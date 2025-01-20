Good morning, It’s Monday, January 20th. In today’s news, We explore how the Climate Cartel threatens Canada’s economic freedom, A legal challenge that could end Trudeau's prorogation of Parliament will be heard in court, Freeland’s disturbing notes during the Freedom Convoy released, TikTok begins restoring service for US users after Trump steps in, and much more.

How the Climate Cartel Threatens Canada’s Economic Freedom

A recent U.S. House Judiciary Committee investigation has pulled back the curtain on what it calls the “climate cartel,” a coalition of powerful global financial institutions and activist groups pursuing radical net-zero policies. According to the report, these groups have declared a “global world war” on key industries—fossil fuel, aviation, and farming—that underpin the modern way of life. The findings reveal an orchestrated effort to decarbonize the global economy by pressuring corporations to adopt stringent carbon-reduction measures, ultimately raising costs and limiting choices for consumers.

The report likens these climate initiatives to a military operation. Climate Action 100+ is described as a “global Navy,” with other groups acting as “Army ground troops” and an “‘air cover’ strategic and silent bombing campaign.” Members of this alliance compel companies to commit to net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 through shareholder resolutions, boardroom replacements, and voting against management unwilling to comply. Their goal: to “keep fossil fuels in the ground,” even as energy demand rises worldwide.

But it doesn’t stop at energy. The cartel seeks to reduce airplane travel by capping total flights at 2019 levels and slashing beef consumption by half, alongside other efforts to limit food demand. This isn't mere advocacy; it's ideological monopolization, leveraging financial clout to reshape entire markets according to activist goals.

And who played a foundational role in creating this climate cartel? Mark Carney, Canada’s former Bank of Canada Governor, now a key contender for Liberal Party leadership. Carney, co-founder of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), designed a framework that boasts control over $130 trillion in assets—more than the $105 trillion global GDP. This coalition of financial heavyweights coerces corporations into compliance under the guise of climate action, often bypassing public accountability.

If Carney becomes Canada’s next unelected Prime Minister, Canadians may find their energy, food, and transportation choices similarly restricted. The committee’s findings make it clear: this isn’t just about reducing emissions; it’s about consolidating power in the hands of an elite few, who use ideological mandates to dictate market outcomes.

This is a warning. Canadians must ask themselves: Do they want a leader who helped design the very system undermining economic freedom and choice? With Carney at the helm, Canada risks becoming a testing ground for the climate cartel’s ambitions, trading prosperity for ideology.

Judge Agrees to Expedite Legal Challenge of Trudeau’s Move to Prorogue Parliament

In a move that could have significant political implications, the Federal Court has granted an expedited hearing for a legal challenge against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's controversial decision to prorogue Parliament for 11 weeks.

The prorogation, announced on January 6th, came after Trudeau agreed to step down as Prime Minister and US President-elect Donald Trump revealed plans to impose a 25% tariff on imports. Trump also suggested the possibility of using “economic force” to annex Canada, escalating tensions between the two nations.

In response, Nova Scotians David MacKinnon and Aris Lavranos filed a Federal Court challenge, arguing that suspending Parliament during such a critical time undermines democracy, the rule of law, and the ability of Canada’s elected representatives to address Trump’s aggressive foreign policy.

While the applicants requested an expedited hearing, the Crown downplayed the urgency of the matter, suggesting it did not constitute a serious threat. Chief Justice Paul S. Crampton firmly rejected that view, stating that waiting until Parliament reconvenes would deny access to justice and leave Canada’s elected officials powerless during a pivotal period.

“If the underlying Application is not scheduled to be heard on an expedited basis, there will be no opportunity for Canada’s elected representatives to debate this serious threat [of 25 percent tariffs] and take any action that they may consider appropriate for over two months following President-elect Trump’s assumption of office,” Justice Crampton said in his decision.

The expedited hearing is set for February 13 and 14 in Ottawa. If MacKinnon and Lavranos succeed in their challenge, the prorogation could be overturned, forcing Parliament to resume immediately. Such a ruling would restore Parliament's ability to address pressing issues like US trade policy and redefine the limits of executive power in Canada, potentially derailing the Liberal Party's plans for the coming months.

