Good morning, It’s Thursday, November 28th. In today’s news, Canada’s justice system falls to ‘woke’ ideology, Alberta invokes Sovereignty Act to fight the federal emissions cap, Trump’s tariff threat exposes Trudeau’s reckless border policies, Australia's House of Representatives passes Bill that will ban children under 16 from social media, and much more.

Canada’s Justice System Falls to ‘Woke’ Ideology

Bill C-40, the Miscarriage of Justice Review Commission Act, is Trudeau’s latest assault on Canada’s justice system. This bill creates a Commission with sweeping powers to overturn court rulings and direct new trials, bypassing the independence of judges. Even worse, these commissioners—handpicked by Trudeau’s government—don’t need legal expertise. Only one-third of them are required to have law degrees, leaving the rest to be chosen based on ideology rather than qualifications.

The language of the bill is chilling in its scope. Commissioners can intervene in legal decisions based on vague criteria such as “new matters of significance” or “interests of justice.” These terms are so broadly defined that they provide little to no restraint on this bureaucratic body’s power. To make matters worse, the bill mandates that the Commission reflect “the diversity of Canadian society,” effectively prioritizing identity politics over competence.

Trudeau’s control over Canada’s justice system is already staggering. 76% of judges in the country have financial ties to the liberal party, and most senators owe their positions to him. But even this isn’t enough for Trudeau. Bill C-40 ensures that no court decision is beyond the reach of politically appointed commissioners who answer not to the law, but to the ruling party.

This is not justice; this is an ideological takeover. Canadians must reject this encroachment before impartiality is replaced by partisan interests. The rule of law cannot coexist with a system that prioritizes allegiance over fairness and expertise.

Alberta Invokes Sovereignty Act to Fight Federal Emissions Cap

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced the province will invoke the Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act to oppose the federal government’s proposed oil and gas emissions cap. Smith argued the cap violates Alberta’s constitutional rights and would cut oil production by 1 million barrels per day by 2030, causing 150,000 job losses and tens of billions in GDP reductions.

Smith criticized Ottawa’s “extreme ideological agenda,” stating Alberta’s energy sector already leads in reducing emissions per barrel while driving economic growth. She warned the cap would harm affordability nationwide, with reports estimating it could cost Canadian families $419 monthly and reduce GDP by $1 trillion over a decade.

The proposed motion includes a constitutional challenge, prevents provincial enforcement of the cap, protects emissions data, and establishes measures to expand Alberta’s energy independence, including pipeline capacity and resource marketing through the Alberta Petroleum Marketing Agency.

Smith and her ministers accused the Trudeau government of prioritizing politics over livelihoods, vowing to defend Alberta’s prosperity against federal overreach. More

Trump’s Tariff Threat Exposes Trudeau’s Reckless Border Policies

Donald Trump’s threat of a 25% tariff on all Canadian trade could devastate our economy. Canada relies on the U.S. more than the rest of the world combined for trade, meaning this policy would cripple our ability to import essential goods and export Canadian products. Worse, Trump isn’t even president yet, and this threat alone has already caused the Canadian dollar to plunge. The writing is on the wall, but Trudeau and his Liberal government seem utterly incapable of understanding, let alone addressing, the crisis at hand.

Why are these tariffs being threatened in the first place? The answer lies in Trudeau’s reckless immigration policies and his government’s shocking incompetence. U.S. Customs and Border Protection data reveals that over 1,200 terror suspects have attempted to cross from Canada into the U.S. in just four years. In 2023 alone, this number surged 54% to 484—six times higher than similar crossings at the southern border. Trudeau’s government has turned Canada into a safe haven for criminals, allowing terrorists to exploit lax immigration rules, gain Canadian identification, and slip into the U.S.

Trudeau’s mass-migration scheme wasn’t about compassion—it was a cheap ploy to mask Canada’s economic decline by flooding the country with more consumers and low-wage workers. By prioritizing virtue signalling over national security, Trudeau has dismantled Canada’s reputation as a secure and reliable partner.

Trump’s tariff threat isn’t the disease; it’s a symptom of Trudeau’s catastrophic policies. Addressing it would require Trudeau to admit his failures, restore border security, and fix his immigration disaster. But self-awareness and accountability have never been in Trudeau’s playbook. Instead, Canadians are left to suffer the consequences of a leader whose arrogance blinds him to the chaos he’s created. And if Trump’s tariffs become reality, the cost of Trudeau’s incompetence will be catastrophic.

