Good morning, It’s Wednesday, September 25th. In today’s news, Telegram U-turns on its privacy policy by providing user phone numbers to police, Premier Smith unveils proposed changes to the Alberta Bill of Rights, Environment Minister Guilbeault suggests that Canadians ‘just can't grasp the complex science’ behind Liberal climate policy, Ottawa creates a new agency for faster response to future pandemics, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

Telegram U-turns on Privacy Policy by Providing User Phone Numbers to Police

Telegram has made a significant update to its privacy policy, now allowing the messaging platform to share user data with authorities in response to legal requests. This marks a major shift from the company's previously strict privacy stance. The change comes shortly after Telegram CEO Pavel Durov’s arrest in France, tied to an investigation into the platform’s alleged failure to moderate cyber and financial crimes.

Durov addressed the update in a post on Telegram, stating that it is intended to deter criminals from misusing the platform. He explained that Telegram will now disclose the IP addresses and phone numbers of users who violate its rules when faced with valid legal requests. Durov emphasized that Telegram Search is meant to find friends and news, not promote illegal goods, and these measures are designed to protect the integrity of the platform, which serves nearly a billion users.

The investigation leading to Durov’s arrest is ongoing. Authorities are focusing on claims that Telegram failed to comply with cybercrime regulations. Telegram has denied these allegations, maintaining that the company adheres to industry standards and European laws on content moderation. After his release, Durov criticized the use of outdated laws to hold platform owners responsible for user misconduct, arguing that this approach discourages innovation in technology development. More

Tiny Thought: Two thoughts here: First, how can Telegram share phone numbers and IP addresses upon legal request unless someone is watching the messages? This leads me to believe that the platform is now under surveillance; otherwise, you wouldn’t know if something illegal happened on the platform to justify the legal request. Second, if Durov claims he has done nothing wrong, altering his privacy policy while under investigation looks awfully suspicious. It sounds like he made a deal with the proverbial devil—of course, I could be wrong, this is just my opinion.

Danielle Smith Unveils Proposed Changes to Alberta Bill of Rights, Emphasizing Vaccine Choice and Gun Ownership

Premier Danielle Smith plans to amend the Alberta Bill of Rights to reinforce individual rights regarding vaccination and medical treatment decisions. In a recent online video, she emphasized that no Albertan should be pressured into accepting medical treatments without their full consent. The proposed legislation aims to ensure informed medical decisions without government interference when the legislature reconvenes in late October.

Smith believes that Alberta's stance could influence federal policy on vaccine mandates, suggesting that Ottawa might think twice before imposing similar edicts. However, University of Calgary law professor Lorian Hardcastle expressed concerns about the potential impacts of these changes, particularly on public health responses during emergencies.

She noted that the government had already limited its authority to mandate vaccinations during a public health crisis, raising questions about whether employers could be restricted from requiring vaccinations for employees, especially those in vulnerable sectors.

Additionally, Smith’s proposed amendments would affirm the rights of individuals to legally own and use firearms, citing the perceived targeting of law-abiding gun owners by the federal government. She also stated that property cannot be deprived without due process and fair compensation.

Experts, including constitutional law professors, warn that introducing new rights beyond the existing Charter of Rights and Freedoms could create complex legal implications. The proposed changes will undergo scrutiny, particularly concerning their effects during public health emergencies.

Smith’s announcement coincides with her upcoming party leadership review, with critics accusing her of engaging in virtue signalling that distracts from pressing issues like inflation and the state of healthcare and education in Alberta. More

Liberal Climate Policy: Guilbeault Suggests Canadians Just Can't Grasp the Complex Science

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault appears to believe Canadians are having trouble understanding the complexity of the Liberal government's climate plan. During a press conference, Guilbeault argued that explaining the details of carbon pricing and rebates is much harder than Poilievre's straightforward "axe the tax" messaging. He suggested that the Liberal plan isn’t resonating because most Canadians don’t grasp the full picture, saying that climate science “is a complex issue,” and likening their struggles to those of Americans and Europeans when it comes to understanding climate policies.

Guilbeault dismissed the idea of slowing down carbon tax increases despite calls from premiers to provide relief during the cost of living crisis. He further stated that he has been working on climate change for over 30 years, and noted that many organizations have been trying to educate Canadians, implying that it’s the public’s inability to understand that is hindering support for the government’s measures. Guilbeault’s comments suggest he sees the problem as more of a communication and comprehension issue on the part of Canadians, rather than flaws in the policy itself. More

Tiny Thought: Translation: We’re all just too stupid to understand both the science, and, the brilliant Liberal Party solutions that are addressing these incredibly complex problems.

