Good morning, It’s Friday, February 21st. In today’s news, the Liberals paid $200 million to make Canadian media ‘woke,’ Mark Carney’s fiscal plan is a ’sneaky accounting rrick’ to avoid balancing the budget, Liberals look to double CBC funding calling it a matter of ‘national security,’ US accused of election interference in Germany, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

The Liberals Paid $200M to Make Media Woke

If you’ve noticed that Canadian media is obsessed with race, gender, and sexuality, that’s not because of some organic cultural shift—it’s because the government is financially incentivizing it.

The Canada Media Fund (CMF), just one of many taxpayer-backed slush funds, received nearly $200 million last year alone to finance media companies. And what does that money buy? A constant stream of content about how Canada is racist, sexist, and homophobic.

CMF’s own documents lay it out plainly: 82% of major productions require a storyline about "equity-seeking" groups. Every funding application is tracked by a Persona-ID system that categorizes applicants based on race, gender, and sexuality—ensuring that grants go to those who push the right narratives. This isn’t about supporting Canadian creators—it’s about engineering the culture.

And the numbers don’t lie. Here are just some of the organizations CMF funded last year:

Muslims in Media – $85,000

Queering the Screen – $25,000

QueerTech – $60,000

OYA Black Arts Coalition – $50,000

Pink Triangle Press – $196,000

The money trail doesn’t stop at TV and film. CMF now funds YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook creators, making sure that even short-form digital content reinforces the same ideological messaging. X (formerly Twitter) is notably absent, likely because it’s the only major platform they can’t control.

And it’s not just taxpayer money fuelling this agenda. Bell, Rogers, Telus, and other telecom giants are forced by the CRTC to fund CMF, meaning every time you pay your phone or internet bill, you’re subsidizing propaganda.

This is how the illusion is maintained. The government pays media companies to tell Canadians they’re bigots, ensuring that every movie, TV show, and online video reinforces the idea that Canada is a hateful country in need of constant correction.

It was never organic. It was bought and paid for—with your money.

Mark Carney’s Fiscal Plan is a ’Sneaky Accounting Trick’ to Avoid Balancing the Budget

Mark Carney is rolling out a carefully crafted sales pitch, promising to “rein in government spending,” cap the size of the public service, and even cut taxes. Sounds great—except it’s all smoke and mirrors. The reality? Carney has already admitted he’d keep running deficits for at least three more years, which means more borrowing, more debt, and eventually, more tax hikes to clean up the mess.

He wants Canadians to believe he’ll bring discipline to government spending by reviewing programs and using AI to create “efficiencies.” But we’ve heard this all before. Justin Trudeau also claimed he’d be responsible with taxpayer dollars—only to expand the size of government by 40% and push federal spending to record highs. Now Carney, a former elite banker who’s never had to worry about a household budget, expects Canadians to trust him to clean up the mess?

And let’s not forget Carney’s so-called “investments.” He’s talking about pouring billions into housing, energy, infrastructure, and defense while claiming he won’t raise taxes. Where’s that money coming from? His sneaky budget trick—splitting capital and operating spending—is just a way to hide the real cost of his plan. Under proper accounting rules, those costs are already spread out over time. Carney’s gimmick just buries the spending off the main books, making it easier for him to keep up the Liberal tradition of running deficits while pretending to be fiscally responsible.

Canadians have been burned by false Liberal promises before, and they shouldn’t fall for Carney’s recycled talking points now. A new Liberal leader can’t change all the damage they have done. Source

Liberals Want to Double CBC Funding—And Call It “National Security”

The Trudeau government has found a new excuse for throwing taxpayer dollars at the CBC—this time, they’re calling it a matter of “national security.” Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge unveiled a plan to nearly double the public broadcaster’s budget while stripping its news programming of advertising.

The reasoning? Canadians apparently need state-funded media to counteract foreign interference, Donald Trump, and “tech oligarchs” like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. In other words, the Liberals are framing this as a battle against private platforms they can’t control.

The proposal also includes shifting CBC’s funding from annual parliamentary appropriations to statutory appropriations—meaning Parliament wouldn’t have to vote on it each year. In effect, the government wants to ensure CBC’s funding is locked in, regardless of which party is in power.

Unsurprisingly, St-Onge claims this has nothing to do with politics, while simultaneously attacking Pierre Poilievre for wanting to defund CBC. According to her, “You cannot say you love Canada and yet pledge to destroy our public broadcaster.”

This move is being positioned as a way to protect Canadians from misinformation, but the timing raises questions. St-Onge is stepping down soon, the Liberals are heading into a leadership crisis, and an election is looming. Source.

Do Canadian Airlines Prioritize DEI Policies Over Safety?

