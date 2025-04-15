Good morning, It’s Tuesday, April 15th. In today’s news, Liberal election interference is exposed, Canada’s tax collectors are acting more like gangsters than public servants, Why the West feels like it’s going insane, Big Pharma wants your kids on weight loss drugs, and much more.

The Shadow Campaign: Liberal Election Interference in Canada’s 2025 Race

In the waning days of Canada’s 2025 federal election, a series of revelations has cast a long, dark shadow over the Liberal Party’s campaign. What began as whispers of questionable tactics has erupted into a full-blown scandal, exposing a pattern of alleged election interference that stretches from the halls of federal prisons to the backrooms of conservative conferences. The Liberals, led by a government clinging to power after a decade of polarizing rule, appear to have resorted to desperate measures to undermine their chief rival, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. The evidence—documented in official papers, social media campaigns, and covert operations—paints a chilling picture of a party willing to bend democratic norms to secure victory.

A Document in the Shadows: Targeting Inmates with Fear

The first thread in this tangled web comes from Conservative MP Larry Brock who shared a photograph on X of a document purportedly found by a correctional officer inside a federal prison. The document, stamped with the Government of Canada letterhead and ominously titled “Conservative Pierre Poilievre Policy,” lays out a stark warning to inmates: a Conservative government would usher in a draconian era for the incarcerated. It details Poilievre’s proposed crime policies, including a “3 Strike Law” that would impose a minimum 10-year sentence with no bail or parole for repeat offenders, mandatory life sentences for serious crimes like drug trafficking and human trafficking, and drastic cuts to prison resources—down to orange jumpsuits and the removal of TVs.

The document’s tone is unmistakable: it’s a call to action. “The services available through this online portal, how to access them, and why you may want to register,” it reads, alongside checkboxes for lessons on voting. The implication is clear—vote Liberal if you want a softer sentence, better prison conditions, and a chance at early release. For a party that has spent a decade accused of being “soft on crime,” this move smacks of brazen manipulation, using the machinery of government to sway a captive audience.

For those wondering, inmates do retain their right to vote—this right has been upheld by Canadian law ever since a 2002 Supreme Court ruling, which confirmed that prisoners, as citizens, cannot be denied their franchise.

Public Servants Take Sides: The PSAC’s Partisan Play

While the prison document stirred outrage, another front in the Liberal campaign’s shadow war was unfolding within the ranks of Canada’s public service. The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), the country’s largest federal union, has been funding and publishing anti-Poilievre campaigns in violation of the public servants’ code of ethics, which mandates non-partisanship during elections. According to a report, PSAC launched a series of social media ads urging Canadians to “vote for public services” while explicitly targeting Poilievre. One Instagram ad declared, “Pierre Poilievre is not for you, Canada,” a direct attack on the Conservative leader’s platform, which includes proposed cuts to the federal public service.

This move is more than a breach of protocol—it’s a betrayal of trust. Public servants are expected to remain neutral, ensuring that the democratic process remains untainted by the influence of government employees. PSAC’s actions, however, suggest a coordinated effort to bolster the Liberal campaign, which has leaned heavily on public sector support to maintain its polling lead. But the optics are damning: a union representing 230,000 federal workers openly campaigning against one party while an election looms is a clear violation of democratic principles.

Planting Propaganda: The Liberal “Stop the Steal” Stunt

Perhaps the most audacious act of interference came to light when The Guardian reported that Liberal Party staffers had infiltrated the Conservative, Canada Strong and Free Network (CSFN) conference in Ottawa. Their mission? To plant “stop the steal” buttons—echoing Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud in 2020—in an attempt to link Poilievre to the MAGA movement and sow discord among Conservative supporters. Another set of buttons targeted internal party tensions, featuring the name of Conservative campaign director Jenni Byrne crossed out and replaced with Kory Teneycke, a strategist known for publicly criticizing Poilievre.

The operation was exposed when a reporter overheard the Liberal operatives boasting about their stunt at an Ottawa pub, their laughter spilling over pints as they recounted their infiltration. The Liberal Party later confirmed the incident, downplaying it as campaigners who “regrettably got carried away” with buttons “poking fun” at Conservative infighting. But the damage was done. Senior Conservatives decried the move as “disgusting,” with one unnamed official telling the National Post, “This is a new low, even for the Liberals. They’re importing the worst of American-style politics to Canada.”

A Pattern of Interference: The Bigger Picture

These three incidents—the prison document, PSAC’s partisan ads, and the CSFN button scandal—form a disturbing pattern of election interference by the Liberal Party. The Liberals, sensing their grip on power slipping, appear to have turned to underhanded tactics to tip the scales.

