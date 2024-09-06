Good morning, It’s Friday, September 6th. In today’s news, Canada begins rejecting a record number of immigrants, Singh says early election ‘more likely’ but stays silent on continued government support, Trump says Musk would head a Government Efficiency Commission if he's re-elected, Hunter Biden enters shock guilty plea in $1.4 million tax evasion case, and much more.

Trudeau Under Fire: Canada Rejects Record Number of Immigrants Amid Election Pressure and US Tensions

The Canadian government has ramped up its rejection of immigrants and temporary residents as Trudeau’s Liberal government faces mounting pressure to control immigration. In 2024, Canada has turned away over 3,700 people per month on average, with some months seeing more visitor visa applications denied than approved, according to a report from Reuters.

The surge in rejections is happening as Trudeau’s party trails in the polls. Many voters are blaming liberal immigration policies for exacerbating issues like housing shortages and rising prices, particularly in urban centers. Critics argue that these policies have flooded the housing market, driving up demand and inflating prices.

Additionally, strained relations with the US over immigration have added to the pressure on Trudeau. US lawmakers have called on Canada to better manage its northern border, fearing illegal migration and the flow of migrant workers crossing into the US.

Despite his past boasts about Canada's openness to immigrants and criticism of US border policies—such as condemning the US family separation policy in 2018—Trudeau has recently adjusted his stance. Under mounting domestic and international pressure, Trudeau announced last week that his government is "looking at the various [migration] streams" to maintain a balanced approach to immigration, ensuring both support for new arrivals and responsible integration into Canadian society.

The crackdown, however, was already underway. Canada rejected 5,853 foreign travellers in July 2024, the highest monthly number since 2019, according to Reuters. This includes both tourists and workers, reflecting a significant shift in border control practices. So far in 2024, border officials have turned away an average of 3,727 travellers per month, marking a 20% increase from 2023.

Canadian Immigration Minister Marc Miller acknowledged the issue, stating that Canadians "want a system that is not out of control," signalling a shift toward stricter immigration measures as the election looms. More

Singh Says Early Election ‘More Likely,’ but Stays Silent on Continued Government Support

A day after ending the NDP's agreement with the Liberals, Jagmeet Singh indicated that an early election is now “more likely” but did not clarify whether he still supports the government. During a press conference, Singh criticized the Liberals for failing to address “corporate greed,” citing the government’s handling of a railway labour dispute. He accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of consistently siding with elites and allowing Canadians to suffer rising costs.

When pressed on his confidence in the government, Singh refrained from giving a clear answer, stating only that the deal was off and that the NDP would assess each vote individually.

The NDP-Liberal agreement, in place since March 2022, resulted in the passage of several policies such as national dental care, pharma care, anti-scab laws, and housing investments. With most of the agreement’s goals accomplished, Singh argued that differences over how to address affordability made the alliance untenable. He positioned himself as the best alternative to the Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, whose platform emphasizes cutting taxes and spending.

Poilievre had previously urged Singh to break the deal, which Singh denied influenced his decision. Poilievre later called the NDP's move a political "stunt," while Prime Minister Trudeau expressed hope that the NDP would continue working to deliver for Canadians. The next session of Parliament begins on Sept. 16, with the possibility of a confidence vote looming. More

Our Thoughts

The NDP had no major policies lined up for the next year, so staying in the alliance was only hurting Singh’s standing. He's already down 5% in the latest polls, which represents a quarter of his support base. Singh likely saw the writing on the wall and decided to cut ties with the Liberals to try and rebuild his brand, as both he and Trudeau are at rock bottom in the polls. That said, I don’t think we’ll see an election anytime soon because Singh isn't in any shape to win. His best move was to distance himself from Trudeau, let the Liberals take the fall, and use the next year to salvage what’s left of his political career.

Trump Says Musk Would Head a Government Efficiency Commission if He's Re-elected

In a recent speech, former President Trump endorsed a proposal from Elon Musk to create a Government Efficiency Commission, designed to audit US agencies and cut unnecessary spending. Musk first floated the idea during an interview with Trump, emphasizing the need to ensure taxpayer money is spent wisely. Trump pledged to establish the commission if re-elected, aiming to streamline government operations and eliminate waste.

Musk expressed enthusiasm for the project, offering his assistance without seeking compensation or recognition. This alignment highlights how influential business leaders like Musk can directly impact campaign platforms.