Australia's House of Representatives Passes Bill that Will Ban Children Under 16 from Social Media

Australia’s House of Representatives passed the world’s first bill banning children under 16 from accessing social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, with fines of up to AU$50 million ($33 million) for non-compliance. The legislation, supported by major parties, now moves to the Senate, where it is expected to pass.

The bill prohibits platforms from requiring government IDs for age verification and aims to bolster privacy protections. Critics argue it was rushed, could harm children by isolating them or driving them to unsafe online spaces, and undermines parental authority. Proponents, including families affected by online harm, call it a vital step toward improving child safety. If enacted, platforms would have one year to comply before penalties are enforced. More

Trump Cabinet Nominees Targeted by Bomb Threats and Swatting

Several of President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees and officials were targeted by bomb threats and swatting attempts, prompting swift responses from law enforcement. Among those affected was incoming UN Ambassador Rep. Elise Stefanik, whose home received a bomb threat while she travelled with her family.

The FBI confirmed it is investigating the incidents and urged the public to report suspicious activity. Trump’s transition team condemned the threats as "violent and un-American," emphasizing that such intimidation would not deter the administration from its goals.

Trump’s presidency has already faced multiple security challenges, including two assassination attempts during his campaign, highlighting ongoing concerns about the safety of the incoming administration and its officials. More

Trump Says Mexico Agreed to Bar Migration to US Border—Mexico’s President Offered a Different Account of the Conversation - More

White House Pressing Ukraine to Draft 18-year-old Men to Help Fill Manpower Needs to Battle Russia - More

US Sanctions More Maduro Allies Over Venezuelan Election, Government Repression - More

Canada’s 988 Suicide Helpline Takes More Than 300,000 Calls and Texts in Its First Year - More

Walmart, the World’s Biggest Retailer, Will Curb Diversity Efforts in the US

Walmart has announced a rollback of its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, including ceasing to consider race and gender in supplier contracts and stopping demographic data collection for financing eligibility. The retailer will also phase out racial equity training, review support for Pride events, and no longer participate in LGBTQ advocacy rankings.

This decision comes amid pressure from anti-DEI activists like Robby Starbuck, who threatened boycotts, and broader corporate reevaluation following a Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action. Walmart says it will focus on fostering "belonging" and maintaining respectful workplace environments.

The move reflects a growing trend in corporate America to retreat from DEI policies, raising questions about its impact on talent retention and customer perception. More

The Parent Company of Quebec EV Project Files for Bankruptcy Protection, CEO Resigns - More

RE/Max Report: Housing Prices Expected to Rise 5% Across Canada in 2025 - More

'Dark Genes' Hiding Unseen in Human DNA Have Just Been Revealed

A new study reveals that the human genome may contain tens of thousands of previously undetected "dark" genes, which code for tiny proteins potentially linked to diseases like cancer and immune disorders. These genes, hidden in DNA regions once dismissed as "junk," were overlooked due to their short starting sequences.

Researchers identified over 7,000 such genes, with at least 3,000 capable of creating proteins, suggesting there are many more to uncover. Some of these genes are tied to transposons or aberrant processes found only in cancer cells. This discovery could pave the way for new drug targets and therapies, particularly in cancer immunotherapy. More

Here’s How China Plans to Put Astronauts on the Moon by 2030 - More

Bryson DeChambeau Sinks Ace Over His House

Bryson DeChambeau finally made a hole-in-one on his 16th day of attempting a challenge where he hit golf balls over his house and onto a backyard putting green. The LIV golfer, who started the challenge by hitting one shot on the first day, worked up to 16 shots on the final day, making the hole-in-one on his 134th attempt. DeChambeau, known as the "Content King," celebrated the achievement with disbelief, marking his second hole-in-one, the first of which came during the 2019 Masters. More

Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Asks Judge for Baseball Cards Seized From Former Interpreter in Scandal - More

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Denied Bail a Third Time as He Awaits Sex Trafficking Trial - More

How a PhD Student Discovered a Lost Mayan City From Hundreds of Miles Away

Hiker Missing in BC Wilderness for More Than Five Weeks Is Found Alive