As Canadians head to the polls, the revelations of the past week raise profound questions about the state of their democracy. The right of inmates to vote, while legally enshrined, becomes a lightning rod when the government appears to exploit that right for political gain. The involvement of a federal union in partisan campaigning erodes public trust in the impartiality of the civil service. And the use of fake propaganda to smear an opponent signals a willingness to prioritize power over principle.

As the election nears, Canadians must decide not only who will lead them but whether they will allow their democracy to be shaped by the shadows.

Canada’s Tax Collectors Are Acting More Like Gangsters Than Public Servants

It’s time we stop calling it the Canada Revenue Agency and start calling it what it truly is: the Criminal Revenue Agency. Because only a criminal enterprise could operate with such impunity, such incompetence, and such naked contempt for the people it claims to serve.

Earlier this month, the CRA double-counted a corporation’s income and assessed it for tax it did not owe. When the corporation appealed, the court sided with the CRA—not because they were right, but because the appeal came too late. In other words, the court admitted injustice had occurred… but ruled that it had no choice but to let it stand. That’s not a justice system. That’s bureaucracy gone mad.

Meanwhile, the CRA’s ranks have swelled from under 40,000 employees in 2016 to nearly 60,000 today. With every federal budget, they’re handed more power and more money—like last year, when Ottawa gave them the power to compel citizens to testify under oath during a tax audit. This isn’t a regulatory agency anymore. It’s a financial inquisition.

And what have they done with that power? Waged a witch hunt against their own whistleblowers. When insiders exposed that the CRA had quietly paid out hundreds of millions in bogus refunds—like $40 million to a single bank account backed by sham documents—the agency didn’t own up. It launched an internal crackdown to find out who dared speak the truth. They scoured employee computers and threatening retaliation. According to multiple sources, the actual number of fraudulent payouts far exceeds the $190 million they admit to since 2020. In just one case, $6 million was stolen from hacked taxpayer accounts.

And yet, they want more of your money.

This week, the CRA called me about a reassessment of my 2023 tax return. I answered the phone—only to be placed on hold by the very agency that called me. I waited through a robotic message telling me that all agents were busy and I’d just have to wait. What other institution on Earth is arrogant enough to call you and then say they’re too busy to talk?

When I filed in 2023, my return was assessed, accepted, and paid in full. Now, two years later, they want to shake me down for more. Imagine a business charging you for a service, accepting your payment, then coming back two years later saying they’ve decided to raise the price—and if you don’t pay, they’ll seize your bank account and throw you in prison.

Taxation is not merely theft, it’s extortion.

Why the West Feels Insane: A Psychological Coup Has Already Happened

If you’ve felt like the Western world has gone insane over the last decade, you’re not wrong. The madness has a name: Political Ponerology—the study of how psychopaths take over societies.

According to Polish psychiatrist Andrew Lobaczewski, psychopaths, sociopaths, and individuals with deep psychological disorders infiltrate institutions, not by merit or integrity, but by their unrivalled ability to lie, manipulate, and destroy. The result is pathocracy—a system ruled by the disordered, where moral, competent, and sane people are pushed out, silenced, or destroyed.

Here’s how it unfolds:

Essential Psychopaths rise to the top. Lacking empathy, driven by narcissism, manipulation, and sadism, they view society as a playground of power. In a corrupted system, their evil traits aren’t a liability—they’re an asset.

Schizoids serve as the ideological architects. Detached and theoretical, they create inhuman policies with utopian logic—lockdowns, depopulation agendas, “safe supply” drug programs—coldly detached from their human cost.

Spellbinders are the charismatic mouthpieces. Celebrities, pundits, and influencers who captivate the public with slogans about equity and safety, disguising tyranny as compassion.

The Spellbound are true believers. Not evil, but hypnotized. These are the foot soldiers of the regime, convinced they’re on a moral crusade while defending totalitarianism.

Adapted Conformists know better—but comply. They follow orders to keep their jobs, reputations, or social standing, gradually numbing their conscience in the process.

The Resisters see through it all. They retain empathy and moral clarity—but are hunted, censored, and scapegoated for refusing to kneel.

The Bystanders—the majority of the population who are confused or afraid. Some slowly adopt the regime’s norms just to avoid conflict. Their silence enables the system to metastasize.

Look around. Violent criminals are freed while whistleblowers exposing government corruption are harassed and threatened. Kids are taught gender dogma while literacy collapses. Bureaucrats push “equity” while freezing bank accounts. None of this is accidental—it’s the end state of ponerogenesis.

In a pathocracy, truth is treason and sanity is extremism. The system rewards the disordered and punishes the moral.

This is not liberalism. It’s not progress. It’s a psychological coup.

Until we recognize that we’re not fighting bad ideas—but pathological people—we will keep losing ground. This is not left vs. right. It’s sanity vs. madness. And until sanity takes power back, the collapse will continue.

