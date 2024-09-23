Good morning, It’s Monday, September 23rd. In today’s news, Trudeau champions Agenda 2030 as the UN adopts a pact to increase global governance, Federal firearms buyback cost rises by tens of millions with zero guns collected, TikTokers advertise human smuggling from Canada into the US, Dozens killed in Mexico as rivals fight for control of Sinaloa Cartel, and much more.

Trudeau Champions Agenda 2030 as UN Adopts Pact That Aims to Increase Global Governance and Cooperation

At the Summit of the Future in New York, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged world leaders to set aside their differences and unite to confront pressing global challenges for the sake of future generations. He emphasized that leaders face a choice: either ignore the growing instability or collaborate to create the "Pact for the Future."

UN Secretary-General António Guterres described it as a landmark step towards more effective and inclusive multilateralism. The pact, adopted without a vote, emerged after nine months of negotiations and outlines 56 broad actions aimed at addressing critical issues such as peace and security, climate change, global governance, human rights, and sustainable development.

Trudeau echoed Guterres’ call for compromise among member nations to ensure the pact's implementation, stating that it is essential for creating a more just, democratic, and equitable multilateral system. He reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to Agenda 2030, a 15-year global framework established in 2015 aimed at eliminating poverty and hunger, ensuring equal access to education, and achieving universal health coverage (among many other things).

While the summit aims to address a range of global challenges, geopolitical tensions loom large. Canada abstained from a recent UN vote demanding that Israel end its presence in Gaza and the West Bank. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepares to address the Security Council regarding Russia's aggression, and US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield highlighted the need for reforms in the UN Security Council to enhance inclusivity, proposing two permanent seats for African nations and an elected seat for small island states. More

Federal Firearms Buyback Cost Rises by Tens of Millions - Still Not Even One Gun Collected

The Liberal government's firearm buyback program has faced significant challenges, with costs rising to at least $67 million without collecting a single gun. Opposition Leader in the Senate, Don Plett, highlighted this failure, noting that $11.5 million was spent on unidentified consultants. When questioned about transparency in the program's contracts, government representative Marc Gold refused to provide details.

Plett criticized the program as an excessive expenditure targeting law-abiding gun owners rather than criminals. Rod Giltaca, CEO of the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights, echoed this sentiment, stating that these funds could have been better used for public safety. The Canadian Sporting Arms and Ammunition Association has also expressed concerns about the government's limited understanding of firearms. Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc defended the program, claiming it fulfills a campaign promise and has public support.

Despite the ongoing financial burden, the program has not yet made any progress in collecting banned firearms since the federal government prohibited 1,500 types in May 2020. The Parliamentary Budget Officer estimated the total cost of the buyback could exceed $750 million.

As the Liberals extended the amnesty for prohibited firearm owners until October 30, 2025, Giltaca suggested that the government might use the unfulfilled buyback as an election promise, aiming to appease their base while sidestepping accountability for the program’s shortcomings. More

TikTokers Advertise Human Smuggling from Canada into the US

TikTok users are promoting illegal smuggling services to guide Indian temporary residents and others from Canada into the US through unofficial entry points. One anonymous smuggler from Brampton, Ontario, claimed in a conversation with Radio-Canada that the journey typically takes about an hour, followed by a 40-minute trek through the jungle, assuring that it is safe based on their experience.

At least a dozen TikTok accounts are offering these services, charging between $1,500 and $5,000, with options for group rates. One popular account has over 360,000 followers and primarily targets Indian students in Canada. Customer testimonials in the comments indicate that previous clients have successfully crossed into the US and felt safe during the journey.

This trend coincides with a significant rise in irregular crossings at the Canada-US border, with US Customs and Border Protection reporting 189,402 migrant encounters in 2023—up 73% from the previous year and 597% since 2021. US authorities have condemned these practices, attributing them to transnational criminal organizations that mislead vulnerable migrants about border security. The majority of those apprehended are Indian or Bangladeshi nationals who previously held student or tourist visas in Canada. More

