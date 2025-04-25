For years, we were told globalization was the path to peace — that trade would bring prosperity, and cultural exchange would lead to understanding. But behind the curtain of diplomacy and business deals, another game was being played. One of infiltration. Of elite capture. Of subversion so subtle, most never even noticed it was happening.

The Silent Dragon exposes how the Chinese Communist Party used money, influence, organized crime, and compromised elites to quietly take control of critical sectors across Canada and the United States — from ports and real estate to biotech labs and political offices. This isn’t conspiracy. It’s fact. Documented in intelligence reports, confirmed by whistleblowers, and visible in every corner of our collapsing institutions.

While American tech billionaires and Canadian politicians shook hands with Beijing, the CCP built a shadow network through crime families, proxy companies, and diplomatic fronts. And now? North America is no longer sovereign. It is compromised.

This documentary isn’t about fear. It’s about truth. It’s about asking why our leaders refused to act. Why journalists stayed silent. And why Canada — once a peaceful, independent nation — now finds itself caught in the crosshairs of a global power struggle between two empires.

Because China doesn’t want to work with us. It wants to use us.

And unless we understand what’s already happened, we won’t be prepared for what comes next.