeland, Mélanie Joly, or even Mark Carney—have already begun.

But here’s the truth: Canadians don’t need another Liberal leader. They need an election. Replacing Trudeau with a new face doesn’t address the fundamental issues. The Liberal Party, under Trudeau’s leadership, has become synonymous with corruption, authoritarianism, and betrayal of Canadians' trust. A leadership shuffle within the same party only perpetuates their failed agenda.

Trudeau is merely the face of the Canadian Agenda 2030 implementation—a blueprint responsible for Canada's mass migration policies, climate authoritarianism, and divisive social justice agenda. Whether it’s Freeland or another figure at the helm, this agenda remains intact. A new leader would continue implementing disastrous policies, driving Canada further into economic and social ruin for at least another year.

What Canada needs is a government willing to let Canadians reclaim their future. The current trajectory strips citizens of agency and autonomy, centralizing control in the hands of elites. Only through a new election and a decisive rejection of the Liberal Party’s agenda can Canadians restore their nation’s prosperity and put power back where it belongs—in their hands. Source.

Appeal Court Slashes Convicted Man’s Sentence in Half Because He’s Indigenous

The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal has reduced the prison sentence of a convicted felon, Colin Umpherville, from five years to 30 months, citing his Métis heritage and the systemic disadvantages he faced as an Indigenous person. Umpherville, who was arrested in possession of a loaded firearm, ammunition, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia, was deemed a high risk to re-offend. Despite this, the court applied the Gladue principles—meant to account for the historical and systemic factors affecting Indigenous offenders—to significantly lessen his sentence.

This decision is a serious misstep that undermines public safety, accountability, and the integrity of the justice system for several reasons:

Danger to Public Safety

Umpherville was caught with a firearm and illegal drugs—crimes that pose a clear and immediate threat to society. The court acknowledged that his likelihood of rehabilitation is "very low." In other words, he remains a danger to the public. Reducing his sentence minimizes the consequences of these severe offences, creating a justice system that is soft on violent and drug-related crimes.

Erosion of Accountability

While the Gladue principles consider systemic discrimination, they are being applied here in a way that diminishes personal responsibility for serious criminal behaviour. This sends a dangerous message: systemic factors can overshadow the severity of an individual's actions, even when those actions directly harm public safety. This is not justice; it's an excuse for leniency.

Weakening Deterrence

Sentences serve as a deterrent to both the offender and others who might consider similar crimes. Cutting Umpherville's sentence nearly in half undermines this deterrent effect. When serious crimes like illegal gun possession and drug trafficking are met with reduced sentences, it diminishes the perceived consequences of such actions, potentially emboldening other offenders.

Decisions like this erode public trust in the justice system. Communities expect the courts to prioritize safety, fairness, and accountability. When a high-risk offender like Umpherville receives a significantly reduced sentence despite the severity of his crimes, it creates the perception that the justice system is more concerned with political correctness than with protecting the public.

This ruling is a failure of the justice system. It places systemic considerations above the safety and well-being of society and undermines the principle that serious crimes must be met with serious consequences. With the passage of Bill C-40 establishing the Miscarriage of Justice Review Commission, we can expect to see much more of this happening, for many more groups in the near future.

While systemic issues affecting Indigenous communities must be addressed, they cannot excuse or mitigate actions that pose a direct threat to public safety. This is not justice—it’s a dangerous precedent.

Biden Awards Hillary Clinton and George Soros with Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 recipients, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and billionaire philanthropist George Soros, sparking significant backlash on social media. Critics, including Elon Musk, condemned Soros' recognition, citing his controversial influence on progressive policies and district attorneys. Soros, a mega-Democrat donor, runs a web of non-profits that bankroll various candidates around the world who align with his progressive agenda, including his Open Society Foundations. Soros has given over $32 billion to Open Society Foundations since 1984, according to its website.

