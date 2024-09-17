Good morning, It’s Tuesday, September 17th. In today’s news, the Canadian Commissioner will NOT identify parliamentarians suspected of colluding with China, Trump blames Biden-Harris ‘rhetoric’ for latest assassination attempt, US says ‘Canada should not be in the G7 or NATO’ after Trudeau broke the military, Germany brings back border checks to curb immigration, and much more.

Commissioner Will Not Identify Canadian Parliamentarians Suspected of Colluding With China

As hearings resumed in Ottawa on Monday, Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue confirmed that Canadian MPs and Senators accused of colluding with China, as outlined in the "NSICOP 2024" report, will not be publicly named during the inquiry into foreign interference in federal elections.

The decision comes amid public outrage following the report’s release, which criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government for failing to act on intelligence warnings about foreign interference from China and India. These warnings involved allegations of Canadian politicians accepting funds from foreign diplomats in transactions resembling money laundering.

Despite public demand for transparency, with 68% of Canadians in a Nanos Research poll supporting the release of the names, Hogue cited fairness to the accused and the sensitivity of the intelligence involved. Former CSIS heads have warned that leaving the matter unresolved could further erode public trust in Canada’s institutions.

Commissioner Hogue emphasized that no names will be disclosed without due process, and a classified version of the final report will address the allegations. However, the decision not to reveal the names ahead of a federal election has sparked ongoing political debate, with opposition leaders calling for more transparency. More

Tiny Thought: This is a disaster for Canada. The fact that MPs suspected of colluding with foreign powers aren't being named sends a clear message that the system is more interested in protecting politicians than protecting Canadians. If those involved in this scandal aren't held to account, why should Canadians believe in the system? It’s no wonder faith in our institutions is crumbling.

Trump Blames Biden-Harris 'Rhetoric' for Latest Assassination Attempt

Former President Donald Trump has accused President Biden and Vice President Harris of inciting violence against him through their rhetoric, following a second assassination attempt against him since July. Speaking to Fox News, Trump claimed that the alleged gunman, Ryan Wesley Routh, was influenced by what he described as the “highly inflammatory language” of Democrats.

Routh, who was apprehended after aiming an AK-47 at Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, had also been previously noted for his anti-Trump sentiments on social media and had donated exclusively to Democratic causes. Authorities are treating the incident as an assassination attempt.

Trump criticized Biden and Harris for their portrayal of him as a "threat to democracy" and claimed their statements contribute to a hostile political environment. He also rebuked the media for what he perceives as biased coverage and defended his own rhetoric as comparatively restrained.

The White House and Harris’ campaign have yet to comment on Trump’s allegations. This incident follows a previous assassination attempt in July, where Trump was targeted at a Pennsylvania rally. More

Our Thoughts: He’s not wrong, here are a couple of quotes from just Biden, Harris and Waltz:

Joe Biden: "There is one existential threat: it's Donald Trump."

Kamala Harris: "Trump is a threat to our democracy and fun freedoms."

Joe Biden: "Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism th the very foundations of our republic... and that is a threat to this country."

Tim Walz: "Are [Republicans] a threat to democracy? Yes. ... Are they goir peoples' lives in danger? Yes."

Kamala Harris: "Does one of us have to come out alive? Ha ha ha ha!"

Here’s a link to many more from several other Democrats.

Trudeau Broke the Military: US Says ‘Canada Should Not Be in the G7 or NATO’

The Trudeau government is under fire from US officials for its refusal to meet NATO's defence spending target of 2% of GDP, with calls for Canada’s removal from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Elbridge Colby, a former US deputy assistant secretary of defence, suggested that Canada doesn’t deserve a place in the G7 or NATO due to its military neglect, stating, “There have to be real consequences.”

Canada currently spends only 1.34% of its GDP on defence, far short of the NATO requirement. The criticism comes in light of a new documentary by filmmaker and Conservative candidate Aaron Gunn, Forsaken Warriors: How Trudeau Broke Canada’s Military, which highlights the government’s failure to adequately support its armed forces. The film features interviews with defence experts, veterans, and policymakers who criticize the government's neglect of military equipment, treatment of veterans, and efforts to "woke-ify" the military by relaxing dress codes and adding tampon dispensers in men's washrooms, all of which have failed to boost recruitment.

