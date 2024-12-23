Good morning, It’s Monday, December 23rd. In today’s news, we explore the hidden cost of Trudeau’s ballooning bureaucracy, Canada’s alarming expansion of assisted suicide, Trudeau’s desperate cabinet shuffle, 50 Liberal MPs demand new leadership, and much more.

The Hidden Cost of Trudeau’s Expanding Bureaucracy

Under Justin Trudeau’s leadership, Canada’s federal workforce has expanded dramatically, creating a hidden yet massive cost for taxpayers. Since taking office, Trudeau has added roughly 100,000 federal employees. At an average salary of $82,000 per employee, this alone costs $8.2 billion annually. But that’s just the start.

Employers must also pay matching CPP and EI contributions, which add another $539 million annually. Operational costs, including office space, equipment, and benefits, tack on an additional $720 million per year. Then there’s the looming pension burden—each employee is eligible for lifetime benefits averaging $32,800 annually after 20 years of service. With pensions indexed to inflation, this cost balloons to over $61 billion for 15 years of retirement. Add it all together, and the taxpayer price tag exceeds $250 billion over 20 years.

Keep in mind, all of these figures are calculating the cost of Trudeau’s 100,000 new hires. As of 2023, the federal public service has 357,247 employees. Maintaining Canada’s current federal workforce of 357,247 employees will cost taxpayers nearly $1 trillion over the next 20 years. This staggering figure highlights the unsustainable nature of the federal bureaucracy and underscores the urgent need for reform.

Putting Canada’s Bureaucracy in Perspective

When adjusted for population, Canada’s federal bureaucracy is nearly double the size of the United States. If scaled to an equivalent U.S. population of 345 million, Canada’s public service would employ 3.1 million bureaucrats, far exceeding the 1.8 million federal workers in the U.S.

Even more revealing, at an equivalent scale, Canada has 640,000 more federal government employees than the United States, but 630,000 fewer federally employed military personnel. While the US prioritizes defence and national security, Canada has redirected its resources toward an ever-expanding administrative state.

This glaring disparity underscores a troubling misallocation of resources. The Canadian government appears more interested in growing its bureaucratic footprint than addressing national defence, critical infrastructure, or public service delivery.

The Real Cost of Bureaucracy

Such reckless growth isn’t just a budgetary issue; it’s a systemic failure. Despite the ballooning workforce, Canadians endure poor service delivery, government inefficiencies, and wasteful spending. Rather than fostering innovation or solving urgent national challenges, Trudeau’s administration has prioritized growing the bureaucracy to inflate economic metrics artificially.

The cost to taxpayers is staggering, but the opportunity cost may be even greater. Every dollar funnelled into this bloated bureaucracy is a dollar not spent on meaningful solutions to Canada’s pressing issues. A leaner, more efficient public service isn’t just desirable—it’s essential to safeguarding the nation’s economic future.

Reducing the federal workforce isn’t about heartless cuts; it’s about strategic reform. The question isn’t whether Canada’s bureaucracy needs reform—it’s how much longer taxpayers can afford to wait. Source.

MAiD Madness: Canada’s Alarming Expansion of Assisted Suicide

Recent reports reveal that assisted suicide, or Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD), accounted for 4.7% (or 1 in 20) of all deaths in Canada last year, with over 15,000 individuals approved in 2023 alone. If you’re wondering what 2024 will look like, the program is growing at approximately 20% year over year.

Since its legalization in 2016, MAiD has rapidly expanded, moving far beyond its original intent of serving terminally ill, mentally competent adults. Today, even non-terminal patients and those with disabilities qualify, and by 2027, individuals suffering solely from mental illness may also be eligible.

The government is now exploring "advanced requests" for MAiD, allowing individuals with capacity-limiting conditions like dementia to consent to euthanasia in advance. Critics argue this undermines the principle of immediate, informed consent, as individuals could be euthanized despite being unable to confirm—or potentially even oppose—their earlier decision.

Controversial cases, such as a man euthanized for hearing loss and another who considered MAiD due to fear of homelessness, highlight the program's slippery slope. Proponents like Dying with Dignity Canada praise the expansion, citing public support, while organizations like the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition warn of ethical overreach and risks of coercion.

With the Trudeau government continuing to broaden MAiD’s scope, these developments raise profound questions about consent, compassion, and the societal implications of normalizing state-facilitated death.

Trudeau’s Cabinet Shuffle: A Desperate Bid to Save a Failing Government

Justin Trudeau’s latest cabinet shuffle is a feeble attempt to patch up his crumbling government. With Chrystia Freeland and Sean Fraser’s abrupt resignations leaving holes in his cabinet, Trudeau has scrambled to install new faces, including Dominic LeBlanc as Finance Minister and Nathaniel Erskine-Smith as Housing Minister.

But while Trudeau touts renewal, the glaring omission of Alberta from the cabinet is impossible to ignore. One of Canada’s most productive provinces has been entirely sidelined, while Quebec, home to the prime minister himself, enjoys an outsized presence with 11 ministers. This imbalance is particularly troubling as tensions between provinces and the federal government escalate.

