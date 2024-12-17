Good morning, It’s Tuesday, December 17th. In today’s news, Chrystia Freeland Resigns sending Trudeau’s Cabinet into disarray, the Canadian Federal deficit reaches $61.9 billion, COVID-19 vaccine makers and providers granted immunity through 2029, a student opens fire at a US christian school, and much more.

Trudeau's Cabinet Meltdown: Freeland's Resignation Sparks Chaos

Justin Trudeau's house of cards is crumbling with long-time allies jumping ship in the midst of political chaos. Most notably, Chrystia Freeland resigned, stepping down from her role as Finance Minister just hours before she was set to unveil the fall economic statement, which reveals the Liberal government's $61.9-billion deficit for the 2023-24 fiscal year. This is over 50% larger than promised, with Freeland previously stating the deficit would not exceed $40.1 billion.

Freeland did not spare any jabs while resigning from Trudeau's cabinet. First, she revealed that behind closed doors, the upper echelon of the Liberal party has been anything but "unified," contrary to Trudeau's claims after rejecting Liberal MPs' calls for him to step down in October. Freeland addressed Trudeau in her public resignation, stating, "For the past number of weeks, you and I have found ourselves at odds about the best path forward for Canada."

The source of their dispute would seem to be Freeland's reluctance to drive up the federal deficit even more than it already was. After warning about Donald Trump's threat of 25% tariffs, Freeland warned that "We need to take that threat extremely seriously. That means keeping our fiscal powder dry today, so we have the reserves we may need for a coming tariff war. That means eschewing costly political gimmicks, which we can ill afford and make Canadians doubt that we recognize the gravity of the moment."

It almost feels unbelievable to write these words, but Freeland is correct. However, it's even worse than she lets on. Trump's tariffs threats do necessitate intelligent counteractions, but Canadians have long been unable to afford the Trudeau administration's "costly political gimmicks." Since Freeland assumed her role as Finance Minister in 2020, the Canadian government has added $515 billion to the federal deficit. To put this in perspective, all other governments combined throughout the entire history of Canada added $630 billion in debt. Meaning, in just a few years, Freeland and Trudeau almost doubled the entire history of Canadian debt.

Donald Trump has already used the unfolding havoc as a chance to further embarrass Justin Trudeau. In a social media post, Trump claimed “The Great State of Canada is stunned as the Finance Minister resigns, or was fired, from her position by Governor Justin Trudeau.” Continuing his running joke about annexing Canada and turning our nation into America’s 51st state. Trump went on to say that Freeland will not be missed, a statement we’d assume most Canadians can get behind.

With a rare display of humility, Freeland admitted that Canadians "know when we are working for them, and they equally know when we are focused on ourselves. Inevitably, our time in government will come to an end." With that said, one rare instance of backbone does not clean Freeland from the guilt of bankrupting Canadians. We must not forget that she was the one who held Trudeau's hand as they froze the bank accounts of everyday Canadians for daring to oppose their tyrannical COVID mandates. She also bragged about how those very mandates pushed people who were reluctant to receive an experimental pharmaceutical product, now proven to be ineffective, over the breaking point.

After stepping down, the search for Freeland's replacement immediately ensued. The first in line was Housing Minister Sean Fraser, who responded by immediately resigning from Trudeau's cabinet as well. Fraser claimed his resignation and decision not to seek reelection is out of a desire to spend more time with his family; however, it's highly likely that he simply preferred to walk away from the political battlefield than be used as a human shield. After Fraser, next in line was Randy Boissonnault, who had to resign from the cabinet just weeks ago over lying about indigenous heritage as well as being linked to several different criminal operations, including sharing a business address with an international drug smuggler who was recently caught with 460 pounds of cocaine. For obvious reasons, Boissonnault was not chosen. The honour of fall guy ended up being bestowed upon Dominic Leblanc, who has now been sworn in as Canada's next Finance Minister.

Up until December 15th, Dominic Leblanc had been serving as Canada's Minister of Public Safety. His responsibilities included overseeing the Canadian Border Services Agency, the RCMP, and crime prevention. In other words, a man who utterly failed at his last position, with crime out of control, the CBSA losing track of 30,000 people ordered to be deported, and the RCMP using private surveillance companies to spy on Canadians, has now been put in charge of Canada's out-of-control fiscal budget.

Dominic Leblanc also has a history of abusing power granted to him. In 2019, he was front and centre of a scandal when it was uncovered that 5 out of his 6 judicial appointments were found to be his neighbours, relatives, and lawyers. Leblanc was also the minister who recently led the charge on the outlawing of 324 more firearms, noting that after seizing property from law-abiding citizens, the Liberal government is considering sending them to Ukraine.

