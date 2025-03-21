Good morning, It’s Friday, March 21st. In today’s news, the Liberals are expected to call a snap federal election on Sunday, an RCMP memo warns Canada is on the brink of economic and social collapse, Carney to uphold emissions cap igniting showdown over oil, jobs, and power, a Cartel ‘extermination camp’ was discovered in Mexico, and much more.

Liberals Expected to Call Snap Federal Election Sunday

Two federal government sources confirmed media reports that Carney will head to Rideau Hall on March 23rd to ask Governor General Mary Simon to dissolve Parliament and send Canadians to the ballot box. It is still unclear if the vote will occur on the earliest possible date under the Elections Act, Monday April 28th, or the following week on May 5th. More

RCMP Secret Memo Warns Canada Is on the Brink of Economic and Social Collapse

A secret RCMP report, recently obtained through an access to information request, paints a dire picture of Canada’s future—one where economic collapse, declining living standards, and widespread civil unrest are no longer hypothetical, but imminent. The report, titled Whole-of-Government Five-Year Trends for Canada, was never meant for public eyes, containing “special operational information” distributed only among top government decision-makers and law enforcement.

Its conclusion? Canadians are running out of money, running out of hope, and—once they realize the depth of their economic despair—could revolt.

“The coming period of recession will … accelerate the decline in living standards that the younger generations have already witnessed compared to earlier generations,” the report states. It warns that “many Canadians under 35 are unlikely ever to be able to buy a place to live.” In other words, an entire generation has been priced out of the dream their parents took for granted.

The situation is expected to worsen. “Right from the get-go, the report authors warn that whatever Canada’s current situation, it ‘will probably deteriorate further in the next five years.’” The RCMP also acknowledges that economic forecasts for the rest of the decade are bleak, echoing the ominous warning from French President Emmanuel Macron that “the end of abundance” is upon us.

This isn’t just alarmism—it’s backed by hard data. Canada’s economy is failing, and the government knows it.

The Proof: Canada’s Economic Stagnation

Recent data from the OECD reveals just how catastrophically Canada has mismanaged its economy. Since 2015, real GDP per capita—the best measure of how an economy benefits individual citizens—has grown by a miserable 1.4%. This puts Canada second to last among all OECD countries, only ahead of Luxembourg, which actually shrank.

To put that into perspective, over the same period:

The United States grew by 18.2%

The OECD average was 13.6%

Poland saw 40.1% growth, and Ireland a staggering 41.7%

This means that if Canada had simply kept pace with U.S. productivity growth, the average Canadian would be earning $5,500 more per year—a figure that could mean the difference between affording a home and being permanently trapped in the rental cycle.

But rather than address this economic catastrophe, the Trudeau government has doubled down on failed policies.

A Country on the Brink, Led by Ideologues

Canada’s economic stagnation is not an accident—it’s a direct result of reckless government policy. Ottawa has prioritized mass immigration over economic productivity, flooding the country with over 1.2 million new people in 2023 alone, despite a housing shortage, overwhelmed healthcare system, and stagnant wages.

Meanwhile, the government continues to suffocate industry in pursuit of climate extremism, with carbon taxes, ESG mandates, and radical green policies that do nothing but raise costs for Canadians while funnelling billions into unaccountable climate slush funds.

And while Canadians struggle to make ends meet, the government has grown into a bloated, parasitic entity, consuming more wealth than it creates. The number of federal employees has exploded by over 108,000 since Trudeau took office, and taxation has reached historic levels. We now pay more in taxes than on food, housing, and transportation combined.

This isn’t sustainable. The more socialist Canada becomes, the worse life gets. Government-controlled economics have turned a once-thriving country into a stagnant, overtaxed mess where home ownership is out of reach, wages are stagnant, and personal wealth is eroded by inflation and bureaucratic waste.

If Canadians do not wake up, we are heading for total economic collapse. The RCMP’s memo makes it clear: people will only tolerate this for so long before frustration boils over.

The solution isn’t more government programs, more bureaucracy, or more empty promises from disconnected elites. The solution is simple:

Cut the cancer of government waste

End reckless immigration policies that strain our economy

Stop sacrificing our prosperity to the delusional climate cult

Canada does not need more socialism. It needs economic freedom. If we do not change course, we will get exactly what the RCMP is predicting—an angry, impoverished population with nothing left to lose. Source.

