Good morning, It’s Thursday, January 9th. In today’s news, Liberal MPs signal carbon tax rethink as Trudeau’s legacy crumbles, Advocacy groups challenge Trudeau’s prorogation of parliament in court, The erosion of Canada’s global reputation continues, Leaders push back after Trump raises Canada, Greenland, Panama Canal stakes, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

Liberal MPs Signal Carbon Tax Rethink as Trudeau’s Legacy Crumbles

The Liberal Party is scrambling to figure out who they are without Trudeau. For years, they’ve clung to policies like the carbon tax, but now even Liberal MPs are admitting it’s a disaster. With the leadership race heating up, they have a chance to ditch Trudeau’s failures and reconnect with Canadians—or dig themselves deeper into irrelevance.

The carbon tax has been an anchor dragging the Liberals down. MPs like Wayne Long and Ken McDonald are openly saying what most Canadians already know: it’s making life unaffordable. Even some loyalists, like Winnipeg MP Kevin Lamoureux, are calling for a rethink, saying the tax has become a “divisive” policy. Meanwhile, others like Alexandra Mendes insist on defending it, clinging to Trudeau’s legacy as if that legacy isn’t exactly why the Liberals are tanking in the polls.

Beyond the carbon tax, MPs like Yvan Baker are begging the party to stop pandering to the radical left. Cancel culture, identity politics, and runaway spending have alienated ordinary Canadians. The Liberals are at a breaking point. The carbon tax is just one symptom of a bigger problem: a party that’s out of touch. Will they ditch Trudeau’s failures and reconnect with Canadians, or will they double down on a legacy that’s dragging them down? Source.

Advocacy Groups Challenge Trudeau’s Prorogation of Parliament in Court

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's request to prorogue Parliament until March 24th is facing legal challenges. Advocacy groups, including the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms and Democracy Watch, argue the move is unjustified and undemocratic.

Critics say prorogation prevents opposition parties from ousting the minority Liberal government through a non-confidence vote and serves the party’s interests by facilitating a leadership contest. Constitutional lawyer James Manson contends the decision undermines Parliamentary sovereignty and accountability. Democracy Watch co-founder Duff Conacher calls it "fundamentally undemocratic," although he acknowledges the fairness of allowing a party to change leaders before an election.

Both groups plan to reference a 2019 UK Supreme Court ruling against then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s prorogation of Parliament, which was deemed illegal. Trudeau defends the decision as a "reset" after an unproductive fall sitting and promises confidence votes in the new session.

The likelihood of legal challenges to Parliament's prorogation succeeding depends on several factors, including the interpretation of constitutional principles and the specifics of the case presented. Historically, Canadian courts have been cautious in interfering with decisions involving the prerogative powers of the Prime Minister and the Governor General. If the court views prorogation as a political rather than legal issue, it might decline to intervene. Source

Criminal Networks and Stolen Passports: The Erosion of Canada’s Global Reputation

Canada’s passport, once a symbol of pride and respect, has slipped in global rankings. In the latest Henley Passport Index, Canada fell to seventh place, tied with Malta and Poland, offering visa-free access to 188 destinations. This drop from its former standing raises questions about Canada’s global credibility. But this decline is more than an inconvenience—it reflects deeper systemic issues.

Former CBSA officer Luc Sabourin has exposed alarming failures within Canada’s border security. Between 2014 and 2015, over 300,000 travel documents, including 283,000 blank passports, were stolen. Sabourin attributes these thefts to transnational crime networks, warning they likely facilitated human smuggling, narco-trafficking, and terrorism. These revelations highlight how Canada’s institutions have been infiltrated by international criminal organizations, leaving them unable to safeguard national security.

Sabourin’s sworn testimony details a CBSA culture prioritizing volume over safety. He cites incidents of clearing individuals on terror watchlists, including one linked to the September 11 attacks, for immigration. This pattern of negligence has strained Canada-U.S. relations, with American authorities recently intercepting 358 terror suspects crossing from Canada.

The government’s response—proposing a $1 billion investment in border security enhancements like drones and helicopters—addresses symptoms but ignores the root problem. Canada’s failure to confront systemic corruption and infiltration has left its borders and institutions vulnerable to exploitation.

The consequences are clear: Canada’s reputation is eroding. A passport is not just a travel document—it represents a nation’s integrity and security. Until Canada acknowledges and addresses the infiltration of its institutions by criminal networks, its standing on the global stage will continue to decline.

