Good morning, It’s Thursday, October 31st. In today’s news, Public spending and services under Canada’s Liberal Government has reached 64% of GDP, Fentanyl has become a contemporary chemical weapon employed by China against the West, Liberal appointee calls to censor, track and criminalize ‘residential school denialism,’ Singh says NDP will not support the non-confidence motion, and much more.

The Real Cost of Government: Canada's Public Spending and Services are 64% of GDP

The Canadian Government is an economic tumour and unless it is removed, it will continue to grow until Canadians are left economically lifeless. Officially, the government makes up 44% of our economy. But this number doesn’t capture everything—like tax expenditures and regulations. Once those factors are considered the real size of the government is closer to 64% of GDP. This isn’t just an oversight; it’s how the government hides its influence over almost every aspect of your financial life.

Typically, government size is measured by how much money it spends compared to the overall economy (GDP). But there’s more to it. Tax breaks, for example, are often seen as a win—they lower taxes for certain people or businesses, which sounds great. But these breaks are also a way for the government to decide what behaviour to encourage. Whether it’s a tax credit for volunteer work or for investing in specific industries, these tax breaks are a way for the government to shape what we do. Instead of letting people decide freely, the government is deciding which actions are rewarded, adding another 10% to its influence.

Then there are regulations—the invisible strings the government uses to pull the economy in its favour. These don’t show up as spending on paper, but they’re there in every price you pay and every decision you make. Ever wonder why groceries cost so much? Government regulations in agriculture mean you pay $600 more each year for items like milk and eggs—all so the government can control production and prop up certain industries. These regulations add another 10% to the real size of government influence, giving Ottawa a grip on the economy that is both pervasive and largely hidden.

Altogether, this means the Canadian government’s influence totals 64% of the economy. And this matters because the more control the government has, the fewer choices you get. Instead of letting people and businesses decide freely, the government quietly steps in to dictate outcomes, manipulate markets, and tell you how to live. If Canadians want to take back control of their lives, they need to expose and challenge this hidden expansion of power—because real freedom doesn’t come with invisible strings attached.

Fentanyl: The Chinese Communist Party’s Modern Chemical Weapon Against the West

The Chinese Communist Party is using fentanyl as a form of modern chemical warfare. We've been fed the lie that homelessness and drug addiction are simply failures of our social systems—neglected individuals falling through the cracks. The reality is much darker: these people are casualties of an undeclared war—a war fought not with bombs, but with synthetic opioids.

A recent U.S. Congressional report exposes how the CCP is employing fentanyl to destabilize North American countries, collaborating with Mexican cartels to distribute this deadly drug and exploit our vulnerabilities. This is strategic—the opioid crisis is akin to a weapon of mass destruction, designed to fracture communities and have our societies collapse from within. The American committee's call to designate the CCP as a transnational drug trafficking organization reflects the seriousness of this threat.

Canada needs to take notes. Over 8,000 Canadians died from opioid overdoses in 2023, with fentanyl found in 82% of those cases. Our healthcare system is at a breaking point, facing an average of 80 opioid-related emergency visits every day. British Columbia declared a state of emergency, but Canadian leadership still refuses to connect the dots. Probably because they are too busy taking policy recommendations from people funded and propped up by the CCP. This isn’t just a drug problem—it's chemical warfare. Our societies are being actively destabilized by hostile foreign nations, and until we recognize this for what it is, the death toll will continue to rise, and our communities will continue to crumble.

Government Appointee Calls to Censor, Track and Criminalize “Residential School Denialism”

Government-appointed special interlocutor on residential schools Kimberly Murray released her final report on Tuesday, reiterating her calls for punitive measures against those who question the narrative surrounding the residential school system in Canada. Murray, appointed in 2022 by then-Minister of Justice David Lametti, has urged the federal government to impose fines or jail time for individuals who “downplay” or “justify” the residential schools, as well as track dissenters. Her October 2024 report insists that the Criminal Code should be amended to criminalize the “willful promotion of hatred” against Indigenous Peoples through denialism, including misrepresenting the facts related to residential schools.

Murray's stance raises serious concerns about free speech in Canada, a country that used to pride itself on democratic values. In addition to actual censorship, these measures will also lead to self-censorship among those who fear repercussions for expressing differing opinions.

Moreover, the claims surrounding unmarked graves, particularly the widely circulated narrative of 215 "remains" discovered by the First Nations, have not been substantiated by any evidence. The narrative led to significant public panic and actions against churches associated with residential schools, yet no bodies have been confirmed.

In light of this, Murray’s insistence on tracking and penalizing those who question the existence of these graves comes across as authoritarian and irrational, undermining her credibility and evoking fears of government overreach. By positioning herself as the arbiter of truth on such a complex historical issue, she not only undermines the critical inquiry necessary for understanding but also resembles a dictatorial figure determined to suppress dissent rather than engage in constructive dialogue.

