Good morning, It’s Monday, November 25th. In today’s news, Trudeau’s $250 rebate costs taxpayers $322, new funding deals for fighting climate change announced at recent UN talks, BC’s education system is failing despite record spending, additional arrests expected following Montreal riots, and much more.

How Trudeau’s $250 Rebate Will Cost Taxpayers Far More Than It’s Worth

The Liberal Government’s $250 “rebate” will cost the average Canadian taxpayer $322. In George Orwell’s 1984, war was peace, freedom was slavery, and ignorance was strength. In Trudeau’s Canada, poverty is prosperity, spending is saving, and affordability is inflation.

Justin Trudeau has famously declared he doesn’t think about monetary policy, that he’s “numerically dyslexic,” that the budget will balance itself, and, most recently, that he’s not focused on the economy—that’s something for the bankers to handle. So let’s do some of the basic math that Trudeau himself admits he’s incapable of doing:

The government plans to give a $250 rebate to every Canadian worker earning under $150,000 in 2023. They estimate 18.7 million people qualify, which comes to $4.7 billion. But with a government already drowning in deficits, this money is borrowed—adding more to the taxpayer's credit card. The government is selling bonds at 3.5% interest. Even if we give them the undeserved benefit of the doubt and assume they pay this off in 15 years, taxpayers will end up on the hook for an extra $2.5 billion in interest, on top of the original $4.7 billion. That brings the real cost of this rebate to $7.2 billion.

And it gets worse. According to Joe Carson’s Diagnosis Red Tape, the government wastes 39 cents of every tax dollar on bureaucratic nonsense—tax collection, salaries, red tape, you name it. That means administering this rebate will cost an additional $2.8 billion. When you add up the rebate, interest, and bureaucratic waste, this $250 “rebate” ends up costing Canadians around $10 billion.

Now, consider this: in 2022, 31 million Canadians filed taxes. That means 31 million people are paying about $322 so 18.7 million people can get $250. Thirty-one million Canadians are paying 29% more than what 18.7 million people are getting back, and yet Trudeau’s government calls this an “affordability measure.”

We’re not economists or policy experts—just everyday Canadians who can do basic math. And if we can see that this policy creates more economic suffering than it solves, it leaves us with only two possibilities: either this government is profoundly incompetent, or they’re so self-serving that they’re willing to wreck your financial well-being in a time of crisis to buy votes and force Parliament to unfreeze, avoiding any accountability for their corruption. Either way, it’s clear: this government is actively hostile to the well-being of Canadians.

The New Funding Deal Countries Agreed to at UN Climate Talks

The United Nations climate talks ended early Sunday with an agreement on climate funding that has sparked significant criticism. Wealthier countries promised to provide at least $300 billion a year by 2035 to help poorer nations deal with climate change and shift to renewable energy. However, this amount is far less than the $1.3 trillion per year developing countries requested. Critics argue that such a plan could become a bottomless pit of spending without meaningful accountability or results, especially since many of these nations lack transparency in how funds are used.

The negotiations were chaotic and marked by growing political divides. The return of Trump to the US presidency, with his promises to withdraw from international climate deals, added tension, particularly between China and the EU. Even among developing nations, disagreements flared, with some claiming they were excluded from last-minute meetings.

The summit, held in Baku, faced sharp criticism for poor organization. Observers described it as one of the most disorganized climate meetings, with the host country failing to provide strong leadership. Many attendees, particularly those from smaller nations, expressed frustration with the process and the final deal.

Supporters of the agreement argue that it’s a small step forward, but its critics see it as yet another example of global elites pushing for massive wealth transfers without clear benefits. Instead of focusing on funding other nations, some argue that countries should prioritize their own domestic climate strategies, ensuring accountability and measurable results rather than sending billions abroad with little oversight. This flawed agreement is a reminder of the challenges in reaching meaningful solutions on the global stage and the risks of throwing money at a problem without clear and enforceable goals. Source

Record Spending, Record Failures: Why B.C.'s Education System Is Declining

British Columbia's government has poured record amounts into its education system, yet student performance continues to decline. This paradox unveils an inconvenient truth: funding alone cannot fix a broken system when it is poorly managed.

The latest Fraser Institute study reveals that B.C.'s per-student spending increased by nearly 7% over the last decade. The government now plans to spend a staggering $9.6 billion on education. Despite these investments, the academic performance of students in key subjects—math, reading, and science—has plummeted. The OECD's international assessments show that student scores dropped significantly across the board since 2012.

How can more funding produce worse results? The issue isn't money; it's the competency of those wielding it. In 2015, the province introduced curriculum changes that shifted the focus from knowledge and core fundamentals to a vague "discovery" approach. This experiment, which downplays structured learning and factual mastery, is directly tied to the observed decline in student outcomes.

If you hand $5 million to someone with no self-control, they might squander it in a day. But a competent, disciplined individual can turn $50 into something far greater. It's not about the amount; it's about the effectiveness of those in charge.

