Good morning, It’s Tuesday, October 15th. In today’s news, The Trudeau revolt saga continues as Liberal MPs mount opposition, Income inequality in Canada rises to the highest level ever recorded, Feds expel Indian High Commissioner and five other diplomats for their alleged role in murder on Canadian soil, Pentagon to send advanced missile defence system and more troops to Israel, and much more.

The Trudeau Revolt Saga Continues: Liberal MPs Mount Opposition as Trudeau Blames ‘Non-Progressives’

Trudeau Facing Internal Revolt

Justin Trudeau is facing an internal revolt within his Liberal Party, with around 20 MPs reportedly signing a confidential document calling for him to step down. While no official action has been taken yet, this publicized dissent signals growing dissatisfaction with Trudeau’s leadership.

While some ministers continue to express support for him, there is speculation that his position could be in jeopardy if the internal rebellion gains momentum. Trudeau, however, appears determined to hold on as leader. More

Trudeau Refuses to Step Aside, Blames Backlash Against Progressive Policies of Inclusion and Diversity for Revolt

In response to this ongoing internal pressure and public backlash, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has doubled down on his commitment to progressive policies, signalling that despite calls for him to step down, he intends to stay on as Liberal leader. Trudeau acknowledged the growing resistance to issues like diversity and climate change but maintained that these policies are critical for Canada's future. He framed his leadership as essential for ensuring the continuation of these initiatives, especially in the face of rising Conservative popularity and their focus on reversing such measures.

He also drew a sharp contrast between his leadership and the Conservatives, whom he accuses of wanting to roll back progress on

climate and inclusion. Trudeau believes his experience in navigating crises and fighting Conservative opposition positions him as the best candidate to lead the party into the next election. More

Statistics Canada: Income Inequality in Canada Rises to the Highest Level Ever Recorded

Income inequality in Canada has reached its highest level on record, with wealth increasingly concentrated among the richest Canadians, according to a new report from Statistics Canada. The gap in disposable income between the top two-fifths and the bottom two-fifths of Canadians grew to 47 percentage points in the second quarter of 2024, the widest disparity since the agency began tracking the data in 1999.

The report highlighted that the wealthiest 20% saw the largest increase in their share of disposable income, driven primarily by investment gains fueled by high interest rates. Lower-income households, however, have struggled to benefit from these returns due to limited resources for savings and investments.

While wage increases slightly boosted the disposable income of the lowest 20%, the middle 60% of Canadians saw their share decrease. The top 20% now hold over two-thirds of Canada's wealth, averaging $3.4 million per household, while the bottom 40% account for just 2.8% of total wealth.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland pointed to government policies like childcare and dental care as efforts to combat rising inequality, while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre blamed Liberal fiscal policies for exacerbating the wealth gap, citing inflation as a key factor inflating the assets of the wealthy. More

Feds Expel Indian High Commissioner and Five Other Diplomats for Alleged Role in Murder on Canadian Soil

Canada expelled six Indian diplomats, including High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma, on Monday amid escalating tensions over threats to public safety linked to Indian government officials. The RCMP made the unusual decision to publicly warn Canadians after investigations revealed that Indian diplomats were involved in clandestine activities, including gathering information on Canadian soil through coercion and proxies. The threats primarily targeted members of the pro-Khalistan movement in the South Asian community.

RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme said Indian officials refused to cooperate with law enforcement, prompting the public warning. According to the RCMP, several credible and imminent threats had been uncovered, leading to police warnings in over a dozen cases.

In response, India swiftly expelled six Canadian diplomats, including Canada’s acting high commissioner, Stewart Wheeler, giving them a week to leave. India rejected Canada’s claims, calling the accusations baseless and alleging that Canada has provided no substantial evidence since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s September 2023 remarks about Indian agents' involvement in the killing of a Canadian citizen. Trudeau’s government, however, maintains it has "irrefutable evidence" linking Indian agents to the murder. This diplomatic crisis has further strained relations between the two nations. More

Pentagon to Send Advanced Missile Defense System and More Troops to Israel

The US Department of Defense confirmed it will deploy the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system to Israel amidst ongoing conflicts with Hamas and Hezbollah. This deployment follows a directive from President Joe Biden and will include a support crew to operate the system. The THAAD system is intended to enhance Israel's air defence capabilities against ballistic missile threats, particularly from Iran. While details about the exact deployment timing and troop numbers remain unclear, the US emphasized its commitment to defending Israel and protecting American personnel in the region. More

Ukrainian Military Raids Kyiv Bars and Restaurants for Men Not Registered for Conscription

