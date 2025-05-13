Good morning, It’s Tuesday, May 13th. In today’s news, How net-zero became justification for control, Mark Carney introduces new Liberal cabinet, Five Orwellian warnings we keep ignoring, Trump sets 30-day deadline for Big Pharma to lower drug prices, and much more.

The Green Authoritarians: How Net-Zero Became a Justification for Control

"We have an enormous opportunity to bring climate change into the heart of every financial decision."

That single line from Mark Carney isn’t just a policy proposal—it’s a window into his ideology. For Carney and the global technocrats aligned with him, climate change is no longer an environmental issue. It’s a moral imperative that justifies total economic and societal transformation. The message is clear: nothing—not your savings, your job, your home, or your autonomy—will remain untouched by this agenda.

There is no line of control that goes too far for those who believe they are saving the world. Under the banner of net zero, the climate movement has become a sanctified crusade—one that increasingly justifies infringing on private life, personal choice, and even bodily autonomy.

Let’s look at three examples that show just how far this mindset has already crept into daily life.

First, a Mother Jones article recently declared dogs to be “environmental villains.” It cited their diets, their waste, and their disturbance of ecosystems as justifications for tighter leash laws, restricted access to natural areas, and even changes to the dog food industry. The logic? If it emits carbon, it must be controlled—even if it has four legs and wags its tail.

Second, bioethicist S. Matthew Liao has proposed using human engineering to induce meat allergies in the public. Inspired by a rare tick-borne condition, Liao suggests we could rewire our biology to reject red meat, helping the planet by stripping away personal choice. If that sounds dystopian, it’s because it is—yet it’s being floated seriously in academic circles.

Finally, look to Ottawa. The city now enforces a bylaw that fines citizens for letting their cars idle for more than a minute if unoccupied, regardless of whether you’re on public or private property. Your own driveway is no longer entirely yours—idle wrong, and you’re now a polluter subject to penalty.

These are not fringe ideas. They’re signals of a deeper shift. And the promise of a greener world is quickly becoming a justification for red lines the state is all too eager to cross.

Carney’s Cabinet: ‘Fresh Faces’ Mask Old Liberal Power Games

Mark Carney is set to unveil his first cabinet on Tuesday, and despite the lofty rhetoric about “doing the impossible,” early signs point to a recycled Liberal strategy dressed up in corporate jargon. His “small, focused” cabinet—fewer than 30 ministers and up to 10 secretaries of state—is being marketed as bold reform. In reality, it looks more like a desperate rebrand of a government that just swapped one elite insider for another.

Half of the new team will be so-called “fresh faces,” a move Carney hopes will create distance from the Trudeau era. But don’t be fooled—familiar figures like Mélanie Joly and Dominic LeBlanc are still circling top posts, and the same backroom Liberal machinery remains firmly intact. While some widely disliked Trudeau-era ministers like Chrystia Freeland and Steven Guilbeault have been sidelined, the replacements are largely unknown technocrats and party loyalists, not independent thinkers.

The return of secretaries of state—a British-style junior minister role Trudeau scrapped in 2015—shows Carney is leaning into top-down, bureaucratic control rather than true reform. Critics say this new cabinet is less about accountability and more about streamlining power under a polished, CEO-style leader who answers to Bay Street more than Main Street.

Carney’s cabinet rollout is earning praise from Liberal insiders for abandoning Trudeau’s “sunny ways,” but the shift feels more cosmetic than substantive. His lofty promises—from mass housing construction to turning Canada into an energy superpower—may sound bold, but with minimal political experience, the real test isn’t ambition—it’s execution. Source

The Five Orwellian Warnings We Keep Ignoring

George Orwell wasn’t trying to show us what tyranny looks like on the outside—he was showing us what it feels like on the inside.

Too many misread 1984 and Animal Farm as warnings about external brutality. But Orwell’s focus was psychological: the mechanisms that make people believe lies, police themselves, and take pride in their own submission.