The ITUC's Hit List: Amazon, Tesla and Meta Among Top Companies Undermining Democracy

A report by the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) accuses major corporations, including Amazon, Tesla, Meta, ExxonMobil, Blackstone, Vanguard, and Glencore, of undermining democracy globally. These companies are accused of financially supporting far-right political movements, exacerbating the climate crisis, and violating labour and human rights. The report highlights Amazon's union-busting practices, Tesla's anti-union stance, and Meta's facilitation of far-right propaganda. Blackstone's funding of anti-regulation politicians and Glencore's financial campaigns against Indigenous rights are also noted.

The ITUC emphasizes the need for organized resistance against corporate power to ensure democratic accountability, especially with 4 billion people expected to vote in 2024. The federation advocates for a binding international treaty to hold corporations accountable for human rights violations. More

Tiny Thought: At one time, these corporations all supported and funded the Democrats, so perhaps the Left should look in the mirror to better understand the real problem here. This is a desperate overreach by a hard-left trade union doing everything it can to maintain power and control.

Ottawa Creates New Agency for Faster Response to Future Pandemics

The federal government has launched Health Emergency Readiness Canada (HERC), a new organization aimed at improving coordination among industry, research centers, and international partners for quicker responses to public health emergencies. Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne stated that HERC will enhance Canada's capabilities in developing medical countermeasures, while Health Minister Mark Holland emphasized its role in facilitating swift responses to health crises. The organization aims to bridge the gap between research and industry, ensuring faster access to vaccines and therapeutics during emergencies. More

Ryan Routh Officially Charged With Attempted Assassination of Trump

On Tuesday, prosecutors formally charged Ryan Routh, 58, with attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump. Routh allegedly pointed a rifle through a fence at Trump at his own golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on September 15th. Despite already facing two gun-related charges, the discovery of a handwritten note revealing his intent to assassinate Trump was the tipping point for prosecutors. Court documents also revealed cellphone records showing Routh’s activity near Trump's golf course and Mar-a-Lago leading up to the incident. Routh could face life in prison if convicted. He remains in jail awaiting trial. More

Israeli Bombers Hit 1,600 Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon in 24 Hours

The Israeli Air Force has conducted over 1,600 strikes against Hezbollah targets in Southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley in the last 24 hours, as part of Operation Northern Arrows. This follows rocket attacks by Hezbollah on northern Israel, including the destruction of rocket launchers used in those attacks. The Israeli military's offensive has resulted in significant casualties, with the Lebanese Health Ministry now reporting nearly 600 deaths and 2,000 injuries, though these figures do not distinguish between combatants and civilians. The situation has led to the Israeli government declaring a "special emergency situation" and suspending flights to Ben Gurion Airport due to safety concerns. More

Iran Brokering Talks to Send Advanced Russian Missiles to Yemen's Houthis

Iran is reportedly facilitating secret negotiations between Russia and Yemen's Houthi rebels for the potential transfer of advanced anti-ship missiles, specifically the Yakhont (P-800 Oniks). This development underscores Iran's strengthening ties with Moscow, which may enhance the Houthis' ability to target commercial vessels in the Red Sea, raising security concerns for US and European naval forces. The discussions are ongoing, with reports indicating that Russia has not yet finalized the transfer. Experts warn that equipping the Houthis with these missiles would significantly alter the regional security landscape, posing a greater threat to maritime safety and stability. More

Almost All Small Businesses Are Using AI

A recent survey by the US Chamber of Commerce and Teneo reveals that nearly all small businesses (98%) are using AI tools, with 40% adopting generative AI like chatbots and image generators—up 100% from last year. Business owners report that AI helps reduce personnel costs and save time, though they emphasize the importance of human oversight. Jordan Crenshaw from the US Chamber highlighted that AI allows smaller firms to compete effectively. Overall, 91% of small businesses anticipate AI will drive future growth, with many planning to adopt additional technologies. More

US and Canada to Discuss Claims Over Oil-Rich Arctic Seabed

The United States and Canada are set to announce negotiations over overlapping territorial claims in the Arctic, particularly concerning the seabed in the Beaufort Sea, which is believed to contain significant oil reserves. The dispute stems from an 1825 Anglo-Russian treaty, now inherited by both nations. Amid growing interest from China and Russia in Arctic resources and trade routes, the US and Canada aim to collaboratively clarify their maritime boundary. The US Geological Survey estimates that the Arctic Circle could hold 90 billion barrels of undiscovered oil and substantial natural gas reserves, though Arctic drilling remains a contentious and cautious endeavour for oil companies. More

