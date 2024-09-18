Good morning, It’s Wednesday, September 18th. In today’s news, Trudeau is in more trouble after another by-election loss and a non-confidence vote looming, Thousands of pagers explode across Lebanon in an Israeli attack on Hezbollah, Canada’s debt officially doubles under Trudeau, Meta bans Russian state media outlets over foreign interference, and much more.

Trouble in Trudeau-land: By-election Blow, Liberals Tumble in the Polls, Non-confidence Vote Looming

Trudeau Faces Leadership Questions After Byelection Blow in Montreal

Bloc Québécois candidate Louis-Philippe Sauvé narrowly defeated the Liberals' Laura Palestini in a Montreal by-election, marking another significant loss for the Liberals. After previously losing their stronghold in Toronto—St. Paul’s, the Liberals were hoping to retain this Montreal seat, once held by a former attorney general and prime minister. Following the defeat, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged the need for greater public engagement ahead of the next election. More

Trudeau Calls Canadians Naive After Latest By-election Loss

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shrugged off the by-election loss in Montreal’s LaSalle—Émard—Verdun, suggesting that Canadians just don’t understand the importance of the moment. He implied voters were out of touch stating, “We need people to understand what’s at stake in this upcoming election.” However, the truth is, that voters do understand—this is exactly why they’re turning away from the Liberals, with many Canadians clearly rejecting Trudeau's leadership. More

New Poll Shows Liberals Tumble to Fourth Place

A new Abacus Data poll paints a grim picture for the Liberal Party, showing their support at just 22%—the lowest level since Justin Trudeau became Prime Minister in 2015. The Bloc Québécois has surged in Quebec, potentially flipping over a dozen Liberal-held ridings. If these numbers hold, the Liberals could face a historic collapse in the next election, with a projected drop to fourth place behind the Bloc and NDP. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is poised for a super-majority with 230 seats, while the Liberals are forecasted to secure only 32, a loss of over 120 ridings. More

Conservatives' Promised Non-confidence Motion Next Week

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is expected to introduce a non-confidence motion against the Liberal government as early as Sept. 24th, following the end of the NDP's supply-and-confidence deal with the Liberals. If successful, this could trigger an election. The motion will be debated on an opposition day designated by the government, with a vote likely the next day. To pass the motion, Poilievre will need support from both the NDP and Bloc Québécois. Unfortunately, Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet said Tuesday he doesn’t intend to be the one to trigger an election but he expects the Liberals to provide something in exchange. More

Hezbollah Vows Revenge Against Israel For Deadly Pager Blasts in Lebanon That Killed Several and Injured Thousands

Israel has reportedly executed a highly sophisticated operation by using pagers as vehicles for explosives, creating chaos in Hezbollah strongholds across Lebanon. The attack, which occurred on Tuesday, resulted in nine deaths and nearly 3,000 injuries, affecting Hezbollah fighters, civilians, and even Iran’s envoy to Beirut. This incident is especially shocking given the context: Hezbollah has relied on pagers for secure, low-tech communication to avoid Israeli tracking, making this breach a significant intelligence failure for the group.

The pagers, commonly used by Hezbollah and other groups in Lebanon, were allegedly rigged with explosives that could be detonated remotely. Surveillance footage captured one such device exploding in a grocery store, illustrating the deliberate and wide-reaching nature of the attack. The Israeli military has not confirmed its involvement, and the US has denied any participation, but the scale and precision of the operation suggest a high level of planning and covert capability.

The New York Times reports that Israel hid explosive material in Taiwan-made Gold Apollo pagers, a move that represents a profound escalation in the conflict. Hezbollah has called this act "Israeli aggression" and vowed retaliation, with some officials describing it as the "biggest security breach" they've faced in nearly a year of conflict with Israel. More

Canada’s Debt Doubles Under Trudeau, Food Insecurity, Housing, and Crime Follow Suit

During Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's tenure, Canada's national debt has officially doubled to over $1.232 trillion. The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) highlights that since Trudeau took office in 2015, the federal debt has ballooned from $616 billion. It is currently growing by $39.8 billion annually, or $109 million daily.