Carney to Uphold Emissions Cap Igniting Showdown Over Oil, Jobs, and Power

A significant clash between federal and provincial powers in Canada unfolded, centred around the contentious issue of oil and gas emissions regulations. The problems began in Edmonton, where a meeting between newly appointed Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was overshadowed by breaking news: Carney’s Liberal government intends to uphold a federal emissions cap on Alberta’s oil and gas sector. This revelation turned what was meant to be a diplomatic encounter into a tense standoff, with Smith reiterating her demand to scrap the emissions cap and other federal climate policies.

Adding fuel to the fire, Alberta’s government announced plans to amend its critical infrastructure defence law. This new bill aims to block federal workers from accessing oil and gas sites to collect emissions data, a direct response to Ottawa’s push for stricter regulations. Premier Smith emphasized her intent to “defend Alberta” from what she sees as overreach by Carney’s administration. The move signals a bold escalation in Alberta’s resistance to federal climate policies, particularly as Carney has shifted focus from consumer carbon taxes—recently reduced to zero—to targeting industrial polluters like the oil and gas sector.

Meanwhile, Canada’s top energy executives are urging the federal government to declare a “Canadian energy crisis” and overhaul regulations to ensure major infrastructure projects receive approval within six months of application. This call reflects growing frustration with policies like the emissions cap, which a recent Parliamentary Budget Officer report warns could slash Canada’s GDP by 0.39% and eliminate 54,400 jobs by 2032, with Alberta and Saskatchewan bearing the brunt. The energy sector’s plea highlights the economic stakes in this showdown, and the division between Carney’s climate agenda and Alberta’s resource-driven economy. Source, Source

Carney’s Liberals: Mass Migration, Insider Deals, and Ethical Lapses

Mark Carney has wasted no time stacking his government with the same globalist insiders who shaped the Trudeau years. His latest addition? Mark Wiseman, the co-founder of the Century Initiative—the organization pushing to inflate Canada’s population to 100 million by 2100 through mass immigration.

Wiseman, a former investment executive and a key fundraiser for Carney’s Liberal leadership campaign, has been quietly shaping Canada’s immigration policy for years. The Century Initiative, which he co-founded with Dominic Barton, has long argued that Canada must dramatically increase immigration to remain economically competitive. But what they don’t mention is how this benefits the corporate elite while burdening ordinary Canadians. A skyrocketing population means an endless supply of cheap labor and inflated real estate prices—great for investors, but disastrous for working-class Canadians already struggling with housing shortages and declining wages.

Now, Carney has placed Wiseman on the Canada-U.S. Council, further entrenching the agenda of mass migration and elite economic restructuring into government policy. The same Carney who campaigned on reining in immigration levels is now giving power to the man who spent years pushing the exact opposite. It’s not hard to see where this is going.

And then there’s Evan Solomon. The former journalist—fired from CBC for brokering secret art deals with the very politicians and power brokers he was supposed to be covering—is now running as a Liberal candidate. One of his biggest clients? None other than Mark Carney, whom Solomon referred to as “the Guv” in leaked emails while bragging about access to “the highest power network in the world.”

Let that sink in: Solomon wasn’t ethical enough to report the news, but Carney’s Liberals think he’s ethical enough to sit in Parliament. If that doesn’t sum up the state of the Liberal Party, nothing does.

Cartel ‘Extermination Camp’ Discovered in Mexico Exposes Deadly Crisis of Disappearances

The discovery of human remains, clothing, and underground ovens at a ranch in Jalisco, Mexico, has sparked a major scandal, with activists calling it a cartel extermination camp linked to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). More than 1,000 items of clothing were found, suggesting large-scale disappearances. Authorities first raided the site in September 2024, arresting 10 people, but activists only uncovered the extent of the horrors last week. Federal and state officials are clashing over the investigation, with President Claudia Sheinbaum vowing accountability. Jalisco has nearly 15,000 missing persons, the highest in Mexico, while cartel violence continues to plague the country. More

Delta Crash at Toronto Pearson Linked to Excessive Descent Rate Before Fiery Landing

A preliminary report by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) found that the Delta Air Lines plane that crashed at Toronto Pearson Airport on Feb. 17 triggered a ground proximity warning 2.6 seconds before landing due to a high descent rate—exceeding 1,100 feet per minute, above the 1,000 fpm guideline for commercial flights. This suggests the aircraft was descending too rapidly due to a steep approach angle, excessive speed, or both.

