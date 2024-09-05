Good morning, It’s Thursday, September 5th. In today’s news, Jagmeet Singh ends the NDP coalition with Trudeau’s Liberals, Conservative leader John Rustad promises to stop “socialist trainwreck” in BC, Student unions exploit financially strapped students to advance radical agendas, Trudeau ranked worst PM in Canadian history, and much more.

Jagmeet Singh Ends NDP Coalition With Trudeau’s Liberals

Jagmeet Singh announced that the NDP is ending its coalition with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals. Singh posted a video blaming the Liberals for being too weak and beholden to corporate interests, saying that they can’t bring real change or stop the Conservatives. He urged voters to pick "hope" over what he called Pierre Poilievre’s “callous cuts” in the next election.

Poilievre responded by criticizing Singh for not cutting ties earlier, calling the announcement a "media stunt" and accusing the NDP of supporting harmful policies like the carbon tax. He argued that Canadians deserve a "carbon tax election" to choose between the NDP-Liberal “Costly Coalition” or his Conservative platform, which he says will fix the economy.

Polls suggest the Conservatives are on track to win a majority government, while the NDP could struggle to maintain a significant number of seats. Singh’s letter to the NDP caucus stated that they’ll now vote based on conscience, no longer supporting the Liberal coalition.

Meanwhile, Trudeau expressed hope that the NDP would continue working with the Liberals, framing the Conservatives as a bigger threat with plans to cut essential programs like dental care and school food programs. More

Our Thoughts: The only thing missing from this PR stunt was Jagmeet Singh dramatically tearing up his deal with the Liberals on camera for full effect. Singh's announcement, while filled with talk of corporate greed and empty promises from the Liberals, lacks any real action. Despite pulling out of the agreement, he hasn't called for an election or committed to a no-confidence vote, and I don’t expect to see it happen anytime soon.

His critics, especially within his own base, will see this as a weak move, more about appearances than actually challenging the government. It also leaves him open to further criticism from Pierre Poilievre and others who accuse him of being Trudeau’s puppet. While the NDP has had influence over Liberal policies during the coalition, Singh’s reluctance to push harder could ultimately hurt his credibility and his party’s future.

The only possible upside during Trudeau’s next year in power is that Liberal policies might not automatically get the green light. But honestly, I’m not counting on it—Singh has already warned his base about Poilievre’s “callous cuts,” so he’s clearly still keeping his distance from the Conservatives.

BC’s Rustad Vows to Stop “Socialist Trainwreck” in Interview with Jordan Peterson

BC Conservative leader John Rustad appeared on Dr. Jordan Peterson’s podcast to share his vision for fixing what he calls the “socialist trainwreck” in British Columbia, as the provincial election approaches. The two discussed the province’s education system, energy policies, and the global environmental agenda.

Rustad criticized the left’s push to limit nitrogen-based fertilizers, which he says could drastically reduce food production and lead to starvation. He also highlighted the need for BC to expand its energy generation, particularly by investing in nuclear power, arguing that uranium offers a cleaner, more efficient alternative to coal and natural gas. Rustad emphasized the importance of small modular reactors, pledging to engage the public in an honest discussion about the future of energy in the province. Additionally, he promised to eliminate BC’s longstanding carbon tax, which has been in place since 2008, to help lower energy costs for residents.

Rustad also pushed for a Canada-wide free trade agreement, pointing out the current difficulties in trading between provinces. He argued that it’s easier to trade with the US and Mexico than with fellow Canadian provinces and stressed the need to foster a stronger national identity through internal trade.

On education, Rustad advocated for a shift from teaching students "what to think" to "how to think," focusing on political neutrality in the curriculum. He promised a thorough review of teaching materials to ensure balance. When Peterson suggested the education system should promote Western civilization and free markets, Rustad agreed that controversial topics like communism and the Holocaust would still be taught, but through a fact-based lens, allowing students to draw their own conclusions.

Finally, Rustad committed to increasing government transparency, vowing to reform the province’s Freedom of Information Act so that any public information not deemed private would be automatically disclosed, ensuring citizens have access to facts without political spin. More

Student Unions Exploit Financially Strapped Students to Advance Radical Agendas

Imagine this: you're a student, struggling to make ends meet, maybe even living in your car just to afford tuition. Yet somehow, you're forced to take out even more loans—not for your education, but to fund a bloated, cash-hungry student union. These unions, far removed from the real issues students face, have turned into political machines pushing far-left agendas. And here’s the kicker: you have no choice but to pay them.

