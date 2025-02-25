Good morning, It’s Tuesday, February 24th. In today’s news, Trudeau pledges billions more for Ukraine, 35 Liberal MPs jump ship while pollsters pretend they stand a chance, Trump confirms tariffs against Canada and Mexico are “on time,” Trudeau’s former security advisor says Cartels are ‘very prevalent’ in Canada, and much more.

Trudeau’s Final Grift: Billions More for Ukraine and Canadian Troops ‘On the Table’

Justin Trudeau may be on his way out, but he’s ensuring that his legacy of reckless spending, global virtue-signalling, and domestic betrayal continues long after he’s gone. Since February 2022, Canada has pledged over $19.5 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, and despite growing opposition at home, Trudeau is showing no signs of stopping.

At a recent summit in Kyiv, Trudeau announced another $5 billion in aid, to be funded by revenues from frozen Russian assets. When asked if Ottawa would send Canadian troops to Ukraine, he responded, “everything is on the table.” Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly doubled down, stating that Canada is interested in “more Canadians being involved in protecting Ukraine.” In other words, don’t be surprised if this government starts floating the idea of boots on the ground.

The problem? Canadians don’t want this. A recent Angus Reid survey shows that 25% of Canadians now believe the country is doing “too much” for Ukraine, nearly double the percentage from 2022. Meanwhile, those who say we are “not doing enough” has dropped from 38% to 19%. The public’s patience for endless foreign aid is wearing thin, but the Liberals aren’t listening.

To make matters worse, the Liberals aren’t just bleeding Canada dry financially—they’re stripping citizens of their rights in the process. In December, then Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc added 324 more types of firearms to the ever-growing list of banned weapons. And where are the confiscated firearms going? Ukraine.

“As part of that process, the Government of Canada has committed to the Ukrainian government to identify whether some of these guns could be donated to support the fight for democracy in Ukraine,” LeBlanc said. Law-abiding Canadian gun owners are being disarmed, while their own government prepares to ship their firearms overseas.

Adding insult to injury, Mélanie Joly stated that Canada’s support for Ukraine will need to continue for at least five years. That means even if the war were to end tomorrow, billions more would still be funnelled out of Canada for the foreseeable future under Liberal rule.

And speaking of Trudeau’s departure, let’s not forget that he has already announced his intention to resign—yet he continues to fly around the world, pretending he still speaks for Canada. After a decade of corruption, incompetence, and ideological lunacy, Trudeau has singlehandedly eroded Canada’s respect on the international stage. Our military is a woke, underfunded joke, our economy is crumbling, and our leadership is nothing more than a punchline.

Everything this man has done has been for his ego, at the expense of Canada. And now, in his final stretch, he’s ensuring that Canadians will continue to pay for his globalist fantasies for years to come.

Mass Liberal Exodus: 35 MPs Jump Ship While Pollsters Still Pretend They Stand a Chance

The exodus of Liberal MPs continues at a staggering pace, with a total of 32 MPs officially announcing they will not seek re-election. When factoring in those who initially declared their departure but later reconsidered, that number rises to 35 (or nearly 25% of the Party)—a mass retreat that signals a crumbling foundation within the Liberal Party.

Some of the most notable names abandoning ship include Arif Virani (Justice Minister and Attorney General), Mary Ng (Minister of International Trade), Harjit Sajjan (Minister of Emergency Preparedness), Marco Mendicino (former Public Safety Minister), Sean Fraser (Housing Minister), and Anita Anand (Minister of Transport and former Defence Minister). These are not backbenchers quietly stepping away—they are key figures who have been at the heart of Trudeau’s government.

Even the former Speaker of the House, Anthony Rota, and longtime MPs such as John McKay (27 years in Parliament) and Yvonne Jones (nearly 34 years in office) have opted to call it quits. Others, like Soraya Martinez Ferrada, have fled federal politics entirely in pursuit of municipal roles—perhaps sensing that staying with the Liberals means going down with the ship.

This is not normal turnover—it’s an all-out stampede for the exits. And it’s the clearest indicator of where Liberal support in Canada actually stands. Despite what some polls claim about the race being ‘neck and neck’ between Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives and the yet-to-be-decided next Liberal leader, the reality is that Canadians don’t elect a Prime Minister—they elect MPs. And when a record number of Liberal MPs refuse to run again, it’s because they know they can’t win.

For nearly a decade, Liberal MPs have left a trail of economic disasters, skyrocketing debt, tax hikes, scandals, and broken promises. Now, they’re walking away, leaving behind vacant seats and political wreckage. If the Liberals were truly competitive, these MPs would be fighting to hold onto power—not rushing to the exits.

This isn’t just a political transition; it’s an unfolding collapse. And in my opinion, no poll can spin it otherwise.

Trump Confirms Tariffs Are “On Time” and Set for Early March

Donald Trump has confirmed that his planned tariffs on Canada and Mexico are “on time” and set to take effect next week, despite uncertainty from U.S. officials. The tariffs—part of Trump’s push to curb illegal migration and drug trafficking—will impose a 25% levy on Canadian and Mexican goods, potentially disrupting key industries, including energy and automotive manufacturing.

Trump’s broader tariff agenda includes additional levies on China and potential 25% duties on automobiles, lumber, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals. He claims the tariffs will strengthen the U.S. economy and increase domestic manufacturing, but critics warn they could exacerbate inflation and strain North American supply chains.

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly pushed back, highlighting that the U.S. itself is a major source of fentanyl, illegal guns, and migrants entering Canada. She called for a united response, suggesting Canada and other affected countries impose counter-tariffs in retaliation. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Trudeau has taken steps to address Trump’s concerns, including appointing a “fentanyl czar” to crack down on drug smuggling.