The awards (are supposed to) honour individuals for exceptional contributions to society, with other recipients including Denzel Washington, Michael J. Fox, Bono, and soccer star Lionel Messi. A posthumous award was also given to Robert F. Kennedy for civil rights advocacy. The ceremony aims to celebrate leadership and public service across various fields. More

Car Trouble: Ottawa Bans Idling, New York Introduces ‘Congestion’ Toll

The City of Ottawa's updated idling bylaw limits vehicle idling to reduce emissions and improve air quality, with strict rules taking effect regardless of temperature. Unoccupied vehicles can idle for only one minute per hour, while occupied vehicles can idle for up to 10 minutes per hour in extreme weather conditions. Exceptions include emergency vehicles, public transit, and those with medical or safety needs. Despite public opposition in city surveys, the bylaw aligns with Ottawa’s climate goals. Fines for violations start at $615, with proactive enforcement planned. More

New York City has launched its congestion pricing toll, charging most drivers $9 to enter Manhattan south of Central Park during peak hours. The program aims to reduce traffic and raise funds for the city’s struggling transit system. Although controversial and facing public opposition and lawsuits, proponents argue it will decrease gridlock and promote public transit use. Critics, including New Jersey officials and former President Trump, claim it unfairly burdens commuters and could harm the city’s competitiveness. More

Fentanyl Deaths Dropped Sharply in 2024 Ater China More Cooperative in Curbing the Flow of Precursor Drugs - More

FBI Reveals That New Orleans Terrorist Attack Suspect Travelled to Canada and Egypt in 2023, Yet Acted Alone - More

Guatemalan and Salvadoran Forces Arrive in Haiti to Join Fight Against Violent Gangs - More

Liberal Caucus to Meet Wednesday as Trudeau Rings in the New Year With Record-low Approval Ratings - More

Is Trump’s Bitcoin Reserve Becoming a Reality?

President Trump's administration is considering creating a US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, following a proposal by Senator Cynthia Lummis to acquire one million Bitcoins over five years, aiming to address the $36 trillion debt.

Countries like Bhutan, El Salvador, Switzerland, Russia, and China are also exploring Bitcoin reserves to stabilize their financial systems. This would radically transform Bitcoin’s role in global finance, reshaping how nations leverage cryptocurrency in their monetary systems. Experts suggest that maintaining such reserves could stabilize Bitcoin's supply and influence its price, potentially strengthening the US dollar and impacting global cryptocurrency strategies. More

A Second Working Paper Shows That People Who Receive a Guaranteed Basic Income Work Less - More

President’s Choice Sea and Himalayan Salts Recalled Across Canada Due to Plastic Pieces - More

Africa Is Splitting Apart: A New Ocean Is Forming Faster Than Anyone Predicted

Africa is undergoing a dramatic transformation as tectonic forces drive the formation of a new ocean. The East African Rift System, stretching from Mozambique to the Red Sea, is causing the continent's tectonic plates to separate at an accelerated pace. This process once thought to take tens of millions of years, is now predicted to occur within a million years or less.

The rapid movement of the African and Somali plates is signalling the birth of a new ocean basin. This could dramatically reshape Africa’s geography, potentially giving landlocked countries coastlines and altering ecosystems. The accelerated pace of this transformation presents challenges for researchers and calls for innovative approaches to study Earth’s geology. More

The Sky Promises Many Big Events in 2025 - More

Matsuyama Sets PGA Tour's Scoring Record After 35-under Finish

Hideki Matsuyama started the PGA Tour season with a record-breaking performance at the Sentry, winning by three shots with an 8-under 65 and finishing at 35-under 257. This set a new record for the lowest score to par in PGA Tour history, surpassing Cameron Smith’s 34-under from 2022. Matsuyama also made a record 35 birdies or better during the tournament. Morikawa, who shot no round worse than 66, finished second. Matsuyama's victory, his 11th career PGA Tour title, earned him $3.6 million, pushing his career earnings over $60 million. More

2025 NFL Playoff Picture: Here's an Up-to-date Look at the NFL Playoff Race - More

Patriots Fire Jerod Mayo, Bill Belichick's Replacement, After Just 1 Season - More

Home Improvement' Star Arrested for the Third Time in 12 Months - More

Japanese Woman Who Held Title of World’s Oldest Person Dies at 116

Motorbike-sized Tuna Sold to Tokyo Sushi Restaurateurs for $1.3 Million

55-Year-Old Woman Runs Full Marathon Every Day for a Year, Sets New World Record