Trump also promised to make the US a global hub for cryptocurrency and proposed using tariff revenues to create a sovereign wealth fund to help pay down the national debt. Though specifics about the commission’s structure remain unclear, Trump’s team affirmed his commitment to working with Musk to bring the idea to life.

The speech reflects Trump’s broader economic vision, including corporate tax cuts and deregulation, while Musk’s involvement underscores his growing influence in shaping political discourse on efficiency and innovation.

Tiny Thought: Love them or hate them, Trump and Elon are onto something with this. If it works out, maybe we could get our own efficiency commission—while I may be unqualified, it's the first government position I’d actually consider.

Hunter Biden Enters Shock Guilty Plea in $1.4M Tax Evasion Case, Faces Up to 17 Years in Prison

Hunter Biden was convicted on federal charges for the second time in three months, this time for evading $1.4 million in taxes. He pleaded guilty to all charges on September 5th, the day jury selection was set to begin. Biden, who had previously been convicted on gun charges in June, entered the plea to avoid a trial focused on his personal controversies, including spending on strippers and luxury items. Despite his guilty plea, which does not include a plea deal with prosecutors, he faces significant prison time, with a maximum of 17 years for the tax charges and up to 25 years for the gun charges. Biden's decision to plead guilty was partly to shield his family from further embarrassment and avoid a potentially lengthy and humiliating trial. He will be sentenced in December, after the presidential election. More

Tiny Thought: I think he pled guilty to get sentenced while daddy is still in office. This way, “The big guy” can pardon him before leaving office.

Liberal Government Official Found Guilty of Transferring Public Funds to His Private Company

Marc Primeau, a former employee of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), was convicted last week of breach of trust for misappropriating nearly $250,000 in taxpayer funds. Between 2016 and 2018, Primeau used his position to direct over $230,000 in government purchases to his personal company, Access Security Logistix. He received a 24-month conditional sentence and was ordered to pay $90,000 in restitution. The case highlights ongoing concerns about government corruption, with Conservative MP Michael Barrett criticizing the Liberal government’s ethics record. More

German Police Kill Suspected Islamist Gunman in Shootout Near Israeli Consulate

In Munich, German police fatally shot an 18-year-old Austrian suspected Islamist gunman on Thursday. Police said the man fired shots from an old carbine rifle with a bayonet in Munich's Maxvorstadt district, near both the consulate and a Nazi history museum, before being killed in a shootout with five officers. Known to Austrian authorities for extremist ties, the suspect's motives are under investigation, particularly given the coincidence with the anniversary of the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre. The Israeli consulate was closed for the commemoration, and no staff were harmed. More

Trudeau’s Campaign Director Quits, Doesn’t Believe Fourth Term Win Possible

The Liberals' national campaign director, Jeremy Broadhurst, has resigned, reportedly due to doubts about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ability to win a fourth term. Broadhurst privately informed Trudeau last month that he lacked confidence in the upcoming election and suggested Trudeau find a new campaign director. While Broadhurst's departure was initially kept under wraps, an official announcement is expected soon. More

Feds Raid Homes of NYC Mayor's Top Aides, Including the City's Police Commissioner

Federal agents have raided the homes of key aides and confidants of New York Mayor Eric Adams, including NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban, Deputy Mayor Philip Banks III, Schools Chancellor David Banks, and First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright. The raids are part of a major corruption investigation. Although investigators have not named Adams or his staff as targets, the raids mark a rare move against high-ranking officials. This probe is separate from a previous federal investigation into alleged illegal Turkish financing of Adams’ 2021 campaign. More

Former Brexit Negotiator Named as France's New Prime Minister

President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Michel Barnier, the EU's former Brexit negotiator, as France's new prime minister. This decision follows over 50 days of caretaker government after Gabriel Attal's resignation. Barnier, known for his extensive political career, will work to form a stable, unifying government amidst a divided parliament. His appointment faces criticism from far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, who argues it disregards the election results, while Marine Le Pen's National Rally party will not participate in his government but acknowledges the need for budgetary compromises. More

OpenAI Hits More Than 1 Million Paid Business Users

OpenAI has surpassed 1 million paying users for its business products, including ChatGPT Enterprise, Team, and Edu, a significant increase from 600,000 in April. This growth highlights CEO Sam Altman's success in promoting enterprise adoption. Additionally, OpenAI is considering higher subscription prices for future models like "Strawberry" and "Orion," with potential rates up to $2,000 per month, compared to the current $20 for ChatGPT Plus. The company is also reportedly in talks with Apple and Nvidia for investment, currently valuing OpenAI above $100 billion. More