This case marks a critical moment for Canadian democracy, with significant implications for the balance of power between the executive and legislative branches, as well as Canada’s ability to respond to external threats.

Chrystia Freeland’s Authoritarian Overreach: Why She Belongs on Trial, Not in Leadership

Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, recently revealed handwritten notes from Chrystia Freeland that offer an unsettling glimpse into the then Finance Minister’s mindset during the federal government’s invocation of the Emergencies Act in early 2022. These notes, released during the Public Order Emergency Commission, expose a deliberate and calculated approach to freezing the bank accounts of Freedom Convoy supporters—an act federal courts have since deemed unconstitutional.

One of Freeland’s notes chillingly states, “There has to be a new definition of privacy.” This cryptic remark suggests a view that the crisis warranted redefining basic rights. Another note reveals her directive to “give the banks a list of ‘mischief makers’”—a term that trivializes the severe implications of arbitrarily freezing financial accounts without due process. The result? Ordinary Canadians, many of whom donated modest sums to the convoy, found themselves unable to access their money, pay mortgages, or even purchase necessities like medication and groceries.

Freeland appeared to view these measures as a triumph. In one note, she wrote, “This account freeze initiative actually was successful!” This chilling statement, however, stands in stark contrast to the human suffering inflicted. Citizens who had donated as little as $10 were caught in the crossfire of a government crackdown that treated peaceful dissent as a threat to national security.

Federal courts later rebuked this overreach. In 2023, the Federal Court of Canada ruled that the government’s invocation of the Emergencies Act was unconstitutional. Justice Anne-Marie McDonald stated, “The government’s actions were disproportionate and failed to respect the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.” The judgment underscored that the Emergencies Act requires a high threshold for activation—a standard the government failed to meet.

Freeland’s notes further reveal a disturbing mindset. In another directive, she suggested “use military at the borders” and advocated for “designating this group as a terrorist group.” These statements reflect a government willing to use extraordinary powers to suppress dissent rather than address concerns in good faith.

Chrystia Freeland’s actions during the Freedom Convoy protests were not only unconstitutional but a glaring abuse of power. Rather than facing accountability for these authoritarian measures, Freeland is now positioning herself as a frontrunner for the Liberal Party leadership. This is not just a political misstep; it is a moral failure. Freeland should be facing criminal trial for her role in freezing Canadians’ bank accounts and infringing on their rights—not vying for the top political position in the country. Her actions demonstrate that she is wholly unfit to lead a liberal democracy.

One Day After Ban, TikTok Begins Restoring Service for US Users After Trump Steps In

TikTok resumed service to US users Sunday after President-elect Donald Trump stepped in, offering assurances to service providers and delaying a looming ban. Trump vowed to issue an executive order extending the compliance period and protecting providers from penalties. The platform thanked Trump for supporting its continued operation, citing its role for millions of users and small businesses.

Trump floated a proposal for a joint venture, with the US owning a 50% stake in TikTok. However, this faces significant hurdles. Current law caps foreign ownership of "controlled by a foreign adversary" entities at 20%, creating a legal roadblock for ByteDance to maintain any substantial stake. Congressional action would be required to amend this restriction, a prospect met with resistance from Republican lawmakers.

While Trump’s intervention keeps TikTok alive for now, ByteDance must divest. ByteDance has shown no interest in selling to a non-Chinese owner, leaving TikTok’s future in the US deeply uncertain despite the temporary reprieve. More

TDSB Committee Wants Mandatory DEI Certification for Ontario Educators

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is pushing for mandatory diversity, equity, and anti-racism (DEI) certification for all Ontario teachers. This proposal, still pending approval, aims to "equip" teachers to better support racialized students. While proponents argue that DEI training will create a more inclusive classroom, the move is being criticized as a continuation of the "woke" agenda that many believe undermines genuine educational progress.