Ukrainian military recruitment officers conducted raids in Kyiv, including at the Palace of Sports following a concert by rock band Okean Elzy, checking military registration documents and detaining non-compliant men. This unusual action reflects Ukraine's urgent need for recruits, as all men aged 25-60 are eligible for conscription. Reports indicate that similar checks occurred in other cities, creating an atmosphere of fear among men regarding potential drafts. In parallel, Ukraine's military announced a strike on a Russian-controlled oil terminal to disrupt fuel supplies for the ongoing conflict. More

Largest Class Action Suit in History Set to Launch Over Brazil Mining Disaster

An Anglo-Australian mining company, BHP, is set to face the largest class action suit in English legal history starting October 21, 2024, over its role in the 2015 Fundão tailings dam collapse in Brazil. The disaster, which killed 19 people and caused severe environmental destruction, has led to claims totalling $44 billion from over 620,000 individuals, municipalities, businesses, and faith-based institutions. The lawsuit alleges BHP's negligence in managing the joint venture with Vale, despite knowledge of the dam's risks. BHP intends to contest the claims, asserting it lacked operational control over the dam. The trial is expected to last 12 weeks. More

Portugal’s Government Proposes 100 Percent Tax Cuts for Under 35s in Bid to Reduce Emigration

Portugal’s center-right government has proposed a 100 percent tax break for individuals under 35 as part of its new budget, aiming to curb youth emigration. The tax exemption applies to those earning up to €28,000 annually and will gradually reduce over ten years. This measure could affect over 300,000 people, as Portugal grapples with a significant youth exodus due to low wages and poor job conditions. The policy seeks to stimulate the economy by lowering taxes and encouraging investment. However, the government's survival hinges on passing the budget with support from other political parties. More

AI-Powered Mobile Phone Detection Cameras Lead to 2,500+ Fines in First Week

In South Australia, newly implemented mobile phone-detecting AI cameras caught over 2,600 drivers using their phones in just the first week of operation. The cameras can detect phone use even when a driver has the device on their lap or body, as images are processed by AI before being reviewed by police. Out of these, 2,544 drivers were fined after review by South Australian Police, with fines reaching $556, plus a $102 Victims of Crime levy and three demerit points. Two drivers were actually fined six times, and one received five penalties for repeated offences. More

Poland to Suspend Right to Asylum as ‘Hybrid War’ Escalates on Belarus Border

Poland plans to suspend asylum claims from refugees crossing the border from Belarus, citing concerns that Russia and its allies are using migration to destabilize the EU. Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the new migration strategy during a Civic Coalition party meeting, emphasizing the need for recognition of this decision at the European level. Tusk claims that Belarus and Russia are abusing asylum rights, with tens of thousands of migrants, primarily from the Middle East and Africa, attempting to enter Poland in recent years. In response, Poland is strengthening its border infrastructure and establishing a special border zone to enhance local authority powers. However, the Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights has expressed concerns that Poland’s approach may violate international human rights standards. More

Annual Report Reveals Advertisers Continue to Ditch the CBC

CBC/Radio-Canada is facing a continued decline in advertising revenue, with projections indicating that TV ad income will keep falling as audiences shift to digital platforms. In its latest Annual Report, the state broadcaster reported a drop in ad revenue from $288,640 in 2023 to $270,031 this year. CBC/Radio-Canada's management highlighted that digital advertising cannot compensate for this loss, as 80% of digital ad revenue in Canada is controlled by Meta and Google. A senior government official revealed plans for a new CEO and mandate next month aimed at modernizing the broadcaster, which currently costs taxpayers $1.4 billion annually. More

US Slaps TD Bank with $3 Billion Fine Over Cartel Money Laundering

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD Bank) has been ordered to pay over $3 billion to US regulators for failing to monitor money laundering linked to drug cartels. This includes a record $1.3 billion penalty to the US Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and $1.8 billion to the US Justice Department.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland stated that TD Bank enabled criminal activity by prioritizing profits over compliance with the law. The bank pleaded guilty to violating the Bank Secrecy Act and conspiracy to commit money laundering, making it the first US bank to do so.

