You might think your kid’s school is focused on the basics—reading, writing, math—but there’s something else quietly making its way into the curriculum. Enter Queer Theory. It’s not just about tolerance or inclusion; it’s about reshaping how your children think about gender, sexuality, and identity, from the ground up.

Queer Theory challenges the idea of "normal." In fact, it’s built around the notion that the very concept of normalcy is oppressive. According to Logan Lancing’s The Queering of the American Child, this ideology is being woven into the fabric of public education. Instead of simply teaching respect for others, schools are teaching children that gender is fluid, that they can reinvent themselves however they want, and that societal structures are tools of oppression.

What this means for your child is that they’re not just learning facts—they’re being asked to question who they are and whether anything about them or the world around them should be seen as "normal." It’s not just about education anymore; it’s about transformation.

If you’ve noticed changes in how your child’s school talks about gender and identity, this article will pull back the curtain on what’s really happening—and why it should matter to you.

What is Queer Theory?

To understand what’s happening in public schools today, you first need to grasp what Queer Theory is—and what it isn’t. Queer Theory starts from the premise that everything considered “normal” is just a social construct—especially when it comes to gender, sex, and sexuality. According to the ideology, these constructs aren’t harmless; they’re tools of oppression.

Queer theorists, such as David Halperin, openly declare that "Queer is by definition whatever is at odds with the normal, the legitimate, the dominant." In other words, Queer Theory seeks to dismantle the very idea that anything can—or should—be seen as normal. It’s not just about expanding children’s understanding; it’s about rewriting it altogether. This deconstruction of norms aligns with Marxist ideology in its critique of power structures.

Queer Theory shares philosophical roots with Marxism, especially in its rejection of societal hierarchies. Just as Marxism views capitalism as a system that exploits and oppresses the working class, Queer Theory views societal norms around gender and sexuality as mechanisms of control.

This connection to Marxism is fundamental because both ideologies reject the idea that societal structures arise organically or neutrally. They argue instead that those in power use these structures—be it capitalism or heteronormativity—to maintain control.