Canada’s major airlines have embraced diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies that prioritize identity-based hiring and corporate culture shifts. From Air Canada’s mandatory “microaggression” training to WestJet’s genderless uniforms and all-female flight crews, DEI has become central to airline operations. Transat and Flair focus on unconscious bias workshops and “Pride Flights,” while Sunwing leads with gender-neutral pilot dress codes and identity-based hiring initiatives. As DEI reshapes the aviation industry, critics question whether these priorities enhance safety and efficiency or just serve as ideological mandates. More

US Accused of Election Interference in Germany as AfD Surges in the Polls

Germany’s election campaign has been overshadowed by allegations of US interference, violent attacks, and rising political instability. The right-wing Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), once dismissed as a fringe party, has surged to second place, shaking the political establishment.

Despite Chancellor Olaf Scholz urging voters to reject the AfD, the party has gained momentum, fueled by opposition to mass migration and economic concerns. Meanwhile, US figures like Elon Musk and Vice President JD Vance have signaled support for the AfD, further stoking tensions. With conservative leader Friedrich Merz poised to become chancellor, the AfD is set to be the dominant opposition force, complicating coalition politics and challenging Germany’s traditional power structure. More

Poll: More Than a Quarter of Canadians See the US as an 'Enemy' Nation - More

Former CDC Director Redfield Urges RFK Jr. to Boost Vaccine Research - Redfield: “I’m in clinical practice two half days a week right now, and largely doing COVID and long COVID, and I have a number of patients that have very serious long-term consequences from the mRNA vaccines.” More

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King Has Announced His Resignation - King is stepping down effective at noon today, citing a changing political landscape amid US trade and tariff challenges as well as the toll the job of premier has taken on his mental health. More

Donald Trump's Death Penalty Executive Order Sparks $11,000 in Donations to Luigi Mangione's Defence Fund - More

Canada Lists Cartels, Street Gangs as Terrorist Entities Following Similar US Move - More

US Eyes a Bigger Deal with China that Would Include Commitment to Buy US Goods and Nuclear Weapons Security - More

FBI Nominee Kash Patel Confirmed 51-49 in Narrow Senate Vote - Patel has suggested his top two priorities were 'let good cops be cops' and 'transparency is essential.' More

Let’s not forget he also promised to release the Epstein and Diddy lists.

Small Business Carbon Rebate Will Be Taxed Despite Liberal Government Promise

The federal government has confirmed that small businesses will be taxed on their carbon rebates despite earlier promises to the contrary. The issue stems from Parliament’s failure to pass legislation exempting the payments from income tax.

The CFIB’s Dan Kelly calls the situation a “mess,” as small businesses—already owed over $2.5 billion in carbon tax revenue—now face more uncertainty. The government insists it will make the rebate tax-free “at the earliest opportunity,” but with Parliament prorogued and a possible election looming, there’s no clear timeline.

The CFIB is pushing for immediate legislative action, higher business rebates, and a halt to the scheduled carbon tax increase on April 1. Kelly also warns that if the tax is scrapped by a new government, there’s no guarantee businesses will get what they’re owed. More

Trump Admin Orders Pentagon to Prepare for 8% Budget Cuts - With an $824 billion budget in 2024, this translates to $65.9 billion in reductions. More

EV Trucking Company Nikola Goes Bankrupt, to Sell Assets in Latest EV Market Turmoil - More

Mysterious ‘Black Hole’ in the Pacific: What’s Behind This Strange Discovery?

A Google Maps satellite image of a black triangle in the Pacific Ocean sparked wild theories, with people speculating it could be a secret military base or even a portal to another dimension. The dark patch, which looked like a black hole, was actually Vostok Island, an uninhabited coral atoll in the Republic of Kiribati. The island’s dense Pisonia trees absorb so much light that it appears as a bottomless void from above. While the island’s eerie appearance fascinated online theorists, its true nature is a dark, isolated place where birds are trapped and killed by the trees. Despite its unsettling look, Vostok Island has remained untouched by humans. More

Discovery of 30-Million-Year-Old Skull of Super-Apex Predator Could Solve Extinction Riddle - More

Canada Beats US in 4-Nations Final

Canada defeated the USA 3-2 in overtime to win the inaugural 4-Nations Tournament, capping off an incredible eight days of hockey. In a storybook ending, Connor McDavid—hockey’s biggest star—delivered in the clutch, securing the title for Canada. The USA pushed hard in overtime, sensing victory, but fell short once again, remaining in Canada’s shadow. With the countdown now on to Milano-Cortina, the rivalry is far from over. What. A. Game. More

Ex-Spain Soccer Boss Rubiales Guilty of Sexual Assault and Fined for World Cup Kiss - More

Tupac Murder Trial Pushed to 2026 After New Evidence Emerges - Attorneys for suspect Duane “Keffe D” Davis say they may be able to prove someone else orchestrated the killing. More

Change of the Guard for 007 as Amazon MGM Takes Creative Control of the James Bond Franchise - More

Jet Engine Exhaust is Turned into Electricity to Power Dallas International Airport

UFO Sighting Grounds Flights: An Airport in Turkey Was Forced to Suspend Operations After a Mysterious Unidentified Flying Object was Spotted in the Sky