The TDSB's DEI initiatives, already controversial, were further scrutinized following the tragic suicide of a principal in 2023. Richard Bilkszto, who had clashed with a trainer over claims about systemic racism, suffered harassment and bullying, culminating in his legal action and eventual death. Despite this, the TDSB remains determined to push forward with more divisive DEI mandates, even as it faces growing criticism and mass repeal. More

Protesters Disrupt Chrystia Freeland's Leadership Launch Speech as Joly Endorses Carney - More

Doctors Ask Supreme Court to Block California Board From Penalizing COVID-19 Views That Challenge the Official Narrative - The physicians say California cannot take away their free speech rights on public health grounds. More

Trump Admin Considers Launching Immigration Raids On Day One Amid Deportation Push - More

More Than 80 People Killed in Colombia as Truce Between Rebel Groups Collapses - More

Russia Gives Navalny Lawyers Multi-year Sentences for Relaying His Messages - Verdicts against the trio suggest legal representatives are the latest target of the Kremlin’s crackdown on dissent. More

Bank of Canada Reflects on Pandemic Policies, Deflects Blame to Government

The Bank of Canada has released a review of its pandemic-era policies, highlighting the need for clearer communication and transparency. The review, backed by an independent assessment, notes that the Bank’s large-scale asset purchases and monetary stimulus aimed to stabilize financial markets, but confusion arose due to overlapping objectives. While the Bank acknowledged underestimating the economic rebound, it emphasized that its policies didn’t significantly push inflation beyond its 2% target.

Instead, the Bank pointed to the Trudeau government’s overspending and excessive money printing during the pandemic as key contributors to inflation. Going forward, the Bank plans to tie future guidance more closely to inflation targets and improve its forecasting tools. More

Trump’s Cryptocurrency Surges to Become One of the World’s Most Valuable - Within two days of its launch, the coin debuted at around $7, surged to $75, and at the time of this writing, it is currently valued at approximately $45. More

Carney's Involvement in Stripe Sparks Outrage Among Canadian Small Businesses - More

Nasdaq to End Diversity Rule for Company Boards - More

Red No. 3 Banned in US as a Cancer Risk: Health Canada Stands by Safety in Foods

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently banned Red No. 3, a synthetic dye linked to cancer in animal studies, from food and ingested medications. Despite being banned in cosmetics since 1990, it remained in food products, causing concern over its safety. The ban follows a petition citing the Delaney Clause, which prohibits cancer-causing additives and comes amid growing consumer demand for natural alternatives.

While the ban may raise food prices temporarily as companies reformulate products, it aligns with stricter regulations seen in other countries. The move is seen as a positive step toward improving food safety, though Health Canada has stated that Red No. 3 does not pose a health risk to the general Canadian population. More

The Universe is Expanding Too Fast to Fit Theories: Hubble Tension in Crisis - More

Massive 4 player Trade Offer Announced for Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr

The Toronto Blue Jays are still uncertain about the future of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., with a recent trade proposal involving three San Diego Padres players circulating. The trade offer suggests the Blue Jays could receive first baseman Jake Cronenworth, pitcher Yuki Matsui, and shortstop Leodalis De Vries in exchange for Guerrero. As negotiations for a contract extension remain stagnant, the possibility of a trade before Spring Training is growing. The Padres' offer includes solid contributors: Matsui posted a 3.73 ERA last season, while Cronenworth hit 17 home runs with 83 RBIs. More

NFL Playoff Scores:

AFC Divisional Series:

Chiefs 23 - Texans 14

Bills 27 - Ravens 25

NFC Divisional Series:

Eagles 28 - Rams 22

Commanders 45 - Lions 31

Los Angeles Film and TV Production Hits Lowest Point in 30 Years - More

French Theater Faces Bankruptcy After Being Occupied by 300 Homeless Migrants

On This Day in 1945, Franklin D. Roosevelt was sworn in for an unprecedented (and never to be repeated) 4th term as US President.

It's National Cheese Lover's Day so...don't feel bleu (sorry)