Polish expert Sławomir Dębski echoed the frustrations, stating that Canada now acts like a "free rider" in the alliance. Despite Prime Minister Trudeau’s recent announcement that Canada will meet the 2% target by 2032, critics argue the delay reflects the country's decline from its former status as a global middle power. More

Germany Brings Back Border Checks to Curb Migration

Germany has reintroduced temporary border checks at its frontiers with several EU countries, including France and the Netherlands, to combat irregular migration and cross-border crime. This comes as the government faces pressure following a surge in arrivals and rising support for far-right parties. Critics argue that the measures are symbolic and may lead to racial profiling, while migration experts question their long-term effectiveness. Despite a 21.7% drop in asylum applications, the effectiveness of border controls remains uncertain, sparking concerns over the impact on free movement within the EU. More

Tiny Thought: The rise in support for the 'far-right' is more of a backlash against failed left-wing immigration policies. And with a 21.7% drop in asylum applications, it's clear these border controls are doing their job.

Russian Army to Add 180,000 Soldiers Now 1.5 Million Strong

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered an increase of 180,000 troops, bringing Russia’s military personnel to nearly 2.4 million, including 1.5 million soldiers. This is the third troop expansion since the Ukraine invasion in 2022. The new staffing will be effective in December and follows a recent Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Kursk region. Previous mobilizations prompted mass conscriptions and widespread protests, particularly in ethnic minority areas. While official Russian casualty numbers are not updated, Western intelligence estimates over 610,000 Russian losses since the war began. More

Worst Flooding in Europe in 2 Decades Kills 15

The death toll from severe flooding across central Europe rose to at least 15, affecting countries from Austria to Romania. Heavy rains caused rivers to overflow, collapsing bridges, forcing evacuations, and damaging homes. Poland declared a state of natural disaster and set aside $353 million for relief. Floodwaters are receding in some areas, but others are preparing for more flooding. Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia are bracing for rising river levels, while cleanup efforts continue in the worst-hit areas, including the Czech Republic and Romania. More

Top EU Commissioner Resigns, Citing ‘Questionable Governance’

Thierry Breton, France’s EU commissioner, resigned citing "questionable governance" under European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Breton, responsible for the EU’s industrial policy, announced his resignation on social media, criticizing von der Leyen's decision to have his name withdrawn from consideration for a second term without directly consulting him. His departure adds to challenges in forming the new EU Commission, which is already delayed. France's Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné was nominated as his replacement, and Breton's resignation raised concerns about leadership within the EU. More

Tiny Thought: Breton has been an authoritarian menace during his time with the EU. If he’s resigning due to bad governance, I can only imagine how corrupt things are at the top.

UN: Tribal Violence Over Papua New Guinea Mines Kills at Least 20

Papua New Guinea has authorized police to use “lethal force” to restore order amid escalating violence between rival tribes in the Porgera Valley, Enga province. The clashes, driven by disputes over mining rights, have resulted in an estimated 20 to 50 deaths. Thousands of people have been displaced, and numerous homes have been destroyed. The violence intensified after an attack by unauthorized miners in August. The government has imposed a curfew and banned alcohol sales in an effort to control the situation. The conflict has been exacerbated by the presence of high-powered weapons, making tribal skirmishes even more deadly. More

Trudeau Loosens Mortgage Rules in Bid to Woo Younger Voters

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is introducing measures to make homeownership more accessible for younger Canadians. Starting December 15, first-time buyers and those purchasing newly built homes will have access to 30-year mortgages. Additionally, mortgage default insurance will now cover homes valued up to C$1.5 million, up from C$1 million. These changes aim to lower monthly payments but have sparked concerns about increasing debt levels and potentially inflating home prices. The government also plans to boost housing supply through zoning reforms and reduced red tape. Despite these efforts, Trudeau’s popularity remains low, and his party faces challenges in upcoming elections. More

23andMe Agrees to Pay $30M to Settle Lawsuit Over 2023 Data Breach

Genetic testing company 23andMe has agreed to pay $30 million to settle a class action lawsuit related to a 2023 data breach that exposed the personal data of approximately 6.9 million users. The lawsuit claimed 23andMe failed to adequately protect and notify users about the breach. While 23andMe denies any wrongdoing, the settlement is pending court approval. The breach, which led to customer information appearing on the dark web, occurred because users’ login credentials were compromised from other sites. More

Intel Confirms $3 Billion Pentagon Chips Grant

Intel Corp. announced that it’s eligible for up to $3 billion in US government funding to produce advanced chips for military and intelligence purposes. This funding, part of the Secure Enclave initiative, is separate from the $8.5 billion grant from the 2022 Chips and Science Act supporting Intel’s commercial factories. The $3 billion is allocated for fiscal years 2024 and 2025, with an additional $500 million for fiscal year 2026. The award, managed by the Defense Department and the Commerce Department, is intended to bolster the domestic semiconductor supply chain and enhance national security. Intel's stock rose 6.4% on the news. More