Unrealized Capital Gains: Kamala’s Twist On a Crazy Tax

Vice President Kamala Harris has endorsed a proposed billionaire minimum tax as part of her economic agenda, advocating for a 25% tax on unrealized gains for individuals with over $100 million in assets. Despite this proposal and similar calls from President Biden over the years, experts and critics argue that it faces significant political and practical hurdles. The tax would require reporting of annual unrealized gains and liabilities but has struggled to gain traction due to a lack of support and concerns over its feasibility. Critics, including billionaire Mark Cuban, warn that it could harm the stock market and face legal challenges. More

Toronto Condo Sales Plunge 15 Percent in August as Prices Decline

In August, Toronto condo sales plunged by 14.8% year-over-year, with prices dropping 6% to an average of $681,835, despite a recent Bank of Canada rate cut. The decline contrasts with a slight price decrease in July and highlights broader market challenges. Overall home sales fell by 5.3%, with the average price at $1,074,425. Townhouse sales also dropped significantly. While the rate cut is expected to boost first-time homebuyer activity, current high inventory levels and longer listing times suggest a slow recovery. Experts urge increased home construction to address ongoing demand and affordability issues. More

WHO Review Says No Correlation Between Cell Phone Use and Brain Cancer

A World Health Organization review has found no connection between cellphone use and brain cancer. The review, conducted by 11 experts analyzing 5,000 studies from 1994 to 2022, concluded that cellphone radiation levels are too low to damage DNA and increase cancer risk. This aligns with statements from the US National Cancer Institute and the FDA, which emphasize that current evidence does not support a link between cell phones and cancer. The review’s findings address concerns that arose after a French regulator's warning about the iPhone 12's radiation levels, which was later disputed by Apple. The review supports the view that modern cell phones emit radiation at levels considered safe by current scientific standards. More

'Forever Chemicals' Influence the Development and Function of the Brain

A study from the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research (UFZ) has found that per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), known as "forever chemicals," adversely affect brain development. Using zebrafish, which share many genes with humans, researchers identified disrupted gene activity, particularly in the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (ppar) gene group, after PFAS exposure. This disruption led to changes in swimming behaviour and hyperactivity in the fish. The study suggests that PFAS might have similar neurotoxic effects in humans and highlights the need for reliable test systems to assess chemical risks. More

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes 1st Man to Score 900 Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has made history by becoming the first men's player to score 900 goals in official matches. He reached this milestone with a volley in Portugal's UEFA Nations League match against Croatia on Thursday, securing a 2-1 victory. Ronaldo, who has 131 international goals and 769 club goals, expressed his pride in achieving this landmark and remains focused on reaching 1,000 goals. He emphasized that all his goals are documented on video, distinguishing his achievements from past legends. More

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Interrupt TIFF Opening Night Screening

At the Toronto Film Festival's opening night screening, pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the event by chanting and displaying signs against the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). The demonstrators, who were critical of RBC’s financial ties to Israel, were met with vocal resistance from the audience. Attendees responded by booing and shouting "Go home!" and "Go away!" as the protesters were escorted out of the Princess of Wales Theatre. More

Senators Announce Partnership With Golfer Brooke Henderson

Canadian LPGA star Brooke Henderson has signed a multiyear sponsorship deal with her favourite NHL team, the Ottawa Senators. As part of the partnership, Henderson will wear Senators colours in at least one round per tournament, and her golf towel and water bottle will feature the team’s logo. Henderson, a lifelong Senators fan and former youth hockey player, expressed excitement about the collaboration, linking it to her Canadian roots and past hockey experiences. Senators owner Michael Andlauer welcomed the partnership, highlighting Henderson’s alignment with the team's values.

Drug Gang Busted After Smuggling Cocaine Worth Millions in Pallets of Raw Chicken - Police said they seized 880 pounds of cocaine as well as $2.11 million in cash after investigators smashed the supply chain. The drug smuggling gang have been jailed for a total of more than 80 years.

Pilots Live Through Miracle Landing After Their Aircraft Crashes Into Busy Road Without Hitting Cars - Two men escaped without serious injury after their motor glider crashed into a road in Gloucestershire, in South West England. The plane appeared to have skidded through a hedge during rush hour late Tuesday afternoon, and ended up on the A 419, blocking both lanes.