Good morning, It’s Thursday, December 12th. In today’s news, Trudeau gives $700 million tax dollars to a transnational corporation with no accountability, UK bans puberty blockers for minors indefinitely, Javier Milei achieves Argentina’s first budget surplus in over a century, Liberals express concern about Freeland blowing past $40 billion deficit, and much more.

The Great Canadian Giveaway: $700M Gifted to Foreign Corporations with No Accountability

The Canadian government handed over $700 million of taxpayer funds to Powerco, a subsidiary of the behemoth Volkswagen Group, under the pretext of combating climate change. This allocation from the Net Zero Accelerator fund is supposedly aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Yet, when MP Dan Mazier pressed for specifics on the emission reductions this "investment" would yield, the Trudeau administration's response was awkward silence.

This incident raises a critical question: Why is Powerco, part of a corporation that boasted over $450 billion in revenue last year, being showered with $700 million from Canadian taxpayers with no accountability, while the nation faces pressing domestic crises? As food banks see unprecedented queues, our healthcare system crumbles, we’re facing NATO expulsion due to insufficient defence spending, and law enforcement struggles to handle the crime surge linked to our open borders, calling this financial decision unethical would be charitable.

This is much larger than environmental policy; it's fundamentally about accountability and the ethical management of public finances. Echoing Ayn Rand's critique of government overreach, this scenario suggests a system where the working folk are penalized while those with political clout dine on taxpayer funds. Canadians are essentially footing the bill for a "green" initiative that, so far, appears as effective as a screen door on a submarine, leaving many to wonder if this is truly about saving the planet or just enriching multinational corporations at the expense of Canadian citizens.

UK Bans Puberty Blockers for Minors Indefinitely

The British government took a bold and necessary step by indefinitely banning puberty blockers for children with gender dysphoria. This move effectively dismantles a controversial method of medical gender transition for youths, contrasting sharply with the progressive but irresponsible policies of medical bodies like the European and World Professional Associations for Transgender Health, the American Medical Association, and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The British action comes after a judicial review in the summer upheld an emergency ban, recognizing the potential harm of these treatments. Initially enacted by the Conservative government, it was courageously upheld by the Labour government, showcasing a rare bipartisan consensus on protecting children from unproven medical interventions. In stark contrast, Canada remains embarrassingly behind, still allowing these risky procedures on its youth.

This ban in the UK prevents the prescription of medications that pause puberty, giving young individuals time to make informed decisions about their identity. This will not affect those currently on puberty blockers for gender dysphoria, nor does it hinder clinical studies or treatments for precocious puberty. The decision was made in consultation with all parts of the UK, underlining a national commitment to child welfare.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting's comments underscore a responsible approach, emphasizing the need for caution with vulnerable young people. This contrasts with Canada's apparent disregard for the irreversible effects on children's health, as noted by the NHS review which pointed out substantial risks with very narrow benefits and a lack of solid evidence.

The British Medical Association has committed to an evidence-led evaluation, showing a dedication to science over ideology. Canada's failure to follow suit not only puts its children at risk but also highlights a significant lapse in its responsibility towards public health and ethical medical practice.

Milei Achieves Argentina’s First Budget Surplus in Over a Century: Poilievre Must Follow His Lead

Argentinian President Javier Milei has just achieved what many thought impossible: balancing the national budget for the first time in over a century. This fiscal turnaround, noted by the International Monetary Fund, showcases Argentina's dramatic shift from a deficit-ridden economy to one of fiscal discipline. Milei's rhetoric was clear and direct: "The deficit was the root of all our evils—without it, there's no debt, no emission, no inflation." His strategy involved firing tens of thousands of unproductive bureaucrats, removing unnecessary red tape, and shutting down useless government agencies, effectively ending the cycle of debt and inflation that has plagued the nation.

Milei's success story is not just a local triumph but a global example, influencing figures like Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who are preparing to lead the Department of Government Efficiency ("DOGE") under President-elect Trump in the U.S. Their mission is to audit and streamline government spending, taking cues from Milei's bold fiscal strategies. Although DOGE lacks formal authority, its recommendations could steer U.S. policy towards greater efficiency and less waste.