In Alberta, student unions like the one at the University of Calgary (U of C SU) have morphed into institutions that prioritize “diversity” and “equity” above all else. Their strategic vision includes celebrating “intersectionality” and fighting “systems of inequity,” phrases that sound nice but often translate to supporting radical, divisive ideologies. Meanwhile, many students are struggling to keep a roof over their heads.

The real frustration comes from the fact that there’s no opt-out. Every student is automatically enlisted in these unions, funding causes that many of them don’t agree with. Over the course of a degree, that can add up to $600 per student—money that's often coming from loans, leaving them with more debt and little to show for it.

Worse, student unions are using these funds to engage in political battles and host partisan events, like an NDP election pit-stop. They’ve even wasted money suing their own university, with students paying the legal fees through both union dues and tuition. It’s a double hit to the wallet.

On top of all this, student-funded media outlets like The Gauntlet and The Gateway have become little more than propaganda tools for socialist causes, financed by students who might not even agree with their messaging. Some students are even paying into programs like the Refugee Student Assistance Program, while they themselves are drowning in debt.

All the while, the unions claim to care about students’ financial struggles, yet their actions—like lobbying to remove work hour restrictions for international students—seem more aligned with political agendas than the actual needs of Alberta’s undergrads.

It’s clear that these unions no longer represent the majority of students. They’ve become out-of-touch, ideological institutions that do little to improve students’ lives. The time has come for Alberta and many other Universities to step in and give students the choice to opt out of this forced membership. With the current affordability crisis, it’s more important than ever to give students control over their own money and education, free from political interference. More

Poll: Trudeau Ranked Worst PM in Canadian History

According to recent polling, Justin Trudeau is viewed as the worst recent prime minister by 38% of Canadians, up from 30% the previous year. This marks a growing dissatisfaction with his leadership. Stephen Harper is the second most criticized, with 14% of Canadians considering him the worst. Trudeau's negative ratings are particularly high in Saskatchewan and Manitoba (52%), Alberta (55%), and among Conservative voters from the 2021 election (74%). Additionally, 14% of 2021 Liberal voters also see Trudeau as the worst prime minister, reflecting significant discontent even within his own party. More

World’s Largest Isolated Tribe Kills Two Lumberjacks with Arrows in Amazon Forest

Members of the isolated Mashco Piro tribe in Peru killed two loggers and injured a third with arrows, following previous attacks and warnings about a logging project encroaching on their territory. The incident occurred near the Las Piedras River. The logging company involved, Canales Tahuamanu, recently lost its sustainability certification for violating the tribe's land. The Peruvian Ministry of Culture is investigating, while indigenous advocates argue that the logging project endangers both the tribe and the workers. More

US Seizes 32 Websites to Counter Alleged Russian Efforts to Influence 2024 Election

The US government announced actions to counter alleged Russian interference in the 2024 elections. The Department of Justice (DOJ) seized 32 internet domains linked to a Russian influence campaign, dubbed "Doppelganger," which aimed to manipulate public opinion by mimicking legitimate news sites and spreading Russian government propaganda. The DOJ also indicted individuals for funneling $10 million to finance US-based content creation with hidden Russian messaging. The State Department designated several Russian media entities as foreign agents, requiring them to disclose personnel and property in the US.

Additionally, these indictments link well-known conservative influencers like Tim Pool, Dave Rubin, and Benny Johnson to this scheme, alleging that they unknowingly worked for a company used to spread Russian propaganda. The DOJ did not charge the influencers with wrongdoing but highlighted that the content was aimed at amplifying US divisions to benefit Russia.

“We still do not know what is true as these are only allegations,” Pool said. More

Tiny Thought: Since these are just allegations, it might be wise to follow up with Pool, Rubin, and Johnson in the coming weeks before fully accepting these US government claims.

NATO Member Turkey Says 'Process is Under Way' to Join BRICS Nations

Turkey has expressed interest in joining the BRICS group of emerging economies, according to Omer Celik, spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). The process is reportedly underway, though no specific actions have been announced. If admitted, Turkey would be the first NATO member in BRICS, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE. President Erdogan has emphasized Turkey's desire to engage with both Eastern and Western platforms and maintains that BRICS membership is not an alternative to its EU candidacy, which has stalled since a 2016 crackdown on opposition groups. More

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Reportedly Ordered Dozens of Officials Executed After Deadly Floods

It was reported that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un ordered the execution of 20 to 30 government officials for their failure to prevent severe flooding that occurred over the summer. South Korean TV Chosun reported that these officials were executed last month for their negligence. The floods, which struck the Chagang Province in July, caused significant damage, including the destruction of thousands of homes and infrastructure. Kim Jong Un has publicly blamed these officials for the disaster and rejected offers of aid from neighboring countries, including China, Russia, and South Korea. More

