It's Tuesday, December 3rd. In today's news, Governments admit their role in the global collapse, Ontario paid doctors for every COVID vaccine administered, Liberal corruption continues as $313 million handed out in non-competitive contracts, De-dollarization effort in the spotlight after Trump's tariff threat on BRICS, and much more.

Crimes They Can No Longer Hide: Governments Admit Their Role in Global Collapse

Governments worldwide are finally admitting that they engineered the downfall of our societies. A recent U.S. report confirms what so-called "conspiracy theorists" have said all along: COVID likely came from a lab incident involving dangerous, taxpayer-funded research. The vaccines were recklessly rushed, skipping proper safety trials, and led to significant harm. Schools were unscientifically closed, causing unprecedented learning loss and psychological damage to children. This confession by the U.S. comes just weeks after the Canadian government released a report detailing how our top-security biolabs sent deadly pathogens to China’s military to be used in the dangerous gain-of-function research which eventually led to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, across the ocean, British leader Keir Starmer admitted that Western nations had been running an "open borders" experiment. Mass migration wasn’t some unavoidable crisis; it was a deliberate decision by world leaders.

This isn’t about governments failing to respond to unforeseen problems. It’s about deliberate actions—one crime against humanity after another. In the past five years, they’ve funded and engaged in risky bioweapons research involving deadly pathogens with a hostile communist nation. They enacted global tyranny under the guise of public health, only for all-cause mortality to skyrocket after coercing the public into taking experimental pharmaceutical products. They pushed millions into poverty, crushed small businesses, expanded bureaucracy, and facilitated the largest upward wealth transfer in human history. Worst of all, they launched mass psyops to scapegoat and gaslight anyone who dared to dissent—tearing apart friends, families, and communities in the process.

Framing these actions as mere incompetence or “well-intentioned mistakes” is an insult to the truth. Governments and transnational corporations amassed unimaginable wealth and power during a mass-casualty event they caused. Anything less than international trials for these psychopaths is a mockery of justice. We cannot let those who lied, thieved, and tyrannized their way into societal destruction bury their immense guilt in sanitized reports, only to continue ruling over us while collecting taxpayer-funded salaries. It’s time we see real accountability. No more empty reports. No more political doublespeak. It’s time we learn what justice looks like.

Ontario Paid Doctors for Every COVID Vaccine Administered

In a stunning example of how pandemic policies can spiral into financial chaos, Kingston-based Dr. Elaine Ma has been ordered to repay over $600,000 in claims made to Ontario’s OHIP system for COVID-19 vaccinations. In December 2021, Dr. Ma set up mass vaccination clinics at St. Lawrence College and Queen’s University Richardson Stadium, vaccinating thousands of people daily. To administer the vaccines, she enlisted undergraduate medical student volunteers, a decision that ultimately invalidated her claims under OHIP’s strict rules.

Here’s how it worked: Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine program paid doctors $13 per shot through its fee-for-service model. An additional $5.60 could be claimed if the visit was solely for vaccination. Dr. Ma, eager to meet public demand, organized large-scale operations outside her licensed practice. However, OHIP’s rules stipulated two crucial conditions: vaccine administrators had to be the doctor’s employees, and the vaccinations had to occur at the doctor’s registered office. Neither was true in Dr. Ma’s case.

Although OHIP initially approved her claims, an audit flagged the violations, leading to a demand for repayment of the entire amount. Dr. Ma’s appeal argued the unprecedented circumstances of the pandemic justified her approach, but the Review Board disagreed. It ruled that the claims did not meet OHIP’s requirements, particularly because her volunteers were not employees.

The case of Dr. Elaine Ma underscores the unintended consequences of pandemic-era policies, particularly the financial incentives embedded within Ontario’s fee-for-service vaccine program. While the program was designed to accelerate vaccination efforts, it created an environment ripe for financial complications. This raised critical questions about the balance between incentivizing rapid vaccination and ensuring proper patient care and informed consent. Dr. Ma’s large-scale vaccination clinics, although aimed at meeting public demand, ultimately highlighted how the financial model may have encouraged volume over adherence to strict regulatory guidelines, fueling concerns about whether financial incentives sometimes overshadowed the proper delivery of healthcare. More

Liberal Corruption Continues: $313 Million in Non-Competitive Contracts and $3.5 Billion Wasted

The unchecked corruption in the Liberal government has become impossible to ignore. Every week brings a new scandal that should collapse the entire apparatus, yet the Trudeau regime continues to evade accountability—thanks in no small part to coalition kingmaker Jagmeet Singh. The scandal of the week? $3.5 billion in taxpayer money handed out to ineligible recipients during COVID. Auditor General Karen Hogan noted that, at one point, loan documentation didn't even require a business name or proper expense verification before handing over your tax dollars.

And if that’s not enough, hundreds of millions of dollars in non-competitive contracts were given to Accenture to manage the program—essentially giving them carte blanche to write and administer their own contracts, all paid for by Canadians. What started as a $1 million contract for Accenture ballooned to a staggering $313 million. That's 31,200% over budget just to administer a program that then wasted an additional $3.5 billion. And the rot goes even deeper: the government asked Accenture to conduct a "quasi-competitive" bidding process—a process ultimately won by an Accenture subsidiary. It’s corruption hiding behind a fig leaf of governance.

Meanwhile, Export Development Canada's senior vice-president, Todd Winterhalt, had the audacity to declare that the agency was "very proud" of its work. Proud of a 31,200% budget overrun? Proud of the staggering mismanagement that wasted billions in taxpayer money? Chrystia Freeland, in her typical fashion, dismissed Hogan's report, complaining it "failed to properly acknowledge" the pressures of the pandemic—as if incompetence and corruption are somehow excusable in a crisis.