This approach needs to become the blueprint for Canada under Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. With Canada facing its own challenges of rising debt and inflation, Poilievre could learn from Milei's playbook. Justin Trudeau has added more federal debt than all other Prime Minister’s combined, which is the primary source of the financial woes that are leaving Canadians feeling hopeless. As Friedrich Hayek warned, unchecked government planning and spending inevitably leads to economic serfdom; Milei's Argentina has shown a path away from this, one that Canada could well emulate for its economic liberation.

By adopting a similar no-nonsense approach to government spending, Poilievre could push Canada towards a balanced budget, reducing the national debt burden and potentially curbing inflation. Milei's success suggests that political bravery in economic policy can lead to substantial benefits. Source.

Trudeau Says Harris' Presidential Defeat is an Attack on Women’s Progress

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed concerns about the state of women's rights, citing the recent defeat of Kamala Harris in the US presidential election as a significant setback. Speaking at an event by the Equal Voice Foundation, Trudeau criticized the "regressive forces" he believes are undermining women's progress. He highlighted that contrary to expectations of steady progress, the US has again failed to elect a female president. Trudeau described himself as a "proud feminist" committed to supporting women's rights.

The remarks come hours after Trump taunted Trudeau on social media, referring to the prime minister as the “Governor ... of the Great State of Canada.” More

Tiny Thought: In response, Musk called him an “insufferable tool.” Let’s also not forget that Trudeau sacrificed ‘women’ on the altar of Trans ideology long ago.

Committee Endorsement of 'Anti-Palestinian Racism' Report Splits Liberal Caucus

Tensions were high within the Liberal caucus after a committee, led by Liberal MP Lena Metlege Diab, released a report acknowledging "anti-Palestinian racism." Attorney General Arif Virani acknowledged concerns about this concept but emphasized the necessity to address the increased hatred following the October 7, 2023, attacks in Israel. He stressed the importance of tackling both antisemitism and the backlash against Arab and Palestinian communities. However, Liberal MP Anthony Housefather questioned the need for special protections for Palestinians, arguing it might lead to similar demands for other nationalities.

The report, titled "Islamophobia on the Rise," advocates for "special advisors" on anti-Palestinian racism in educational institutions but does not push for its inclusion in Canada's anti-racism strategy. Critics, including Richard Marceau from the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, argue that the term will be misused to censor pro-Israel speech and mislabel political disagreements as racism. More

'Not an Unlimited Pot': Liberals Express Concern About Freeland Blowing Past $40 Billion Deficit

Liberal MPs are sounding the alarm as Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland appears poised to blow past her own $40 billion deficit cap. MP Wayne Long criticized the lack of fiscal restraint, calling out the government's spending as if it has "an unlimited pot." Freeland's refusal to commit to her earlier promises paints a picture of incompetence and financial mismanagement. Despite touting Canada's economic position, the Liberals are adding to the national debt with ill-considered giveaways like GST holidays and $250 cheques, showcasing a government dancing alone without the support or confidence of opposition parties or even its own caucus. More

Tiny Thought: According to MP Rick Perkin’s, this year’s deficit may be as high as $60 billion.

This Microbe Eats Radiation For Breakfast

Deinococcus radiodurans, known as 'Conan the Bacterium', thrive under extreme conditions including intense radiation exposure, which would be lethal to most organisms. Its secret lies in a potent mix of antioxidants, notably a manganese-phosphate-peptide (MDP) complex, which effectively neutralizes harmful oxygen radicals produced by radiation damage. Research from Northwestern University and Uniformed Services University revealed that this trio significantly boosts the antioxidant power, enabling the bacterium to repair itself after radiation doses that are thousands of times higher than what humans can endure. This understanding could revolutionize applications in medicine, food preservation, and even space travel where materials need protection from radiation. More

Former Blue Jays Win Multi-million-dollar Tax Battle Against Canadian Government

Former Toronto Blue Jays stars Josh Donaldson and Russell Martin won a significant legal battle against the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). A Tax Court judge ruled that the CRA's calculation of their taxable income while playing in Canada was incorrect. The decision reduced Martin's taxable income by about $4 million for 2015-2017 and Donaldson's by around $2.6 million for 2016-2017. This ruling is huge for Canadian sports teams who are already struggling to hire international athletes. More