Beyond the debt, food insecurity more than doubled, affecting 9.39 million Canadians by 2024. Housing costs rose by 61%, peaking at an 84% increase in 2022, while housing affordability reached an all-time low in April 2024. Crime severity increased by 14%, with violent crime jumping 32%.

Interest charges on the federal debt are projected to hit $54 billion this year, surpassing provincial health transfers, with every penny of GST revenue going toward servicing the debt. The cost per Canadian now stands at over $31,000, while $847 billion in interest payments are expected by 2040.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre criticized Trudeau for burdening future generations with massive debt, as Canadians now spend more on taxes than they do on food, clothing and shelter combined, while the Liberals are not expected to balance the budget until 2040. More

Meta Bans Russia State Media Outlets Over Foreign Interference

Meta is banning Russian state media outlets like RT and Rossiya Segodnya from its platforms for foreign interference. This move, intended to curb Moscow’s propaganda, has been criticized by the Kremlin, which calls it “unacceptable” and damaging to relations with Meta. The ban follows new US sanctions targeting RT for alleged disinformation and military support activities. Russia has responded with accusations against Meta and legal actions against its employees. More

UN Seeks to Strip Israel of Right to Self-defense in Palestine

The UN General Assembly is set to vote on a resolution that would strip Israel of its right to self-defence in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem. This resolution, backed by over 40 countries, calls for Israel's complete withdrawal from these territories within a year, including from West Bank settlements and East Jerusalem. It also seeks a ban on arms sales to Israel and a boycott of products from these areas. Critics argue the resolution ignores Israel's security concerns and the recent Hamas attack, while supporters view it as a step toward enforcing international law and addressing Palestinian claims. More

Von der Leyen Unveils Controversial New EU Team for the Next Five Years

Ursula von der Leyen’s new European Commission team, announced for the next five years, has sparked controversy. Noteworthy appointments include Spain’s Teresa Ribera for competition policy and Portugal’s Maria Luís Albuquerque for financial services. However, Hungary’s Olivér Várhelyi, chosen by Viktor Orbán, received less favourable roles like health and animal welfare, reflecting strained relations with von der Leyen.

The European Parliament will now scrutinize the nominees through extensive hearings. Any objections could force von der Leyen to propose replacements, potentially delaying final approval until December. The selection process underscores the political maneuvering and tensions within the EU. More

Calgary Man Sentenced to Six Years in Prison for Sharing Terrorism Videos on TikTok

Zakarya Rida Hussein, a 20-year-old from Calgary, has been sentenced to six years in prison for sharing Islamic State recruitment videos and propaganda on TikTok. Hussein, who admitted to one terrorism-related charge, posted ISIS content and threats online, including a message about planning an attack during Pride Month. Police found extremist materials and instructions for making explosives during a search of his home. Following his release, Hussein will be required to submit DNA results and will be banned from owning firearms for life. More

Canadian Kids Among First to Experience Instagram's New Teen Accounts with Private Settings

Starting last week Canadian teens who sign up for Instagram will automatically receive private accounts with strict restrictions, including limited messaging capabilities and restricted access to sensitive content. New parental controls will allow oversight of messaging and screen time. Existing users will transition to these accounts within 60 days. This move aims to enhance online safety amid growing concerns about social media’s impact on youth mental health and well-being. More

Canadian Housing Starts Tumble 22% in August

Canadian housing starts fell by 22% in August compared to July, with a significant drop in new multi-unit urban developments, according to data released by the National Housing Agency on Tuesday. The Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation reported that the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts declined to 217,405 units, down from a revised 279,804 units in July. Economists had predicted a decrease to 252,500 units. More

Canadian Trucking Alliance Calls for an End to Carbon Tax on Diesel Fuel

The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) is urging the Trudeau government to eliminate the carbon tax on diesel, arguing that green alternatives are not yet viable for long-haul trucking. The CTA asserts that the tax adds nearly $2 billion annually to trucking costs and will increase to over $4 billion by 2030, significantly raising the cost of operating trucks. The Alliance claims these costs will be passed on to consumers, exacerbating the cost of living, and that the carbon tax fails to address the lack of available alternative fuels, but rather just increases transportation costs. More

