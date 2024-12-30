Good morning, It’s Monday, December 30th. In today’s news, Kevin O’Leary makes his case for US-Canada integration, Liberals urge caucus to replace Trudeau and expedite leadership race, Five ways Canada legitimized racial discrimination this year, Jimmy Carter—the 39th president and Nobel Peace Prize winner—dies at 100, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

Merging Economies: Kevin O’Leary’s Pitch for US-Canada Integration

Kevin O’Leary wants Canadians to consider a bold—and deeply controversial—proposal: an economic union with the United States. The Shark Tank investor and vocal Trump supporter argues that aligning Canada’s vast resources with America’s industrial power could create an economic juggernaut. He even suggests a shared currency and EU-style passport system.

On the surface, it may sound like a pragmatic solution to Canada’s economic struggles under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. However, economic integration on this scale risks sidelining Canadian industries, eroding national identity, and placing Canada under the shadow of American political and corporate interests. Moreover, Canada has no leverage at the negotiating table right now, making it likely that any agreement would heavily favour American interests.

Alarmingly, a recent Leger poll reveals cracks in Canada’s national unity. Nearly 1 in 5 Albertans and 13 percent of Canadians nationally support the idea of Canada becoming America’s 51st State. While a majority reject the notion, the fact that over 5 million Canadians entertain such a proposal highlights a growing loss of faith in the country’s leadership and direction.

Canada is unquestionably in the midst of a cultural crisis. Rising separatist sentiments in Quebec and the West, combined with widespread and understandable disillusionment across the country, demands urgent attention. As the old adage warns, a house divided cannot stand. The cracks in Canada’s foundation are widening, and without urgent repair, the entire structure risks collapse. After nine years of relentless mismanagement and outright destruction, addressing these fractures and crafting a renewed and positive vision for the nation’s future is not only necessary but critical to safeguarding the country’s very identity and cohesion.

Liberal MP Urges Caucus to Replace Trudeau and Expedite Leadership Race

Calgary MP George Chahal has urged the Liberal caucus and the Liberal Party of Canada (LPC) to expedite a leadership race to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, emphasizing the need for immediate action. In letters dated December 27th, addressed to the Liberal caucus and LPC president Sachit Mehra, Chahal argued that the party no longer has the luxury of time and must respond to signs of eroding support, including three byelection losses this year.

Chahal highlighted growing dissent within the party, noting that dozens of caucus members, along with figures like Sen. Percy Downe and MP Ken McDonald have called for Trudeau's resignation. He described Trudeau’s continued leadership as untenable, stating, “Any rational individual in a position of leadership would resign.” Chahal also criticized a small group within the party for pursuing a “reckless strategy of mutual assured political destruction.”

In his letter to the caucus, Chahal proposed an expedited leadership race to revitalize the party and introduce new ideas. He suggested appointing an interim leader to guide the party through a 60–75 day transition, explicitly opposing a secretive caucus-only process to choose Trudeau’s successor.

Addressing Mehra, Chahal urged the LPC board to prepare for leadership changes, citing Trudeau’s declining confidence within Parliament and the public. He emphasized the political urgency of planning, given the minority government and the likelihood of a no-confidence vote.

Chahal’s call follows a series of challenges for Trudeau, including the recent resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and declining poll numbers. He closed his letter to Trudeau by acknowledging his service but asserting that the time had come for him to step down. More

Five Ways Canada Legitimized Racial Discrimination This Year

This year, Canada saw its institutions normalize race-based discrimination, all in the name of equity. Here are five of the most egregious examples:

Race-Based Hiring in Universities

The University of British Columbia (UBC) and the University of Victoria announced hiring policies exclusively for Black scholars, coupled with mandatory ideological commitments to diversity and decolonization principles. Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) took it further by attempting to allocate 75% of its 2025 medical school seats to Indigenous, Black, or other “equity-deserving” groups. Burnaby Public Library’s Hiring Practices

The chief librarian at Burnaby Public Library openly rejected white applicants, boasting of an exclusive focus on hiring non-white candidates. The B.C. Human Rights Code prohibits discrimination on the basis of “race, colour or ancestry,” however, the Public Library was granted a five year exemption from this law. Ottawa’s Race-Based Tree Planting

Ottawa prioritized planting trees in neighbourhoods based on racial demographics, claiming it advanced “tree equity.” This is an absurd overreach of race-based policy into environmental initiatives. Justice Reform for Black and Indigenous Canadians

The government’s Black Justice Strategy set a 50% reduction target for Black and Indigenous incarceration by 2034, even proposing release based on race. Arif Virani, the Federal Justice Minister, called the plan a “history-making report” and “an important milestone in developing Canada’s Black Justice Strategy.” Environmental Racism Law

Green Party leader Elizabeth May’s “environmental racism law” received royal assent. The law (Bill C-226) prescribes a bureaucracy to analyze the racial demographics of pollution, with reparations to be paid for any racialized community affected. It classifies environmental hazards being built near marginalized communities as “environmental racism.”