While addressing the injustices of the residential school system is a legitimate pursuit, Murray's approach threatens to dismantle the very foundations of democracy in Canada. Her proposal runs over free speech and fosters a culture of fear to protect a narrative that already has holes in it. Source

“Not Going to Play Their Games”: Singh Says NDP Will Not Support Non-Confidence Motion

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has announced that his party will not support the Bloc Québécois and Conservatives in their efforts to topple the Liberal government. During a press conference on October 30th, Singh emphasized his refusal to back a non-confidence motion, stating concerns that it could lead to cuts in essential programs like the national dental care plan. He criticized the Conservatives and Bloc for their intentions, asserting, “I’m not going to let them cut the things that people need. So no, I’m not going to play their games.”

Despite declining to align with the Bloc and Conservatives, Singh clarified that he does not wish for Justin Trudeau to remain prime minister indefinitely, asserting that an election will occur when the time is right. His decision comes as he grapples with a challenging political landscape, as recent polling indicates the NDP has fallen to 15%, down 5% from previous standings, a situation that could jeopardize his political future should an election arise—In other words, he’s doing this to save his own skin too.

The Bloc Québécois, led by Yves-François Blanchet, has expressed a readiness to bring down the government and has set a deadline for the Liberals to pass key private member's bills related to pension increases and supply management. However, collaboration between the Conservatives and the Bloc remains insufficient to achieve the necessary votes to trigger an election, as their combined total would still fall short of a majority in the House of Commons. More

PBO Report: Canada Must Double Defence Spending to Meet NATO Commitment by 2032

According to a report from the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO), Canada must nearly double its military spending to fulfill its NATO commitment of 2% of GDP by 2032. The report indicates that the government's current forecast falls short, projecting only 1.76% of GDP by 2029-30 due to flawed GDP growth estimates. The PBO believes actual military spending will reach just 1.58% by that time, leaving a 0.42% gap to the target.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has acknowledged that Canada won’t meet the 2% goal until 2032, but specific plans to increase defence spending remain unclear. To meet the NATO target, military spending would need to rise to $81.9 billion by 2032, nearly double the current expenditure of $41 billion for 2024.

Critics point out that Canada’s military is currently underprepared, with only 58% of its forces ready for deployment, while significant shortfalls in personnel and equipment readiness persist. Despite efforts to boost recruitment, numbers have declined sharply, raising concerns about Canada's military capabilities as the US and other NATO members urge action. More

Halloween By the Numbers

A new Leger poll finds that 47% of Canadians plan to skip handing out Halloween candy this year, while only 47% say they will participate in the tradition. Despite this, over a quarter of Canadians (27%) expect to spend $100 or more on Halloween costumes, candy, and decorations, with parents averaging a higher spend of $121.57 compared to the overall average of $67.65. Around 25% say they’ll skip Halloween spending entirely. More

Scientists Can Reverse Brain Aging in Fruit Flies—Are Humans Next?

A new study reveals that aging fruit flies, like humans, experience cognitive decline linked to the buildup of F-actin, a cell structural protein, in the brain. This buildup disrupts autophagy, the cell's "garbage disposal" process, which normally removes damaged or unnecessary components. Researchers found that reducing F-actin accumulation in neurons extended the healthy lifespan of fruit flies by 30% and preserved cognitive function. By targeting the Fhos gene, which organizes actin filaments, scientists maintained cellular recycling and brain health. While further research is needed, these findings offer hope for what we might be able to achieve in humans. More

Los Angeles Dodgers Defeat New York Yankees in Five Games to win the World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees 7-6 in Game 5 to win the World Series 4-1. After falling behind 5-0, the Dodgers rallied in the fifth inning, taking advantage of Yankee errors to tie the game. They clinched victory with two sacrifice flies in the eighth. This marks the Dodgers' second World Series win in five years, with key performances from stars like Freeman, Betts and Shohei Ohtani, who won his first title with the team. Despite a strong regular season, the Yankees' postseason struggles continued, extending their championship drought since 2009. More

Setting The Record Straight on The Joe Rogan—Kamala Harris Interview: “For the record, the Harris campaign has not passed on doing the podcast,” Rogan wrote on X. “They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour. I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen.”

On this day around 2,000 years ago, Halloween began as the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, celebrated on October 31st to mark the end of the harvest and the start of winter. The Celts believed that on this night, the boundary between the living and the dead blurred, allowing spirits to roam. They lit bonfires and wore costumes to protect themselves from harmful spirits. Later, as Christianity spread, Pope Gregory III moved All Saints' Day to November 1st, blending it with Samhain and renaming the night before "All Hallows' Eve," which eventually became Halloween. Irish and Scottish immigrants brought Halloween traditions to North America, transforming it into the holiday of costumes, decorations, and trick-or-treating we enjoy today 🎃