Unsurprisingly, this fiasco has only further illuminated NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's hypocrisy and self-serving nature. After declaring that Canadians are struggling with the cost of living, cannot afford a home, and struggle to put food on the table, Singh called on Justin Trudeau to resign. You'd be forgiven for wondering why Singh is calling for Trudeau's resignation after singlehandedly keeping him in power by refusing countless times to oust him in non-confidence votes. However, we must recognize the outcomes of these two scenarios. If Trudeau is kicked out of office in a non-confidence vote, an election would ensue, resulting in the Liberal and NDP parties becoming politically impotent, with a definitive Conservative majority likely to form. Although, if Trudeau resigns, a replacement from the Liberal Party would take his place, and no election would have to be called so long as Singh continues to keep them in power.

This distinction is highly relevant considering Jagmeet Singh's pension doesn't kick in until February 25th, 2025. It couldn't be more obvious that this is the motivation, with NDP MP Peter Julian saying his party will force an election in "late February, early March." Convenient timing, don't you think?

Lastly, let's check in on the man of the hour, Justin Trudeau. Almost immediately following the disintegration of his party, Trudeau gave a speech with a level of conviction only a drama teacher could muster. After declaring how proud he is of the "accomplishments" that the Liberals have achieved over the last nine years, he went on a tirade about Canada's next likely Prime Minister, Pierre Poilievre. Trudeau declared, "[Poilievre] claims Canada is broken, while trying his damnedest to break it."

These are choice words coming from a man who has caused one of the largest housing bubbles in the world, presided over a 50% increase in violent crime, facilitated mass-migration, who sends $50 billion tax dollars overseas while food bank usage skyrockets at home, who turned families against each other while scapegoating unvaccinated Canadians, and has turned our nation into an international laughing stock and cautionary tale.

In his delusional speech, Trudeau declared "we are not living in simple times," which is true. And that's why Canada needs a leader who is not simple. Trudeau has time and again proven to be incompetent, malicious, and self-servingly hypocritical—traits he and his coalition partner share. Unfortunately, delusional, tyrannical, psychopathic narcissists never give up their power willingly. It's also important to note that each one of those very charged labels is applied with extreme consideration. Every single one of those pathological traits applies to a man who is able to boast about "accomplishments," which are better described as social and economic destruction, while his world crumbles around him.

It might be time to face the facts, Canada: it seems highly unlikely that Trudeau will ever relinquish power by his own choosing and will likely have to be dragged out of office. With that said, we hope we’re wrong and this stain on Canada’s history washes itself away so that we can start to reconstruct the rubble he’s left in his wake.

‘Fall Economic Update’ Unveils $62 Billion Deficit Amidst Explosive Liberal Party Turmoil

The Canadian Liberal government's fiscal update was intended to be a significant point of debate, revealing a staggering C$62 billion deficit, which was more than 50% higher than the C$40 billion initially projected in the spring budget. However, these figures were quickly eclipsed by the political drama you just read about above.

Nevertheless, it's crucial to dive into the details. The Fall Economic Update, titled "Reducing Everyday Costs and Raising Wages," acknowledged Canada's economic downturn, with revised growth forecasts and government revenue expectations now $5.5 billion lower than anticipated. One of the government's more controversial plans to distribute $250 cheques to workers was abandoned due to a lack of support from opposition parties and skeptical public reception, according to Postmedia-Leger polling, which viewed it as a vote-buying strategy.

New spending initiatives included $1.3 billion over six years for a "comprehensive border security package," a direct response to threats by Donald Trump of imposing 25% tariffs unless Canada bolstered its border security. Additional allocations were $2.4 billion for housing initiatives, which critics argue have been wildly ineffective to date; $1.7 billion for healthcare and asylum seeker accommodations; $598 million for the gun buyback program, which has yet to recover a single firearm despite spending over $100 million; nearly $2 billion for green energy projects; and $90 million for a Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund. However, the largest contributor to the deficit increase was $16.4 billion set aside for future Indigenous claims, signaling a proactive approach to historical grievances. Additionally, close to $5 billion was designated to conclude COVID-19 related expenses, including loan write-offs and costs for expired medical supplies.

The absence of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland led to a four-hour delay in presenting the fiscal document, with Karina Gould eventually tabling it in the House of Commons. By then, Dominic LeBlanc had been hastily sworn in as the new finance minister at Rideau Hall, just in time to handle the aftermath of this chaotic day.