Earth's New 'Mini-moon' Will Orbit Our Planet for the Next 2 Months

Earth is set to capture a new mini-moon, an asteroid named 2024 PT5, by the end of September. This 33-foot-wide space rock will orbit Earth until November 25 before drifting away. The asteroid was detected by ATLAS in August and is expected to return in January 2025 and 2055. This temporary satellite joins a rare category of mini-moons, which can provide valuable minerals and resources for future space missions. More

AI Tool Cuts Unexpected Deaths in Hospital by 26%

At St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto, the AI system Chartwatch has shown significant benefits. A recent study found that the technology, which predicts patient deterioration by analyzing medical data, led to a 26% drop in unexpected deaths. The AI flagged critical changes in patient conditions earlier, allowing for timely interventions. While Chartwatch has demonstrated its effectiveness in this specific hospital setting, further research is needed to validate its impact across different healthcare environments. The technology could enhance patient care by complementing, rather than replacing, human judgment. More

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Arrested by Federal Agents in New York

Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested at the Park Hyatt Hotel in New York on Monday, following a sealed indictment by the Southern District of New York. His attorney stated that Combs had been cooperative and had relocated to New York in anticipation of charges. The nature of the charges remains unclear, but they come amid ongoing lawsuits accusing Combs of sexual misconduct and abuse. Recent investigations have focused on allegations of sex trafficking, illegal narcotics, and firearms. Combs has denied the allegations, and his arrest marks a significant development in a series of legal troubles.

Shōgun Smashes Emmy Awards Record

The BC-shot TV drama Shōgun dominated the 2024 Emmy Awards, setting a record with 18 wins. The series, which explores feudal Japan's political intrigue, secured top awards including Best Drama Series, Best Actress for Anna Sawai, Best Actor for Hiroyuki Sanada, and Best Drama Directing for Frederick E.O. Toye. Notably, it is the first non-English-language series to win Best Drama, and Sawai and Sanada are the first Japanese actors to receive Emmy awards. The show’s success also includes multiple awards in technical and creative categories, reflecting its significant impact and excellence in various aspects of production. More

Aces Atar A’ja Wilson Becomes First Player in WNBA History to Score 1,000 Points in a Single Season

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson made WNBA history by surpassing 1,000 points in a single season with a 29-point performance in an 84-71 win over the Connecticut Sun. She became the first player to achieve this milestone, having previously set the league’s single-season scoring record. Wilson is a strong MVP contender, averaging a league-best 27 points and 12.1 rebounds per game. With two games left, she is also close to breaking the single-season rebounding record. The Aces, currently fourth in the standings, are on a strong winning streak as they head into the postseason. More

Worst. Pick. Ever? Bryce Young Benching Closes Loop on Terrible Trade

The Carolina Panthers' decision to select quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft is quickly unravelling. After a dismal rookie season and a rough start to his second year, Young has been benched in favour of veteran Andy Dalton. Young has struggled with a 55.4% completion rate and no touchdowns, while the Panthers are winless at 0-2.

The Panthers traded significant assets, including wide receiver DJ Moore and multiple draft picks, to move up for Young, but now face the grim reality of passing on C.J. Stroud, who was selected by the Texans and has excelled as the Offensive Rookie of the Year. More

Vancouver Company Unearths 1,094-carat Diamond in Botswana - Lucara Diamond Corp. has unearthed a 1,094-carat diamond at its Karowe mine in Botswana, its second major find in a month. Although smaller than the 2,942-carat gem discovered in August, it resembles a valuable gem found last year that sold for over $13 million.

GREEN TO GAZA: Greta Thunberg Named 'Anti-Semite of the Week' - A Jewish group has turned the tables on self-righteous climate crusader Greta Thunberg. Now, the high-flying Swede has been named “Anti-Semite of the Week” by watchdog StopAntisemitism. Over the past 11 months, Thunberg has shifted gears from green to Gaza.

Company Launches Motor-Powered Pants That Increase Leg Strength by 40 Percent - Arc'teryx and Google spinoff Skip have introduced the MO/GO Hiking Pants, the world's first powered hiking pants. Equipped with AI-controlled motors and carbon fiber supports, these pants enhance leg strength by 40% and reduce perceived weight by 30 pounds.