Totalitarianism isn’t the same as dictatorship. In a dictatorship, people know they’re being ruled. In totalitarian regimes, rulers and ruled blur together. Citizens enforce their own oppression, trapped in a collective psychosis where falsehood becomes faith.

Here are five of Orwell’s clearest warnings—each one more relevant than ever.

1. Tyranny Begins with the Redefinition of Language

“If thought corrupts language, language can also corrupt thought.” – 1984

Orwell’s “Newspeak” was designed to erase subversive thought. Today, we call it hate speech and misinformation. These labels are used not to protect truth, but to destroy dissent. If you challenge official narratives, you’re not debated—you’re deleted.

2. A Nation Which Hates Its Past Will Surrender Its Future

“Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.” – 1984

Take the widely circulated, yet forensically unverified, claims about thousands of Indigenous children’s bodies at residential schools. No evidence, no charges—but absolute national shame. Combine this with performative land acknowledgements and you get a state-engineered narrative meant to make citizens hate their history—so they’ll accept a new one.

3. The Most Effective Surveillance Is Self-Imposed

“There was... no way of knowing whether you were being watched at any given moment.” – 1984

People say, “I have nothing to hide.” That’s the point. Once obedience becomes your identity, any law—no matter how tyrannical—will be followed. Surveillance doesn’t need to monitor everyone; it just needs to create people who monitor themselves.

4. Emotional Manipulation is the Currency of Control

“Rage... could be switched from one object to another like the flame of a blowlamp.” – 1984

Facing defeat, the Liberals launched a Two Minutes Hate against Donald Trump—warning of war and “threats to democracy.” Carney even compared himself to Churchill after likening Trump’s America to Hitler’s Germany. Then, after reelection, he smiled in the Oval Office and praised Trump. The fear was never real. It was a smokescreen for their failures.

5. Revolutions Serve Resentful Psychopaths, Not the Oppressed

“All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.” – Animal Farm

In Animal Farm, the pigs rise up to free the animals, only to become more oppressive than the humans they ousted. Modern revolutions are often led by bitter, resentful middle-class ideologues—the woke university types. They don’t care about the poor. They use the poor as moral shields, cannon fodder for class warfare against the elites they secretly envy. Once they seize power, nothing improves for the vulnerable—but society itself becomes more unstable, more divided, and more hostile to freedom. The hierarchy stays. Only the slogans change.

Orwell didn’t predict the future. He warned us about the present.

Trump Sets 30-Day Deadline for Big Pharma to Lower Drug Prices

President Trump signed a sweeping executive order giving drugmakers 30 days to voluntarily lower US prescription drug prices—or face a new rule that ties US prices to those in other countries. Led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Health Department will negotiate with companies, focusing on Medicare and Medicaid. If no deals are struck, Kennedy must draft a “most favoured nation” policy, effectively lowering prices by force. Trump blasted drug companies for profiting off Americans and warned of investigations and increased imports if they resist. Critics say the plan lacks immediate relief and may take years to impact costs. To no surprise, the pharmaceutical lobby is strongly opposed. More

Alberta Freezes Carbon Pricing on Industry Indefinitely

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced the province will freeze its industrial carbon tax at $95/tonne, cancelling planned increases, saying higher rates would hurt business competitiveness. Smith blamed rising US tariffs, federal emission caps, and red tape for economic strain and said Alberta will focus on emissions reduction through technology, not “unrealistically high taxes.” The move comes as Saskatchewan also rejects federal carbon pricing and after Prime Minister Mark Carney eliminated the consumer carbon tax upon taking office. Canada’s top energy CEOs have urged Carney to drop the emissions cap and industrial carbon pricing to support economic growth. More

The US and China Have Agreed to a 90-Day Truce in Their Escalating Trade War The US dropped its combined tariff on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%, while China lowered its retaliatory rate from 125% to 10%. Trump warned that tariffs could rise again if no broader agreement is reached. More

Recount Underway in Rural Newfoundland Riding Where Liberal Had 12-vote Lead - More

