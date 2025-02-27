Good morning, It’s Thursday, February 27th. In today’s news, we uncover the globalist web behind Mark Carney’s rise, Trump moves the 25% tariff deadline to April 2nd, Toronto’s Pride festival faces major financial setbacks as key corporate sponsors withdraw funding, Trump and Putin eye Arctic trade deals while Canada watches from the sideline, and much more.

From Beijing to Davos: The Globalist Web Behind Mark Carney’s Rise

For nearly a decade, Justin Trudeau served as the perfect mouthpiece for the global elite—pushing carbon taxes, mass immigration, and the gradual dismantling of Canadian industry. Now, as Trudeau prepares to step aside, his handlers are pivoting to a new figurehead: Mark Carney. The same power brokers who shaped Trudeau’s policies—Gerald Butts, Dominic Barton, Mark Wiseman, and their World Economic Forum (WEF) allies—are lining up behind Carney, ensuring that Canada remains locked into their technocratic vision.

Carney’s record speaks for itself. A former Goldman Sachs banker turned central banker, he leveraged his position as Governor of the Bank of England to deepen financial ties with Beijing. Through the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)—a CCP-controlled initiative—Carney worked alongside AIIB president Jin Liqun, a former Red Guard (loyal Chinese communist), to fund “green” infrastructure projects. These partnerships mirror Carney’s Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ)—an initiative that pressures financial institutions to cut off funding to industries deemed “unsustainable,” effectively forcing compliance with climate goals.

One of those goals? A war on consumer choice. Carney has been instrumental in crafting financial frameworks that aim to eliminate gas-powered cars, restrict clothing purchases to three items per year, and phase out red meat and dairy consumption. These policies, enforced through “climate risk” assessments in financial markets, are designed to impose top-down control over everyday life.

And just like Trudeau, Carney’s allies are pushing mass migration to reshape Canada’s demographics. The Century Initiative, co-founded by Carney’s backer Mark Wiseman and McKinsey’s Dominic Barton, aims to swell Canada’s population to 100 million by 2100—disregarding housing affordability and infrastructure capacity in favour of corporate labor supply.

The message is clear: Trudeau was just a warm-up. Now, the real agenda moves forward under Carney. Source.

Trump Moves 25% Tariff Deadline to April 2nd

US President Donald Trump has further delayed the imposition of 25% tariffs on all Canadian imports, now setting the new deadline for April 2nd. This marks an extension after granting Canada a one-month reprieve in February, which was set to expire on Tuesday. Trump announced the delay during a cabinet meeting in Washington on Wednesday. His remarks on the matter were notable for a shift in tone, as he referred to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by his official title rather than the dismissive term "governor of Canada," which he had used previously during the tariff dispute.

Despite the shift in language, Trump continued to express frustration over Canada’s trade practices, specifically questioning why the US should be subsidizing Canada with a trade imbalance of $200 billion annually. Trump also criticized Canada for manufacturing cars and sending them to the US, a practice he claimed was unfair. In his view, tariffs would make it impossible for Canada to continue exporting cars, lumber, or other goods to the US. He again made his controversial suggestion that Canada should become the 51st state, emphasizing that the US should not be supporting Canada at the expense of its own economy.

Trump's administration had originally planned to implement tariffs by March 4, including 25% levies on all Canadian imports and 10% on energy, with the implementation of the energy tariffs pending ongoing negotiations. He reiterated his stance that the US was not seeking to lose money in its trade with Canada, framing the tariffs as a way to prevent the US from continuing to lose $200 billion per year. Although Trump expressed his affection for Canada and its people, he argued that the current trade dynamics were unsustainable and unfair to the US.

Corporate Pullback from Pride 2025: A Victory for Sanity Over Performative Activism

Toronto’s Pride 2025 festival is facing major financial setbacks after three major corporate sponsors withdrew their funding, a sign that the tide is turning against the unchecked dominance of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. These companies, which operate in both Canada and the U.S., have shifted their mandates, aligning with the growing pushback against DEI programs—an effort supercharged by Donald Trump’s executive order banning such initiatives in the U.S. government.

Pride Toronto has long positioned itself as a beacon of liberation, yet it receives over half of its $5.5 million annual budget from corporate sponsors and government funding—hardly the mark of an “oppressed” movement. The fact that event organizers are scrambling to rework their budget proves just how deeply entrenched they’ve become in elite institutional backing. It’s time to stop pretending that an event bankrolled by global corporations and politicians represents a marginalized struggle.

This shift should be seen as a step toward cultural balance. There is a middle ground between discrimination and the performative excess of modern pride parades: normalcy. The idea that sexual orientation or gender identity needs to be endlessly paraded with corporate sponsorships and government subsidies has worn thin. This isn’t about erasing rights—it’s about ending the absurd expectation that private businesses must prop up activism. Source.

Trump, Putin Eye Arctic Trade Deals While Canada Watches from the Sideline

Canada, despite being a major Arctic nation, seems to be sidelined while the US and Russia discuss potential economic cooperation in the region. Trump’s pursuit of a deal with Moscow, particularly on trade routes and resource exploration, could reshape Arctic geopolitics, yet Canada appears absent from the conversation. Meanwhile, European and NATO allies are alarmed at the shift, fearing it could weaken efforts to isolate Russia.