Bank of Canada Cuts Key Interest Rate Again, Bringing it to 4.25%

The Bank of Canada reduced its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25% on Wednesday, marking its third consecutive cut in the past year. Inflation has eased to 2.5%, though high shelter costs remain a significant factor. The Bank's Governor, Tiff Macklem, indicated that further rate cuts are possible if inflation continues to trend downward, and while a 50 basis point cut was considered, it was not implemented this time. More

Home Prices to Rise up to 6 Percent by the End of 2024

A new Re/Max report forecasts a 6% increase in Canadian housing prices by the end of 2024, with variations across regions. While many cities will see price hikes of 1-6%, some areas like Toronto, Hamilton, and Kitchener-Waterloo might experience flat or declining prices. 33% of Canadian markets are expected to be sellers’ markets, but affordability remains a major concern. Despite interest rate cuts, the lack of housing supply is pressing, and many Canadians believe the government has not done enough to address the crisis. A substantial portion of Canadians are actively saving to buy property, though some are considering moving abroad or delaying major life decisions due to housing costs. More

Biden Preparing to Block Nippon Steel Purchase of US Steel

President Joe Biden is expected to block Nippon Steel’s $14.9 billion acquisition of US Steel, according to anonymous sources. The deal, which has faced scrutiny for potential national security concerns, has led to a significant drop in US Steel's stock price. The acquisition, under review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS), has sparked controversy due to its implications for union jobs and US Steel's future. Despite Nippon Steel's promise to invest $1.4 billion in US Steel's facilities, the Biden administration is reportedly opposing the deal, partly due to political considerations and union pressure. More

Giant "Gateway To Hell" In Siberia Has Tripled In Size In Just 30 Years

The Batagaika Crater in Siberia, known as the "Gateway to Hell," is expanding rapidly. This massive hole, now 200 acres wide and 300 feet deep, has tripled in size over 30 years. The thawing permafrost is deepening the crater, increasing erosion, and releasing 4,000 to 5,000 tons of greenhouse gases annually. Scientists warn that this expansion could impact nearby ecosystems and villages. More

50,000 'Knots' Scattered Throughout Our DNA Control Gene Activity

Scientists have mapped 50,000 mysterious DNA structures called "i-motifs," which are complex DNA structures that could be crucial in regulating gene activity and disease. These four-stranded knots, formed when cytosines pair with each other, are widespread in the genome and often found in gene-regulating regions. The discovery highlights their potential role in controlling gene expression, particularly in cancer-related genes like those in the MYC family. This could open new avenues for targeted therapies, though further research is needed to explore these possibilities. More

LIV vs PGA: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler to Play Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau in Match

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau will face off again in December, joined by Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka for a made-for-TV match in Las Vegas. The event will feature four major champions and will air on TNT. DeChambeau and Koepka, who play for LIV Golf and are ineligible for PGA Tour events, will join McIlroy and Scheffler for the showdown. The match aims to entertain fans and showcase top golf talent, though details on prize money or charity involvement are still pending. More

Messi and Ronaldo Left Off Ballon d'Or List for the First Time Since 2003

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both been excluded from this year's Ballon d'Or nominations, marking the first time since 2003 that neither player is on the list. Messi, an eight-time winner, and Ronaldo, a five-time winner, were not included in the 30-player shortlist announced for the award, which will be presented on October 28. Notable nominees include Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane. On the women's side, US stars like Lindsey Horan and Alyssa Naeher, along with several Spanish and English players, are in contention. More

The Toronto International Film Festival is Back

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is making a major comeback this year after last year’s disruptions. The festival, which kicks off today, features a star-studded lineup with Angelina Jolie, Pharrell Williams, and Cate Blanchett among the expected attendees. Notable films include Pamela Anderson’s “The Last Showgirl,” Jason Reitman's “Saturday Night,” and Francis Ford Coppola’s “Megalopolis.”

The festival will showcase over 70 films from 73 countries and is anticipated to draw around 600,000 attendees. TIFF runs from September 5 to 15. More

Man with Amazing Memory Recites 14,000 Digits in Order to Set World Record - An Indian man with an incredible memory recently set a new world record by reciting a whopping 14,000 digits of Euler’s number in just 49 minutes shattering the previous record of 10,122 digits.

Potential Rembrandt Painting Sells for $1.4-million at Maine Auction - A 17th-century Dutch painting of a young woman has fetched US$1.4-million at a Maine auction, a shockingly high price considering it was only estimated to sell for US$10,000 to US$15,000 – but a shockingly low price if you believe the painter was Rembrandt van Rijn.