India’s Modi Says Fighting ‘Only Paused’ in Wake of Conflict with Pakistan - Modi vows India will ‘retaliate on its own terms’ if there is any future ‘terror’ attack on the country. More

British Prime Minister Brings In Tougher Policies to Reduce UK Immigration - More

Rodrigo Duterte Wins Philippines Mayoral Election From a Jail Cell in The Hague - More

Argentina's Supreme Court Finds More Than 80 Boxes of Nazi Materials in its Basement - More

Private Clinics in Canada are Selling Personal Health Data

A new study reveals that private clinics in Canada are selling patient health data to the pharmaceutical industry without patient consent, generating hundreds of millions in revenue. The research, led by Dr. Sheryl Spithoff of Women’s College Hospital and the University of Toronto, found that pharmaceutical companies are paying millions for this data, which is being used to influence drug marketing and development strategies.

The study examined two unnamed health data companies with access to between one and two million patient records. It identified two main models: one where clinics sell data to commercial brokers who then analyze it for pharma clients, and another where clinics are owned by data firms that directly use patient records to create algorithms identifying patients for targeted drug interventions.

Critically, the study found that patients are not being asked for consent—only the physicians' approval is sought. Spithoff says this undermines public trust and creates risks, including increased pharma influence over prescribing practices and potential privacy breaches. More

Study: Ontario Paid Private Staffing Agencies $9 Billion Over Ten Years - More

Trump Family Bitcoin Company Announces Plan to Go Public - More

Physicists Turn Lead into Gold—For a Fraction of a Second

Physicists at CERN have achieved what ancient alchemists only dreamed of: turning lead into gold—though not quite the way they imagined. In high-energy collisions at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), lead ions smashed together at near light speed, knocked out three protons from a lead atom, briefly transforming it into gold.

The experiment detected 86 billion of these golden atoms—but don’t get too excited. All that effort produced just 29 trillionths of a gram, and the atoms existed for barely a microsecond before disintegrating.

While this transmutation won’t be fuelling any gold rushes, it marks a major step in understanding how photons can reshape atomic nuclei—knowledge that could fine-tune future particle accelerator experiments. More

Universe Expected to Decay Much Sooner than Previously Thought - They now calculate that the last stellar remnants will take about 1078 years to perish. That is much shorter than the previously forecasted 101100 years. Mind you that’s still this many years: 10,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000. More

World-First Genetic Index Helps Aussie Farmers Breed Heat Tolerant Cows to Maintain Their Welfare–and Milk Supply - More

Mavericks Defy Odds to Win NBA Draft Lottery, Land Duke Phenom Cooper Flagg

The Dallas Mavericks won the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery, landing the No. 1 pick despite just a 1.8% chance—the fourth-longest odds ever to win. They’re expected to select Duke superstar Cooper Flagg, a 6’9” forward and unanimous National Player of the Year who dominated in his freshman season.

The win comes after a turbulent season for Dallas, including the shocking trade of Luka Dončić. Flagg is seen as a generational talent and will now lead a rebuild alongside Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving. The Spurs, 76ers, and Hornets round out the top four picks. More

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial: Day One Takeaways - Here

Cannes Film Festival Makes it Official: Nudity and “Voluminous Outfits” Are Banned on Red Carpet - More

Maple Leafs’ Max Domi Fined the Maximum $5K for Boarding Panthers’ Barkov in Game 4 - More

Mexico Sues Google for Renaming Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America

Sotheby’s Auction of Sacred Gemstones Found Next to Buddha’s Ashes is Halted as India Intervenes

On This Day 1989, approximately 2,000 students began a hunger strike in Tiananmen Square, China to force a dialogue with the government ahead of a visit by Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. The hunger strike galvanized massive public support as up to a million people (students, workers, intellectuals) flooded into the square and surrounding areas to show solidarity. Embarrassed and alarmed by the growing movement and media attention, CCP leaders saw the hunger strike as a challenge to their authority. By early June, the Chinese government sent in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) with tanks and live ammunition. As a result, thousands of unarmed protesters were killed in what has become known as the Tiananmen Square Massacre