Canada has long positioned itself as a key Arctic player, but with Trump and Putin potentially brokering deals, our role seems reduced to that of a bystander. If these talks lead to real cooperation, it could impact Canada’s control over northern trade routes and resource development. While Ottawa continues to align with NATO’s hardline stance on Russia, Washington seems more interested in cutting its own deals—leaving Canada on the outside looking in. More

Politically Charged Arrest of Romanian Presidential Candidate Following Annulled Election Results

Calin Georgescu, an independent right-wing populist who won the first round of Romania’s 2024 presidential election before it was annulled, was detained on February 26 by prosecutors. They launched a criminal investigation into his campaign, accusing him of incitement against the constitutional order, spreading false information, and supporting extremist ideologies.

Georgescu has faced allegations of Russian interference after campaigning against NATO and the EUs. The Romanian Constitutional Court annulled the election results in December 2024, citing electoral violations. However, they lacked clear evidence, and as a result, protests in support of Georgescu have continued. A new election is scheduled for May 4, but it’s unclear whether Georgescu will be allowed to run. More

Tiny Thought: Georgescu has positioned himself as an outsider, challenging the established political order, particularly by opposing NATO and the EU. Given his stance and the lack of solid, publicly available evidence supporting the allegations, this appears to be little more than politically charged accusations aimed at discrediting a populist challenger rather than ’saving democracy.’

Big Day for Drug Busts:

Nearly $3M in Cocaine, Meth Seized From Trucks at Alberta Border Crossing - More

Massive Sting Nets 25 Arrests and 1.7 Million Fentanyl Pills in Arizona - More

2 University of Regina Athletes Among 5 Arrested in Fentanyl Bust - More

Israel Launches Major Air Assault on Damascus, Demanding Demilitarization of Southern Syria - More

Seismic Shift at UN: US, Russia, North Korea and More Vote Against Resolution on Ukraine - 17 countries voted against a nonbinding resolution condemning Russia as the aggressor in the Ukraine war. More

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Said a Proposed 402-Acre City Advertised as the “Epicenter of Islam in America” to be Built in Rural Texas Won’t be Allowed - Critics worried that the project would attract a large Muslim population that would adhere to sharia and reject assimilating. More

85 Canadian Jews Who Served in Israeli Military Listed on Publication's Website - The database is not antisemitic, its creator said in a statement, 'as the individuals were included based on their service in the Israeli military, not their religious identity.' More

Fraser Institute: Ottawa Could Save $10.7 Billion by Cutting ‘Ineffective’ Programs

A Fraser Institute study suggests the federal government could save up to $10.7 billion this fiscal year by cutting eight ineffective spending programs. The report highlights wasteful government spending on initiatives like the Canada Infrastructure Bank ($3.5B), Strategic Innovation Fund ($2.4B), and federal support for journalism ($1.7B).

The study criticizes these programs for poor results, lack of accountability, and questionable government involvement. For example, the Canada Infrastructure Bank has only completed two projects despite billions in funding. Meanwhile, the 2 Billion Trees program has planted just 2.3% of its target while burning through nearly half a billion dollars.

With Canada’s finances worsening due to runaway government spending, the study argues these cuts are necessary to rein in waste and restore fiscal responsibility. More

Uber With Guns': New App Allows Americans to Hire Armed Security and a Motorcade - More

Canadian Taxpayers Federation Sues the CBC for Withholding Advertising Expenditure Numbers - More

Scientists Create Shape-Shifting Robots That Flow Like Liquid and Harden Like Steel

Researchers have developed a robotic material inspired by living organisms, capable of shifting between rigid and fluid states. These disk-shaped robots use magnets, motors, and light to reconfigure themselves, enabling self-healing and adaptable behavior. Drawing from how embryos form, the robots can reshape, hold heavy loads, and even self-repair by modulating forces within the group.

By mimicking biological processes, this smart material could revolutionize how we build structures, interact with objects, and even lead to futuristic applications where materials change shape on demand. More

Study: 4 in 10 Heart and Stroke Deaths in Canada Linked to Ultra-Processed Foods - More

Silver Lining: Blue Jays Could Control the Midseason Trade Market

If Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette remain without contract extensions, the Toronto Blue Jays could become the biggest power brokers at the 2025 trade deadline. Both stars are set to hit free agency after this season, and if the Jays fall out of contention, they may have no choice but to shop their franchise cornerstones.

With Guerrero’s elite bat and Bichette’s offensive upside, Toronto could command massive returns from contenders looking for a game-changing boost. Their trade value would reshape the market, making the Jays the most influential sellers—or boldest buyers—of the season. More

Matthew Stafford Trade Rumors: Raiders' Tom Brady Trying to Recruit Rams QB to Las Vegas - More

MLS Fines Messi for Grabbing Neck of NYCFC Assistant Coach - More

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,’ ‘Gossip Girl’ Actress Michelle Trachtenberg Dies at 39 - More