FAA Wants to Impose More Than $630K in Fines for SpaceX Launch Violations

The FAA is hitting SpaceX with a hefty $633,009 fine, accusing the company of three safety violations from its 2023 launches. SpaceX allegedly flouted regulations for two missions: one in June and another in July. Despite clear FAA warnings, SpaceX went ahead with changes to its launch plans without proper approval. The company now faces fines of $175,000 for each June violation and $293,009 for the July breach. SpaceX has 30 days to respond, and CEO Elon Musk is already gearing up to sue the FAA for what he calls "regulatory overreach." More

Earth Had Rings Like Saturn Millions of Years Ago, Study Suggests

Astrophysicists from Monash University have suggested that Earth once had its own ring system, similar to Saturn's. Their study, published in Earth and Planetary Science Letters, analyzed meteorite impact craters from around 500 million years ago. They found that these impacts were too concentrated around the equator to be random and likely resulted from debris from a ring that formed after a massive asteroid nearly collided with Earth. This ring could have significantly impacted Earth's climate by altering atmospheric CO2 levels and temperature distribution. While more research is needed, this theory could reshape our understanding of Earth's early climate and geologic history. More

A 'Primordial' Black Hole May Zoom Through Our Solar System Every Decade

A recent study suggests that microscopic black holes, formed just after the Big Bang, might pass through our solar system about once per decade. These primordial black holes could create detectable gravitational distortions, potentially providing clues to the elusive nature of dark matter. If confirmed, this discovery could solve the mystery of dark matter, which makes up roughly 86% of the universe's matter but remains undetectable through direct experiments. Unlike larger black holes, these primordial ones are incredibly small—about 10 billion times lighter than the sun and only slightly larger than a hydrogen atom. More

Oleksandr Usyk Detained in Poland, Zelensky Helps With Release

Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk was briefly detained at Krakow Airport on Tuesday but was soon released after intervention by Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, as confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Usyk was attempting to board a flight to Valencia for his upcoming heavyweight rematch against Tyson Fury. He and his trainer were denied boarding due to perceived impairment, which Usyk attributed to exhaustion from a long travel day. Usyk’s wife posted a video of the incident, describing it as a misunderstanding. More

Diddy Indicted on Sex Trafficking Charges, to be Held Without Bail

Sean "Diddy" Combs was detained on Tuesday at Krakow Airport and remains in custody awaiting trial on federal charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. The indictment accuses him of running a criminal enterprise involving drugged sexual performances called "Freak Offs" and using violence and intimidation to control victims. Allegations include abuse of women, bribery, and obstructing justice. Combs is also accused of attempting to bribe witnesses and using explicit videos for blackmail. His lawyer argues that the accusations stem from a consensual relationship and denies coercion, while prosecutors claim evidence includes witness interviews, financial records, and seized materials from Combs' homes. A conviction would lead to a lengthy prison term. More

Jon Rahm’s $300 Million Reportedly Holding up PGA-PIF Talks

Negotiations between the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the PGA Tour are edging closer to resolving their dispute with LIV Golf, but a major issue remains. Some PGA Tour players demand that golfers who joined LIV Golf, like Jon Rahm, return their earnings. Rahm, who received $300 million from LIV and an $18 million bonus, has resisted this idea. In fact, all LIV Golf players are resistant to any penalties. More

Archaeologists Discover Remains of Decapitated ‘Vampire Children,’ Believed to Be ‘Demonic’ Beings - Archaeologists in Poland discovered 13th-century skeletons with signs of "anti-vampire" practices, including a decapitated child buried face-down with stones placed on their body. The remains were found during a garden renovation at the Palace of the Uniate Bishops in Chelm. More

On This Day in 1947 - The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officially came into existence after being established by President Truman in July

It's National Cheeseburger Day - you know what to do from here.