At a time when even Liberal insiders, like MP Rob Oliphant, are publicly calling for Trudeau’s resignation, this shuffle looks less like a fresh start and more like a desperate bid for survival. The absence of Alberta voices and the overrepresentation of Quebec reinforce the narrative that Trudeau governs for the few, not the many, at a time when his party can scarcely afford more missteps. Source.

Over 50 Liberal MPs Agree: Justin Trudeau Should Step Down

Over 50 Liberal MPs, roughly a third of the caucus, have reached a consensus that Justin Trudeau should step down as prime minister, citing political turmoil and his growing unpopularity as key issues. Trudeau's government, already weakened by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's resignation and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's vow to vote against him, faces increasing pressure as opposition parties align to bring down the government. Many MPs believe Trudeau's continued leadership would make him the central issue in the next election, overshadowing the party's policies and chances of success. More

The Man Who Killed 5, and Injured 205 in Germany After Plowing Car Into Christmas Market

Authorities are investigating Taleb Jawad Al Abdulmohsen, a 50-year-old Saudi-born psychiatry specialist, who drove a car into a crowded Christmas market in Magdeburg, killing five and injuring around 200. A former refugee recognized in 2016, Taleb had worked in Germany for two decades but was on leave since October 2024. Known for his Islamophobic views, support for Germany's far-right AfD, and anti-Islam activism, he had previously made threats but was not linked to violence before. German officials are probing warnings received about him, while his former clinic and activist groups distance themselves from his actions. More

Hamas Agrees to Release 11 Young Men in First Phase of Hostage Deal With Israel - More

Five Chilean Nationals Charged With a Slew of GTA Break-and-enters - More

Trump Threatens to Retake Control of Panama Canal Unless Deal Reached - More

2 US Navy Pilots Shot Down Over Red Sea in Apparent ‘Friendly Fire’ Incident - More

30 Injured After Houthis Fire Rocket on Tel Aviv as Clashes with Israel Escalate - More

Guatemalan Authorities Rescue 160 Children from Jewish Lev Tahor Cult - More

Liberals’ GST Holiday Treats Small Business Owners as “Political Pawns”

Small business owners are struggling to adapt to the Trudeau government’s GST holiday, citing challenges such as repricing items, retraining staff, and incurring additional bookkeeping expenses. Confusion about which items qualify for the tax exemption has led to consumer frustration and confrontations in stores. The GST holiday’s overlap between two fiscal years adds further tax complexities, and businesses risk audits if calculations are incorrect. Large companies like PepsiCo have opted to continue charging GST due to operational challenges, and many consumers are turning to online shopping for clarity. Critics argue the tax break, costing $2.7 billion, has created unnecessary burdens for businesses instead of providing meaningful support. More

Soaring Demand Forces Edmonton's Food Bank to Tighten Restrictions on Client Visits - More

Albania to Close TikTok for a Year Blaming it for Promoting Violence Among Children - More

Kevin O’Leary: If You Want Freedom, You Need $5 Million in the Bank - More

Groundbreaking 21-Million Cell Study Revises Our Understanding of Aging

Researchers at Rockefeller University have created the largest-ever mammalian aging atlas, analyzing over 21 million cells from various organs in mice at different life stages. Their findings show that aging is marked by specific, synchronized changes in cell populations across organs. These changes are driven by molecular processes that could be targeted to delay or reprogram aging. The study also highlighted age and sex differences in cellular dynamics, revealing why older women may be more prone to autoimmune diseases. The research offers valuable insights for developing treatments and improving understanding of aging, with potential applications in sex-specific disease studies and quantum computing. More

Scientists Just Discovered “Magic” at the Large Hadron Collider - More

27,000 Years Ago, Humans Co-existed With Giant Sloths in South America - More

Remembering Rickey Henderson—Who Was Even Better Than He Said He Was

Rickey Henderson, who passed away over the weekend at 65, was a baseball legend whose records cemented his place in the game's history. He set the following major records:

Most Stolen Bases in MLB History – 1,406 steals. Most Runs Scored in MLB History – 2,295 runs. Most Lead-off Home Runs – 81 home runs to lead off a game. Most Walks in MLB History (at the time) – 2,190 walks. Most Stolen Bases in a Single Season (at the time) – 130 stolen bases in 1982, breaking Lou Brock's record of 118.

Henderson's 25-year career was defined by his ability to dominate the leadoff spot with a combination of speed, power, and on-base skills, including a career on-base percentage over .400. His accolades include an MVP award in 1990 and two World Series titles— the first was in 1989 with the Oakland A’s and the other with the Toronto Bluejays in 1993—cementing his legacy as one of the greatest and most impactful players in baseball history. More

Bernhard Langer Sinks Winning Putt in Playoff to Beat Tiger Woods and Son Charlie in PNC Championship - More

Turkey Tips: How to Cook a Perfect Christmas Turkey

A Wrong Number to a Top-Secret Military Phone Led to the NORAD Santa Tracker With Millions of Fans Worldwide

