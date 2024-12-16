Good morning, It’s Monday, December 16th. In today’s news, a civil rights lawyer sounds the alarm on Bill C-63, 26 FBI informants were present at the January 6th Capitol riots, Canadian healthcare wait times reach record highs, Trudeau spends $1 million on a 4 day trip, and much more.

Trudeau's Orwellian Leap: Civil Rights Lawyer Warns About Bill C-63's Threat to Free Speech

Trudeau’s Hate Speech Bill would make Orwellian Thought Police a reality in Canada. Joanna Baron, a civil rights lawyer and head of the Canadian Constitution Foundation, has sounded the alarm on Bill C-63, warning that it poses a severe threat to freedom of expression in Canada.

The bill defines "hatred" as "detestation or vilification," a concept Baron criticizes for its vagueness, leading to potentially subjective interpretations of what constitutes hate speech. If we agree that some acts, like theft or murder, deserve vilification, where exactly does one draw the line before it becomes "hate speech"? Who decides this? Likely the same people who spend untold billions of tax dollars on DEI programs every year.

The bill's implications are not just philosophical but financial as well. It proposes the creation of a Digital Safety Commission, costing around $200 million over five years, to police online content, with the power to fine platforms millions for hosting "harmful content," including hate speech.

Part Two of the bill escalates penalties, allowing life imprisonment for any federal crime motivated by hatred under Section 320. Imagine an 18-year-old spray painting and it is deemed to be motivated by hate; under this bill, they could face life in prison. This law could turn minor offences into life-altering punishments, especially given the current climate where not celebrating Pride Month led to a mayor having funds from his bank account seized over a Human Rights Tribunal ruling.

Moreover, Bill C-63 brings back a civil remedy for online hate speech in Part Three, allowing complaints to the Canadian Human Rights Commission. With fines up to $50,000 to the government and $20,000 to the victim, incentivizing thought police informants. Even if complaints often don't meet the hate speech criteria, the risk of such penalties would inevitably cause self-censorship, impacting press freedom and public discourse.

Trudeau said he was going to make housing more affordable, but now most people are either house-poor or priced out of the market. He claimed Canada would lead the fight on Climate Change; however, despite having a ridiculous carbon tax and billions of tax dollars spent on on climate initiatives, Canada is the only nation in the G7 that hasn't lowered emissions. Additionally, he said the federal budget would balance itself, yet he's put more debt on taxpayers' backs than all other prime ministers combined. What could possibly lead us to believe a man incapable of basic thought and honesty has any intention or capability of combating hate? It’s hard to assume this is anything other than a Trojan horse for Orwellian thought policing.

26 Informants Were Present: Unpacking the FBI's Role in the January 6th Capitol Riot

The events of January 6, 2021, at the US Capitol have been scrutinized from every angle, but a surprising detail has emerged: 26 FBI informants were on the scene. This revelation, highlighted by the Department of Justice's Inspector General report, isn't just a footnote; it's a major development that's stirring up a storm of questions.

According to the report, eight of these informants went inside the Capitol. Officially, their role was to gather intelligence, not to incite violence. Still, the presence of so many informants raises eyebrows—did they have a larger role than just observing?

The FBI had some warnings about potential unrest before January 6th, but the report suggests there was room for better preparation, like more thoroughly checking in with informants across their network. This has led to criticism and speculation about the FBI's intentions or perhaps their lack of readiness.

After the riot, the FBI's response was swift, leading to over 1,000 arrests. However, this hasn't stopped conspiracy theories from suggesting that the FBI might have had a hand in escalating the situation for political reasons or to justify increased surveillance powers—I mean, it wouldn’t be the first time.

Official investigations, including those by the Justice Department and the House January 6th committee, have largely dismissed these theories. Yet, the fact remains that the FBI had a significant presence through its informants, prompting questions about the line between gathering intelligence and potentially influencing events.

Legally and ethically, this scenario poses significant questions. Were these informants just there to observe, or did their presence lead to unintended consequences? The distinction between monitoring and potentially affecting outcomes is murky and raises concerns about entrapment and civil liberties.

In the end, there's no direct evidence that the FBI orchestrated the January 6th riot, however, the presence of 26 FBI informants proves their direct involvement. It also underscores the need for more transparency, oversight, and public accountability in federal law enforcement's approach to political events. This isn't just about one day's chaos but about how we ensure our democratic processes remain untampered and transparent.

Canadian Healthcare Wait Times at All-Time High: Now 30 Weeks

Canadian healthcare wait times have hit an unprecedented 30-week average from referral to treatment, according to a recent Fraser Institute study. This marks a significant increase from last year's 27.7 weeks and is 222% higher than the 9.3 weeks recorded in 1993. The study surveyed specialists across 12 specialties in all 10 provinces, revealing a troubling trend.

Regionally, the Atlantic provinces are experiencing the most dramatic increases, with Prince Edward Island's wait times jumping from 55.2 weeks last year to 77.4 weeks this year. Nova Scotia saw a decrease to 39.1 weeks, but it's still among the highest. Ontario, with the shortest waits at 23.6 weeks, still shows an increase from the previous year.

Specialists like orthopaedics and neurosurgery have the longest waits, at 57.5 and 46.2 weeks respectively. On the other hand, oncology treatments, like radiation and medical, are quicker, with waits of about 4.5 and 4.7 weeks.

Diagnostic imaging waits are also lengthy, with MRIs at 16.2 weeks, CT scans at 8.1 weeks, and ultrasounds at 5.2 weeks. These extended waits not only prolong patient suffering but also cost Canadians, with previous studies estimating a financial loss of $2,871 per patient in lost work time.