ByteDance is Shutting Down TikTok Music Globally

ByteDance announced it will close its music streaming service, TikTok Music, on November 28, 2024. The decision is part of TikTok's strategy to enhance its role in music streaming rather than compete with existing services. TikTok Music evolved from ByteDance's earlier product, Resso, and faced challenges, including a recent dispute with Universal Music Group over royalties. Additionally, TikTok is currently dealing with potential regulatory issues in the US, impacting its expansion plans. More

Space Makes Heart Tissues Age 5x Faster

Scientists at Johns Hopkins Medicine sent engineered heart tissue to the International Space Station (ISS) for 30 days to study the effects of low gravity. The heart tissues showed a significant decline in contraction ability and developed irregular heartbeats, taking nearly five times longer to beat compared to Earth samples. They exhibited signs of aging, with structural changes in sarcomeres and less efficient mitochondria. Increased gene expression related to inflammation and oxidative stress was also observed. This research highlights the health risks of long-duration spaceflight, but on the bright side, it could help with new heart disease treatments on Earth. More

Mysterious Magma in Extinct Volcanoes May be Filled With Elements Needed to Power the Future

A new report suggests that a unique type of magma found in extinct volcanoes may contain significant deposits of rare earth elements (REEs), essential for clean technologies like electric vehicles and wind turbines. Although these elements are not particularly rare, they are difficult to extract due to low concentrations in the earth. The study, inspired by a recent discovery in Sweden, indicates that this iron-rich magma can absorb REEs up to 200 times more efficiently than typical volcanic magma. This could lead to the exploration of untapped REE deposits in extinct volcanoes worldwide, including in the US, Chile, and Australia, potentially enhancing the supply chain and reducing reliance on China. More

Retired NFL Quarterback Brett Favre has Parkinson’s Disease

Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre has announced that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease during his testimony before a congressional committee regarding a welfare misspending scandal in Mississippi. At 54, Favre discussed his financial loss in a biotech company that claimed to be developing concussion treatments, expressing concern for others affected by head injuries. While the exact cause of his Parkinson’s is unknown, he has previously estimated experiencing “thousands” of concussions during his NFL career. More

NFL Week 4 Power Rankings 2024: How All 32 Teams Stack up

As teams settle into the season, the NFL Power Rankings have been updated, shedding light on each team's offensive challenges. Notable issues include the Kansas City Chiefs' struggles in the red zone, the Buffalo Bills' need for receiver development, and the Seattle Seahawks' poor pass protection. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain last in red zone efficiency, and the San Francisco 49ers struggle with yards after the catch due to injuries. The rankings reflect ongoing evaluations by over 80 writers, editors, and personalities from the NFL Nation. See the full list here

Police Arrest Five in Spain Over Fake Brad Pitt Scam After Two Women Lost Almost $500,000

In Spain, police arrested five individuals linked to a scam that defrauded two women of 325,000 euros (approximately $488,000 CAD) by posing as Hollywood star Brad Pitt online. The operation, dubbed Operation Bralina, involved ten additional suspects across eight provinces. The victims, one losing 175,000 euros and the other 150,000 euros, were initially contacted through a Brad Pitt fan site and convinced that the actor sought investment partnerships. Authorities recovered 85,000 euros from the total amount stolen. More

Scientists Grow ‘Lost Tree’ Mentioned in Bible Using Mysterious 1,000-year-old Seed - A study suggests that resin from a tree grown from an ancient seed found in a Judean Desert cave could be the source of a biblical medicinal balm. Discovered in the late 1980s and dated between 993 AD and 1202 AD, the seed has produced a sapling named "Sheba." DNA analysis identifies it as a unique species of the Commiphora family, known for its aromatic gum resins. More

Man Goes on an Epic 'Beer Tax Protest Journey' Across the UK - A man in the UK, Jay Chan, is on a mission to drink a pint of beer in each parliamentary constituency to raise awareness about issues related to food and drink taxes in pubs. A former staffer for a Member of Parliament from Birmingham, Chan has visited pubs in 16 constituencies so far, with 634 remaining to complete his goal. More

On This Day in 1926, Henry Ford announced an 8-hour, 5-day work week for workers at the Ford Motor Company. Before this, employees often worked 10-14 hour days, 6-days a week.