What the Bloc is Asking for in Exchange for Supporting the Liberals

The end of the NDP-Liberal agreement has opened new opportunities for the Bloc Québécois to negotiate with the Trudeau government, according to leader Yves-François Blanchet. He indicated that the Bloc will not support an upcoming Conservative non-confidence motion, aiming instead to secure concessions from the Liberals. Key priorities for the Bloc include passing Bill C-319 to increase Old Age Security for Canadians aged 65-74 and Bill C-282 to protect supply-managed sectors. Blanchet also seeks additional immigration powers for Quebec, financial reimbursement for refugee costs, and changes to Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) legislation. He emphasized the Bloc's intention to leverage its position for gains rather than push for a Conservative government. More

Dozens Killed in Mexico as Rivals Fight for Control of Sinaloa Cartel

At least 10 more people have been killed in Sinaloa, Mexico, as cartel violence intensifies following the July arrest of Sinaloa Cartel co-founder Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada. Since September 9, over 70 have died, with 51 people missing, mostly in Culiacan. Rival factions within the cartel, loyal to Zambada and Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s sons, are believed to be clashing. Authorities have yet to comment on the latest deaths, and Mexico has sent 600 soldiers to reinforce security. President Lopez Obrador partially blames the US for Zambada’s arrest, a claim the US denies. More

Quad Leaders Unveil Maritime Security Initiatives to Counter China

The Quad leaders—representing the US, Australia, Japan, and India—met on the weekend to boost maritime security and regional cooperation. They announced the first joint coastguard exercises, with the US leading, and expanded the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness. The Quad aims to counter China's regional influence but avoids formal military alliances. Biden held bilateral talks with leaders of Australia, Japan, and India, focusing on defence, Taiwan's security, and clean energy initiatives, including a US-India roadmap for expanding solar and wind energy supply chains. More

Sri Lankans Elect Marxist-leaning Dissanayake as President to Fix Economy

Sri Lankans elected Marxist-leaning Anura Kumara Dissanayake as president, rejecting incumbent Ranil Wickremesinghe amid ongoing economic struggles. Dissanayake won 42.3% of the vote, marking a significant rise from his previous 3% in 2019. His victory represents a desire for change following the country's severe economic crisis in 2022. Dissanayake has pledged to combat corruption and improve living conditions while promising to consult with the IMF on economic reforms. His election indicates continued public discontent with austerity measures and hopes for a more stable government. More

Dozens Injured as Hezbollah Fires 100 Rockets Deep into North Israel

Hezbollah launched over 100 rockets and drones at northern Israel overnight, targeting areas like Kiryat Bialik and Moreshet. Several people were injured, including three who suffered shrapnel wounds. Israel’s defense forces intercepted many of the projectiles and responded by striking Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. The attacks come amid rising tensions, with Hezbollah claiming responsibility as retaliation for Israeli strikes in Lebanon. In total, Hezbollah launched 115 aerial threats, with Israel continuing retaliatory strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure. More

Cards Against Humanity Sues Elon Musk’s SpaceX for $15 Million Over Trespassing in Texas

Cards Against Humanity has filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk's SpaceX, accusing the company of trespassing and damaging its property in Texas. The game company claims that SpaceX has been using their land in Cameron County for construction materials without permission for at least six months. Cards Against Humanity bought the land in 2017 as part of a stunt opposing Trump’s border wall efforts. The lawsuit seeks $15 million in damages, citing the loss of vegetation and unauthorized use of the land. SpaceX has not yet responded to the allegations. More

Blackstone to Sell Motel 6 Chain, Parent Company for $525 Million

Indian hotel operator Oravel Stays, parent company of Oyo, is acquiring the budget motel chain Motel 6 from Blackstone for $525 million. The deal includes G6 Hospitality, which encompasses over 1,450 Motel 6 locations and more than 200 Studio 6 properties, generating $1.7 billion in annual gross room revenue. Blackstone purchased G6 in 2012 for $1.9 billion and has made over $1 billion in profit since then. Oyo, which currently operates over 320 hotels across the US, aims to expand its portfolio by approximately 250 hotels this year. More

The US Retirement System Will Fail Most Future Retirees

Research by PhD economists reveals a looming retirement crisis, with Social Security projected to be unable to pay full benefits in about eight to nine years. While early boomers at the top of the income distribution have benefited from stock market gains and robust retirement plans, the bottom 60% face severe retirement shortfalls. Data shows that median retirement savings for middle-income households aged 50-65 is only $86,000, coupled with median debts of $89,700. Nearly 40% of older middle-class workers may experience downward mobility into poverty.