The US Department of Justice found that over 90% of transactions at TD Bank went unmonitored between January 2018 and April 2024, allowing over $670 million in illicit transfers. More

Man Sues City Council for $647,000,000 for Blocking Him From Digging Up Old Bitcoin Hard Drive

A UK man, James Howells, is suing the City Council of Newport for $647 million after being blocked from retrieving his old hard drive containing 8,000 Bitcoin, valued at over $500 million. The hard drive was mistakenly thrown away over a decade ago and dumped at a landfill. Despite multiple attempts to contact the council, Howells has faced ongoing silence and has even organized a team to excavate 100,000 tons of garbage to recover it, offering the council 10% of the Bitcoin found. However, the council has rejected his recovery proposal due to environmental concerns. More

SpaceX Catches Giant Starship Booster With Mechanical Arms

SpaceX achieved a significant milestone during its fifth Starship test flight over the weekend by successfully catching its Super Heavy booster at the launch pad for the first time. The booster lifted off from Boca Chica, Texas, and after separating, it relit three of its 33 Raptor engines to slow its descent and was captured by the tower's mechanical arms.

Elon Musk celebrated the success on social media, and the event drew cheers from SpaceX employees and NASA. Meanwhile, the Starship's second stage completed its mission, landing in the Indian Ocean. The flight included upgrades to the heat shield, enhancing performance for future missions, including NASA's Artemis program. More

The Hunter’s Moon: The Biggest and Brightest Supermoon of the Year is About to Rise

The Hunter's Moon, the third supermoon of 2024, will rise on October 17th and will be the closest full moon of the year at approximately 222,056 miles from Earth. This perigean full moon will appear 30% brighter and nearly 15% larger than a typical full moon. Best viewed rising in the east, it will be located in the constellation Pisces and will remain bright the days before and after. Historically, the Hunter's Moon signaled the time for hunters to prepare for winter. More

Teen Climber Shatters Record for Youngest to Conquer World's 14 Highest Peaks

Nima Rinji Sherpa, an 18-year-old from Nepal, returned home on Monday to a hero's welcome after becoming the youngest person to summit all 14 of the world's highest peaks. He completed his mission by reaching the 8,027-meter summit of Mount Shishapangma in China last week, breaking the previous record held by a 30-year-old Sherpa.

Welcomed by Nepal's Tourism Minister and the climbing community at Tribhuvan International Airport, Nima expressed gratitude. Hailing from a prominent Sherpa family, he aims to challenge stereotypes about Sherpas, emphasizing their potential beyond just being support staff in mountaineering. More

Kanye’s Former Assistant Alleged the Rapper Drugged and Sexually Assaulted Her

Lauren Pisciotta, a former assistant to rapper Kanye West, has filed an amended complaint accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting her at a studio event co-hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs. In the 86-page lawsuit, Pisciotta describes feeling disoriented after consuming drinks at the event and remembers waking up the next day feeling ill and confused.

The lawsuit, originally filed in June, includes claims of wrongful termination, sexual harassment, and a hostile work environment. Pisciotta alleges Kanye subjected her to inappropriate comments and pressured her into sexual situations, using false promises of luxury items to entice her. This case adds to Ye's mounting legal issues, which include multiple employee complaints and lost business partnerships following controversial public remarks. More

Roger Goodell Fuels Notion of International Super Bowl

Commissioner Roger Goodell recently suggested that an international Super Bowl might be NFL’s future. Traditionally, the Super Bowl has been held in cities with NFL franchises as a reward, but Goodell acknowledged that times change. The NFL has been expanding its international presence with regular-season games, and if a Super Bowl were to be held abroad, London is a likely candidate, given its experience hosting NFL games and venues like Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. More

Diligent Burglar Breaks into Strangers’ Homes, Does Housework for Them - A Polish man was recently sentenced to 22 months behind bars for breaking into two homes and performing various chores, like hanging laundry and cleaning the floor. He only helped himself to a little wine, but would you really complain about that if you came home from a hard day’s work to find that all your housework had already been done for you?

Woman Becomes Police Officer to Catch Her Father’s Killer, Arrests Him 25 Years Later - Givaldo José Vicente de Deus was shot in the head by Raimundo Alves Gomes over a 150-real debt (about $29 in 1999). After fleeing the scene, Gomes evaded capture despite an arrest warrant. Givaldo's daughter, Gislayne, dedicated her life to seeking justice, eventually becoming a police officer in July 2024. She requested a position in the Homicide Division and successfully apprehended Gomes, fulfilling her mission to bring him to justice.

Opera Featuring Lesbian Sex Scenes, Crucifixions and Bloody Gore Leaves 18 Requiring Medical Treatment from Graphic 3-hour Show - The radical feminist opera “Sancta Susanna” is stirring controversy ahead of its US debut this month. The one-act show depicts a suppressed nun's exploration of sexuality and includes explicit lesbian scenes, real injuries, nudity, and graphic violence, lasting nearly three hours without breaks. Initially premiered in 1921, it was canceled due to outrage over its content. Recent performances in Stuttgart, Germany, have reportedly led to 18 attendees needing medical treatment for stress and nausea.