The bottom line is this: Canadian taxpayers have their money managed by foreign companies, with virtually no oversight from elected officials. And when an audit finally reveals the rampant corruption and incompetence, those same officials deflect blame, cry foul, and excuse their failures. The Trudeau government’s disregard for the financial well-being of Canadians is a national disgrace, and their mismanagement is nothing short of catastrophic.

De-dollarization Effort in Spotlight After Tariff Threat on BRICS

President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to impose 100% tariffs on BRICS nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and others—if they proceed with efforts to undermine the US dollar's status as the global reserve currency. This threat is a reaction to BRICS' ongoing de-dollarization initiatives, which include exploring trade in local currencies and considering a unified BRICS currency.

Despite speculation, experts believe BRICS’ influence on global currency markets remains limited. The US dollar still accounts for 60% of global reserves and 88% of international transactions, while BRICS countries collectively hold only a small share of global reserves and trade.

Trump’s stance aligns with his broader tariff strategy to protect US economic dominance, recently suggesting similar measures against Canada, Mexico, and China. Critics argue that such policies risk isolating the US economically, while proponents believe they could reinforce the dollar's hegemony. More

What to Expect From Trump Administration’s Mass Deportation Plans

Tom Homan, incoming border czar under President-elect Donald Trump, has promised strong federal-state cooperation on border security, especially with Texas. Plans include rolling back Biden administration policies, declaring a national emergency, using military resources, and reviving Trump-era executive orders to combat illegal immigration. Homan emphasized targeting criminal illegal immigrants, expanding state-federal partnerships, and potentially invoking the 1798 Alien Enemies Act for broader deportation efforts.

Resistance is expected from blue states, some of which have declared sanctuary policies and formed coalitions to oppose Trump’s immigration plans. Meanwhile, Homan and Trump advocate redirecting funds from NGOs supporting migrants to enforcement and deterrence measures, with a focus on strict deportation policies and dissuading future illegal crossings. More

Canada Lists Yemen’s Houthi Group as Terrorist Entity - More

Democrats Frustrated Over Biden's Pardon for Son Hunter Amid Political Attacks, White House Says - More

French Government Likely to Collapse Amid Threat of 2 Non-confidence Motions - More

Trump Demands Immediate Release of October 7th Hostages, Says Otherwise There Will be ‘HELL TO PAY’ - More

US Echoes France's Ceasefire Violation Warning to Israel, Calls for Restraint 'From All Sides' - More

Immigrants in Canada Sent $12 Billion Worth of Remittances Abroad in 2023

Canada saw over $12 billion in remittances sent abroad in 2023, a 50% increase from $8 billion in 2013, while remittances coming into Canada fell by 29% in the same period. This trend highlights Canada as a net exporter of wealth via remittances, with significant amounts sent to India, the Philippines, and China. At 33% more remittances relative to GDP than the US, Canada ranks 15th globally in this measure.

These outflows compound Canada’s $15.5 billion foreign aid spending (2022-2023) and raise concerns about economic impact and oversight. Risks include potential misuse of funds for money laundering or terrorism, especially in high-risk jurisdictions. The global outflow of migrant remittances, now $650 billion USD annually, is projected to surpass $1 trillion as migration rates rise. More

Judge Upholds Decision to Reject Musk’s $56 Billion Tesla Pay Package - More

New, Big-headed Archaic Humans Discovered: Who is Homo Juluensis?

Researchers have identified a new ancient human species, Homo juluensis, or "big head," based on large skull fossils found in northern and central China. These fossils, dating between 220,000 and 100,000 years ago, reveal a mix of Neanderthal, modern human, and Denisovan traits. This suggests H. juluensis may have been a hybrid population, highlighting the role of genetic mixing in shaping human evolution in East Asia.

The naming of H. juluensis aims to refine the classification of Middle Pleistocene hominins and address the confusion caused by broad terms like "archaic Homo." Some experts, however, debate whether these fossils represent a distinct species or belong to others like Homo longi. Regardless, the designation enhances understanding of human evolutionary complexity and fosters better communication in anthropology. More

GLP-1 Peptides, Like Ozempic, May Treat Alcohol Addiction, Study Finds - More

The 20 Best Christmas Movie Characters Of All Time

The holiday season brings with it a wealth of iconic films that have become beloved traditions for viewers worldwide. From heartwarming classics to hilarious comedies, these movies continue to resonate with audiences of all ages. USA Today's ranking of the top Christmas movies showcases a mix of timeless tales and modern favourites, each offering a unique take on the season's themes of love, family, and holiday spirit. Whether you're in the mood for nostalgia, laughter, or a tear-jerking moment, these films are sure to elevate your festive spirits.

Here are the top five Christmas movies from the list:

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Love Actually (2003)

Elf (2003)

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

Scrooged (1988)

Full list here

The End May Be Near for Aaron Rodgers: Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich didn’t rule out a QB switch next week with a 3-9 record - More

NFL Playoff Picture Week 13: Bills, Chiefs Clinch Playoff Spots as Lions Try to Fend off Vikings, Eagles in NFC Race - More

Video Game Recreating October 7th Atrocities Offered to Canadian Gamers on Steam

‘Brain Rot’ is the Oxford Word of the Year. Are You Noticing it?

Australian Police Seize $500 Million of Cocaine After Boat Breaks Down