The prolonged wait times suggest a healthcare system under strain, potentially leading to worse health outcomes for many. Source.

What We Know About the Mysterious Drones Reported Over the East Coast

Numerous drone sightings across the East Coast, particularly in states like New Jersey, New York, and Virginia, have sparked concern and confusion. These sightings have occurred over residential areas, military installations, and critical infrastructure, leading to calls for military intervention and intensified federal investigations. Despite officials, including DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, asserting there's no security threat, local leaders and the public demand more clarity. The drones have prompted temporary closures like at Stewart International Airport, and there's a push for advanced detection technology.

Specific details regarding the drones include reports of them being significantly larger than typical recreational drones, with some witnesses describing them as being "the size of an SUV" or "as large as a car." These observations have been consistent across various reports, suggesting that the drones are commercial or military-grade rather than hobbyist equipment. The drones are noted for flying in coordinated patterns, staying airborne for up to six hours, and occasionally turning off lights to evade detection when approached by law enforcement. The exact nature and origin of many sightings remain unclear, fueling debates on how to manage such aerial phenomena effectively. More

Trudeau’s 4-day Trip Abroad Cost Taxpayers $1 Million Including $71,000 On Food Alone

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's four-day trip to Europe in June cost Canadian taxpayers nearly $1 million. Perhaps most alarming was the $71,000 they spent on food. This included $43,000 on airplane catering alone, which averaged $1,700 per person in the delegation for the duration of the trip. The menu featured luxury items such as veal piccata Milanese, lamb ribs with mustard sauce, and a selection of desserts, accompanied by four types of top-shelf wine.

The trip included visits to Italy and Switzerland for the G7 Summit and a Summit on Peace in Ukraine. In addition to the gourmet meals, the delegation also purchased $812 in junk food, such as Red Bull, various chocolates, and candies, and $102 in DVDs for entertainment during the flight. More

Tiny Thought: The average family spends $1400 per month on groceries because these idiots politicians have frivolously expensed this country into economic ruin.

The BC Conservatives Are Ready to Obstruct and Raise Questions About the October Provincial Election - 'Stay tuned for January,' leader Rustad says. 'We’re going to have some fun.’ More

Ex-soccer Player Kavelashvili Becomes Georgia’s President in a Blow to its EU Aspirations - More

Hamas Vastly Inflated Gaza Death Statistics, Study Shows

Former High-profile Manhattan Prosecutor to Represent Suspect in Killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO - More

Study: Canadians Wait a Record-breaking 30 Weeks On Average for Medical Care - More

Canada Post Strike: Workers Could Be Ordered Back to Work by Labour Board After Government Steps In

After a month-long strike, Canada Post and the union held weekend hearings with the Canadian labour board to determine if negotiations had reached an impasse. The federal government, through Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon, directed the board to potentially order the 55,000 striking workers back to work if a deal seems unlikely by year's end, extending the current contract until late May. Canada Post indicated they would notify the public when operations resume, with a decision from the labour board expected Monday or Tuesday. The union and its supporters have criticized the government's intervention as a violation of workers' rights, while Canada Post expresses a commitment to reaching a negotiated agreement. More

US Court Rejects TikTok Request to Temporarily Halt US Ban - More

ABC News Settles Defamation Lawsuit with Donald Trump for $15 Million - ABC will contribute to a 'Presidential foundation and museum to be established by or for Plaintiff' and pay $1 million in the US President-elect's attorney fees. More

Scientists Discover Alien-like Creature in Deep Ocean

Scientists have discovered Dulcibella camanchaca, a new, predatory amphipod species in the Atacama Trench, at a depth of 7,902 meters. This is the first large, active predator found in the hadal zone, which is the ocean's deepest 45%. Lacking pigmented eyes and exhibiting gigantism, D. camanchaca hunts other creatures, unlike the scavengers typically found at such depths. Named after "darkness" in South American languages, this finding highlights the Atacama Trench as a biodiversity hotspot. This discovery deepens our understanding of life in Earth's darkest, least-explored regions. More

Sugary Drinks Like Soda Pose Greater Cardiovascular Risk Than Sweets, New Study Finds

New Fossil Discovery Suggests Europe as Humanity’s Birthplace, Not Africa - More

Colorado Two-way Star Travis Hunter Wins Heisman Trophy

Travis Hunter, a dynamic two-way player for Colorado, won the Heisman Trophy, becoming the school's second winner after Rashaan Salaam. His exceptional season included 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns on offence, alongside four interceptions and 32 tackles on defence. Hunter's performance not only turned games into prime-time events but also marked him as one of the rare players to win the award primarily as a defensive player. With 552 first-place votes, he outshone competitors like Boise State's Ashton Jeanty—who had a record-setting year. Hunter's journey from Jackson State to Colorado under coach Deion Sanders showcased his commitment to excellence, leading the Buffaloes to a 9-3 record and a bowl game. He plans to skip his senior year for the NFL draft, likely as a top-five pick. More

‘Malcolm in the Middle’ to Return with a Four-episode Run on Disney+ Starring Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek - More

Patrick Mahomes Day to Day After Suffering Ankle Injury vs Browns; 'It's not Broken,' Chiefs HC Confirms - More

Freddie Freeman's Walk-off Grand Slam Ball Sells for $1.56 Million at Auction - More

Inflation-fuelled Price Hikes Are Leading to More Cheese-thieves and Butter-Bandits, Police Say

Vancouver Pharmacist Suspended for Dispensing 28,404 Doses of Naloxone to One Person

Japanese Ultra-Luxury Bottled Water Can Cost Up to $10,000 Per Liter