While Trump insists these tariffs will be a boon to the U.S. economy, many economists argue they will do more harm than good. The move risks trade disruptions, rising consumer costs, and retaliation from Canada and Mexico. With Trump’s reciprocal tariffs set to expand in April, trade tensions in North America are set to escalate—testing economic stability and political alliances in the process. Source.

Drug Cartel Activity ‘Very Prevalent’ in Canada, Says Trudeau’s Former Security Adviser

Jody Thomas, former top security adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, warns that cartel activity in Canada has surged and must be addressed before it spirals into a national crisis.

“I would say that 10, 15, 20 years ago, we would not have used the word ‘cartel’ with regard to activity in Canada, but it’s very prevalent now,” said Thomas.

The federal government recently designated five Mexican drug cartels and two gangs as terrorist entities, aiming to disrupt their operations. Thomas believes this move will bolster law enforcement efforts, especially with financial tracking tools like FINTRAC. As cartel-related crime and fentanyl trafficking expand northward, Ottawa faces mounting pressure to act. More

Ford, NDP, and Liberals All Planning to Throw Billions at Voters—Has Anyone Got it Right?

Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford has rolled out a $40 billion election platform just days before voters head to the polls, focusing heavily on countering Trump’s potential tariffs. His plan includes a $5 billion "Protect Ontario Account" to help major industries adapt, along with promises for STEM training, modular housing, and a Highway 401 tunnel. However, the lack of full costing or a clear timeline raises concerns about its fiscal impact.

Meanwhile, the NDP ($70 billion over 3 years) and Liberals ($65 billion over 4 years) are pushing their own massive spending plans, relying on tax hikes and "efficiencies" to fund them. Ford’s PCs, in contrast, are branding themselves as “prudent fiscal managers”—but without a full plan, will voters see this as responsible governance or just another campaign gamble? More

US in ‘Final Stages’ of Agreeing to Ukraine Minerals Deal: Kyiv - Trump has pushed for a deal on Ukraine’s $500 billion in rare earth minerals, but some say the estimated value is based on old data and exaggerated. More

Hungary to Crackdown on Foreign Media Funding After USAID Funding Exposed - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban signalled a crackdown on NGOs and media outlets that had received funding from USAID and George Soros. More

Rumble and Trump Media Ask US Court to Issue Restraining Order Against Brazilian Judge - Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the suspension of the Rumble video platform in Brazil. More

Crime Tourists: Organized Burglary Gangs are Wintering in Canada and Ransacking Homes - More

Israel—Palestine 2: Israeli Tanks Roll into the West Bank as Palestinians Prepare for “Lengthy Invasion” - More

Explosions Near Russian Consulate in France, Moscow Brands it 'Terrorist Attack' - More

Apple Announces $500 Billion Investment in US Amid Tariff Threats

Apple is investing over $500 billion in the US over the next four years, including 20,000 new jobs and a server factory in Texas. The announcement follows Trump’s pressure on Apple to shift manufacturing from Mexico to the US to avoid tariffs. CEO Tim Cook says the company is “bullish on American innovation” as Trump continues to push for more domestic production. Apple made a similar pledge in 2018, but this time, tariffs on iPhones remain a looming threat. More

Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes' Conviction Upheld by US Appeals Court -Holmes was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for defrauding investors with false claims about her company's blood-testing technology. More

Starbucks to Cut 1,100 Corporate Employees as Company Undergoes Dramatic Changes - More

Researchers Uncover the Secret Glowing World of Biofluorescent Birds-of-Paradise

A team of researchers has uncovered fascinating insights into biofluorescence in birds-of-paradise, revealing that these birds’ plumage and skin glow under UV light, a trait visible only to them due to their tetrachromatic vision. The study, published in Royal Society Open Science, showed that 37 out of 45 subspecies exhibited biofluorescence, primarily in areas related to mating displays. This fluorescence is invisible to humans but is crucial for communication in courtship, as the birds re-emit UV and blue light in colors visible to their eyes. The researchers captured stunning images using specialized equipment to highlight these glowing patterns. More

Chance of Giant Asteroid Hitting Earth in 2032 Falls to 0.0017% - Asteroid 2024 YR4 had reached a 3.1% likelihood of impact but further data has rendered it negligible. More

Fyre Festival 2 Tickets On Sale as Billy McFarland Attempts to Come Back From 2017 Disaster

Billy McFarland, the man behind the infamous Fyre Festival disaster, is attempting a comeback with Fyre Festival 2, set for May 30–June 2 in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. Despite his 2017 fiasco—marked by fraud, lawsuits, and prison time—McFarland insists this event will be different, citing new management and logistics partners.

The festival will be capped at 2,000 attendees, with ticket prices ranging from $1,400 to a staggering $1.1 million. McFarland claims a portion of proceeds will go toward his $26 million restitution payments. While no artists have been confirmed, he promises a mix of music, extreme sports, and unique experiences. More

Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack, Known for Hit Killing Me Softly, Dies at 88 - More

NHL Commissioner Unsure if 4 Nations Will Return, Despite Success: 'We've got a lot of things to consider'- Between the Winter Olympics and World Cup of Hockey, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said there may not be room for another tournament. More

Update: Man Offers to Split $725,000 Jackpot with Thieves Who Stole His Credit Card to Buy Winning Ticket

White Woman Sues IVF Clinic After Giving Birth to Other People’s Black Baby and Ultimately Having to Give Up the Child

On This Day in 1862, the First Legal Tender Act is passed by the US Congress, authorizing the United States note (greenback) into circulation, the first fiat paper money that was legal tender in America