B.C.'s educational woes demonstrate a failure of policy, not resources. The solution lies in empowering students and families through choice—like charter schools, which have seen success in Alberta—and returning to a proven, fundamental curriculum that ensures every child can master essential skills. Money alone can never solve a problem if it's wasted in the wrong hands.

Montreal Police Chief Expects Additional Arrests Following Anti-Nato Protest

Montreal's police chief, Fady Dagher, announced that more arrests are expected following a violent anti-NATO protest on Friday that led to vandalism and clashes with police. During the demonstration, about 800 protesters gathered, with a smaller group of 20 to 40 responsible for smashing windows, burning cars, and assaulting officers. Three people were arrested at the scene, and police have identified those behind the violence, with further arrests likely. The protest, condemned by politicians as antisemitic, was defended by organizers as opposition to Israel’s actions, not against Jewish people. Dagher and officers continued to monitor the situation over the weekend. More

Taxpayer Bill for Trudeau’s Gun Buyback to Surpass $100 Million in 2025—Still NO Guns Collected

The Trudeau government’s long gun ban is projected to cost taxpayers over $100 million by the end of this fiscal year, despite no firearms being confiscated since its introduction in 2020. The government allocated $36.9 million for the buyback program in 2024 alone, with significant portions for operating expenses and grants. However, that wasn’t enough as the RCMP spent an additional $13.4 million, pushing total costs to $101.9 million. The program focuses on confiscating firearms from businesses, with individual confiscation plans omitted due to complexity and cost. Canada Post has been authorized to transport and store banned firearms—though it’s worth noting they are still on strike. More

Study: The Majority of Canadians are Worried Those Struggling Socially or Financially Will Seek Assisted Suicide Instead of Adequate Healthcare - More

UAE Arrests 3 After Missing Rabbi Found Dead; Israel Warns Jews There to be on Alert - More

Pakistan Strikes Seven-day Ceasefire Deal Between Warring Sectarian Groups - More

Philippines Boosts Security After VP Says She Would Have the President Assassinated if She Was Killed - More

Illegal Tobacco Sales Outpace Legal Sales in Some Provinces, Costing Government $760 Million in Lost Tax Revenue

A new report reveals that organized crime is profiting from the growing contraband tobacco market in Canada, which now surpasses legal cigarette sales in some provinces. The report shows that in 2023, contraband cigarettes made up over 50% of the market in New Brunswick and Manitoba, and nearly 40% in Nova Scotia. Between 2019 and 2023, Canadian provinces lost over $760 million in tax revenue due to illegal tobacco sales. The report estimates that the contraband market generated over $1.3 billion in revenue for organized crime between 2021 and 2023. More

Second Cup Closes Café Following Franchisee’s Nazi Salute and "Final Solution" Chant - More

Hyundai, Kia Recall Over 208,000 Electric Vehicles — 34,529 in Canada — to Fix Problem that Can Cause Loss of Power - More

Northvolt’s Collapse Countdown Started With BMW Pulling the Plug - More

Canadian Neurosurgeons Seek Six Patients for Musk’s Neuralink Brain Study

Canadian neurosurgeons, in collaboration with Elon Musk's Neuralink, have received regulatory approval to recruit six patients with paralysis for a groundbreaking trial. The study, named CAN-PRIME, will test the safety and effectiveness of a device that enables users to control devices using only their thoughts. The trial will involve implanting a system with 1,000 electrode contacts into patients' brains, specifically targeting areas related to hand movement. Eligible participants must have severe quadriplegia due to conditions like ALS or spinal cord injuries. While the procedure carries potential risks, the technology promises to open new possibilities for mobility and communication. However, experts caution that such technology raises ethical concerns, including the potential for misuse or hacking. More

Astronomers Discover a Rapidly Forming Alien Planet - More

Jury Orders Conor McGregor to Pay $250K to Woman Who Accused Him of Rape

A civil jury in Ireland has awarded Nikita Hand nearly €250,000 (US$257,000) after she claimed that mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor brutally raped and battered her in a Dublin hotel penthouse in December 2018. Hand testified that the assault left her bruised and suffering from PTSD. McGregor denied the allegations, asserting that their encounter was consensual. The jury found him liable for assault. McGregor has expressed intentions to appeal the verdict. More

F1 Takeaways: Verstappen Reaches Another Level with Fourth Straight World Championship - More

From 'Canada is Lost' to 'Just a Dad at a Concert': Canadians React as Trudeau Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour While Riots Shake Montreal - More

‘Morbidly Obese’ Dog Saved From Being Put Down Sheds 100lb, Retires as Therapy Dog—See His Transformation

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Donate Over $100 Million to Combat Nationwide Homelessness

Police Thought This Gnome Looked Out of Place. Then They Tested it for Drugs—Turns Out it Was Made From 2kg of Pure MDMA