The US has the highest rate of elder poverty among advanced nations, with one in four seniors living in chronic financial hardship. A startling 79% of individuals aged 62-70 may not afford their pre-retirement living standards without working. Experts agree that without substantial reforms, especially to Social Security, the financial outlook for younger generations will likely worsen, perpetuating increasing retirement income inequality. More

Scientists Discover Signs of Water All Over The Moon's Surface

Recent lunar mineralogy maps show that water and hydroxyl are found across all lunar latitudes, even in sunlit areas, contradicting the belief that water is limited to the poles. Led by planetary scientist Roger Clark, the study used data from the Moon Mineralogy Mapper on Chandrayaan-1, revealing that water is stored in minerals on the surface. While the Moon lacks liquid water, it contains bound water that could be extracted by future astronauts. The findings also suggest that lunar swirls are water-poor, aiding in understanding their formation. This research highlights potential water sources for upcoming lunar missions. More

This Shark Lives 400 Years and its DNA May Explain Why

The Greenland shark, often overlooked due to its unappealing appearance, possesses an extraordinary lifespan of about 400 years. A recent study by an international team has sequenced its genome, revealing insights into the genetic factors that contribute to its longevity. The shark has a notably large genome, containing about 6.5 billion base pairs, and a high proportion of transposable elements, which are typically harmful. Researchers suggest that the shark has evolved a mechanism to utilize these genes for DNA repair, potentially aiding its survival without modern medical care. This research could lead to advancements in cancer therapies and a better understanding of aging in humans. Scientists aim to explore further by comparing the genomes of related, shorter-lived species to uncover the secrets of the Greenland shark’s extraordinary longevity. More

A’ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark are Unanimous Choices for WNBA MVP and Rookie of the Year

A’ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark had record-breaking seasons in the WNBA, earning unanimous AP Player and Rookie of the Year honours, respectively. Wilson scored over 1,000 points, averaging 26.9 points per game, while Clark set a new single-season assist record with 337 and scored the most points for a rookie, averaging 19.2. Wilson also led the league in blocks and rebounds, while Clark helped the Indiana Fever reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Other notable awards included Cheryl Reeve as Coach of the Year, Skylar Diggins-Smith as Comeback Player, and Napheesa Collier as Defensive Player of the Year. More

Chicago White Sox Lose 120th Game of the Season, Tying Modern MLB Record

The 2024 Chicago White Sox have made unwelcome history by losing their 120th game, tying the 1962 New York Mets for the most losses in a single MLB season since 1900. With six games remaining, they are likely to set a new record. The White Sox, who previously held the record for most losses by an American League team, fell to the San Diego Padres 4-2. This season has been marked by a 21-game losing streak, an early playoff elimination, and the firing of manager Pedro Grifol after an abysmal 89-190 record. The franchise’s failure is largely attributed to owner Jerry Reinsdorf's refusal to modernize, leaving the team on the brink of a historic low. More

Conor McGregor Promises to Fight Twice in 2025

MMA star Conor McGregor aims to fight twice in 2025 after his scheduled bout earlier this year was cancelled due to a toe injury. With two fights left on his UFC contract, McGregor expressed determination to fulfill it, stating, "I must, I must, I must." He remains uncertain about his future as a free agent after his contract ends. McGregor hasn't fought since 2021, when he lost to Dustin Poirier and broke his leg. While Michael Chandler is set to face Charles Oliveira in November, McGregor hopes to eventually fight Chandler and is committed to staying in shape for his return. More

Thousands of Motorcyclists Converge at Portuguese Shrine to Have Their Helmets Blessed - An estimated 180,000 motorcyclists gathered Sunday at the Our Lady of Fatima shrine in central Portugal for the ninth annual Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets. The pilgrimage is organized by Blessing of Helmets Association and by numerous national and international motorcycle clubs. Various police forces join and support the event. More

Chinese Zoo Exhibit Features Dogs Disguised as Pandas - A Chinese zoo exhibit is raising controversy online after a video showing a pair of dogs with their fur coloured to look like pandas. A zoo spokesman explained the zoo put the dogs on display because it does not have any resident pandas, but he denied the fur-dying process was in any way dangerous or harmful to the canines.

On This Day in 1889 Nintendo Koppai (Later Nintendo Company, Limited) was founded by Fusajiro Yamauchi to produce and market the playing card game Hanafuda