Upon touchdown, the landing gear collapsed, the wing detached, and a fire ignited. The plane overturned, leaving passengers suspended upside down until they unbuckled. All 80 onboard survived, though 21 were hospitalized and later released. The investigation continues into structural integrity, pilot procedures, and evacuation challenges. Delta has offered US$30,000 in compensation to passengers, while lawsuits have been filed in both Canada and the US. More

Poilievre and Singh Call on Carney to Publicly Disclose Assets and All Possible Conflicts - 'There is nothing in the law that prevents him from publishing that information for all eyes to see if he has nothing to hide': Tory leader. More

67,000 White South Africans Express Interest in Trump’s Refugee Status Offer - More

The EU Ignores Hungary’s Opposition to Ukraine Support at Summit as Orban Moves to Block Ukrainian Membership - More

Russia and Ukraine Conduct Large Prisoner Exchange After Putin-Trump Call - Russia and Ukraine exchanged 175 prisoners of war each, with Russia also releasing 22 severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers in a goodwill gesture. More

China Steps in to Block Sale of Panama Canal Operating Rights to BlackRock - More

Poll: 1-in-5 Canadian Companies Eye Relocation to the US Amid Tariff Concerns

A PricewaterhouseCoopers Canada survey found that 19% of Canadian companies are considering relocating to the United States to escape tariffs and secure their future, with that number rising to 37% in the industrial and automotive sectors. US tariffs on Canadian imports, including 25% on steel and aluminum and 10% on energy, have hit businesses hard, with 78% reporting negative effects such as rising costs, supply chain disruptions, and lost market share. Business confidence is slipping, with 15% fearing they won’t survive beyond two years. Many firms are now eyeing new markets, mergers, or partnerships to stay afloat. More

Hudson’s Bay Set to Liquidate All 96 Stores as Historic Company Goes Out of Business - More

80 Teslas Damaged at Hamilton Dealership in Largest Car Vandalism Reported in Canada Against the US Company - More

Chinese Tariffs on $3.7 Billion Worth of Canadian Goods Take Effect - More

Space is Set to Become a 'Wild West'

Space is increasingly becoming a “wild west” as private companies, like SpaceX and Firefly Aerospace, push the boundaries of exploration without clear legal guidelines. With old Cold War-era laws governing space, there’s a growing risk of unregulated expansion. Recent incidents, like SpaceX’s rocket explosions and lunar landings, highlight the lack of accountability in space traffic management and resource ownership. As companies explore the Moon and beyond, the absence of global rules leaves space vulnerable to collisions, environmental harm, and unsettled property rights, raising concerns about chaos and conflict in the final frontier. More

Massive Star Explosions May Have Triggered Two Mass Extinctions in Earth's Past - More

Finland Ranked Happiest Country in the World Again as Canada Tumbles to 18th

Finland has been named the happiest country in the world for the eighth consecutive year, according to the 2025 World Happiness Report. The report, published by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford, ranks Finland alongside other Nordic countries—Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden—as the top four happiest nations. While Europe dominates the top spots, Israel, Costa Rica, and Mexico also made it into the top 10. Conversely, Canada dropped three spots ranking 18th in the report, while the US fell to its lowest-ever position at 24th.

The rankings are determined by how people rate their own lives, with factors like trust, connection, and social support playing a key role in happiness. The report also underscores the rising problem of social isolation, revealing that 19% of young adults globally feel they have no one to rely on for support. More

College Football Coach Indicted for Stealing Private Data of 150K Athletes - More

NBA Champion Boston Celtics Sell for Record $6.1 Billion to Group Led by Private Equity Mogul Bill Chisholm - More

Alex Ovechkin Nets 888th Career Goal, 7 Away from NHL Record - More

Vancouver Auto Show Bans Tesla as Musk’s EV Company Under Attack from the Far-Left

PGA Tour Golfer, Patton Kizzire, Punted His Putter in a Fit of Rage Then Had to Withdraw From the Tournament With a Back Injury

On This Day in 1975, Ethiopia officially abolished its monarchy, ending a dynasty that had lasted for nearly 3,000 years and traced its origins to the legendary union of the Queen of Sheba and King Solomon.