This is not equity; it is discrimination masquerading as justice. These policies represent a true display of Orwellian doublethink, where fairness is redefined as prejudice. By normalizing such measures, Canadian institutions undermine the principles of equality and fairness they claim to uphold.

Jimmy Carter, 39th President and Nobel Peace Prize Winner Dies at 100

Jimmy Carter, the 39th US president, passed away at 100 years old after over a year in hospice care. Known as a peanut farmer who rose to the presidency following Watergate and Vietnam, he served one turbulent term marked by the Camp David peace accords, energy crises, and the Iran hostage crisis. Despite a landslide defeat to Ronald Reagan in 1980, Carter redefined the post-presidency, founding The Carter Center and dedicating decades to global humanitarian efforts, including advancing democracy, human rights, and public health. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 and leaves a legacy as a tireless advocate for peace and service. More

Tories Use Committee to Push Non-confidence Vote as Early as January 30th

The House of Commons could vote on a non-confidence motion against the Trudeau government as early as January 30th. Conservative MP John Williamson, chair of the public accounts committee, announced plans to bring a non-confidence motion to his committee before Parliament resumes on January 27th. If the motion passes in the committee, it will be sent to the House for debate and a vote.

Opposition parties—the Conservatives, Bloc Québécois, and NDP—have indicated they will vote to remove the government, giving them a majority. The committee’s composition suggests the motion will pass 6-5 if opposition members align. If the House adopts the motion, it could trigger an election without waiting for a designated opposition day.

If a non-confidence motion passes in the House of Commons, it would lead to the dissolution of Parliament and the calling of a federal election. Typically, an election is held within 36 to 50 days of the dissolution, as mandated by Canadian election laws. More

Plane Skids Off Runway and Crashes into Concrete Barrier in South Korea, Killing 179 - More

What is Happening: South Korea Impeaches Acting President, Days After the Last One - More

Liberals Considering De-listing Syrian al-Qaeda Offshoot HTS as a Terrorist Group - More

Canadian Rage Index at Multi-year Highs, Donald Trump Tops the List of Concerns - More

Foul Play: Family of OpenAI Whistleblower Suchir Balaji Demand FBI Investigate Death - More

Russia Accidentally Shot Azerbaijan Airlines Plane Down—Putin Apologizes to Azerbaijani President - More

Trump Asks US Supreme Court to Delay TikTok Ban so He Can Seek a Political Resolution

President-elect Donald Trump has asked the US Supreme Court to delay a potential TikTok ban until his administration can seek a political resolution. This comes as TikTok and the Biden administration submit opposing legal briefs. TikTok argues the law banning it violates free speech, while the government cites national security risks due to TikTok’s ties to China.

Trump’s request marks his attempt to influence national policy before taking office. Previously critical of TikTok, he now opposes banning it, preferring negotiation. The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on January 10 about the law requiring TikTok to divest from its Chinese parent company or face a ban. More

Why Tech Giants Such as Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Meta are Betting Big on Nuclear Power - More

Costco is Pushing Back—Hard: Costco Defends DEI Program as Other Major Retailers Drop Controversial Diversity Push - More

What is ‘Kessler Syndrome’ and Why Do Some Scientists Think the Space Disaster Scenario Has Already Started?

Space debris is a growing problem, with risks escalating due to increasing satellite launches, explosions, and weapons tests. This buildup raises concerns about Kessler Syndrome, a scenario where collisions create more debris in a chain reaction, eventually making Earth's orbit too dangerous for satellites or space exploration.

Recent incidents, such as the ISS narrowly avoiding debris, show the problem is worsening. Low Earth orbit, where most satellites operate, is particularly at risk. While some debris eventually falls back to Earth, higher-altitude junk can persist for centuries, creating long-term hazards.

Efforts to address this include experimental cleanup methods, like drag sails, and calls for stronger regulations. However, these solutions are expensive, slow to implement, and lack international enforcement. Without action, space traffic and debris could disrupt satellite services, threaten astronauts, and hinder future exploration. More

Uncrewed Lunar Missions and 1st Private Space Station Among 2025 Space Launches - More

Who Died in 2024: Notable Deaths Over the Past Year

The world lost several iconic figures this year: the producer of the bestselling LP in history, an Oscar-winning British actress celebrated for her work on stage and screen, a courageous Russian opposition leader, and one of Ireland's literary greats. Notable among them are acting legend Dame Maggie Smith, former teen idol Shannen Doherty, and Alain Delon, often hailed as "the most beautiful man in cinema."

Here’s the full list of notable deaths in 2024

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler Out for 3-4 Weeks Due to Right Hand Injury from Christmas Incident - More

Bill Maher Confronts Jay Leno Over His ‘Gambling Debts’ & Mysterious Black Eye - More

It Finally Happened—Woman Breaks Jaw After Biting into Jawbreaker Candy

Priest Forced to Apologize After Telling Kids That Santa Claus Wasn’t Real

It's National Bacon Day—Bacon is My Favourite