What should have dominated headlines as a discussion about Canada's financial health instead became a side note to the political upheaval within the Liberal government, with calls for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation growing from both inside and outside his party. Despite the political spectacle, it's imperative that we maintain focus on demanding fiscal accountability. Full Report

COVID-19 Vaccine Makers and Providers Granted Immunity Through 2029

The Biden administration has extended liability protections for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers and health care providers through 2029, sparking debate over accountability and public health policy. This extension, enacted under the PREP Act, aims to ensure continued development and distribution of medical countermeasures but faces criticism for leaving the vaccine injured without legal recourse and limiting future policy flexibility. Critics call for reform or repeal of the act, highlighting issues with the compensation programs for vaccine injuries. More

Three Dead, Six Injured as Student Opens Fire at US Christian School

A 17-year-old female student at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, opened fire on Monday, killing a teacher and a teenage student, and injuring six others. The attacker was also found dead at the scene with a handgun. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes described the day as tragic, emphasizing the need for community improvement. The shooting occurred in one area of the school, with no clear motive established yet; however, the investigation is ongoing with cooperation from the suspect's family. Emergency services, including 15 ambulances and FBI officials, responded to the scene. This event adds to the 38 school shootings in the US this year, where female perpetrators remain rare. More

Autonomous AI Poses Existential Threat—And It’s Almost Here: Former Google CEO - More

Canadian Military Plans to Boost Ranks to 86,000 Personnel - More

German Parliament Votes No-confidence in Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Paving Way for Election - More

Half of Non-Terminally Ill Canadians Seeking Euthanasia Cited ‘Loneliness’ as a Factor: Gov’t Data

Hundreds Feared Dead as Cyclone Chido Hits French Island of Mayotte - More

Canada Post Workers to Return Today — But Union Will Challenge Srder, Saying it’s Unlawful

After over four weeks of striking, Canada Post workers have been ordered back to work by the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) following a ruling that negotiations were at an impasse. The order, effective from 8 am local time on December 17, 2024, includes a retroactive 5% raise for employees. Despite this, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) is appealing the decision, arguing it's unlawful, and some workers express dissent.

While formal defiance is unlikely, experts note historical precedents of CUPW challenging legal orders, suggesting potential for individual resistance or low morale among returning workers. Further negotiations are paused, with an inquiry commission appointed to suggest a future agreement by May 2025. More

Trump, SoftBank Announce $100 Billion US Investment - More

National Home Sales Continue Surging, Prices Rise Amid Falling Interest Rates: CREA

World's 1st Nuclear-diamond Battery of its Kind Could Power Devices for Thousands of Years

Scientists from the University of Bristol have developed the world's first nuclear-powered diamond battery, utilizing carbon-14 embedded in diamonds to produce electricity for thousands of years. This battery generates power without mechanical movement, akin to solar panels but using radiation instead of light. It's ideal for low-power, long-duration applications like medical devices, space travel, and remote sensors, with no maintenance or emissions due to its lack of moving parts. A gram of carbon-14 in this battery could provide 15 joules of electricity daily, with a half-life of 5,730 years, far outlasting conventional batteries. More

Early Humans Were ‘Big Game Hunters’ With Mammoth Appetites, New Research Shows - More

James Webb Telescope Spots More Than 100 New Asteroids Between Jupiter and Mars — and Some are Heading Toward Earth - More

Dana White Confirms 'Biggest Fight' in UFC History is '100 Percent' Happening

The heavyweight title unification fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall is confirmed for 2025, as announced by UFC CEO Dana White post-UFC Tampa. White guarantees the fight, describing it as potentially the biggest in heavyweight history. Aspinall, after speaking with White, revealed that despite Jones's high financial demands, the UFC is committed to making the fight happen. Jones, who recently defended his title, is known not to shy away from challenges, setting the stage for a highly anticipated matchup. More

Popeye and Tintin Enter the Public Domain in 2025, Along with Novels from Faulkner and Hemingway - More

LeBron James Reveals He's Been Battling a Foot Injury for Several Years - More

‘Professional Back-Scratchers’ Charge Up to $130 Per Hour

On this day in 1903, The Wright Brothers make the first sustained motorized aircraft flight at 10:35 AM, piloted by Orville Wright at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina

It’s National ‘Say it Now’ Day—tell friends and loved ones how important they are to you by expressing gratitude for all the ways they’ve impacted your life. With the year winding down, it’s the perfect time to show appreciation to those around us for all they have done…or tell someone to f*ck off, either way, say it now.