Big Pharma Wants Your Kids on Weight Loss Drugs—This Is Predatory, Not Progress

Canada’s new pediatric obesity guidelines now recommend putting kids as young as 12 on GLP-1 weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy — or even pushing teens into bariatric surgery. This isn’t health care. It’s profit-driven madness.

These drugs come with serious side effects—and if kids are lucky enough to avoid those, they will still suffer muscle loss, which undermines long-term health and is key to fat loss in the first place. And for many kids, unless they stay on these drugs for life, the weight just comes right back.

What I found most alarming is the lack of long-term safety data, and the fact that the only study they used was funded by Novo Nordisk, the largest GLP-1 drugmaker, and it involved just 201 teens. Now they want to roll this out across the country at $4,700 per kid per year, all while pediatric clinics are overwhelmed and actual care is hard to access.

This is Big Pharma exploiting a crisis, not solving one. Children need real food, movement, and support — not to become lifelong customers for drug companies. More

Harvard Rejects Trump Administration’s Demands Putting $9 Billion in Federal Funding at Risk

Harvard University rejected the Trump administration’s demands to overhaul its governance, admissions, and hiring practices, including eliminating DEI programs and banning masks at protests, calling them unconstitutional and a threat to academic freedom. The administration responded by freezing $2.2 billion in federal funding, part of a review of nearly $9 billion, citing concerns over antisemitism and ideological issues on campus. Harvard professors filed a lawsuit, arguing the funding threats violate free speech and aim to impose political views, seeking to block the review and prevent cuts that could disrupt research and operations. More

Canada’s Population Growth Likely to Be Higher Than Forecast - More

Hungary Passes Constitutional Amendment Banning LGBTQ Events and Restricting Rights for Dual Nationals - More

Israel Offers Hamas 45-day Ceasefire, Demands Hostage Release - More

Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa Wins Re-election—Rivals Demand Recount - More

UN: Civilian Death Toll in Sudan’s Darfur Attacks Tops 300 in Two Days as War Nears Two-Year Mark Displacing 400,000 - More

China Stopped Exporting Rare to Everyone, Cutting off Critical Materials for Tech, Autos, Aerospace, and Defence

After Trump launched new tariffs on April 2, China fired back by halting exports of rare earth minerals. Because China controls most of the global supply, this move hit hard. Now, shipments to countries like the US, Japan, and Germany have been frozen, grinding industries to a halt and threatening supply chains worldwide.

The average person might not think about rare earths, but they’re in the tech we use every day—phones, computers, TVs—as well as clean energy gear like wind turbines and EV batteries. They’re also used in missile systems and aircraft, raising national security concerns. Prices for consumer electronics could spike, and delays in manufacturing could ripple through the economy if this isn’t resolved quickly.

Nvidia Plans to Manufacture AI Chips in the US for the First Time - More

Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Warns Tariffs Could Trigger Conditions 'Worse Than a Recession' - Ray Dalio said the challenges to the economic and global orders have similarities to the 1930s. More

New Era of Neuroscience: Scientists Create First-Ever Full Wiring Map of Brain Tissue

In a historic breakthrough, over 150 scientists mapped every cell and synapse in a grain-of-sand-sized slice of a mouse brain, revealing how brain circuits actually work. This seven-year project—called MICrONS—used AI and advanced microscopy to track brain activity and structure in unprecedented detail. Among the discoveries: inhibitory neurons are far more selective and complex than previously believed, reshaping how we understand thought, memory, and diseases like Alzheimer’s. The achievement is being compared to the Human Genome Project and opens the door to major advances in neuroscience and medicine. More

'Lost City' Found Deep in the Atlantic Ocean is Like Nothing That's Ever Been Seen on Earth - The so-called 'Lost City' is quite possibly at least 120,000 years old. More

‘Harry Potter’ HBO Series Officially Sorts Out Its Adult Cast Members

HBO has announced key cast members for its upcoming Harry Potter TV series, with John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Snape, and Nick Frost as Hagrid. The series promises to be a more faithful adaptation of the books, with J.K. Rowling and David Heyman attached as executive producers. Casting for Harry, Ron, and Hermione is still to come. More

2025 NBA Awards Ballot: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for MVP, Dyson Daniels for DPOY - See Full List of Picks Here

Bryson DeChambeau Said Rory Mcllroy Wouldn't Talk to Him During Masters Final Round: 'Didn't Speak to Me Once' - More

A Vegas Chapel is Offering 'Star Wars'-Themed Weddings for May 4th

Helicopter Crash in South Africa Caused by a Loose Penguin—Fortunately, Everyone, Including the Penguin, Survived

On This Day in 1755, Samuel Johnson's "A Dictionary of the English Language" is first published in London