Leaders Push Back After Trump Raises Canada, Greenland, Panama Canal Stakes

President-elect Donald Trump's comments suggesting the potential use of economic or military coercion to assert US control over Canada, Greenland and the Panama Canal have sparked a backlash from global leaders. Canadian politicians from all major parties have begun pushing back. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot emphasized the importance of respecting territorial integrity, while Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reaffirmed Greenland’s sovereignty. Greenlandic Prime Minister Mute Egede stressed that Greenland’s future is for its people to decide, and Panama’s Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha declared the canal’s sovereignty non-negotiable. More

Venezuela’s Maduro's Losing Fragile Grip on Power

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is set for a third term, despite widespread belief that he lost the 2024 election. His government, accused of electoral fraud and human rights abuses, relies on support from Russia and Iran. Opposition leader María Corina Machado suggests Maduro’s military may fear losing these allies and turn againt the dictator, especially after the fall of Syria's Assad regime. While Maduro has weathered multiple crises, including protests and economic collapse, analysts warn his reliance on repression and foreign support could lead to internal fractures, potentially toppling his regime. More

Islamic Conference Coming to Ontario is Guided by Manifesto Calling for 'Jihad' and Muslim Caliphate - More

Canadians Will Need Digital Permits to Enter the UK Starting Wednesday - More

5 Dead, 100,000 Under Evacuation Orders as Fires Sweep Across Los Angeles - More

More Than 80% of Newcomers Say Canada Is Bringing in Too Many Immigrants - More

US Declares Sudan’s Paramilitary Forces Have Committed Genocide During Civil War - Blinken details a pattern of ethnic violence in which RSF has killed civilians and blocked access to supplies. More

American Firm Employing Mark Carney's Wife Receives Huge Contracts From Government of Canada

The Eurasia Group, a prominent political risk consultancy, has reportedly received sole-source contracts from the Canadian government worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Among its senior advisors are Diana Fox Carney, wife of former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney, and Gerald Butts, a former adviser to Prime Minister Trudeau. In February, the firm was awarded a $446,210 contract for geopolitical research and analysis for Natural Resources Canada.

Though the group is not under investigation, concerns have been raised due to Butts’ close ties to Trudeau. Diana Fox Carney, a climate and energy policy expert, works closely with Butts on sustainability and energy transition issues. Former Canadian politician John Baird also serves as a senior adviser at the firm. The involvement of key figures like Fox Carney, Mark Carney, and Butts has sparked public scrutiny regarding conflicts of interest and the firm's connections to the Trudeau government. More

1 in 5 Canadians Say They Will Need to Use More Credit in 2025: Survey

Canadian Clothing Brands Close Up Shop: Frank And Oak Seeks Creditor Protection while Ricki's and Cleo Shutter Stores - More

Psychologist Claims We All Have The Ability To Slow Time With Our Minds

Psychologist Steve Taylor of Leeds Beckett University explores the phenomenon of "time expansion experiences" (TEEs) in his new book Time Expansion Experiences: The Psychology of Time Perception and the Illusion of Linear Time. Taylor argues that humans have the ability to slow time using only their minds, especially in intense or emergency situations. TEEs are often linked to heightened awareness, calm, and clarity. Taylor also discusses "time cessation experiences" (TCEs), where time appears to disappear. His research shows that around 85% of people have experienced a TEE, with many occurring during accidents or moments of intense focus, such as in sports or under the influence of psychedelics.

Taylor offers several theories, including a possible evolutionary adaptation, but he believes these experiences represent an altered state of consciousness, and he is working to understand if people can consciously control the slowing or speeding of time. More

Most of the Atoms in Your Body Left the Milky Way on a 'Cosmic Conveyor Belt' Long Before You Were Born—New Study Reveals

11 Incredible Technologies We've Seen at CES 2025 so Far—From a Holographic Windshield Display to a Fridge That Can Cook - More

Tomorrow’s Golf League Has a Loud and Swift Debut Match

The inaugural match of the Tomorrow’s Golf League (TGL) kicked off, with Ludvig Åberg making the first birdie in league history. The match featured teams from New York Golf Club, including Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Xander Schauffele, taking on The Bay Golf Club's Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, and Åberg. The Bay dominated the match, winning 9-2. The 15-hole competition, lasting just under two hours, was held at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, a high-tech venue combining real grass, turf, and video screens.

The league, created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, aims to revolutionize golf with fast-paced, indoor matches, interactive fan elements, and real-time data collection. Woods and McIlroy were present, with Woods expected to debut for his Jupiter Links team on January 14, 2025. The regular season runs until March 4, culminating in playoffs and a championship series before the Masters. More

Former Orioles Pitcher and No. 4 Pick Brian Matusz Dies at 37 - More

Legendary Announcer Dick Vitale Says He is Cancer Free, Ready to Call Games for ESPN Again - More

Sam Altman’s Younger Sister Files Lawsuit Claiming He Sexually Abused Her: OpenAI’s chief executive and founder denies the allegations. More

Phone Calls Make Gen Z Anxious — A New College Course Aims to Help Them Conquer Their Fears

Young Boy Survives 5 Days in ‘Lion-infested’ Game Park in Zimbabwe

Tutu-wearing Spider Monkey Found Wandering Loose in Missouri